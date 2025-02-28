Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger San Diego, Lugano, Bangalore e Kigali 1: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 5 (LIVE)

28/02/2025 08:53 Nessun commento
Marco Cecchinato nella foto

🇷🇼

Challenger 75 Kigali

Ruanda


Terra battuta
SEMIFINALI

☀️ Sereno
31°C/18°C

Centre Court – ore 10:00
Andrej Martin SVK vs Maximilian Neuchrist AUT

ATP Kigali
Andrej Martin
0
3
0
Maximilian Neuchrist
0
6
0
Valentin Royer FRA vs Marco Cecchinato ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Maximilian Neuchrist AUT / Joel Schwaerzler AUT vs Jesper de Jong NED / Max Houkes NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 13:30
Thijmen Loof NED / Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos BRA vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA / Zdenek Kolar CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare






🇨🇭

Challenger 75 Lugano

Svizzera


Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
QUARTI DI FINALE

Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento

Centrale – ore 14:00
Raphael Collignon BEL vs Liam Draxl CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Luca Van Assche FRA vs Murphy Cassone USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Vilius Gaubas LTU vs Dino Prizmic CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Henri Squire GER vs Borna Coric CRO (Non prima 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Campo 1 – ore 13:00
Cleeve Harper CAN / David Stevenson GBR vs Kaito Uesugi JPN / David Vega Hernandez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jakub Paul SUI / David Pel NED vs Andrin Casanova SUI / Nicolas Parizzia SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare






🇮🇳

Challenger 125 Bengaluru

India


Cemento
QUARTI DI FINALE

☁️ Nuvoloso
32°C/19°C

Centre Court – ore 07:30
Nicolas Mejia COL vs James McCabe AUS

ATP Bengaluru
Nicolas Mejia
6
4
3
James McCabe
4
6
6
Vincitore: McCabe
Hynek Barton CZE vs Shintaro Mochizuki JPN

ATP Bengaluru
Hynek Barton
0
4
Shintaro Mochizuki [7]
0
5
Billy Harris GBR vs Tristan Schoolkate AUS (Non prima 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Petr Bar Biryukov RUS vs Brandon Holt USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Anirudh Chandrasekar IND / Ray Ho TPE vs Saketh Myneni IND / Ramkumar Ramanathan IND (Non prima 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 08:30
Siddhant Banthia IND / Parikshit Somani IND vs Blake Bayldon AUS / Matthew Christopher Romios AUS

ATP Bengaluru
Siddhant Banthia / Parikshit Somani
3
6
Blake Bayldon / Matthew Christopher Romios [2]
6
7
Vincitore: Bayldon / Romios
🇺🇸

Challenger 100 San Diego

USA


Cemento
QUARTI DI FINALE

☁️ Nuvoloso
27°C/14°C

Stadium – ore 19:00
Eliot Spizzirri USA vs Taro Daniel JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Trevor Svajda USA vs Mackenzie McDonald USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Arthur Cazaux FRA vs Ethan Quinn USA (Non prima 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jody Maginley ANT / Alfredo Perez USA vs Juan Jose Bianchi VEN / Noah Zamora USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 20:00
Kamil Majchrzak POL vs Alex Bolt AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Eliot Spizzirri USA / Tyler Zink USA vs George Goldhoff USA / Trey Hilderbrand USA (Non prima 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

