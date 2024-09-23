Chengdu ATP 250 | Hard | $1171655 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Mattia Bellucci si riavvicina alla top 100. Crolla nel ranking Andrea Pellegrino
23/09/2024 09:39 5 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (23-09-2024)
1
Best: 1
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
11180
Punti
18
Tornei
19
Best: 15
--
0
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
2355
Punti
30
Tornei
32
Best: 31
--
0
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
1482
Punti
29
Tornei
33
Best: 29
--
0
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
1390
Punti
25
Tornei
41
Best: 32
--
0
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
1265
Punti
31
Tornei
45
Best: 6
▼
-2
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
1165
Punti
18
Tornei
50
Best: 21
--
0
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1081
Punti
31
Tornei
80
Best: 9
▼
-1
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
691
Punti
27
Tornei
88
Best: 70
▼
-1
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
647
Punti
26
Tornei
103
Best: 101
▲
5
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
554
Punti
31
Tornei
109
Best: 107
▼
-2
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
527
Punti
27
Tornei
149
Best: 121
▼
-4
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
394
Punti
22
Tornei
155
Best: 132
--
0
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
380
Punti
20
Tornei
199
Best: 60
▼
-3
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
291
Punti
33
Tornei
203
Best: 110
▼
-15
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
286
Punti
20
Tornei
209
Best: 136
▼
-65
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
283
Punti
23
Tornei
228
Best: 228
▲
4
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
247
Punti
27
Tornei
246
Best: 128
▼
-3
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
238
Punti
14
Tornei
252
Best: 62
▼
-1
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
227
Punti
21
Tornei
266
Best: 242
--
0
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
205
Punti
32
Tornei
272
Best: 257
▲
3
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
ITA, 22-05-2002
198
Punti
28
Tornei
289
Best: 127
▲
3
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
182
Punti
29
Tornei
300
Best: 269
▼
-2
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
175
Punti
33
Tornei
317
Best: 149
▲
3
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
163
Punti
30
Tornei
323
Best: 108
▲
1
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
159
Punti
27
Tornei
331
Best: 331
▲
1
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
154
Punti
21
Tornei
353
Best: 351
--
0
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
139
Punti
28
Tornei
367
Best: 285
▼
-10
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
133
Punti
27
Tornei
370
Best: 16
▲
4
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
130
Punti
23
Tornei
414
Best: 121
▼
-21
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
110
Punti
25
Tornei
429
Best: 429
▲
6
Gabriele Piraino
ITA, 12-11-2003
100
Punti
24
Tornei
432
Best: 377
--
0
Marcello Serafini
ITA, 25-08-2002
99
Punti
21
Tornei
438
Best: 164
▼
-17
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
98
Punti
19
Tornei
444
Best: 414
▼
-5
Gabriele Pennaforti
ITA, 14-09-2000
98
Punti
28
Tornei
453
Best: 453
▲
75
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
95
Punti
24
Tornei
486
Best: 352
▼
-22
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
83
Punti
24
Tornei
488
Best: 488
▲
8
Tommaso Compagnucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
83
Punti
26
Tornei
494
Best: 223
▼
-21
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
81
Punti
16
Tornei
495
Best: 124
--
0
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
81
Punti
17
Tornei
518
Best: 466
▼
-3
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
75
Punti
24
Tornei
533
Best: 76
--
0
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
71
Punti
18
Tornei
535
Best: 84
▲
2
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
71
Punti
24
Tornei
540
Best: 321
▲
2
Facundo Juarez
ITA, 23-09-1997
69
Punti
10
Tornei
551
Best: 549
▲
4
Gianluca Cadenasso
ITA, 29-09-2004
66
Punti
21
Tornei
554
Best: 387
▼
-8
