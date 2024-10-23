ATP 500 Basilea e Vienna: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 3. In campo Matteo Berrettini a Vienna (LIVE)
ATP 500 Basilea 🇨🇭 (Svizzera) – 1° Turno, cemento (al coperto)
Center Court – ore 14:00
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Sebastian Baez
Roberto Bautista Agut vs Casper Ruud
Adrian Mannarino vs Stan Wawrinka (Non prima 18:00)
Andrey Rublev vs Alejandro Tabilo 2T
IWB Court 1 – ore 12:00
Hugo Nys / Jan Zielinski vs Marc-Andrea Huesler / Dominic Stricker
Ivan Dodig / Adam Pavlasek vs Kevin Krawietz / Aleksandr Nedovyesov
Pedro Martinez vs Jiri Lehecka
Ugo Humbert vs David Goffin 2T
Jamie Murray / John Peers vs Austin Krajicek / Rajeev Ram
ATP 500 Vienna 🇦🇹 (Austria) – 1°-2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)
Center Court – ore 14:00
Grigor Dimitrov vs Zhizhen Zhang
Brandon Nakashima vs Tommy Paul
Alexander Zverev vs Marcos Giron (Non prima 18:00) 2T
Frances Tiafoe vs Matteo Berrettini 2T
#Glaubandich – ore 12:00
Julian Cash / Lloyd Glasspool vs Maximo Gonzalez / Andres Molteni
Tomas Machac vs Fabian Marozsan (Non prima 14:00)
Karen Khachanov vs Thiago Seyboth Wild
Ariel Behar / Robert Galloway vs Lukas Klein / Jozef Kovalik
Tomas Machac / Zhizhen Zhang vs Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler (Non prima 18:00)
Harri Heliovaara / Henry Patten vs Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul
