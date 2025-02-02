Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP 500 Rotterdam e Dallas e ATP 250 Montpellier: I risultati con il dettaglio del TDQ e delle Finali (LIVE)

02/02/2025 08:57 Nessun commento
Andrea Vavassori nella foto

🇳🇱

ATP 500 Rotterdam

Olanda


Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
TD QUALIFICAZIONE

Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento

Court 1 – ore 12:00
Daniel Altmaier GER vs Constant Lestienne FRA

ATP Rotterdam
Daniel Altmaier [2]
3*
6
Constant Lestienne [7]
6
6
Mattia Bellucci ITA vs Gijs Brouwer NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jakob Schnaitter GER / Mark Wallner GER vs Petr Nouza CZE / Patrik Rikl CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – ore 12:00
Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ vs Harold Mayot FRA

ATP Rotterdam
Mikhail Kukushkin [4]
40
1
3
Harold Mayot [5]
30
6
5
Andrea Vavassori ITA vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare






🇺🇸

ATP 500 Dallas

USA


Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
TD QUALIFICAZIONE

Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento

Center Court – ore 20:00
James Duckworth AUS vs Ethan Quinn USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Christopher Eubanks USA vs Jack Pinnington Jones GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Grandstand – ore 20:00
Michael Mmoh USA vs Georgi Georgiev BUL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ryan Seggerman USA vs Brandon Holt USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ryan Seggerman USA / John-Patrick Smith AUS vs Christian Harrison USA / Evan King USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare






🇫🇷

ATP 250 Montpellier

Francia


Cemento (indoor) 🏟️

Finali

Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento

Court Patrice Dominguez – ore 13:30
Robin Haase NED / Botic van de Zandschulp NED vs Tallon Griekspoor NED / Bart Stevens NED

ATP Montpellier
Robin Haase / Botic van de Zandschulp
0
0
Tallon Griekspoor / Bart Stevens
0
0
Aleksandar Kovacevic USA vs Felix Auger-Aliassime CAN (Non prima 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

