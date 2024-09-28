ATP 500 Tokyo ATP, Copertina

ATP 500 Tokyo: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno (LIVE)

28/09/2024 08:19 1 commento
Holger Rune - Foto Getty Images
Holger Rune - Foto Getty Images

ATP 500 Tokyo 🇯🇵 (Giappone) – 2° Turno, cemento

COLOSSEUM – ore 04:00
Tomas Machac CZE vs Tommy Paul USA
ATP Tokyo
Tommy Paul [5]
6
3
6
Tomas Machac
2
6
7
Vincitore: Machac
Christopher O’Connell AUS vs Alex Michelsen USA

ATP Tokyo
Christopher O'Connell
1
4
Alex Michelsen
6
6
Vincitore: Michelsen
Jordan Thompson AUS vs Kei Nishikori JPN

ATP Tokyo
Jordan Thompson
0
2
1
Kei Nishikori
0
6
2
Yoshihito Nishioka JPN vs Holger Rune DEN (Non prima 11:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ben Shelton USA / Jordan Thompson AUS vs Julian Cash GBR / Lloyd Glasspool CIO

Il match deve ancora iniziare



KINOSHITA GROUP ARENA – ore 04:00
Sadio Doumbia FRA / Fabien Reboul FRA vs Sander Gille BEL / Joran Vliegen BEL

ATP Tokyo
Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul [3]
6
3
10
Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen
3
6
3
Vincitore: Doumbia / Reboul
Rinky Hijikata AUS / Alexei Popyrin AUS vs Hugo Nys MON / Jan Zielinski CIO

ATP Tokyo
Rinky Hijikata / Alexei Popyrin
4
7
11
Hugo Nys / Jan Zielinski [2]
6
6
13
Vincitore: Nys / Zielinski
Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jackson Withrow USA vs Ariel Behar URU / Robert Galloway CIO

ATP Tokyo
Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow [1]
7
7
4
0
Ariel Behar / Robert Galloway
9
6
6
0
Sadio Doumbia FRA / Fabien Reboul FRA vs Jack Draper GBR / Tomas Machac CIO (Non prima 09:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tokito Oda JPN vs Takashi Sanada JPN (Non prima 09:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1 commento

Di Passaggio (Guest) 28-09-2024 08:00

Fuori le tds dalla parte bassa, fuori Berrettini dalla parte alta. Il pallino è passato in mano a Shelton, ma se mi immedesimo in Draper, lo vedo pensare al colpaccio.

 1
