ATP 500 Washington e ATP 250 Los Cabos: I risultati con il dettaglio del Turno Decisivo di Qualificazione (LIVE)

ATP 500 Washington (USA) – TD Qualificazione, cemento
STADIUM – Ora italiana: 16:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
2. [3] Michael Mmoh
vs [12] JC Aragone
(non prima ore: 17:00)
ATP Washington
Michael Mmoh [3]
6
6
JC Aragone [12]
3
1
Vincitore: Mmoh
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Mmoh
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
J. Aragone
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-0 → 5-1
M. Mmoh
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 5-0
J. Aragone
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
M. Mmoh
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Mmoh
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
4-3 → 5-3
J. Aragone
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
M. Mmoh
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
M. Mmoh
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
M. Mmoh
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
J. Aragone
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
JOHN HARRIS – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Mitchell Krueger vs [9] Yosuke Watanuki
ATP Washington
Mitchell Krueger [4]
6
3
Yosuke Watanuki [9]
7
6
Vincitore: Watanuki
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Krueger
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
2-5 → 3-5
Y. Watanuki
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
ace
2-4 → 2-5
M. Krueger
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
2-3 → 2-4
M. Krueger
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
M. Krueger
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Y. Watanuki
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
ace
1-4*
1-5*
ace
1*-6
6-6 → 6-7
Y. Watanuki
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
6-5 → 6-6
M. Krueger
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
M. Krueger
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
Y. Watanuki
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
Y. Watanuki
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
3-2 → 3-3
M. Krueger
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
Y. Watanuki
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
3. [1] Taro Daniel vs [10] Alex Rybakov
ATP Washington
Taro Daniel [1]
6
6
Alex Rybakov [10]
3
4
Vincitore: Daniel
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Daniel
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
A. Rybakov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
A. Rybakov
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
T. Daniel
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Rybakov
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 3-3
A. Rybakov
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
T. Daniel
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
A. Rybakov
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
GRANDSTAND – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
2. [5] Antoine Escoffier vs [8] Borna Gojo
ATP Washington
Antoine Escoffier [5]
5
3
Borna Gojo [8]
7
6
Vincitore: Gojo
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Gojo
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
B. Gojo
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
A. Escoffier
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
B. Gojo
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
B. Gojo
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Escoffier
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
A. Escoffier
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
B. Gojo
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
A. Escoffier
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
4-3 → 5-3
B. Gojo
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
A. Escoffier
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
B. Gojo
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-2 → 1-2
B. Gojo
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
COURT 4 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Dominik Koepfer vs [11] Shintaro Mochizuki
ATP Washington
Dominik Koepfer [2]
6
6
Shintaro Mochizuki [11]
3
4
Vincitore: Koepfer
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Koepfer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
S. Mochizuki
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
D. Koepfer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
D. Koepfer
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
D. Koepfer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
S. Mochizuki
0-15
df
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-2 → 1-2
D. Koepfer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
S. Mochizuki
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Koepfer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
S. Mochizuki
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
D. Koepfer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
S. Mochizuki
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
S. Mochizuki
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
2-1 → 3-1
D. Koepfer
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
D. Koepfer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. [6] Tung-Lin Wu vs [Alt] Luke Saville (non prima ore: 17:00)
ATP Washington
Tung-Lin Wu [6]
6
7
Luke Saville
2
5
Vincitore: Wu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Saville
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
T. Wu
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
4-5 → 5-5
L. Saville
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
T. Wu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
L. Saville
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
L. Saville
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Saville
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
T. Wu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
L. Saville
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
T. Wu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
3. [1] Robert Galloway / Alex Lawson vs [2] Emil Ruusuvuori / Luke Saville (non prima ore: 19:00)
ATP Washington
Robert Galloway / Alex Lawson [1]
0
6
4
Emil Ruusuvuori / Luke Saville [2]•
15
7
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Galloway / Lawson
3-3 → 4-3
E. Ruusuvuori / Saville
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-3 → 3-3
R. Galloway / Lawson
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
E. Ruusuvuori / Saville
1-2 → 1-3
R. Galloway / Lawson
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
0-2 → 1-2
E. Ruusuvuori / Saville
0-1 → 0-2
R. Galloway / Lawson
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
1*-5
2-5*
2-6*
6-6 → 6-7
R. Galloway / Lawson
5-6 → 6-6
E. Ruusuvuori / Saville
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
R. Galloway / Lawson
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
E. Ruusuvuori / Saville
4-4 → 4-5
R. Galloway / Lawson
3-4 → 4-4
E. Ruusuvuori / Saville
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
R. Galloway / Lawson
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-3 → 3-3
E. Ruusuvuori / Saville
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
R. Galloway / Lawson
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
E. Ruusuvuori / Saville
1-1 → 1-2
R. Galloway / Lawson
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
E. Ruusuvuori / Saville
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
ATP 250 Los Cabos (Messico) – TD Qualificazione, cemento
GRANDSTAND CALIENTE – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 6:00 pm)
1. [3] Max Purcell
vs Pedja Krstin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [1] Kaichi Uchida vs [7] Nicolas Barrientos
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 6:00 pm)
1. Nick Chappell vs [8] Aziz Dougaz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [2] Rinky Hijikata vs [5] Gonzalo Villanueva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2 commenti
Da domani Sinner n. 13 del mondo perde la top ten…chissà perché non ha voluto difendere questo titolo. Mah, a volte penso che lui stesso e chi lo guida abbia veramente le traveggole!
Nella foto jack nicholson nella famosa scena del film shining.