ATP 250 Chengdu e Hangzhou: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 3 (Live)

20/09/2024 07:25 4 commenti
Aleksandar Vukic nella foto
Aleksandar Vukic nella foto

ATP 250 Chengdu 🇨🇳 (Cina) – 2° Turno, cemento

Center Court – ore 07:00
Alibek Kachmazov RUS vs Taro Daniel JPN
Alibek Kachmazov
7
6
Taro Daniel
6
1
Vincitore: Kachmazov
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard FRA vs Yannick Hanfmann GER

ATP Chengdu
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard [7]
4
6
3
Yannick Hanfmann
6
3
6
Vincitore: Hanfmann
Nicolas Jarry CHI vs Lukas Klein SVK

ATP Chengdu
Nicolas Jarry [3]
15
5
Lukas Klein
30
4
Aleksandar Vukic AUS vs Pedro Martinez ESP (Non prima 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 07:00
Cristian Rodriguez COL / Matthew Christopher Romios AUS vs Gonzalo Escobar ECU / Diego Hidalgo CIO

ATP Chengdu
Cristian Rodriguez / Matthew Christopher Romios
5
4
Gonzalo Escobar / Diego Hidalgo
7
6
Vincitore: Escobar / Hidalgo
Sadio Doumbia FRA / Fabien Reboul FRA vs Adrian Mannarino FRA / Alexandre Muller CIO (Non prima 08:30)

ATP Chengdu
Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul [1]
6
6
Adrian Mannarino / Alexandre Muller
2
3
Vincitore: Doumbia / Reboul
Benjamin Lock ZIM / Courtney John Lock ZIM vs Ye Cong Mo CHN / Sheng Tang CIO

ATP Chengdu
Benjamin Lock / Courtney John Lock
0*
3
6
Ye Cong Mo / Sheng Tang
0
6
6
Court 2 – ore 08:00
Miguel Reyes-Varela MEX / John-Patrick Smith AUS vs Aoran Wang CHN / Yi Zhou CIO

ATP Chengdu
Miguel Reyes-Varela / John-Patrick Smith [4]
6
6
Aoran Wang / Yi Zhou
3
4
Vincitore: Reyes-Varela / Smith
Pavel Kotov RUS / Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard FRA vs Ivan Dodig CRO / Rafael Matos CIO (Non prima 10:00)

ATP Chengdu
Pavel Kotov / Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
0
0
Ivan Dodig / Rafael Matos [2]
0
0
ATP 250 Hangzhou 🇨🇳 (Cina) – 2° Turno, cemento

CENTER COURT – ore 07:30
Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ vs Alexander Shevchenko KAZ
ATP Hangzhou
Mikhail Kukushkin
6
7
Alexander Shevchenko
4
6
Vincitore: Kukushkin
Rinky Hijikata AUS vs Fabian Marozsan HUN

ATP Hangzhou
Rinky Hijikata
0
0
Fabian Marozsan [7]
0
0
Vincitore: Hijikata per walkover
Brandon Nakashima USA vs Coleman Wong HKG

ATP Hangzhou
Brandon Nakashima [4]
0
6
2
Coleman Wong
0
7
3
Yunchaokete Bu CHN vs Karen Khachanov RUS (Non prima 13:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 1 – ore 07:30
Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jackson Withrow USA vs Radu Albot MDA / Maximilian Marterer CIO

ATP Hangzhou
Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow [1]
1
6
8
Radu Albot / Maximilian Marterer
6
2
10
Vincitore: Albot / Marterer
Nicolas Barrientos COL / Skander Mansouri TUN vs Julian Cash GBR / Lloyd Glasspool CIO

ATP Hangzhou
Nicolas Barrientos / Skander Mansouri
3
7
5
Julian Cash / Lloyd Glasspool [2]
6
6
10
Vincitore: Cash / Glasspool
Rubin Statham NZL / Zachary Svajda USA vs Ariel Behar URU / Robert Galloway CIO

ATP Hangzhou
Rubin Statham / Zachary Svajda
0
4
Ariel Behar / Robert Galloway [3]
0
3
COURT 2 – ore 07:30
Alexander Erler AUT / Matwe Middelkoop NED vs Constantin Frantzen GER / Hendrik Jebens CIO

ATP Hangzhou
Alexander Erler / Matwe Middelkoop
5
7
5
Constantin Frantzen / Hendrik Jebens
7
6
10
Vincitore: Frantzen / Jebens
Blake Bayldon AUS / Thomas Fancutt AUS vs Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan IND / Vijay Sundar Prashanth CIO

ATP Hangzhou
Blake Bayldon / Thomas Fancutt
6
6
7
Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan / Vijay Sundar Prashanth
7
4
10
Vincitore: Nedunchezhiyan / Prashanth
4 commenti

Luciano65 (Guest) 20-09-2024 10:35

Ho provato a seguire il doppio dei fratelli Lock a Chengdu ma l’assoluta mancanza di spettatori è troppo fastidiosa…

 4
Pierre Herme’ the Picasso of Pastry (Guest) 20-09-2024 09:42

Scritto da puccio
Per la redazione: mettere la bandiera russa a fianco del nome dei giocatori è vergognoso.

Prima di scrivere post cosi inizia a studiare la storia dei popoli ( non e’ mai tardi) ma per capirci qualcosa devi partire da lontano, dai Sumeri o giu di li….

 3
gianluca (Guest) 20-09-2024 09:22

@ puccio (#4211486)

non è quello il punto, Puccio. Non guardare il dito, guarda la luna!

 2
puccio (Guest) 20-09-2024 08:33

Per la redazione: mettere la bandiera russa a fianco del nome dei giocatori è vergognoso.

 1
