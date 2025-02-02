ATP 500 Rotterdam e Dallas e ATP 250 Montpellier: I risultati con il dettaglio del TDQ e delle Finali (LIVE)

Andrea Vavassori nella foto
Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
TD QUALIFICAZIONE
Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento
Court 1 – ore 12:00
Daniel Altmaier vs Constant Lestienne
ATP Rotterdam
Daniel Altmaier [2]
3*
6
Constant Lestienne [7]
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
3*-6
D. Altmaier
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
C. Lestienne
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
D. Altmaier
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
C. Lestienne
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
D. Altmaier
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
C. Lestienne
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
D. Altmaier
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Mattia Bellucci vs Gijs Brouwer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jakob Schnaitter / Mark Wallner vs Petr Nouza / Patrik Rikl
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 12:00
Mikhail Kukushkin vs Harold Mayot
ATP Rotterdam
Mikhail Kukushkin [4]•
40
1
3
Harold Mayot [5]
30
6
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Kukushkin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
H. Mayot
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
3-4 → 3-5
M. Kukushkin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
H. Mayot
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
H. Mayot
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
M. Kukushkin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Mayot
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-5 → 1-6
M. Kukushkin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
H. Mayot
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-3 → 1-4
H. Mayot
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-2 → 0-3
M. Kukushkin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Andrea Vavassori vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
TD QUALIFICAZIONE
Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento
Center Court – ore 20:00
James Duckworth vs Ethan Quinn
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Christopher Eubanks vs Jack Pinnington Jones
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Grandstand – ore 20:00
Michael Mmoh vs Georgi Georgiev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ryan Seggerman vs Brandon Holt
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ryan Seggerman / John-Patrick Smith vs Christian Harrison / Evan King
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇫🇷
ATP 250 Montpellier
Francia
Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
Finali
Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento
Court Patrice Dominguez – ore 13:30
Robin Haase / Botic van de Zandschulp vs Tallon Griekspoor / Bart Stevens
ATP Montpellier
Robin Haase / Botic van de Zandschulp
0
0
Tallon Griekspoor / Bart Stevens
0
0
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime (Non prima 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
