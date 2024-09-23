Italiani ATP, Copertina

Classifica ATP Italiani: Mattia Bellucci si riavvicina alla top 100. Crolla nel ranking Andrea Pellegrino

23/09/2024 09:39 5 commenti
Mattia Bellucci nella foto - Foto Getty Images
Mattia Bellucci nella foto - Foto Getty Images

Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (23-09-2024)

1
Best: 1
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
11180
Punti
18
Tornei
19
Best: 15
--
0
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
2355
Punti
30
Tornei
32
Best: 31
--
0
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
1482
Punti
29
Tornei
33
Best: 29
--
0
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
1390
Punti
25
Tornei
41
Best: 32
--
0
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
1265
Punti
31
Tornei
45
Best: 6
-2
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
1165
Punti
18
Tornei
50
Best: 21
--
0
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1081
Punti
31
Tornei
80
Best: 9
-1
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
691
Punti
27
Tornei
88
Best: 70
-1
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
647
Punti
26
Tornei
103
Best: 101
5
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
554
Punti
31
Tornei
109
Best: 107
-2
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
527
Punti
27
Tornei
149
Best: 121
-4
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
394
Punti
22
Tornei
155
Best: 132
--
0
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
380
Punti
20
Tornei
199
Best: 60
-3
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
291
Punti
33
Tornei
203
Best: 110
-15
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
286
Punti
20
Tornei
209
Best: 136
-65
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
283
Punti
23
Tornei
228
Best: 228
4
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
247
Punti
27
Tornei
246
Best: 128
-3
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
238
Punti
14
Tornei
252
Best: 62
-1
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
227
Punti
21
Tornei
266
Best: 242
--
0
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
205
Punti
32
Tornei
272
Best: 257
3
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
ITA, 22-05-2002
198
Punti
28
Tornei
289
Best: 127
3
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
182
Punti
29
Tornei
300
Best: 269
-2
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
175
Punti
33
Tornei
317
Best: 149
3
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
163
Punti
30
Tornei
323
Best: 108
1
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
159
Punti
27
Tornei
331
Best: 331
1
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
154
Punti
21
Tornei
353
Best: 351
--
0
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
139
Punti
28
Tornei
367
Best: 285
-10
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
133
Punti
27
Tornei
370
Best: 16
4
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
130
Punti
23
Tornei
414
Best: 121
-21
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
110
Punti
25
Tornei
429
Best: 429
6
Gabriele Piraino
ITA, 12-11-2003
100
Punti
24
Tornei
432
Best: 377
--
0
Marcello Serafini
ITA, 25-08-2002
99
Punti
21
Tornei
438
Best: 164
-17
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
98
Punti
19
Tornei
444
Best: 414
-5
Gabriele Pennaforti
ITA, 14-09-2000
98
Punti
28
Tornei
453
Best: 453
75
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
95
Punti
24
Tornei
486
Best: 352
-22
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
83
Punti
24
Tornei
488
Best: 488
8
Tommaso Compagnucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
83
Punti
26
Tornei
494
Best: 223
-21
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
81
Punti
16
Tornei
495
Best: 124
--
0
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
81
Punti
17
Tornei
518
Best: 466
-3
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
75
Punti
24
Tornei
533
Best: 76
--
0
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
71
Punti
18
Tornei
535
Best: 84
2
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
71
Punti
24
Tornei
540
Best: 321
2
Facundo Juarez
ITA, 23-09-1997
69
Punti
10
Tornei
551
Best: 549
4
Gianluca Cadenasso
ITA, 29-09-2004
66
Punti
21
Tornei
554
Best: 387
-8
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
66
Punti
27
Tornei
566
Best: 511
7
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
62
Punti
19
Tornei
593
Best: 574
-1
Fabrizio Andaloro
ITA, 31-01-2001
57
Punti
22
Tornei
632
Best: 631
1
Federico Bondioli
ITA, 16-05-2005
49
Punti
24
Tornei
639
Best: 591
-44
Massimo Giunta
ITA, 09-07-2004
48
Punti
20
Tornei
649
Best: 303
-117
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
46
Punti
10
Tornei
654
Best: 635
-19
Leonardo Rossi
ITA, 05-08-2002
46
Punti
26
Tornei
655
Best: 605
107
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
45
Punti
12
Tornei
658
Best: 630
1
Mariano Tammaro
ITA, 27-02-2004
45
Punti
22
Tornei
684
Best: 159
-2
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
41
Punti
8
Tornei
710
Best: 599
-102
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