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
66
Punti
27
Tornei
566
Best: 511
▲
7
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
62
Punti
19
Tornei
593
Best: 574
▼
-1
Fabrizio Andaloro
ITA, 31-01-2001
57
Punti
22
Tornei
632
Best: 631
▲
1
Federico Bondioli
ITA, 16-05-2005
49
Punti
24
Tornei
639
Best: 591
▼
-44
Massimo Giunta
ITA, 09-07-2004
48
Punti
20
Tornei
649
Best: 303
▼
-117
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
46
Punti
10
Tornei
654
Best: 635
▼
-19
Leonardo Rossi
ITA, 05-08-2002
46
Punti
26
Tornei
655
Best: 605
▲
107
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
45
Punti
12
Tornei
658
Best: 630
▲
1
Mariano Tammaro
ITA, 27-02-2004
45
Punti
22
Tornei
684
Best: 159
▼
-2
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
41
Punti
8
Tornei
710
Best: 599
▼
-102
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
38
Punti
27
Tornei
713
Best: 706
▲
1
Peter Buldorini
ITA, 09-08-2004
37
Punti
19
Tornei
714
Best: 625
▼
-27
Luca Castagnola
ITA, 14-06-2002
37
Punti
20
Tornei
715
Best: 715
--
0
Samuele Pieri
ITA, 28-02-2002
37
Punti
20
Tornei
718
Best: 462
▼
-1
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
37
Punti
23
Tornei
722
Best: 643
▼
-3
Lorenzo Claverie
ITA, 28-09-2002
36
Punti
8
Tornei
729
Best: 437
▼
-2
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
35
Punti
18
Tornei
747
Best: 747
▲
177
Federico Cina
ITA, 30-03-2007
32
Punti
17
Tornei
768
Best: 403
▲
17
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
30
Punti
22
Tornei
796
Best: 796
▲
16
Filippo Romano
ITA, 07-07-2005
27
Punti
25
Tornei
820
Best: 793
▼
-1
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
25
Punti
21
Tornei
821
Best: 821
▲
9
Noah Perfetti
ITA, 15-06-2001
25
Punti
22
Tornei
839
Best: 827
▼
-12
Michele Ribecai
ITA, 04-02-2003
23
Punti
18
Tornei
840
Best: 829
▼
-11
Carlo Alberto Caniato
ITA, 31-10-2005
23
Punti
19
Tornei
841
Best: 787
▼
-43
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
23
Punti
19
Tornei
850
Best: 756
▼
-39
Luca Fantini
ITA, 20-07-2000
22
Punti
20
Tornei
863
Best: 851
▼
-12
Stefano D\'Agostino
ITA, 03-11-2003
21
Punti
21
Tornei
864
Best: 837
▼
-24
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
21
Punti
22
Tornei
871
Best: 871
▲
464
Alessandro Bellifemine
ITA, 24-06-2001
20
Punti
14
Tornei
877
Best: 846
▼
-11
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
20
Punti
23
Tornei
891
Best: 800
▲
5
Luciano Carraro
ITA, 22-04-1998
19
Punti
16
Tornei
904
Best: 599
▲
1
Giorgio Tabacco
ITA, 06-08-2003
18
Punti
10
Tornei
913
Best: 433
▼
-1
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
18
Punti
19
Tornei
916
Best: 682
--
0
Lorenzo Carboni
ITA, 27-02-2006
18
Punti
23
Tornei
930
Best: 841
▼
-1
Alexandr Binda
ITA, 22-09-2001
17
Punti
20
Tornei
950
Best: 950
▲
47
Niccolò Ciavarella
ITA, 19-03-2004
16
Punti
20
Tornei
952
Best: 854
▲
47
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
16
Punti
22
Tornei
955
Best: 827
▲
5
Pietro Marino
ITA, 03-06-2001
16
Punti
25
Tornei
959
Best: 959
▲
5
Pierluigi Basile
ITA, 0
15
Punti
4
Tornei
963
Best: 963
▲
27
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
15
Punti
14
Tornei
985
Best: 921
▲
30
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
14
Punti
13
Tornei
996
Best: 963
▲
2
Federico Campana
ITA, 13-04-1998
14
Punti
21
Tornei
1022
Best: 807
▼
-66
Andrea Bacaloni
ITA, 03-04-2002
13
Punti
22
Tornei
1048
Best: 635
▼
-3
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
12
Punti
12
Tornei
1049
Best: 1046
▼
-3
Iannis Miletich
ITA, 27-08-2005
12
Punti
13
Tornei
1059
Best: 1006
▼
-5
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
12
Punti
20
Tornei
1060
Best: 927
▼
-31
Valerio Perruzza
ITA, 31-03-2000
12
Punti
24
Tornei
1069
Best: 1040
▼
-7
Niccolo Baroni
ITA, 04-12-2003
11
Punti
11
Tornei
1072
Best: 1072
▲
63
Andrea Fiorentini
ITA, 02-02-2001
11
Punti
13
Tornei
1076
Best: 873
▼
-2
Daniel Bagnolini
ITA, 13-02-2003
11
Punti
15
Tornei
1102
Best: 1101
▼
-1
Jacopo Bilardo
ITA, 04-11-2004
10
Punti
10
Tornei
1109
Best: 1104
--
0
Leonardo Malgaroli
ITA, 07-08-2002
10
Punti
12
Tornei
1134
Best: 1006
--
0
Daniele Rapagnetta
ITA, 03-12-2006
9
Punti
11
Tornei
1150
Best: 1052
▼
-6
Giannicola Misasi
ITA, 12-09-2000
9
Punti
16
Tornei
1152
Best: 1152
▲
28
Gian Matias Di Natale
ITA, 30-10-1997
9
Punti
20
Tornei
1156
Best: 309
▼
-1
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
8
Punti
2
Tornei
1164
Best: 1163
▲
2
