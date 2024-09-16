Challenger Bad Waltersdorf, Saint-Tropez, Cali, Columbus e Sibiu: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)

Giovanni Fonio nella foto
CHALLENGER Sibiu 🇷🇴 (Romania) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta
Centre Court – ore 09:30
Eric Vanshelboim
vs Stefan Palosi
ATP Sibiu
Eric Vanshelboim [5]•
0
1
0
Stefan Palosi [8]
0
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Vanshelboim
15-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
E. Vanshelboim
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 0-4
E. Vanshelboim
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
Arthur Gea vs Olaf Pieczkowski
ATP Sibiu
Arthur Gea [1]
6
6
Olaf Pieczkowski [10]
0
1
Vincitore: Gea
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
O. Pieczkowski
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-A
40-40
5-1 → 6-1
A. Gea
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
O. Pieczkowski
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Gea
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
O. Pieczkowski
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Giovanni Fonio vs Sebastian Gima (Non prima 12:30)
ATP Sibiu
Giovanni Fonio
6
6
Sebastian Gima
2
2
Vincitore: Fonio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Enrico Dalla Valle vs Lorenzo Giustino
ATP Sibiu
Enrico Dalla Valle [7]•
15
2
Lorenzo Giustino
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Giustino
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
E. Dalla Valle
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Court 5 – ore 09:30
Artem Dubrivnyy vs Pedro Araujo
ATP Sibiu
Artem Dubrivnyy
30
6
2
Pedro Araujo [7]•
15
2
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Araujo
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-1 → 4-1
P. Araujo
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Genaro Alberto Olivieri vs Filippo Romano
ATP Sibiu
Genaro Alberto Olivieri [2]•
0
7
4
Filippo Romano
0
5
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Alberto Olivieri
2-1 → 3-1
G. Alberto Olivieri
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Alberto Olivieri
6-5 → 7-5
F. Romano
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
G. Alberto Olivieri
5-4 → 5-5
G. Alberto Olivieri
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
G. Alberto Olivieri
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
F. Romano
15-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-2 → 3-2
G. Alberto Olivieri
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Jorge Plans vs Valentin Royer (Non prima 12:30)
ATP Sibiu
Jorge Plans
0
1
Valentin Royer [3]
6
6
Vincitore: Royer
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Court 7 – ore 09:30
Hynek Barton vs Ilya Snitari
ATP Sibiu
Hynek Barton [6]
6
4
6
Ilya Snitari [12]
0
6
0
Vincitore: Barton
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
H. Barton
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-0 → 6-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Barton
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-30
A-40
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
I. Snitari
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-0 → 5-0
I. Snitari
15-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
2-0 → 3-0
I. Snitari
0-15
15-15
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Christoph Negritu vs Andrea Guerrieri
ATP Sibiu
Christoph Negritu [4]
6
1
6
Andrea Guerrieri
3
6
3
Vincitore: Negritu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Guerrieri
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
A. Guerrieri
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
C. Negritu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
CHALLENGER Bad Waltersdorf 🇦🇹 (Austria) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta
CENTER COURT – ore 10:00
Lucas Miedler
vs Nino Serdarusic
ATP Bad Waltersdorf
Lucas Miedler
3
6
Nino Serdarusic [9]
6
7
Vincitore: Serdarusic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Serdarusic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
L. Miedler
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
N. Serdarusic
0-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
David Pichler vs Neil Oberleitner
ATP Bad Waltersdorf
David Pichler•
0
1
Neil Oberleitner [12]
0
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Oberleitner
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Dmitry Popko vs Thiago Seyboth Wild (Non prima 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Nicolas Moreno De Alboran vs Federico Arnaboldi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 1 – ore 10:00
Martin Klizan vs Cem Ilkel
ATP Bad Waltersdorf
Martin Klizan [5]•
0
5
Cem Ilkel
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Ilkel
0-15
15-15
15-40
30-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
M. Klizan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
Mika Brunold vs Sebastian Sorger
ATP Bad Waltersdorf
Mika Brunold•
0
6
0
Sebastian Sorger
0
4
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Sorger
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
M. Brunold
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
M. Brunold
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-1 → 5-2
M. Brunold
0-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
S. Sorger
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
M. Brunold
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Jan Choinski vs Kilian Feldbausch
Il match deve ancora iniziare
vs Marko Topo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 2 – ore 10:00
Michael Vrbensky vs Aleksandr Braynin
ATP Bad Waltersdorf
Michael Vrbensky [3]
6
6
Aleksandr Braynin
4
3
Vincitore: Vrbensky
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Vrbensky
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
M. Vrbensky
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Jonas Forejtek vs Tim Handel