38
Punti
27
Tornei
713
Best: 706
1
Peter Buldorini
ITA, 09-08-2004
37
Punti
19
Tornei
714
Best: 625
-27
Luca Castagnola
ITA, 14-06-2002
37
Punti
20
Tornei
715
Best: 715
--
0
Samuele Pieri
ITA, 28-02-2002
37
Punti
20
Tornei
718
Best: 462
-1
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
37
Punti
23
Tornei
722
Best: 643
-3
Lorenzo Claverie
ITA, 28-09-2002
36
Punti
8
Tornei
729
Best: 437
-2
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
35
Punti
18
Tornei
747
Best: 747
177
Federico Cina
ITA, 30-03-2007
32
Punti
17
Tornei
768
Best: 403
17
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
30
Punti
22
Tornei
796
Best: 796
16
Filippo Romano
ITA, 07-07-2005
27
Punti
25
Tornei
820
Best: 793
-1
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
25
Punti
21
Tornei
821
Best: 821
9
Noah Perfetti
ITA, 15-06-2001
25
Punti
22
Tornei
839
Best: 827
-12
Michele Ribecai
ITA, 04-02-2003
23
Punti
18
Tornei
840
Best: 829
-11
Carlo Alberto Caniato
ITA, 31-10-2005
23
Punti
19
Tornei
841
Best: 787
-43
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
23
Punti
19
Tornei
850
Best: 756
-39
Luca Fantini
ITA, 20-07-2000
22
Punti
20
Tornei
863
Best: 851
-12
Stefano D\'Agostino
ITA, 03-11-2003
21
Punti
21
Tornei
864
Best: 837
-24
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
21
Punti
22
Tornei
871
Best: 871
464
Alessandro Bellifemine
ITA, 24-06-2001
20
Punti
14
Tornei
877
Best: 846
-11
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
20
Punti
23
Tornei
891
Best: 800
5
Luciano Carraro
ITA, 22-04-1998
19
Punti
16
Tornei
904
Best: 599
1
Giorgio Tabacco
ITA, 06-08-2003
18
Punti
10
Tornei
913
Best: 433
-1
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
18
Punti
19
Tornei
916
Best: 682
--
0
Lorenzo Carboni
ITA, 27-02-2006
18
Punti
23
Tornei
930
Best: 841
-1
Alexandr Binda
ITA, 22-09-2001
17
Punti
20
Tornei
950
Best: 950
47
Niccolò Ciavarella
ITA, 19-03-2004
16
Punti
20
Tornei
952
Best: 854
47
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
16
Punti
22
Tornei
955
Best: 827
5
Pietro Marino
ITA, 03-06-2001
16
Punti
25
Tornei
959
Best: 959
5
Pierluigi Basile
ITA, 0
15
Punti
4
Tornei
963
Best: 963
27
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
15
Punti
14
Tornei
985
Best: 921
30
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
14
Punti
13
Tornei
996
Best: 963
2
Federico Campana
ITA, 13-04-1998
14
Punti
21
Tornei
1022
Best: 807
-66
Andrea Bacaloni
ITA, 03-04-2002
13
Punti
22
Tornei
1048
Best: 635
-3
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
12
Punti
12
Tornei
1049
Best: 1046
-3
Iannis Miletich
ITA, 27-08-2005
12
Punti
13
Tornei
1059
Best: 1006
-5
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
12
Punti
20
Tornei
1060
Best: 927
-31
Valerio Perruzza
ITA, 31-03-2000
12
Punti
24
Tornei
1069
Best: 1040
-7
Niccolo Baroni
ITA, 04-12-2003
11
Punti
11
Tornei
1072
Best: 1072
63
Andrea Fiorentini
ITA, 02-02-2001
11
Punti
13
Tornei
1076
Best: 873
-2
Daniel Bagnolini
ITA, 13-02-2003
11
Punti
15
Tornei
1102
Best: 1101
-1
Jacopo Bilardo
ITA, 04-11-2004
10
Punti
10
Tornei
1109
Best: 1104
--
0
Leonardo Malgaroli
ITA, 07-08-2002
10
Punti
12
Tornei
1134
Best: 1006
--
0
Daniele Rapagnetta
ITA, 03-12-2006
9
Punti
11
Tornei
1150
Best: 1052
-6
Giannicola Misasi
ITA, 12-09-2000
9
Punti
16
Tornei
1152
Best: 1152
28
Gian Matias Di Natale
ITA, 30-10-1997
9
Punti
20
Tornei
1156
Best: 309
-1
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
8
Punti
2
Tornei
1164
Best: 1163
2
Daniele Minighini
ITA, 15-07-2004
8
Punti
12
Tornei
1173
Best: 1124
34
Lorenzo Lorusso
ITA, 06-01-2000
8
Punti
15
Tornei
1190
Best: 1190
7
Juan Cruz Martin Manzano
ITA, 15-12-2004
7
Punti
8
Tornei
1197
Best: 1197
4
Alberto Bronzetti
ITA, 05-05-1998
7
Punti
10
Tornei
1199
Best: 1168
-30
Gabriele Vulpitta
ITA, 25-06-2005
7
Punti
11
Tornei
1205
Best: 981
10
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
7
Punti
14
Tornei
1213
Best: 1213
-2
Antonio Caruso
ITA, 14-08-1999
7
Punti
16
Tornei
1218
Best: 860
3
Filippo Speziali
ITA, 24-04-2000
7
Punti
17
Tornei
1231
Best: 902
2
Lorenzo Gagliardo
ITA, 27-06-2000
6
Punti
5
Tornei
1241
Best: 1241
--
0
Andrea Paolini
ITA, 09-11-2002
6
Punti
6
Tornei
1245
Best: 1245
-1
Giulio Perego
ITA, 09-04-2003
6
Punti
7
Tornei
1250
Best: 1250
-2
Alessandro Coccioli
ITA, 05-08-2002
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1276
Best: 1276
70
Simone Agostini
ITA, 29-03-1997
6
Punti
19
Tornei
1327
Best: 1327
-6
Manuel Plunger
ITA, 13-07-2002
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1331
Best: 1048
-272
Elio Jose Ribeiro Lago
ITA, 31-12-1997
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1353
Best: 1071
-10
Pietro Pampanin
ITA, 05-01-2003
5
Punti
17
Tornei
1356
Best: 1337
-9
Alessandro Spadola
ITA, 05-03-2003
4
Punti
1
Tornei
1369
Best: 799
-7
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
4
Punti
3
Tornei
1419
Best: 1121
-5
Pietro Fellin
ITA, 02-08-2001
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1429
Best: 1400
-7
Nicola Rispoli
ITA, 31-07-1997
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1431
Best: 1424
-7
Matteo Fondriest
ITA, 10-09-2004
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1435
Best: 1071
-7
