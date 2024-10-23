ATP 500 ATP, Copertina

ATP 500 Basilea e Vienna: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 3. In campo Matteo Berrettini a Vienna (LIVE)

Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12 - Foto Getty Images
ATP 500 Basilea 🇨🇭 (Svizzera) – 1° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

Center Court – ore 14:00
Felix Auger-Aliassime CAN vs Sebastian Baez ARG
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Roberto Bautista Agut ESP vs Casper Ruud NOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Adrian Mannarino FRA vs Stan Wawrinka SUI (Non prima 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andrey Rublev RUS vs Alejandro Tabilo CHI 2T

Il match deve ancora iniziare




IWB Court 1 – ore 12:00
Hugo Nys MON / Jan Zielinski POL vs Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI / Dominic Stricker SUI
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ivan Dodig CRO / Adam Pavlasek CZE vs Kevin Krawietz GER / Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pedro Martinez ESP vs Jiri Lehecka CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ugo Humbert FRA vs David Goffin BEL 2T

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jamie Murray GBR / John Peers AUS vs Austin Krajicek USA / Rajeev Ram USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare






ATP 500 Vienna 🇦🇹 (Austria) – 1°-2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

Center Court – ore 14:00
Grigor Dimitrov BUL vs Zhizhen Zhang CHN
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Brandon Nakashima USA vs Tommy Paul USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexander Zverev GER vs Marcos Giron USA (Non prima 18:00) 2T

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Frances Tiafoe USA vs Matteo Berrettini ITA 2T

Il match deve ancora iniziare



#Glaubandich – ore 12:00
Julian Cash GBR / Lloyd Glasspool GBR vs Maximo Gonzalez ARG / Andres Molteni ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tomas Machac CZE vs Fabian Marozsan HUN (Non prima 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Karen Khachanov RUS vs Thiago Seyboth Wild BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ariel Behar URU / Robert Galloway USA vs Lukas Klein SVK / Jozef Kovalik SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tomas Machac CZE / Zhizhen Zhang CHN vs Alexander Erler AUT / Lucas Miedler AUT (Non prima 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Harri Heliovaara FIN / Henry Patten GBR vs Sadio Doumbia FRA / Fabien Reboul FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