ATP Bad Waltersdorf
Jonas Forejtek [4]
0
5
Tim Handel [11]•
30
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Handel
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-2 → 4-3
J. Forejtek
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 4-2
J. Forejtek
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-1 → 3-1
T. Handel
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
vs
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Cali 🇨🇴 (Colombia) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta
Cancha Central – ore 18:00
Tomas Farjat
vs Samuel Heredia
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Juan Carlos Aguilar vs Alejandro Arcila
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Orlando Luz vs Facundo Mena (Non prima 22:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Johan Alexander Rodriguez vs Santiago Rodriguez Taverna (Non prima 01:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 1 – ore 17:30
Leonardo Aboian vs Juan Ignacio Londero
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Juan Sebastian Gomez vs Ignacio Carou
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Gonzalo Villanueva vs Mateus Alves (Non prima 21:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Andrea Collarini vs Valerio Aboian
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 2 – ore 17:30
Wilson Leite vs Samuel Alejandro Linde Palacios
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Peter Bertran vs Luis Britto
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Enzo Couacaud vs Daniel Dutra da Silva (Non prima 21:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Columbus 🇺🇸 (USA) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento (al coperto)
Court 1 – ore 18:00
Kyle Edmund
vs Tyler Zink
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Murphy Cassone vs Radu Mihai Papoe
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Andres Martin vs Antoine Ghibaudo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alexander Bernard vs Brandon Holt (Non prima 21:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Aidan Mayo vs James Trotter
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – ore 18:00
Joshua Sheehy vs Patrick Zahraj
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Christian Langmo vs Micah Braswell
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jack Pinnington Jones vs Trey Hilderbrand (Non prima 22:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ethan Quinn vs Patrick Kypson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Nishesh Basavareddy vs Jules Marie
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER St. Tropez 🇫🇷 (Francia) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento
CENTRAL TAG HEUER – ore 10:00
Liam Broady
vs Lucas Poullain
ATP Saint-Tropez
Liam Broady [3]
30
5
4
Lucas Poullain [8]•
40
7
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Poullain
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
L. Broady
15-0
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-4 → 3-4
L. Broady
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
L. Broady
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
L. Broady
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Broady
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
L. Broady
0-30
15-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
L. Broady
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Mae Malige vs Louis Tessa (Non prima 11:30)
ATP Saint-Tropez
Mae Malige
0
6
1
1
Louis Tessa•
15
2
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Malige
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
L. Tessa
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Tessa
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
M. Malige
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
1-3 → 1-4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Hugo Grenier vs Matteo Martineau (Non prima 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ugo Blanchet vs Maxime Janvier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 5 – ore 10:00
Steven Diez vs Jiri Vesely
ATP Saint-Tropez
Steven Diez
0
4
7
0
Jiri Vesely [11]•
0
6
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
ace
4-2*
4*-3
ace
4*-4
5-4*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
8*-7
6-6 → 7-6
J. Vesely
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
S. Diez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
S. Diez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
J. Vesely
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
4-3 → 4-4
S. Diez
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
J. Vesely
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Diez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
A-40
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
J. Vesely
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
J. Vesely
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Gijs Brouwer vs Nikolay Vylegzhanin (Non prima 12:00)
ATP Saint-Tropez
Gijs Brouwer [1]•
15
6
2
Nikolay Vylegzhanin
0
1
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Vylegzhanin
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 6-1
N. Vylegzhanin
15-40
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
3-1 → 4-1
Antoine Bellier vs Martin Landaluce (Non prima 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 6 – ore 10:00
Charles Broom vs Alexis Gautier
ATP Saint-Tropez
Charles Broom [2]
6
6
Alexis Gautier [12]
1
3
Vincitore: Broom
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Gautier
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
Ryan Seggerman vs Eliakim Coulibaly (Non prima 12:00)
ATP Saint-Tropez
Ryan Seggerman [5]
15
1
Eliakim Coulibaly [10]•
15
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Coulibaly
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
R. Seggerman
15-0
15-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
R. Seggerman
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