Lorenzo Sciahbasi
ITA, 04-11-2005
4
Punti
13
Tornei
1468
Best: 1468
--
0
Benito Massacri
ITA, 27-06-2003
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1480
Best: 608
-10
Manuel Mazza
ITA, 16-04-1999
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1480
Best: 1480
155
Filippo Mazzola
ITA, 02-05-2005
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1488
Best: 933
-9
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1502
Best: 1502
-7
Lorenzo Ferri
ITA, 28-01-2004
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1518
Best: 991
-98
Carlo Alberto Fossati
ITA, 25-01-1999
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1536
Best: 1499
6
Marco Furlanetto
ITA, 02-03-2001
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1552
Best: 1461
-2
Fabio De Michele
ITA, 23-03-2005
3
Punti
12
Tornei
1552
Best: 1552
-5
Maximilian Figl
ITA, 29-03-2004
3
Punti
12
Tornei
1552
Best: 1154
-2
Denis Spiridon
ITA, 01-01-1900
3
Punti
12
Tornei
1561
Best: 1119
-3
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1561
Best: 1545
-3
Iacopo Sada
ITA, 02-10-1997
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1605
Best: 1605
-4
Edoardo cherie Ligniere
ITA, 19-06-2004
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1615
Best: 465
-6
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1634
Best: 1183
-6
Alessandro Cortegiani
ITA, 16-01-1996
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1643
Best: 1643
-8
Luca Parenti
ITA, 10-08-2003
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1667
Best: 793
-11
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1672
Best: 1672
322
Giacomo Crisostomo
ITA, 29-07-2003
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1694
Best: 1646
-32
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1694
Best: 1694
16
Vito Dell\'Elba
ITA, 06-02-1999
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1694
Best: 1694
-9
Felipe Virgili Berini
ITA, 20-01-2005
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1722
Best: 1722
-12
Gabriele Volpi
ITA, 12-04-1996
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1741
Best: 580
-10
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1758
Best: 1027
-6
Giuseppe Tresca
ITA, 17-06-1998
2
Punti
11
Tornei
1763
Best: 1756
-7
Cristian Campese
ITA, 19-06-2002
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1763
Best: 1756
-7
Leonardo Cattaneo
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1763
Best: 1668
-7
Nicolo Consonni
ITA, 18-06-2005
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1763
Best: 1756
-7
Edoardo De Filippo
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1763
Best: 522
-179
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1763
Best: 1404
-7
Enrico Giacomini
ITA, 23-12-1998
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1763
Best: 1756
-7
Pietro Romeo Scomparin
ITA, 07-04-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1763
Best: 1756
-7
Nicola Vidal
ITA, 05-03-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1851
Best: 1820
-10
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1851
Best: 1851
-95
Lorenzo Beraldo
ITA, 22-09-2006
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1851
Best: 1851
-10
Luigi Castelletti
ITA, 15-08-2002
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1851
Best: 1148
-10
Leonardo Catani
ITA, 25-06-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1851
Best: 1851
--
0
Federico Garbero
ITA, 0
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1851
Best: 1771
-10
Fabrizio Karol Pio Osti
ITA, 17-09-2005
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1851
Best: 1752
-10
Samuele Seghetti
ITA, 16-08-2006
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1851
Best: 1725
-10
Federico Valle
ITA, 04-04-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1935
Best: 1935
-10
Marco Berti
ITA, 10-02-2005
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1935
Best: 1045
-10
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1935
Best: 1935
--
0
Andrea Colombo
ITA, 04-11-2002
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1935
Best: 1935
--
0
Andrea De Marchi
ITA, 12-01-2007
1
Punti
3
Tornei
2002
Best: 1771
-8
Filippo Alberti
ITA, 24-06-2003
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2002
Best: 1745
-8
Tommaso Schold
ITA, 25-06-1998
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2055
Best: 2055
-7
Enrico Baldisserri
ITA, 03-02-2004
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2055
Best: 2055
-7
Nicolo Toffanin
ITA, 08-03-2003
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2055
Best: 1391
-7
Lorenzo Vatteroni
ITA, 27-09-2000
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2095
Best: 1177
-3
Andrea Militi Ribaldi
ITA, 27-07-1999
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2109
Best: 2109
-369
Guelfo Baldovinetti
ITA, 22-11-2001
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2109
Best: 2100
-5
Umberto Maria Giovannini
ITA, 18-10-1997
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2109
Best: 1441
-5
Federico Salomone
ITA, 16-05-2001
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2122
Best: 901
-3
Omar Brigida
ITA, 23-03-1999
1
Punti
10
Tornei
TAG:

