Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024

11/10/2024 08:29 1 commento
Lorenzo Giustino nella foto
Lorenzo Giustino nella foto

ITA M25 Santa Margherita di Pula25000 – Quarter-final
Nerman Fatic BIH vs [3] Lorenzo Giustino ITA ore 10:00

ITF S. Margherita di Pula
N. Fatic
0
2
L. Giustino [3]
30
2
[1] Gianluca Mager ITA vs [6] Sebastian Fanselow GER ore 10:00

ITF S. Margherita di Pula
G. Mager [1]
15
3
S. Fanselow [6]
0
1
[4] Francesco Maestrelli ITA vs [8] Dimitar Kuzmanov BUL ore 10:00

ITF S. Margherita di Pula
F. Maestrelli [4]
30
2
D. Kuzmanov [8]
0
0
EGY M15 Sharm ElSheikh 15000 – Quarter-final
Alexandr Binda ITA vs [4] Robert Strombachs GER ore 10:00

ITF Sharm ElSheikh
A. Binda
0
6
1
R. Strombachs [4]
30
7
4
1 commento

Andreas Seppi 11-10-2024 09:32

Speriamo di vincere a Santa margherita questa settimana

 1
