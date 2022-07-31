Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP 500 Washington e ATP 250 Los Cabos: I risultati con il dettaglio del Turno Decisivo di Qualificazione (LIVE)

31/07/2022 15:50 2 commenti
Taro Daniel nella foto
Taro Daniel nella foto

USA ATP 500 Washington (USA) – TD Qualificazione, cemento

STADIUM – Ora italiana: 16:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
2. [3] Michael Mmoh USA vs [12] JC Aragone USA (non prima ore: 17:00)
ATP Washington
Michael Mmoh [3]
6
6
JC Aragone [12]
3
1
Vincitore: Mmoh
JOHN HARRIS – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Mitchell Krueger USA vs [9] Yosuke Watanuki JPN

ATP Washington
Mitchell Krueger [4]
6
3
Yosuke Watanuki [9]
7
6
Vincitore: Watanuki
3. [1] Taro Daniel JPN vs [10] Alex Rybakov USA

ATP Washington
Taro Daniel [1]
6
6
Alex Rybakov [10]
3
4
Vincitore: Daniel
GRANDSTAND – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
2. [5] Antoine Escoffier FRA vs [8] Borna Gojo CRO

ATP Washington
Antoine Escoffier [5]
5
3
Borna Gojo [8]
7
6
Vincitore: Gojo
COURT 4 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Dominik Koepfer GER vs [11] Shintaro Mochizuki JPN

ATP Washington
Dominik Koepfer [2]
6
6
Shintaro Mochizuki [11]
3
4
Vincitore: Koepfer
2. [6] Tung-Lin Wu TPE vs [Alt] Luke Saville AUS (non prima ore: 17:00)

ATP Washington
Tung-Lin Wu [6]
6
7
Luke Saville
2
5
Vincitore: Wu
3. [1] Robert Galloway USA / Alex Lawson USA vs [2] Emil Ruusuvuori FIN / Luke Saville AUS (non prima ore: 19:00)

ATP Washington
Robert Galloway / Alex Lawson [1]
0
6
4
Emil Ruusuvuori / Luke Saville [2]
15
7
3
MEX ATP 250 Los Cabos (Messico) – TD Qualificazione, cemento

GRANDSTAND CALIENTE – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 6:00 pm)
1. [3] Max Purcell AUS vs Pedja Krstin SRB
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [1] Kaichi Uchida JPN vs [7] Nicolas Barrientos COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 6:00 pm)
1. Nick Chappell USA vs [8] Aziz Dougaz TUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [2] Rinky Hijikata AUS vs [5] Gonzalo Villanueva ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2 commenti

Lupin (Guest) 31-07-2022 22:03

Da domani Sinner n. 13 del mondo perde la top ten…chissà perché non ha voluto difendere questo titolo. Mah, a volte penso che lui stesso e chi lo guida abbia veramente le traveggole!

 2
robi (Guest) 31-07-2022 18:02

Nella foto jack nicholson nella famosa scena del film shining.

 1
+1: Gualtiero