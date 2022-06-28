Wimbledon: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Rafael Nadal buon recupero nel quarto set. Avanza Iga Swiatek

Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon
Con due Major già in tasca si allunga a quindici la serie di vittorie nei tornei del Grande Slam per Rafael Nadal in questo 2022.
Rafa ha sconfitto Francisco Cerundolo (ATP 41) con il punteggio di 6-4 6-3 3-6 6-4 in un match durato oltre tre ore e mezza e che si è dimostrato tutt’altro che agevole per il numero 4 del ranking. Avanti due set a zero, il maiorchino ha subito il rientro del sudamericano, il quale, oltre a prendersi il terzo parziale, si è anche portato avanti di un break nel quarto con palle per il doppio breai ma nei momenti difficili Rafa ha dimostrato ancora una volta di essere intrattabile, infilando quattro game consecutivi nel finale con anche un break a zero nell’ottavo game. Ora sfiderà il lituano Ricardas Berankis (106), che ha battuto in tre set lo statunitense Sam Querrey (157).
Intanto si allunga a 36 la striscia di vittorie consecutive della numero uno al mondo Iga Swiatek, che raggiunge così il 12o posto della speciale classifica, attualmente occupato da Monica Seles (che riuscì nell’impresa nel 1990) e Steffi Graf (1993-94). La polacca ha battuto senza particolari problemi la croata Jana Fett (WTA 252) con un perentorio 6-0 6-3 in 1h15′.
Wimbledon – 1° Turno – Erba
Centre Court – Ore: 2:30pm
I. Swiatek vs J. Fett
Slam Wimbledon
I. Swiatek [1]
6
6
J. Fett
0
3
Vincitore: I. Swiatek
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
I. Swiatek
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
J. Fett
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
4-3 → 5-3
I. Swiatek
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
J. Fett
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
I. Swiatek
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
I. Swiatek
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Fett
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Fett
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
df
40-A
5-0 → 6-0
I. Swiatek
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 5-0
J. Fett
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
3-0 → 4-0
I. Swiatek
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
J. Fett
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
df
1-0 → 2-0
I. Swiatek
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
F. Cerundolo vs R. Nadal
Slam Wimbledon
F. Cerundolo
4
3
6
4
R. Nadal [2]
6
6
3
6
Vincitore: R. Nadal
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
F. Cerundolo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
R. Nadal
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
F. Cerundolo
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
R. Nadal
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
F. Cerundolo
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
R. Nadal
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
F. Cerundolo
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
R. Nadal
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
F. Cerundolo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
F. Cerundolo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
R. Nadal
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
F. Cerundolo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Nadal
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
F. Cerundolo
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
R. Nadal
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
F. Cerundolo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Cerundolo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
R. Nadal
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
R. Nadal
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
F. Cerundolo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
F. Cerundolo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
R. Nadal
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
R. Nadal
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
S. Williams vs H. Tan
Slam Wimbledon
S. Williams
30
3
H. Tan•
15
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Tan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-2 → 2-2
S. Williams
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
H. Tan
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm
A. De Minaur
vs H. Dellien
Slam Wimbledon
A. De Minaur [19]
6
6
7
H. Dellien
1
3
5
Vincitore: A. De Minaur
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. De Minaur
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
A. De Minaur
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
H. Dellien
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
H. Dellien
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
A. De Minaur
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
H. Dellien
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. De Minaur
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-3 → 6-3
H. Dellien
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
ace
4-3 → 5-3
A. De Minaur
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
H. Dellien
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
2-3 → 3-3
A. De Minaur
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-3 → 2-3
H. Dellien
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
A. De Minaur
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
H. Dellien
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
A. De Minaur
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Dellien
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 6-1
A. De Minaur
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-1 → 5-1
H. Dellien
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-0 → 4-1
A. De Minaur
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
A. De Minaur
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-0 → 2-0
H. Dellien
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
T. Korpatsch vs H. Watson
Slam Wimbledon
T. Korpatsch
7
5
2
H. Watson
6
7
6
Vincitore: H. Watson
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
T. Korpatsch
15-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
ace
1-3 → 2-3
H. Watson
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
1-2 → 1-3
T. Korpatsch
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Watson
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 5-7
T. Korpatsch
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
H. Watson
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
T. Korpatsch
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
T. Korpatsch
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
T. Korpatsch
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
4*-1
4*-2
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
5*-5
5-6*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
8-7*
6-6 → 7-6
H. Watson
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
H. Watson
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
H. Watson
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-4 → 2-5
T. Korpatsch
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
H. Watson
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
2-2 → 2-3
T. Korpatsch
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
