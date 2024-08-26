US Open GS | Hard | $65148800 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: +10 per Lorenzo Sonego che rientra nei top 50
26/08/2024 11:30 3 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (26-08-2024)
1
Best: 1
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
9360
Punti
18
Tornei
18
Best: 15
--
0
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
2255
Punti
30
Tornei
30
Best: 29
--
0
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
1470
Punti
26
Tornei
31
Best: 31
--
0
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
1418
Punti
32
Tornei
37
Best: 32
▲
1
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
1291
Punti
32
Tornei
44
Best: 6
--
0
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
1160
Punti
18
Tornei
48
Best: 21
▲
10
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1116
Punti
30
Tornei
71
Best: 9
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
759
Punti
28
Tornei
90
Best: 70
▲
2
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
612
Punti
25
Tornei
101
Best: 101
▲
1
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
555
Punti
33
Tornei
135
Best: 121
▲
1
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
447
Punti
21
Tornei
145
Best: 108
▲
2
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
410
Punti
25
Tornei
170
Best: 136
▼
-1
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
344
Punti
24
Tornei
171
Best: 110
--
0
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
343
Punti
24
Tornei
175
Best: 132
--
0
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
336
Punti
20
Tornei
206
Best: 128
▼
-1
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
291
Punti
16
Tornei
214
Best: 60
▼
-1
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
277
Punti
33
Tornei
231
Best: 231
▲
2
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
247
Punti
25
Tornei
265
Best: 62
▼
-2
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
213
Punti
18
Tornei
269
Best: 149
▲
2
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
208
Punti
30
Tornei
272
Best: 257
▲
1
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
ITA, 22-05-2002
205
Punti
28
Tornei
275
Best: 127
--
0
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
200
Punti
28
Tornei
280
Best: 242
▲
5
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
195
Punti
29
Tornei
316
Best: 269
▼
-5
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
165
Punti
33
Tornei
319
Best: 108
▼
-2
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
161
Punti
26
Tornei
350
Best: 16
▲
2
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
140
Punti
24
Tornei
353
Best: 285
▼
-13
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
139
Punti
26
Tornei
363
Best: 362
--
0
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
133
Punti
18
Tornei
368
Best: 361
--
0
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
132
Punti
30
Tornei
388
Best: 121
▲
4
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
121
Punti
25
Tornei
414
Best: 414
▲
2
Gabriele Pennaforti
ITA, 14-09-2000
109
Punti
29
Tornei
418
Best: 84
▲
2
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
108
Punti
27
Tornei
425
Best: 164
▼
-1
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
105
Punti
22
Tornei
429
Best: 352
▼
-2
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
104
Punti
25
Tornei
434
Best: 377
▲
1
Marcello Serafini
ITA, 25-08-2002
101
Punti
23
Tornei
448
Best: 124
▲
5
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
96
Punti
20
Tornei
472
Best: 223
▲
5
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
88
Punti
18
Tornei
482
Best: 478
▲
2
Gabriele Piraino
ITA, 12-11-2003
85
Punti
23
Tornei
514
Best: 303
▲
2
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
75
Punti
13
Tornei
524
Best: 524
▲
1
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
73
Punti
24
Tornei
526
Best: 76
▲
1
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
72
Punti
20
Tornei
532
Best: 466
▼
-2
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
71
Punti
24
Tornei
536
Best: 321
--
0
Facundo Juarez
ITA, 23-09-1997
69
Punti
10
Tornei
539
Best: 387
▼
-43
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
68
Punti
29
Tornei
543
Best: 506
▲
29
Tommaso Compagnucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
67
Punti
26
Tornei
576
Best: 511
▼
-12
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
60
Punti
18
Tornei
577
Best: 570
▼
-7
Gianluca Cadenasso
ITA, 29-09-2004
60
Punti
20
Tornei
595
Best: 574
▼
-2
Fabrizio Andaloro
ITA, 31-01-2001
57
Punti
20
Tornei
599
Best: 595
▼
-4
Massimo Giunta
ITA, 09-07-2004
56
Punti
21
Tornei
607
Best: 599
▼
-4
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
55
Punti
28
Tornei
618
Best: 159
▼
-2
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
51
Punti
10
Tornei
638
Best: 638
▲
24
Mariano Tammaro
ITA, 27-02-2004
49
Punti
22
Tornei
674
Best: 625
▼
-1
Luca Castagnola
ITA, 14-06-2002
44
Punti
21
Tornei
683
Best: 683
--
0
Federico Bondioli
ITA, 16-05-2005
42
Punti
21
Tornei
684
Best: 403
▲
1
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
42
Punti
22
Tornei
687
Best: 462
▲
16
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
42
Punti
24
Tornei
692
Best: 682
▲
1
Leonardo Rossi
ITA, 05-08-2002
41
Punti
27
Tornei
719
Best: 643
▲
1
Lorenzo Claverie
ITA, 28-09-2002
37
Punti
12
Tornei
722
Best: 718
▲
1
Samuele Pieri
ITA, 28-02-2002
37
Punti
23
Tornei
738
Best: 437
▼
-1
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
35
Punti
20
Tornei
744
Best: 706
▼
-2
Peter Buldorini
ITA, 09-08-2004
34
Punti
17
Tornei
754
Best: 682
▼
-2
Lorenzo Carboni
ITA, 27-02-2006
33
Punti
24
Tornei
766
Best: 756
▼
-10
Luca Fantini
ITA, 20-07-2000
31
Punti
21
Tornei
794
Best: 794
--
0
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
28
Punti
21
Tornei
814
Best: 605
▼
-1
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
26
Punti
8
Tornei
816
Best: 599
▼
-1
Giorgio Tabacco
ITA, 06-08-2003
26
Punti
11
Tornei
846
Best: 846
▲
1
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
24
Punti
24
Tornei
852
Best: 852
▲
1
Noah Perfetti
ITA, 15-06-2001
23
Punti
18
Tornei
856
Best: 837
▼
-1
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
23
Punti
22
Tornei
865
Best: 865
▲
1
Michele Ribecai
ITA, 04-02-2003
22
Punti
18
Tornei
867
Best: 433
--
0
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
22
Punti
19
Tornei
880
Best: 793
▲
2
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
21
Punti
22
Tornei
897
Best: 892
▼
-5
Filippo Romano
ITA, 07-07-2005
20
Punti
23
Tornei
907
Best: 800
▼
-3
Luciano Carraro
ITA, 22-04-1998
19
Punti
16
Tornei
931
Best: 931
▲
73
Stefano D\'Agostino
ITA, 03-11-2003
18
Punti
21
Tornei
934
Best: 827
▼
-2
Pietro Marino
ITA, 03-06-2001
18
Punti
25
Tornei
941
Best: 941
--
0
Federico Cina
ITA, 30-03-2007
17
Punti
16
Tornei
957
Best: 635
▼
-1
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
16
Punti
13
Tornei
963
Best: 963
▲
3
Federico Campana
ITA, 13-04-1998
16
Punti
21
Tornei
964
Best: 807
▲
4
Andrea Bacaloni
ITA, 03-04-2002
16
Punti
23
Tornei
967
Best: 927
▲
3
Valerio Perruzza
ITA, 31-03-2000
16
Punti
28
Tornei
979
Best: 873
▲
2
Daniel Bagnolini
ITA, 13-02-2003
15
Punti
18
Tornei
980
Best: 959
--
0
Carlo Alberto Caniato
ITA, 31-10-2005
15
Punti
18
Tornei
1003
Best: 841
▲
23
Alexandr Binda
ITA, 22-09-2001
14
Punti
19
Tornei
1006
Best: 1006
▲
21
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
14
Punti
20
Tornei
1009
Best: 854
▼
-2
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
14
Punti
22
Tornei
1047
Best: 1040
▼
-3
Niccolo Baroni
ITA, 04-12-2003
12
Punti
13
Tornei
1053
Best: 1049
▼
-4
Pierluigi Basile
ITA, 01-01-1900
11
Punti
3
Tornei
1058
Best: 1048
▼
-4
Elio Jose Ribeiro Lago
ITA, 31-12-1997
11
Punti
9
Tornei
1068
Best: 921
▼
-3
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
11
Punti
14
Tornei
1100
Best: 1100
▲
2
Iannis Miletich
ITA, 27-08-2005
10
Punti
10
Tornei
1105
Best: 1105
▲
34
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
10
Punti
12
Tornei
1109
Best: 1052
▲
2
Giannicola Misasi
ITA, 12-09-2000
10
Punti
14
Tornei
1132
Best: 1104
▲
4
Leonardo Malgaroli
ITA, 07-08-2002
9
Punti
10
Tornei
1138
Best: 1006
▲
3
Daniele Rapagnetta
ITA, 03-12-2006
9
Punti
13
Tornei
1147
Best: 1147
▲
83
Niccolò Ciavarella
ITA, 19-03-2004
9
Punti
18
Tornei
1150
Best: 1150
▲
2
Gian Matias Di Natale
ITA, 30-10-1997
9
Punti
20
Tornei
1154
Best: 309
▲
2
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
8
Punti
2
Tornei
1167
Best: 1163
▲
4
Daniele Minighini
ITA, 15-07-2004
8
Punti
12
Tornei
1169
Best: 1169
▲
5
Gabriele Vulpitta
ITA, 25-06-2005
8
Punti
12
Tornei
1170
Best: 1089
▼
-59
Alessandro Bellifemine
ITA, 24-06-2001
8
Punti
13
Tornei
1231
Best: 1231
▼
-4
Antonio Caruso
ITA, 14-08-1999
7
Punti
16
Tornei
1232
Best: 860
▲
48
Filippo Speziali
ITA, 24-04-2000
7
Punti
16
Tornei
1236
Best: 981
▼
-50
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
7
Punti
18
Tornei
1250
Best: 902
▲
407
Lorenzo Gagliardo
ITA, 27-06-2000
6
Punti
6
Tornei
1256
Best: 1256
▼
-9
Giulio Perego
ITA, 09-04-2003
6
Punti
7
Tornei
1258
Best: 1258
▼
-9
Alessandro Coccioli
ITA, 05-08-2002
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1265
Best: 1245
▼
-16
Jacopo Bilardo
ITA, 04-11-2004
6
Punti
9
Tornei
1272
Best: 1272
▼
-10
Alberto Bronzetti
ITA, 05-05-1998
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1274
Best: 1121
▼
-8
Pietro Fellin
ITA, 02-08-2001
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1281
Best: 1124
▲
46
Lorenzo Lorusso
ITA, 06-01-2000
6
Punti
12
Tornei
1320
Best: 1320
▲
69
Manuel Plunger
ITA, 13-07-2002
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1340
Best: 991
▼
-15
Carlo Alberto Fossati
ITA, 25-01-1999
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1341
Best: 1341
▲
82
Andrea Fiorentini
ITA, 02-02-2001
5
Punti
11
Tornei
1346
Best: 1071
▼
-14
Pietro Pampanin
ITA, 05-01-2003
5
Punti
15
Tornei
1348
Best: 1318
▼
-13
Simone Agostini
ITA, 29-03-1997
5
Punti
18
Tornei
1350
Best: 1337
▼
-13
Alessandro Spadola
ITA, 05-03-2003
4
Punti
1
Tornei
1363
Best: 799
▼
-14
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
4
Punti
3
Tornei
1367
Best: 1354
▼
-13
Andrea Paolini
ITA, 09-11-2002
4
Punti
3
Tornei
1376
Best: 465
▼
-13
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
4
Punti
4
Tornei
1395
Best: 608
▼
-14
Manuel Mazza
ITA, 16-04-1999
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1414
Best: 1414
▼
-15
Juan Cruz Martin Manzano
ITA, 15-12-2004
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1415
Best: 933
▼
-15
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1424
Best: 1400
▼
-24
Nicola Rispoli
ITA, 31-07-1997
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1441
Best: 1441
▼
-12
Maximilian Figl
ITA, 29-03-2004
4
Punti
12
Tornei
1505
Best: 1505
▼
-100
Lorenzo Ferri
ITA, 28-01-2004
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1521
Best: 1177
▼
-16
Andrea Militi Ribaldi
ITA, 27-07-1999
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1528
Best: 1441
▼
-14
Federico Salomone
ITA, 16-05-2001
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1539
Best: 1539
▲
198
Matteo Fondriest
ITA, 10-09-2004
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1546
Best: 1499
▼
-15
Marco Furlanetto
ITA, 02-03-2001
3
Punti
11
Tornei
1546
Best: 1071
▼
-24
Lorenzo Sciahbasi
ITA, 04-11-2005
3
Punti
11
Tornei
1553
Best: 1461
▼
-14
Fabio De Michele
ITA, 23-03-2005
3
Punti
13
Tornei
1561
Best: 1154
▼
-15
Denis Spiridon
ITA, 01-01-1900
3
Punti
15
Tornei
1562
Best: 1119
▼
-15
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1562
Best: 1545
▼
-15
Iacopo Sada
ITA, 02-10-1997
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1592
Best: 1404
▼
-15
Enrico Giacomini
ITA, 23-12-1998
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1604
Best: 1604
--
0
Edoardo cherie Ligniere
ITA, 19-06-2004
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1611
Best: 1611
▼
-11
Luca Parenti
ITA, 10-08-2003
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1611
Best: 1397
▼
-11
Nicolo Pozzani
ITA, 03-09-2002
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1637
Best: 793
▼
-46
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1642
Best: 1626
▼
-13
Filippo Mazzola
ITA, 02-05-2005
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1665
Best: 1646
▼
-8
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1683
Best: 1183
▼
-3
Alessandro Cortegiani
ITA, 16-01-1996
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1690
Best: 1391
▼
-5
Lorenzo Vatteroni
ITA, 27-09-2000
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1690
Best: 1690
▼
-33
Felipe Virgili Berini
ITA, 20-01-2005
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1690
Best: 1690
▼
-5
Gabriele Volpi
ITA, 12-04-1996
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1733
Best: 580
▲
3
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1752
Best: 1752
▼
-9
Guelfo Baldovinetti
ITA, 22-11-2001
2
Punti
10
Tornei
1755
Best: 1027
▼
-9
Giuseppe Tresca
ITA, 17-06-1998
2
Punti
11
Tornei
1761
Best: 1668
▼
-9
Nicolo Consonni
ITA, 18-06-2005
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1761
Best: 1761
--
0
Edoardo De Filippo
ITA, 0
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1761
Best: 522
▼
-9
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1761
Best: 1530
▼
-9
Stefano Papagno
ITA, 16-07-2003
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1761
Best: 1745
▼
-9
Tommaso Schold
ITA, 25-06-1998
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1761
Best: 1752
▼
-9
Samuele Seghetti
ITA, 16-08-2006
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1761
Best: 1725
▼
-9
Federico Valle
ITA, 04-04-2000
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1848
Best: 1668
▼
-10
Lorenzo Angelini
ITA, 04-03-2006
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1848
Best: 1820
▼
-10
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1848
Best: 469
▼
-10
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1848
Best: 1848
▼
-10
Lorenzo Beraldo
ITA, 22-09-2006
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1848
Best: 1848
▼
-10
Luigi Castelletti
ITA, 15-08-2002
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1848
Best: 1148
▲
80
Leonardo Catani
ITA, 25-06-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1848
Best: 1771
▼
-10
Fabrizio Karol Pio Osti
ITA, 17-09-2005
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1932
Best: 1932
▼
-4
Enrico Baldisserri
ITA, 03-02-2004
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1932
Best: 1932
▼
-4
Marco Berti
ITA, 10-02-2005
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1932
Best: 1045
▼
-4
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1932
Best: 1334
▼
-303
Tommaso Carnevale Miino
ITA, 05-05-2000
1
Punti
3
Tornei
2005
Best: 1771
▼
-12
Filippo Alberti
ITA, 24-06-2003
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2005
Best: 1060
▼
-12
Biagio Gramaticopolo
ITA, 01-04-2002
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2005
Best: 2005
▼
-77
Nicolo Toffanin
ITA, 08-03-2003
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2052
Best: 489
▼
-13
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2102
Best: 2046
▼
-9
Vito Dell\'Elba
ITA, 06-02-1999
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2116
Best: 2100
▼
-9
Umberto Maria Giovannini
ITA, 18-10-1997
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2128
Best: 901
▼
-9
Omar Brigida
ITA, 23-03-1999
1
Punti
12
Tornei
In controtendenza all’ottima analisi del Com, accendo una piccola luce d’allarme, ossia la presenza dei ’90s. In questo momento l’Italia ha solo un’80s meno dei ’90s fra i primi 100, ossia ha un nato negli anni 80, Fognini due nati nei 90, Berrettini e Sonego. Ma se guardiamo quelli nati nel primo quinquennio dei 90, non ne ha uno nei primi 200. La fascia mediana d’età, ossia quella fra i 25 ed i 35, rappresenta circa il 60% dei tennisti fra i primi 200. Gli under 25 sono il 35% circa e gli over 35 il 4,5%. L’Italia è sovrarapresentata fra gli over 35, che rappresentano il 6,25% dei tennsti italiani fra i primi 200, e fra gli under 25, ma è nettamnete sotto rapresentata fra quelli nati negli anni 90, che sono 4 nei primi 200: oltre ai già citati Berrettini e Sonego, Napolitano (che da un paio di mesi è al palo), e Pellegrino, che, se non fa qualche impresa nei prossimi tornei, uscira presto dai 200. Chiaramente non credo si potrà fare molto affidamento su tennisti ormai in fase discendente, come Travaglia o Mager (per non parlare di Cecchinato, Gaio, Giustino, Giannessi, Caruso) o su tennisti ancora giovani come Dalla Valle, Fonio o Weis, che non sembrano in grado di entrare nei 200, o su Brancaccio, che è in caduta verticale da un anno a questa parte, mentre Vavassori sembra ormai interessato (a mio parere giustamente) solo al doppio (dopo il ritiro di Bolelli, penso che non avrà difficoltà a trovare un campagno, magari straniero). Quindi è vero che abbiamo il miglior gruppo di giovani, ma stiamo perdendo (a parte Berrettini e Sonego), quelli appena più vecchi. Un segnale che, a mio parere, andrebbe interpretato.