Daniele Minighini
ITA, 15-07-2004
8
Punti
12
Tornei
1173
Best: 1124
▲
34
Lorenzo Lorusso
ITA, 06-01-2000
8
Punti
15
Tornei
1190
Best: 1190
▲
7
Juan Cruz Martin Manzano
ITA, 15-12-2004
7
Punti
8
Tornei
1197
Best: 1197
▲
4
Alberto Bronzetti
ITA, 05-05-1998
7
Punti
10
Tornei
1199
Best: 1168
▼
-30
Gabriele Vulpitta
ITA, 25-06-2005
7
Punti
11
Tornei
1205
Best: 981
▲
10
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
7
Punti
14
Tornei
1213
Best: 1213
▼
-2
Antonio Caruso
ITA, 14-08-1999
7
Punti
16
Tornei
1218
Best: 860
▲
3
Filippo Speziali
ITA, 24-04-2000
7
Punti
17
Tornei
1231
Best: 902
▲
2
Lorenzo Gagliardo
ITA, 27-06-2000
6
Punti
5
Tornei
1241
Best: 1241
--
0
Andrea Paolini
ITA, 09-11-2002
6
Punti
6
Tornei
1245
Best: 1245
▼
-1
Giulio Perego
ITA, 09-04-2003
6
Punti
7
Tornei
1250
Best: 1250
▼
-2
Alessandro Coccioli
ITA, 05-08-2002
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1276
Best: 1276
▲
70
Simone Agostini
ITA, 29-03-1997
6
Punti
19
Tornei
1327
Best: 1327
▼
-6
Manuel Plunger
ITA, 13-07-2002
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1331
Best: 1048
▼
-272
Elio Jose Ribeiro Lago
ITA, 31-12-1997
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1353
Best: 1071
▼
-10
Pietro Pampanin
ITA, 05-01-2003
5
Punti
17
Tornei
1356
Best: 1337
▼
-9
Alessandro Spadola
ITA, 05-03-2003
4
Punti
1
Tornei
1369
Best: 799
▼
-7
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
4
Punti
3
Tornei
1419
Best: 1121
▼
-5
Pietro Fellin
ITA, 02-08-2001
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1429
Best: 1400
▼
-7
Nicola Rispoli
ITA, 31-07-1997
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1431
Best: 1424
▼
-7
Matteo Fondriest
ITA, 10-09-2004
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1435
Best: 1071
▼
-7
Lorenzo Sciahbasi
ITA, 04-11-2005
4
Punti
13
Tornei
1468
Best: 1468
--
0
Benito Massacri
ITA, 27-06-2003
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1480
Best: 608
▼
-10
Manuel Mazza
ITA, 16-04-1999
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1480
Best: 1480
▲
155
Filippo Mazzola
ITA, 02-05-2005
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1488
Best: 933
▼
-9
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1502
Best: 1502
▼
-7
Lorenzo Ferri
ITA, 28-01-2004
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1518
Best: 991
▼
-98
Carlo Alberto Fossati
ITA, 25-01-1999
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1536
Best: 1499
▲
6
Marco Furlanetto
ITA, 02-03-2001
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1552
Best: 1461
▼
-2
Fabio De Michele
ITA, 23-03-2005
3
Punti
12
Tornei
1552
Best: 1552
▼
-5
Maximilian Figl
ITA, 29-03-2004
3
Punti
12
Tornei
1552
Best: 1154
▼
-2
Denis Spiridon
ITA, 01-01-1900
3
Punti
12
Tornei
1561
Best: 1119
▼
-3
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1561
Best: 1545
▼
-3
Iacopo Sada
ITA, 02-10-1997
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1605
Best: 1605
▼
-4
Edoardo cherie Ligniere
ITA, 19-06-2004
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1615
Best: 465
▼
-6
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1634
Best: 1183
▼
-6
Alessandro Cortegiani
ITA, 16-01-1996
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1643
Best: 1643
▼
-8
Luca Parenti
ITA, 10-08-2003
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1667
Best: 793
▼
-11
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1672
Best: 1672
▲
322
Giacomo Crisostomo
ITA, 29-07-2003
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1694
Best: 1646
▼
-32
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1694
Best: 1694
▲
16
Vito Dell\'Elba
ITA, 06-02-1999
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1694
Best: 1694
▼
-9
Felipe Virgili Berini
ITA, 20-01-2005
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1722
Best: 1722
▼
-12
Gabriele Volpi
ITA, 12-04-1996
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1741
Best: 580
▼
-10
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1758
Best: 1027
▼
-6
Giuseppe Tresca
ITA, 17-06-1998
2
Punti
11
Tornei
1763
Best: 1756
▼
-7
Cristian Campese
ITA, 19-06-2002
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1763
Best: 1756
▼
-7
Leonardo Cattaneo
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1763
Best: 1668
▼
-7
Nicolo Consonni
ITA, 18-06-2005
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1763
Best: 1756
▼
-7
Edoardo De Filippo
