Challenger Bad Waltersdorf, Saint-Tropez, Cali, Columbus e Sibiu: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)

Giovanni Fonio nella foto

CHALLENGER Sibiu 🇷🇴 (Romania) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta

Centre Court – ore 09:30
Eric Vanshelboim UKR vs Stefan Palosi ROU
ATP Sibiu
Eric Vanshelboim [5]
0
1
0
Stefan Palosi [8]
0
6
2
Mostra dettagli

Arthur Gea FRA vs Olaf Pieczkowski POL

ATP Sibiu
Arthur Gea [1]
6
6
Olaf Pieczkowski [10]
0
1
Vincitore: Gea
Mostra dettagli

Giovanni Fonio ITA vs Sebastian Gima ROU (Non prima 12:30)

ATP Sibiu
Giovanni Fonio
6
6
Sebastian Gima
2
2
Vincitore: Fonio
Mostra dettagli

Enrico Dalla Valle ITA vs Lorenzo Giustino ITA

ATP Sibiu
Enrico Dalla Valle [7]
15
2
Lorenzo Giustino
0
1
Mostra dettagli



Court 5 – ore 09:30
Artem Dubrivnyy RUS vs Pedro Araujo POR

ATP Sibiu
Artem Dubrivnyy
30
6
2
Pedro Araujo [7]
15
2
0
Mostra dettagli

Genaro Alberto Olivieri ARG vs Filippo Romano ITA

ATP Sibiu
Genaro Alberto Olivieri [2]
0
7
4
Filippo Romano
0
5
1
Mostra dettagli

Jorge Plans ESP vs Valentin Royer FRA (Non prima 12:30)

ATP Sibiu
Jorge Plans
0
1
Valentin Royer [3]
6
6
Vincitore: Royer
Mostra dettagli



Court 7 – ore 09:30
Hynek Barton CZE vs Ilya Snitari MDA

ATP Sibiu
Hynek Barton [6]
6
4
6
Ilya Snitari [12]
0
6
0
Vincitore: Barton
Mostra dettagli

Christoph Negritu GER vs Andrea Guerrieri ITA

ATP Sibiu
Christoph Negritu [4]
6
1
6
Andrea Guerrieri
3
6
3
Vincitore: Negritu
Mostra dettagli







CHALLENGER Bad Waltersdorf 🇦🇹 (Austria) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta

CENTER COURT – ore 10:00
Lucas Miedler AUT vs Nino Serdarusic CRO
ATP Bad Waltersdorf
Lucas Miedler
3
6
Nino Serdarusic [9]
6
7
Vincitore: Serdarusic
Mostra dettagli

David Pichler AUT vs Neil Oberleitner AUT

ATP Bad Waltersdorf
David Pichler
0
1
Neil Oberleitner [12]
0
0
Mostra dettagli

Dmitry Popko KAZ vs Thiago Seyboth Wild BRA (Non prima 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Nicolas Moreno De Alboran USA vs Federico Arnaboldi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 1 – ore 10:00
Martin Klizan SVK vs Cem Ilkel TUR

ATP Bad Waltersdorf
Martin Klizan [5]
0
5
Cem Ilkel
0
4
Mostra dettagli

Mika Brunold SUI vs Sebastian Sorger AUT

ATP Bad Waltersdorf
Mika Brunold
0
6
0
Sebastian Sorger
0
4
0
Mostra dettagli

Jan Choinski GBR vs Kilian Feldbausch SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

it vs Marko Topo GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 2 – ore 10:00
Michael Vrbensky CZE vs Aleksandr Braynin UKR

ATP Bad Waltersdorf
Michael Vrbensky [3]
6
6
Aleksandr Braynin
4
3
Vincitore: Vrbensky
Mostra dettagli

Jonas Forejtek CZE vs Tim Handel GER

ATP Bad Waltersdorf
Jonas Forejtek [4]
0
5
Tim Handel [11]
30
3
Mostra dettagli

it vs it

Il match deve ancora iniziare







CHALLENGER Cali 🇨🇴 (Colombia) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta

Cancha Central – ore 18:00
Tomas Farjat ARG vs Samuel Heredia COL
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Juan Carlos Aguilar CAN vs Alejandro Arcila COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Orlando Luz BRA vs Facundo Mena ARG (Non prima 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Johan Alexander Rodriguez COL vs Santiago Rodriguez Taverna ARG (Non prima 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Cancha 1 – ore 17:30
Leonardo Aboian ARG vs Juan Ignacio Londero ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Juan Sebastian Gomez COL vs Ignacio Carou URU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gonzalo Villanueva ARG vs Mateus Alves BRA (Non prima 21:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andrea Collarini ARG vs Valerio Aboian ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Cancha 2 – ore 17:30
Wilson Leite BRA vs Samuel Alejandro Linde Palacios COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Peter Bertran DOM vs Luis Britto BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Enzo Couacaud FRA vs Daniel Dutra da Silva BRA (Non prima 21:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare







CHALLENGER Columbus 🇺🇸 (USA) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento (al coperto)

Court 1 – ore 18:00
Kyle Edmund GBR vs Tyler Zink USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Murphy Cassone USA vs Radu Mihai Papoe ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andres Martin USA vs Antoine Ghibaudo FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexander Bernard USA vs Brandon Holt USA (Non prima 21:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Aidan Mayo USA vs James Trotter JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 3 – ore 18:00
Joshua Sheehy USA vs Patrick Zahraj GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Christian Langmo USA vs Micah Braswell USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jack Pinnington Jones GBR vs Trey Hilderbrand USA (Non prima 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ethan Quinn USA vs Patrick Kypson USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Nishesh Basavareddy USA vs Jules Marie FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare







CHALLENGER St. Tropez 🇫🇷 (Francia) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento

CENTRAL TAG HEUER – ore 10:00
Liam Broady GBR vs Lucas Poullain FRA
ATP Saint-Tropez
Liam Broady [3]
30
5
4
Lucas Poullain [8]
40
7
5
Mostra dettagli

Mae Malige FRA vs Louis Tessa FRA (Non prima 11:30)

ATP Saint-Tropez
Mae Malige
0
6
1
1
Louis Tessa
15
2
6
1
Mostra dettagli

Hugo Grenier FRA vs Matteo Martineau FRA (Non prima 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ugo Blanchet FRA vs Maxime Janvier FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 5 – ore 10:00
Steven Diez CAN vs Jiri Vesely CZE

ATP Saint-Tropez
Steven Diez
0
4
7
0
Jiri Vesely [11]
0
6
6
0
Mostra dettagli

Gijs Brouwer NED vs Nikolay Vylegzhanin RUS (Non prima 12:00)

ATP Saint-Tropez
Gijs Brouwer [1]
15
6
2
Nikolay Vylegzhanin
0
1
0
Mostra dettagli

Antoine Bellier SUI vs Martin Landaluce ESP (Non prima 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 6 – ore 10:00
Charles Broom GBR vs Alexis Gautier FRA

ATP Saint-Tropez
Charles Broom [2]
6
6
Alexis Gautier [12]
1
3
Vincitore: Broom
Mostra dettagli

Ryan Seggerman USA vs Eliakim Coulibaly CIV (Non prima 12:00)

ATP Saint-Tropez
Ryan Seggerman [5]
15
1
Eliakim Coulibaly [10]
15
4
Mostra dettagli