H. Watson
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
T. Korpatsch
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
K. Muchova vs S. Halep
Slam Wimbledon
K. Muchova
3
2
S. Halep [16]
6
6
Vincitore: S. Halep
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Muchova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-4 → 2-4
S. Halep
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
K. Muchova
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
S. Halep
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
K. Muchova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Muchova
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
K. Muchova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
S. Halep
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
K. Muchova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
A. Ritschard vs S. Tsitsipas
Slam Wimbledon
A. Ritschard•
30
6
3
3
S. Tsitsipas [4]
15
7
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Tsitsipas
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
A. Ritschard
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
S. Tsitsipas
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-2 → 2-3
A. Ritschard
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
S. Tsitsipas
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Tsitsipas
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Ritschard
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
A. Ritschard
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
S. Tsitsipas
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
ace
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 1-3
A. Ritschard
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
A. Ritschard
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
ace
1*-5
1-6*
6-6 → 6-7
A. Ritschard
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
S. Tsitsipas
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
A. Ritschard
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
S. Tsitsipas
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
A. Ritschard
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
4-3 → 4-4
S. Tsitsipas
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
S. Tsitsipas
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
No.2 Court – Ore: 12:00am
S. Johnson
vs G. Dimitrov
Slam Wimbledon
S. Johnson
None
4
5
G. Dimitrov [18]•
None
6
2
Vincitore: S. Johnson
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Johnson
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
G. Dimitrov
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
S. Johnson
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
G. Dimitrov
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
df
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Dimitrov
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
3-4 → 3-5
S. Johnson
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
S. Johnson
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
ace
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
G. Dimitrov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
S. Johnson
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
G. Dimitrov
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
S. Johnson
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
C. Gauff vs E. Ruse
Slam Wimbledon
C. Gauff [11]
2
6
7
E. Ruse
6
3
5
Vincitore: C. Gauff
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
E. Ruse
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
5-5 → 6-5
C. Gauff
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
4-5 → 5-5
E. Ruse
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
E. Ruse
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
C. Gauff
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
C. Gauff
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
E. Ruse
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
C. Gauff
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
E. Ruse
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Ruse
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
E. Ruse
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
C. Gauff
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
C. Gauff
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
E. Ruse
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Gauff
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
df
2-4 → 2-5
C. Gauff
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
E. Ruse
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
C. Gauff
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
E. Ruse
0-15
df
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
J. Paolini vs P. Kvitova
Slam Wimbledon
J. Paolini
6
4
2
P. Kvitova [25]
2
6
6
Vincitore: P. Kvitova
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
P. Kvitova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-5 → 2-6
P. Kvitova
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
P. Kvitova
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
J. Paolini
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
J. Paolini
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Kvitova
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
P. Kvitova
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
J. Paolini
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
J. Paolini
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
P. Kvitova
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
J. Paolini
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
J. Paolini
0-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Kvitova
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
15-40
df
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
P. Kvitova
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
P. Kvitova
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
J. Paolini
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
P. Kvitova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
J. Paolini
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
J. Kubler vs D. Evans
Slam Wimbledon
J. Kubler
40
6
6
2
D. Evans [28]•
30
1
4
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Evans
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
D. Evans
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
J. Kubler
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
D. Evans
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Kubler
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
ace
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
J. Kubler
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
D. Evans
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-1 → 3-2
D. Evans
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Kubler
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
5-1 → 6-1
D. Evans
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
30-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
df
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
D. Evans
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
J. Kubler
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
J. Kubler
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
No.3 Court – Ore: 12:00am
M. Sakkari
vs Z. Hives
Slam Wimbledon
M. Sakkari [5]
6
6
Z. Hives
1
4
Vincitore: M. Sakkari
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Z. Hives