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1763
Best: 522
▼
-179
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1763
Best: 1404
▼
-7
Enrico Giacomini
ITA, 23-12-1998
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1763
Best: 1756
▼
-7
Pietro Romeo Scomparin
ITA, 07-04-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1763
Best: 1756
▼
-7
Nicola Vidal
ITA, 05-03-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1851
Best: 1820
▼
-10
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1851
Best: 1851
▼
-95
Lorenzo Beraldo
ITA, 22-09-2006
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1851
Best: 1851
▼
-10
Luigi Castelletti
ITA, 15-08-2002
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1851
Best: 1148
▼
-10
Leonardo Catani
ITA, 25-06-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1851
Best: 1851
--
0
Federico Garbero
ITA, 0
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1851
Best: 1771
▼
-10
Fabrizio Karol Pio Osti
ITA, 17-09-2005
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1851
Best: 1752
▼
-10
Samuele Seghetti
ITA, 16-08-2006
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1851
Best: 1725
▼
-10
Federico Valle
ITA, 04-04-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1935
Best: 1935
▼
-10
Marco Berti
ITA, 10-02-2005
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1935
Best: 1045
▼
-10
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1935
Best: 1935
--
0
Andrea Colombo
ITA, 04-11-2002
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1935
Best: 1935
--
0
Andrea De Marchi
ITA, 12-01-2007
1
Punti
3
Tornei
2002
Best: 1771
▼
-8
Filippo Alberti
ITA, 24-06-2003
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2002
Best: 1745
▼
-8
Tommaso Schold
ITA, 25-06-1998
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2055
Best: 2055
▼
-7
Enrico Baldisserri
ITA, 03-02-2004
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2055
Best: 2055
▼
-7
Nicolo Toffanin
ITA, 08-03-2003
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2055
Best: 1391
▼
-7
Lorenzo Vatteroni
ITA, 27-09-2000
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2095
Best: 1177
▼
-3
Andrea Militi Ribaldi
ITA, 27-07-1999
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2109
Best: 2109
▼
-369
Guelfo Baldovinetti
ITA, 22-11-2001
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2109
Best: 2100
▼
-5
Umberto Maria Giovannini
ITA, 18-10-1997
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2109
Best: 1441
▼
-5
Federico Salomone
ITA, 16-05-2001
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2122
Best: 901
▼
-3
Omar Brigida
ITA, 23-03-1999
1
Punti
10
Tornei
TAG: Italiani
5 commenti
Penso che sia soprattutto una questione di condizione fisica.
Mager qualche buon lampo lo ha mostrato quest’anno.
Giustino negli ultimi mesi ha dato cenni di risveglio.
Cecchinato vince un match e perde i successivi.
Da questi tre un acuto ci se lo può anche aspettare.
Fortunatamente possono giocare in Italia limitando le spese.
Qualcuno potrebbe spiegarmi cosa é successo a cecchinato?
Continua a sprofondare e non sembra in grado di risalire.
Peccato. Dispiace perché é stato colui che ha dato inizio a tutti. Quella semifinale a Parigi battendo djokovic ai quarti é stato l’apri-via. Ha dato una grandissima motivazione a tutti gli altri e subito dopo Fignini ha vinto Montecarlo ed é venuto berrettini e poco dopo sono arrivati anche sinner e musetti e tutti gli altri hanno cominciato a fare bene.
Però il ruolo di Cecchinato in questa rinascita del movimento é stata fondamentale e quindi dispiace vederlo adesso in queste condizioni
Cecchinato, che credo si alleni ancora a Vicenza, dovrebbe continuare almeno per tutto il 2025. Poi non so ….
Guardando le classifiche penso che ai già annunciati ritiri di Bonadio e Giannessi possano aggiungersene altri.
La vecchia guardia è rappresentata nei 200 da Travaglia che con Arbino proverà a risalire nel 2025, ma gli altri non ce li vedo a remare a lungo nelle qualificazioni challenger o negli Itf. Parlo di Caruso, Cecchinato, Mager, Agamenone e Giustino.
Gloria per i “futuristi” questo lunedì
Bocchi, Pecci e soprattutto Cinà (i cui punti di Satu Mare entreranno il prossimo lunedì con la top 700 a un passo).
Speriamo di poter festeggiare la 100 di Bellucci lunedì prossimo e magari la 16 di Musetti che se vince il 250 supera Shelton.