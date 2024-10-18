Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP 250 Stoccolma, Almaty e Anversa: I risultati completi con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale (LIVE)

18/10/2024 08:20 Nessun commento
Andrey Rublev nella foto - Foto Getty Images
Andrey Rublev nella foto - Foto Getty Images

ATP 250 Stoccolma 🇸🇪 (Svezia) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)

Centre Court – ore 12:00
Tommy Paul USA vs Miomir Kecmanovic SRB
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andrey Rublev RUS vs Stan Wawrinka SUI (Non prima 13:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tallon Griekspoor NED vs Casper Ruud NOR (Non prima 18:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Dominic Stricker SUI vs Grigor Dimitrov BUL

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 14:00
Harri Heliovaara FIN / Henry Patten GBR vs Andre Goransson SWE / Sem Verbeek NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare







ATP 250 Almaty 🇰🇿 (Kazakistan) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)

Center Court – ore 08:00
Gabriel Diallo CAN vs Alejandro Tabilo CHI
ATP Almaty
Gabriel Diallo
0
3
6
3
Alejandro Tabilo [2]
0
6
3
2
Mostra dettagli

Alexander Shevchenko KAZ vs Francisco Cerundolo ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Frances Tiafoe USA vs Aleksandar Vukic AUS (Non prima 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Karen Khachanov RUS vs Beibit Zhukayev KAZ (Non prima 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 09:00
Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jackson Withrow USA vs Nicolas Barrientos COL / Skander Mansouri TUN

ATP Almaty
Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow [1]
15
6
1
Nicolas Barrientos / Skander Mansouri
40
3
3
Mostra dettagli






ATP 250 Antwerp 🇧🇪 (Belgio) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)

Centre Court – ore 12:00
Alexander Erler AUT / Lucas Miedler AUT vs Sander Arends NED / Luke Johnson GBR
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Felix Auger-Aliassime CAN vs Roberto Bautista Agut ESP (Non prima 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alex de Minaur AUS vs Hugo Gaston FRA (Non prima 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jiri Lehecka CZE vs Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE (Non prima 18:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Marcos Giron USA vs Zizou Bergs BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: