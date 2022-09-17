Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP 250 Metz: Il Tabellone Principale e di Qualificazione. Musetti bye al primo turno. C'è anche Lorenzo Sonego. Nardi nelle quali

17/09/2022
Lorenzo Musetti nella foto - Foto Sposito

FRA ATP 250 Metz – Tabellone Principale – hard indoor
(1) Medvedev, Daniil RUS vs Bye
Qualifier vs Sousa, Joao POR
Qualifier vs Otte, Oscar GER
Ymer, Mikael SWE vs (8) Mannarino, Adrian FRA

(4) Rune, Holger DEN vs Bye
(WC) Humbert, Ugo FRA vs Bonzi, Benjamin FRA
Ruusuvuori, Emil FIN vs Lehecka, Jiri CZE
Qualifier vs (7) Bublik, Alexander KAZ

(6) Karatsev, Aslan RUS vs Sonego, Lorenzo ITA
(WC) Simon, Gilles FRA vs Goffin, David BEL
Gaston, Hugo FRA vs Korda, Sebastian USA
Bye vs (3) Musetti, Lorenzo ITA

(5) Basilashvili, Nikoloz GEO vs Qualifier
Munar, Jaume ESP vs Rinderknech, Arthur FRA
(WC) Gasquet, Richard FRA vs (PR) Thiem, Dominic AUT
Bye vs (2) Hurkacz, Hubert POL

FRA ATP 250 Metz – Tabellone Qualificazione – hard indoor
(1) Djere, Laslo SRB vs (WC) Wawrinka, Stan SUI
Piros, Zsombor HUN vs (6) Nardi, Luca ITA

(2) Halys, Quentin FRA vs Escoffier, Antoine FRA
(Alt) Furness, Evan FRA vs (7) Blancaneaux, Geoffrey FRA

(3) Fucsovics, Marton HUN vs (WC) Mayot, Harold FRA
Barrere, Gregoire FRA vs (5) Rodionov, Jurij AUT

(4) Bergs, Zizou BEL vs Masur, Daniel GER
Gojowczyk, Peter GER vs (8) Brouwer, Gijs NED

Court Central – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Quentin Halys FRA vs Antoine Escoffier FRA
2. [3] Marton Fucsovics HUN vs [WC] Harold Mayot FRA (non prima ore: 12:00)
3. Gregoire Barrere FRA vs [5] Jurij Rodionov AUT
4. [1] Laslo Djere SRB vs [WC] Stan Wawrinka SUI (non prima ore: 15:00)

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Zsombor Piros HUN vs [6] Luca Nardi ITA
2. [Alt] Evan Furness FRA vs [7] Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA (non prima ore: 13:00)
3. Peter Gojowczyk GER vs [8] Gijs Brouwer NED
4. [4] Zizou Bergs BEL vs Daniel Masur GER