5 commenti

gisva 23-09-2024 10:28

Scritto da Marco M.
Guardando le classifiche penso che ai già annunciati ritiri di Bonadio e Giannessi possano aggiungersene altri.
La vecchia guardia è rappresentata nei 200 da Travaglia che con Arbino proverà a risalire nel 2025, ma gli altri non ce li vedo a remare a lungo nelle qualificazioni challenger o negli Itf. Parlo di Caruso, Cecchinato, Mager, Agamenone e Giustino.

Penso che sia soprattutto una questione di condizione fisica.
Mager qualche buon lampo lo ha mostrato quest’anno.
Giustino negli ultimi mesi ha dato cenni di risveglio.
Cecchinato vince un match e perde i successivi.
Da questi tre un acuto ci se lo può anche aspettare.
Fortunatamente possono giocare in Italia limitando le spese.

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Febo1000 (Guest) 23-09-2024 09:45

Qualcuno potrebbe spiegarmi cosa é successo a cecchinato?
Continua a sprofondare e non sembra in grado di risalire.
Peccato. Dispiace perché é stato colui che ha dato inizio a tutti. Quella semifinale a Parigi battendo djokovic ai quarti é stato l’apri-via. Ha dato una grandissima motivazione a tutti gli altri e subito dopo Fignini ha vinto Montecarlo ed é venuto berrettini e poco dopo sono arrivati anche sinner e musetti e tutti gli altri hanno cominciato a fare bene.
Però il ruolo di Cecchinato in questa rinascita del movimento é stata fondamentale e quindi dispiace vederlo adesso in queste condizioni

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Edoardo (Guest) 23-09-2024 09:36

Cecchinato, che credo si alleni ancora a Vicenza, dovrebbe continuare almeno per tutto il 2025. Poi non so ….

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Marco M. 23-09-2024 09:25

Guardando le classifiche penso che ai già annunciati ritiri di Bonadio e Giannessi possano aggiungersene altri.
La vecchia guardia è rappresentata nei 200 da Travaglia che con Arbino proverà a risalire nel 2025, ma gli altri non ce li vedo a remare a lungo nelle qualificazioni challenger o negli Itf. Parlo di Caruso, Cecchinato, Mager, Agamenone e Giustino.

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Detuqueridapresencia 23-09-2024 09:14

Gloria per i “futuristi” questo lunedì

Bocchi, Pecci e soprattutto Cinà (i cui punti di Satu Mare entreranno il prossimo lunedì con la top 700 a un passo).

Speriamo di poter festeggiare la 100 di Bellucci lunedì prossimo e magari la 16 di Musetti che se vince il 250 supera Shelton.

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!