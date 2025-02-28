Challenger San Diego, Lugano, Bangalore e Kigali 1: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 5 (LIVE)

Marco Cecchinato nella foto
Challenger 75 Kigali
Ruanda
☀️ Sereno
31°C/18°C
Centre Court – ore 10:00
Andrej Martin vs Maximilian Neuchrist
ATP Kigali
Andrej Martin•
0
3
0
Maximilian Neuchrist
0
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Martin
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
2-5 → 3-5
A. Martin
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
M. Neuchrist
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
A. Martin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Valentin Royer vs Marco Cecchinato
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Maximilian Neuchrist / Joel Schwaerzler vs Jesper de Jong / Max Houkes
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 13:30
Thijmen Loof / Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux / Zdenek Kolar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇨🇭
Challenger 75 Lugano
Svizzera
Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
QUARTI DI FINALE
Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento
Centrale – ore 14:00
Raphael Collignon vs Liam Draxl
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Luca Van Assche vs Murphy Cassone
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Vilius Gaubas vs Dino Prizmic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Henri Squire vs Borna Coric (Non prima 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Campo 1 – ore 13:00
Cleeve Harper / David Stevenson vs Kaito Uesugi / David Vega Hernandez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jakub Paul / David Pel vs Andrin Casanova / Nicolas Parizzia
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇮🇳
Challenger 125 Bengaluru
India
☁️ Nuvoloso
32°C/19°C
Centre Court – ore 07:30
Nicolas Mejia vs James McCabe
ATP Bengaluru
Nicolas Mejia
6
4
3
James McCabe
4
6
6
Vincitore: McCabe
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. McCabe
15-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
N. Mejia
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
2-3 → 2-4
J. McCabe
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
N. Mejia
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
J. McCabe
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
J. McCabe
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Mejia
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
J. McCabe
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
4-4 → 4-5
N. Mejia
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
J. McCabe
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
J. McCabe
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
N. Mejia
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
J. McCabe
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. McCabe
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-3 → 5-4
J. McCabe
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
N. Mejia
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Hynek Barton vs Shintaro Mochizuki
ATP Bengaluru
Hynek Barton•
0
4
Shintaro Mochizuki [7]
0
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Mochizuki
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
4-4 → 4-5
H. Barton
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
S. Mochizuki
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 2-3
H. Barton
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
df
40-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Billy Harris vs Tristan Schoolkate (Non prima 12:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Petr Bar Biryukov vs Brandon Holt
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Anirudh Chandrasekar / Ray Ho vs Saketh Myneni / Ramkumar Ramanathan (Non prima 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 08:30
Siddhant Banthia / Parikshit Somani vs Blake Bayldon / Matthew Christopher Romios
ATP Bengaluru
Siddhant Banthia / Parikshit Somani
3
6
Blake Bayldon / Matthew Christopher Romios [2]
6
7
Vincitore: Bayldon / Romios
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
df
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
ace
3*-5
4-5*
4-6*
5*-6
6*-6
6-7*
6-6 → 6-7
B. Bayldon / Christopher Romios
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
6-5 → 6-6
S. Banthia / Somani
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
B. Bayldon / Christopher Romios
5-4 → 5-5
S. Banthia / Somani
4-4 → 5-4
B. Bayldon / Christopher Romios
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
S. Banthia / Somani
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
B. Bayldon / Christopher Romios
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
S. Banthia / Somani
2-2 → 3-2
B. Bayldon / Christopher Romios
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
S. Banthia / Somani
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
B. Bayldon / Christopher Romios
1-0 → 1-1
S. Banthia / Somani
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Bayldon / Christopher Romios
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 3-6
S. Banthia / Somani
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-5 → 3-5
B. Bayldon / Christopher Romios
2-4 → 2-5
S. Banthia / Somani
1-4 → 2-4
B. Bayldon / Christopher Romios
1-3 → 1-4
S. Banthia / Somani
1-2 → 1-3
B. Bayldon / Christopher Romios
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Banthia / Somani
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
B. Bayldon / Christopher Romios
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
🇺🇸
Challenger 100 San Diego
USA
☁️ Nuvoloso
27°C/14°C
Stadium – ore 19:00
Eliot Spizzirri vs Taro Daniel
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Trevor Svajda vs Mackenzie McDonald
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Arthur Cazaux vs Ethan Quinn (Non prima 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jody Maginley / Alfredo Perez vs Juan Jose Bianchi / Noah Zamora
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 20:00
Kamil Majchrzak vs Alex Bolt
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Eliot Spizzirri / Tyler Zink vs George Goldhoff / Trey Hilderbrand (Non prima 22:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
