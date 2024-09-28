ATP 500 Tokyo: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno (LIVE)

Holger Rune - Foto Getty Images
ATP 500 Tokyo 🇯🇵 (Giappone) – 2° Turno, cemento
COLOSSEUM – ore 04:00
Tomas Machac
vs Tommy Paul
ATP Tokyo
Tommy Paul [5]
6
3
6
Tomas Machac
2
6
7
Vincitore: Machac
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
T. Paul
40-A
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
T. Machac
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
5-4 → 5-5
T. Paul
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
T. Paul
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
T. Machac
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Machac
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
T. Machac
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
T. Paul
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
T. Machac
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
T. Machac
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
T. Machac
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Paul
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-2 → 6-2
T. Paul
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
T. Machac
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
T. Machac
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Christopher O’Connell vs Alex Michelsen
ATP Tokyo
Christopher O'Connell
1
4
Alex Michelsen
6
6
Vincitore: Michelsen
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. O'Connell
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
C. O'Connell
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
2-4 → 3-4
C. O'Connell
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
A. Michelsen
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Michelsen
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
C. O'Connell
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Michelsen
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 1-6
A. Michelsen
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
Jordan Thompson vs Kei Nishikori
ATP Tokyo
Jordan Thompson
0
2
1
Kei Nishikori•
0
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Nishikori
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
J. Thompson
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
K. Nishikori
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 1-3
J. Thompson
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Thompson
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Yoshihito Nishioka vs Holger Rune (Non prima 11:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ben Shelton / Jordan Thompson vs Julian Cash / Lloyd Glasspool
Il match deve ancora iniziare
KINOSHITA GROUP ARENA – ore 04:00
Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul vs Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen
ATP Tokyo
Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul [3]
6
3
10
Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen
3
6
3
Vincitore: Doumbia / Reboul
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Doumbia / Reboul
1-0
2-0
2-1
2-2
3-2
3-3
4-3
5-3
6-3
7-3
8-3
9-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Gille / Vliegen
3-5 → 3-6
S. Doumbia / Reboul
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
ace
2-5 → 3-5
S. Gille / Vliegen
2-4 → 2-5
S. Doumbia / Reboul
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
S. Gille / Vliegen
1-3 → 1-4
S. Doumbia / Reboul
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
1-2 → 1-3
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
S. Doumbia / Reboul
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Doumbia / Reboul
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
S. Gille / Vliegen
5-2 → 5-3
S. Doumbia / Reboul
4-2 → 5-2
S. Gille / Vliegen
4-1 → 4-2
S. Doumbia / Reboul
3-1 → 4-1
S. Gille / Vliegen
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
S. Doumbia / Reboul
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
S. Doumbia / Reboul
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Rinky Hijikata / Alexei Popyrin vs Hugo Nys / Jan Zielinski
ATP Tokyo
Rinky Hijikata / Alexei Popyrin
4
7
11
Hugo Nys / Jan Zielinski [2]
6
6
13
Vincitore: Nys / Zielinski
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Hijikata / Popyrin
0-1
0-2
0-3
1-3
1-4
2-4
3-4
4-4
5-4
5-5
6-5
6-6
7-6
7-7
7-8
8-8
9-8
9-9
10-9
10-10
11-10
11-11
11-12
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
5-3*
5*-4
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
7*-6
6-6 → 7-6
R. Hijikata / Popyrin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
H. Nys / Zielinski
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
R. Hijikata / Popyrin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
H. Nys / Zielinski
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-4 → 4-5
R. Hijikata / Popyrin
3-4 → 4-4
H. Nys / Zielinski
30-40
15-0
df
15-15
df
30-15
3-3 → 3-4
R. Hijikata / Popyrin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
H. Nys / Zielinski
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
R. Hijikata / Popyrin
1-2 → 2-2
H. Nys / Zielinski
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
R. Hijikata / Popyrin
0-1 → 1-1
H. Nys / Zielinski
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Hijikata / Popyrin
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-5 → 4-6
H. Nys / Zielinski
4-4 → 4-5
R. Hijikata / Popyrin
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
H. Nys / Zielinski
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
R. Hijikata / Popyrin
1-4 → 2-4
H. Nys / Zielinski
1-3 → 1-4
R. Hijikata / Popyrin
15-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
H. Nys / Zielinski
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
0-2 → 0-3
R. Hijikata / Popyrin
0-1 → 0-2
H. Nys / Zielinski
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow vs Ariel Behar / Robert Galloway
ATP Tokyo
Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow [1]
7
7
4
0
Ariel Behar / Robert Galloway•
9
6
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Behar / Galloway
1-0
1-1
1-2
ace
2-2
3-2
3-3
3-4
ace
4-4
5-4
5-5
5-6
ace
6-6
7-6
7-7
8-7
9-7
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Lammons / Withrow
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
A. Behar / Galloway
4-4 → 4-5
N. Lammons / Withrow
3-4 → 4-4
A. Behar / Galloway
3-3 → 3-4
N. Lammons / Withrow
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
A. Behar / Galloway
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
2-2 → 2-3
N. Lammons / Withrow
1-2 → 2-2
A. Behar / Galloway
1-1 → 1-2
N. Lammons / Withrow
0-1 → 1-1
A. Behar / Galloway
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
ace
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
4-5*
4-6*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
ace
6-6 → 7-6
A. Behar / Galloway
6-5 → 6-6
N. Lammons / Withrow
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
ace
5-5 → 6-5
A. Behar / Galloway
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
N. Lammons / Withrow
4-4 → 5-4
A. Behar / Galloway
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
N. Lammons / Withrow
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
A. Behar / Galloway
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
N. Lammons / Withrow
2-2 → 3-2
A. Behar / Galloway
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
N. Lammons / Withrow
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
A. Behar / Galloway
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
N. Lammons / Withrow
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul vs Jack Draper / Tomas Machac (Non prima 09:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tokito Oda vs Takashi Sanada (Non prima 09:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1 commento
Fuori le tds dalla parte bassa, fuori Berrettini dalla parte alta. Il pallino è passato in mano a Shelton, ma se mi immedesimo in Draper, lo vedo pensare al colpaccio.