Tanta roba 7 nei primi 50,ennesimo “Record” del nostro Tennis
Dal vostro analista della domenica (cit. fratello della Trabant)
Italia
Numero 1 (millennial)
Top 20 – due (tutti millenials)
Top 30 – tre (tutti millennials)
Top 50 – sette (millennials cinque)
Top 100 – nove (il decimo è 101) – millennials sei (il settimo è 101)
Argentina
Top 30 – due (un millenial)
Top 50 – quattro (due millennials)
Top 100 – otto (il nono è 105) – millennials 4 (il quinto è 105)
Australia
Top 30 – due
Top 50 – tre
Top 100 – dieci (il decimo è 100) – un millennial
Cechia
Top 50 – due (tutti millennial)
Top 100 – tre (tutti millennial, uno under 20)
Spagna
Numero 3 (millenial) [il vero numero 1 secondo un manipolo di nemici “del computer”, sedicenti “esperti”, anarchici, irriducibili del “quanti slam gnegnegne”)
Top 50 – due (un millennial)
Top 100 – sei (sempre un solo millennial, sempre quello ….. CIUMBIA!!!!)
Francia
Top 20 – uno
Top 30 – due (un millennial)
Top 50 – quattro (sempre un solo millennial)
Top 100 – dieci (altri tre entro la 106) – quattro millennial che diventano cinque con il 106
Germania
Il numero 2 (domanda per gli irriducubili: se il numero 3 è il vero numero 1 e il numero 4 è il vero numero 2, essendo il GOAT, chi è il vero numero 3, il numero 2 o il numero 1? PER SOLUTORI PIU’ CHE BAMBABILI)
Top 50 – due
Top 100 – cinque (ghe n’è no de millennials)
Russia
Top 10 – due (gli unici ad averne 2)
Top 20 – tre
Top 100 – cinque (ghe n’è no de millennials)
Serbia
Onore al GOAT numero 4
Top 100 – tre (1 quasi millennial: non lo è per miserabili 123 giorni)
USA
Top 20 – quattro (gli unici ad averne quattro, una corazzata, e due sono millennial)
Top 50 – otto (millennials quattro)
Top 100 – nove (millennials sempre 4, il decimo è 107 ed è millennial)
Conclusione
Il numero 1 è italiano ed è millennial
In top 10 solo la Russia ne ha 2
In top 20 USA 4, Russia 3, Italia 2 (ma solo Italia e USA hanno 2 millennial)
In top 30 USA 4, Italia, Australia, Francia e Russia 3 (ma solo l’Italia ne ha 3 millenials)
In top 50 USA 8, Italia 7 (ma solo l’Italia ne ha 5 millennials)
In top 100 Australia e Francia 10, Italia e USA 9, Argentina 8 (ma solo l’Italia ha 6 millennials, Argentina, USA e Francia 4. Manca poco al decimo top 100, settimo millennial per l’Italia
L’ITALIA HA IL MIGLIOR MOVIMENTO GIOVANILE DEL MONDO ED HA IL NUMERO UNO AL MONDO
IL MOVIMENTO GIOVANILE FRANCESE E’ FORTE QUANTO QUELLO USA, MA QUELLO ARGENTINO NON E’ DA MENO, ANCHE SE GLI ESPERTI NON SE LO FILANO
IN GENERALE IL MOVIMENTO ITALIANO IN TOP 100 E’ SOLIDO E’ FORTE TANTO QUELLO FRANCESE, ARGENTINO, AUSTRALIANO E USA
TUTTAVIA L’ETA’ MEDIA ITALIANA E’ LA PIU’ BASSA E NOI ABBIAMO SOLO UN OVER 35 MENTRE LA FRANCIA 2. L’ARGENTINA HA UN OVER 30 COME USA, L’AUSTRALIA 2.
L’analisi sotto la 100 alla prossima domenica, se no al fratello della Trabant prende troppo il nervoso.