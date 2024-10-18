ATP 250 Stoccolma, Almaty e Anversa: I risultati completi con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale (LIVE)

Andrey Rublev nella foto - Foto Getty Images
ATP 250 Stoccolma 🇸🇪 (Svezia) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)
Centre Court – ore 12:00
Tommy Paul
vs Miomir Kecmanovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Andrey Rublev vs Stan Wawrinka (Non prima 13:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tallon Griekspoor vs Casper Ruud (Non prima 18:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Dominic Stricker vs Grigor Dimitrov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 14:00
Harri Heliovaara / Henry Patten vs Andre Goransson / Sem Verbeek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ATP 250 Almaty 🇰🇿 (Kazakistan) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)
Center Court – ore 08:00
Gabriel Diallo
vs Alejandro Tabilo
ATP Almaty
Gabriel Diallo•
0
3
6
3
Alejandro Tabilo [2]
0
6
3
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Tabilo
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-1 → 3-2
G. Diallo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
A. Tabilo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
G. Diallo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
A. Tabilo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Tabilo
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
G. Diallo
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
A. Tabilo
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
3-2 → 4-2
G. Diallo
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
A. Tabilo
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
G. Diallo
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Tabilo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Diallo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
A. Tabilo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
2-4 → 2-5
G. Diallo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
A. Tabilo
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
A. Tabilo
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Alexander Shevchenko vs Francisco Cerundolo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Frances Tiafoe vs Aleksandar Vukic (Non prima 12:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Karen Khachanov vs Beibit Zhukayev (Non prima 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 09:00
Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow vs Nicolas Barrientos / Skander Mansouri
ATP Almaty
Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow [1]
15
6
1
Nicolas Barrientos / Skander Mansouri•
40
3
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Lammons / Withrow
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
N. Barrientos / Mansouri
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
N. Lammons / Withrow
0-1 → 1-1
N. Barrientos / Mansouri
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Lammons / Withrow
5-3 → 6-3
N. Barrientos / Mansouri
5-2 → 5-3
N. Lammons / Withrow
4-2 → 5-2
N. Barrientos / Mansouri
4-1 → 4-2
N. Lammons / Withrow
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
3-1 → 4-1
N. Barrientos / Mansouri
3-0 → 3-1
N. Lammons / Withrow
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
N. Barrientos / Mansouri
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
N. Lammons / Withrow
0-0 → 1-0
ATP 250 Antwerp 🇧🇪 (Belgio) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)
Centre Court – ore 12:00
Alexander Erler
/ Lucas Miedler
vs Sander Arends
/ Luke Johnson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Roberto Bautista Agut (Non prima 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alex de Minaur vs Hugo Gaston (Non prima 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jiri Lehecka vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (Non prima 18:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Marcos Giron vs Zizou Bergs
Il match deve ancora iniziare
