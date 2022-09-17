ATP 250 Metz: Il Tabellone Principale e di Qualificazione. Musetti bye al primo turno. C’è anche Lorenzo Sonego. Nardi nelle quali
ATP 250 Metz – Tabellone Principale – hard indoor
(1) Medvedev, Daniil vs Bye
Qualifier vs Sousa, Joao
Qualifier vs Otte, Oscar
Ymer, Mikael vs (8) Mannarino, Adrian
(4) Rune, Holger vs Bye
(WC) Humbert, Ugo vs Bonzi, Benjamin
Ruusuvuori, Emil vs Lehecka, Jiri
Qualifier vs (7) Bublik, Alexander
(6) Karatsev, Aslan vs Sonego, Lorenzo
(WC) Simon, Gilles vs Goffin, David
Gaston, Hugo vs Korda, Sebastian
Bye vs (3) Musetti, Lorenzo
(5) Basilashvili, Nikoloz vs Qualifier
Munar, Jaume vs Rinderknech, Arthur
(WC) Gasquet, Richard vs (PR) Thiem, Dominic
Bye vs (2) Hurkacz, Hubert
ATP 250 Metz – Tabellone Qualificazione – hard indoor
(1) Djere, Laslo vs (WC) Wawrinka, Stan
Piros, Zsombor vs (6) Nardi, Luca
(2) Halys, Quentin vs Escoffier, Antoine
(Alt) Furness, Evan vs (7) Blancaneaux, Geoffrey
(3) Fucsovics, Marton vs (WC) Mayot, Harold
Barrere, Gregoire vs (5) Rodionov, Jurij
(4) Bergs, Zizou vs Masur, Daniel
Gojowczyk, Peter vs (8) Brouwer, Gijs
Court Central – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Quentin Halys vs Antoine Escoffier
2. [3] Marton Fucsovics vs [WC] Harold Mayot (non prima ore: 12:00)
3. Gregoire Barrere vs [5] Jurij Rodionov
4. [1] Laslo Djere vs [WC] Stan Wawrinka (non prima ore: 15:00)
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Zsombor Piros vs [6] Luca Nardi
2. [Alt] Evan Furness vs [7] Geoffrey Blancaneaux (non prima ore: 13:00)
3. Peter Gojowczyk vs [8] Gijs Brouwer
4. [4] Zizou Bergs vs Daniel Masur
