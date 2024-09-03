Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Genova, Siviglia, Shanghai, Tullin, Cassis e Istanbul: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)

03/09/2024 08:53 2 commenti
Andrea Picchione nella foto
CHALLENGER Genova (Italia) 🇮🇹 – 1° Turno, terra battuta

Campo Centrale – ore 10:00
Gianluca Mager ITA vs Martin Klizan SVK
ATP Genoa
Gianluca Mager
40
5
1
Martin Klizan
40
7
0
Gabriel Debru FRA vs Thiago Monteiro BRA

Kei Nishikori JPN vs Matthew Dellavedova AUS

Jacopo Berrettini ITA vs Ignacio Buse PER (Non prima 18:00)

Thiago Seyboth Wild BRA vs Andrea Picchione ITA (Non prima 20:00)

Campo 1 – ore 10:00
Francesco Passaro ITA vs Federico Arnaboldi ITA

ATP Genoa
Francesco Passaro [6]
30
6
0
Federico Arnaboldi
0
7
2
Stefano Napolitano ITA vs Giovanni Fonio ITA

Jaume Munar ESP vs Moez Echargui TUN

Stefano Travaglia ITA vs Samuel Vincent Ruggeri ITA

Mili Poljicak CRO vs Andrea Pellegrino ITA

Campo 2 – ore 10:00
Federico Bondioli ITA vs Kilian Feldbausch SUI

ATP Genoa
Federico Bondioli
40
2
2
Kilian Feldbausch
A
6
1
Dmitry Popko KAZ vs Daniel Elahi Galan COL

Adrian Andreev BUL vs Genaro Alberto Olivieri ARG

Gianluca Cadenasso ITA vs Juan Pablo Varillas PER

Zvonimir Babic CRO / Volodoymyr Uzhylovskyi UKR vs Francesco Maestrelli ITA / Filippo Romano CIO (Non prima 16:00)

CHALLENGER Cassis (Francia) 🇫🇷 – 1° Turno, cemento

CENTRAL CABESTO – ore 10:00
Jurij Rodionov AUT vs Mae Malige FRA
ATP Cassis
Jurij Rodionov
40
6
4
Mae Malige
40
4
2
Constant Lestienne FRA vs Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg FRA

Ugo Blanchet FRA vs Marin Cilic CRO

Charles Broom GBR vs Benjamin Bonzi FRA

COURT 1 – ore 10:00
Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc FRA vs Matteo Martineau FRA

ATP Cassis
Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc
0
2
6
0
Matteo Martineau
0
6
4
0
Antoine Escoffier FRA vs Kyle Edmund GBR

Marco Trungelliti ARG vs Jules Marie FRA

Damien Salvestre FRA vs Dan Added FRA

COURT 2 – ore 10:00
Hazem Naw SYR vs Henry Searle GBR
ATP Cassis
Hazem Naw
40
7
1
Henry Searle
A
6
0
Manuel Guinard FRA vs Laurent Lokoli FRA

Adolfo Daniel Vallejo PAR vs Henrique Rocha POR

Hugo Cardinaud FRA / Pierre Antoine Tailleu FRA vs Manuel Guinard FRA / Matteo Martineau FRA

Matteo Gigante ITA vs Adria Soriano Barrera COL

CHALLENGER Istanbul (Turchia) 🇹🇷 – 1° Turno, cemento

CENTER COURT – ore 09:00
Ilia Simakin it vs Jiri Vesely CZE
ATP Istanbul
Ilia Simakin
6
6
Jiri Vesely
1
4
Vincitore: Simakin
Hamad Medjedovic SRB vs Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez MEX (Non prima 10:30)

ATP Istanbul
Hamad Medjedovic [5]
30
5
Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez
0
2
Damir Dzumhur BIH vs Ricardas Berankis LTU (Non prima 12:30)

Jesper de Jong NED vs Gabi Adrian Boitan ROU

LIMAK COURT – ore 09:00
Dino Prizmic CRO vs Cem Ilkel TUR

ATP Istanbul
Dino Prizmic
40
6
6
0
Cem Ilkel
30
7
3
1
Martin Damm USA vs Saba Purtseladze GEO

Ramkumar Ramanathan IND vs Duje Ajdukovic CRO (Non prima 12:30)

Egor Agafonov it vs Yanki Erel TUR

COURT 3 – ore 09:00
Gijs Brouwer NED vs Denis Yevseyev KAZ

ATP Istanbul
Gijs Brouwer
0
6
2
Denis Yevseyev [8]
0
4
1
Vincitore: Brouwer
Maxim Zhukov it vs Martin Landaluce ESP

ATP Istanbul
Maxim Zhukov
40
3
2
Martin Landaluce
40
6
1
Benjamin Lock ZIM vs August Holmgren DEN

Jack Pinnington Jones GBR vs Aziz Dougaz TUN

Michael Geerts BEL / Divij Sharan IND vs Cezar Cretu ROU / Bogdan Pavel CIO (Non prima 15:00)

CHALLENGER Seville (Spagna) 🇪🇸 – 1° Turno, terra battuta

Central – ore 11:00
Carlos Taberner ESP vs Maxime Janvier FRA
ATP Seville
Carlos Taberner
0
1
Maxime Janvier
0
2
Guy Den Ouden NED vs Daniel Altmaier GER (Non prima 13:00)

Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA (Non prima 17:00)

Sebastian Fanselow GER vs Federico Coria ARG (Non prima 19:00)

Roberto Carballes Baena ESP vs Remy Bertola SUI (Non prima 21:00)

Pista 3 – ore 11:00
Nicolas Alvarez Varona ESP vs Pedro Sakamoto BRA

ATP Seville
Nicolas Alvarez Varona
15
0
Pedro Sakamoto
30
1
Maxime Chazal FRA vs Oriol Roca Batalla ESP

Enrico Dalla Valle ITA vs Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo ESP (Non prima 17:00)

Vilius Gaubas LTU vs Santiago Rodriguez Taverna ARG

Javier Barranco Cosano ESP / Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA vs Petr Nouza CZE / Patrik Rikl CIO

Pista 4 – ore 11:00
Alejo Sanchez Quilez ESP vs Raul Brancaccio ITA
ATP Seville
Alejo Sanchez Quilez
40
3
Raul Brancaccio
15
0
Daniel Merida ESP vs Franco Agamenone ITA

Alberto Barroso Campos ESP / Ryan Nijboer NED vs Tennyson Whiting USA / Benjamin Winter Lopez CIO (Non prima 17:00)

David Marrero ESP / Inaki Montes-De La Torre ESP vs Inigo Cervantes ESP / Oriol Roca Batalla CIO

CHALLENGER Shanghai (Cina) 🇨🇳 – 1° Turno, cemento

Centre Court – ore 08:00
Mark Lajal EST vs Terence Atmane FRA (Non prima 08:00)
ATP Shanghai
Mark Lajal
6
6
1
Terence Atmane [2]
7
1
6
Vincitore: Atmane
Yibing Wu CHN vs Yu Hsiou Hsu TPE

ATP Shanghai
Yibing Wu
0
0
Yu Hsiou Hsu [9]
0
0
Yunchaokete Bu CHN vs Marc Polmans AUS

Court 5 – ore 08:00
Ryan Peniston GBR vs Yi Zhou CHN (Non prima 08:00)
ATP Shanghai
Ryan Peniston
6
6
Yi Zhou
4
2
Vincitore: Peniston
Tomas Barrios Vera CHI vs Fajing Sun CHN

ATP Shanghai
Tomas Barrios Vera [7]
15
0
Fajing Sun
15
0
Norbert Gombos SVK vs Paul Jubb GBR

Court 6 – ore 08:00
Seongchan Hong KOR vs Tung-Lin Wu TPE (Non prima 08:00)

ATP Shanghai
Seongchan Hong [5]
15
6
6
1
Tung-Lin Wu
0
7
4
1
Cristian Garin CHI vs Kris Van Wyk RSA

Blake Mott AUS vs Maxime Cressy USA

Court 7 – ore 08:00
Beibit Zhukayev KAZ vs Ajeet Rai NZL (Non prima 08:00)

ATP Shanghai
Beibit Zhukayev
40
2
6
3
Ajeet Rai
40
6
3
3
Rio Noguchi JPN vs Federico Agustin Gomez ARG

Alibek Kachmazov RUS vs Nerman Fatic BIH

CHALLENGER Tulln (Austria) 🇦🇹 – 1° Turno, terra battuta

Centre Court – ore 10:00
Filip Misolic AUT vs Vitaliy Sachko UKR
ATP Tulln
Filip Misolic [5]
0
3
1
Vitaliy Sachko
0
6
4
Jakub Nicod CZE vs Neil Oberleitner AUT

ATP Tulln
Jakub Nicod
0
6
3
1
Neil Oberleitner
0
4
6
1
Lukas Neumayer AUT vs Sandro Kopp AUT

Daniel Masur GER vs Dennis Novak AUT

Ivan Gakhov RUS vs Joel Schwaerzler AUT

Court 1 – ore 10:00
Vit Kopriva CZE vs Jan Choinski GBR

ATP Tulln
Vit Kopriva [1]
15
6
2
Jan Choinski
15
1
5
Max Houkes NED vs Jerome Kym SUI

Zsombor Piros HUN vs Marko Topo GER

Filip Duda CZE / Vit Kopriva CZE vs Andrew Paulson CZE / Michael Vrbensky CZE (Non prima 14:30)

Court 2 – ore 10:00
Ergi Kirkin TUR vs Marvin Moeller GER

Andrew Paulson CZE vs Michael Vrbensky CZE

ATP Tulln
Andrew Paulson
0
6
4
3
Michael Vrbensky
0
4
6
2
Blaz Rola SLO vs Valentin Royer FRA

Petr Nesterov BUL vs Max Hans Rehberg GER

Filip Bergevi SWE / Mick Veldheer NED vs Milos Karol SVK / Vitaliy Sachko UKR (Non prima 15:00)

TAG:

2 commenti

Jack1 03-09-2024 09:25

Scritto da tinapica
Cadenasso da dove viene? Quanti anni ha? Che tipo di giocatore è?

Essendo di Genova ha ricevuto una wc, 19 anni, E’ una bella promessa, nei tornei Itf e’ arrivato parecchie volte in finale sia nel singolo che nel doppio.

 2
tinapica 03-09-2024 09:04

Cadenasso da dove viene? Quanti anni ha? Che tipo di giocatore è?

 1