15-30
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
M. Sakkari
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
Z. Hives
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
M. Sakkari
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
4-2 → 5-2
Z. Hives
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
M. Sakkari
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
Z. Hives
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
M. Sakkari
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
M. Sakkari
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Sakkari
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-1 → 5-1
Z. Hives
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
Z. Hives
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
P. Jubb vs N. Kyrgios
Slam Wimbledon
P. Jubb
6
1
5
7
5
N. Kyrgios
3
6
7
6
7
Vincitore: N. Kyrgios
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 5
P. Jubb
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-6 → 5-7
N. Kyrgios
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
5-5 → 5-6
N. Kyrgios
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
3-5 → 4-5
P. Jubb
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
N. Kyrgios
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
N. Kyrgios
15-15
ace
15-30
df
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
2-2 → 2-3
N. Kyrgios
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
P. Jubb
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
N. Kyrgios
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-6 → 7-6
P. Jubb
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
N. Kyrgios
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
5-4 → 5-5
P. Jubb
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
N. Kyrgios
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
P. Jubb
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
P. Jubb
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
N. Kyrgios
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
5-6 → 5-7
N. Kyrgios
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-4 → 5-5
P. Jubb
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
N. Kyrgios
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
4-3 → 4-4
N. Kyrgios
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
P. Jubb
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
N. Kyrgios
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
P. Jubb
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Kyrgios
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 1-6
P. Jubb
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
1-4 → 1-5
N. Kyrgios
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
P. Jubb
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
N. Kyrgios
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
N. Kyrgios
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Kyrgios
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
P. Jubb
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
P. Jubb
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
F. Auger-Aliassime vs M. Cressy
Slam Wimbledon
F. Auger-Aliassime [6]•
15
7
4
6
3
M. Cressy
30
6
6
7
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
M. Cressy
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
F. Auger-Aliassime
2-3 → 3-3
M. Cressy
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
F. Auger-Aliassime
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
M. Cressy
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
F. Auger-Aliassime
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
None*-None
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
0*-4
1-4*
ace
2-4*
df
3*-4
3*-5
4-5*
ace
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
7*-8
8*-8
ace
9-8*
ace
9-9*
9*-10
df
6-6 → 6-7
M. Cressy
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
df
6-5 → 6-6
F. Auger-Aliassime
5-5 → 6-5
M. Cressy
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
ace
5-4 → 5-5
F. Auger-Aliassime
4-4 → 5-4
M. Cressy
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
4-3 → 4-4
F. Auger-Aliassime
3-3 → 4-3
M. Cressy
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
F. Auger-Aliassime
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
M. Cressy
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
F. Auger-Aliassime
0-15
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
F. Auger-Aliassime
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Cressy
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
4-5 → 4-6
F. Auger-Aliassime
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 4-5
F. Auger-Aliassime
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-4 → 3-4
M. Cressy
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
F. Auger-Aliassime
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
1-3 → 2-3
M. Cressy
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 1-3
F. Auger-Aliassime
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
df
1-1 → 1-2
F. Auger-Aliassime
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
1*-0
5-2*
5-3*
5*-4
6*-4
6-5*
6-6 → 7-6
F. Auger-Aliassime
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
5-6 → 6-6
M. Cressy
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
F. Auger-Aliassime
4-5 → 5-5
M. Cressy
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-4 → 4-5
F. Auger-Aliassime
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-4 → 4-4
F. Auger-Aliassime
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
F. Auger-Aliassime
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
F. Auger-Aliassime
0-1 → 1-1
M. Cressy
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
G. Muguruza vs G. Minnen
Il match deve ancora iniziare
T. Martincova vs Ka. Pliskova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am
R. Peniston
vs H. Laaksonen
Slam Wimbledon
R. Peniston
6
6
6
H. Laaksonen
4
3
2
Vincitore: R. Peniston
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
H. Laaksonen
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
H. Laaksonen
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
df
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
R. Peniston
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Laaksonen
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
R. Peniston
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
H. Laaksonen
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
R. Peniston
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
H. Laaksonen
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
R. Peniston
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
H. Laaksonen
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Peniston
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
R. Peniston
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 4-2
H. Laaksonen
15-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-1 → 3-2
R. Peniston
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
R. Peniston
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
H. Laaksonen
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
B. Bencic vs Q. Wang
Slam Wimbledon
B. Bencic [14]
4
7
2
Q. Wang
6
5
6
Vincitore: Q. Wang
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Q. Wang
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
B. Bencic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-5 → 2-5
Q. Wang
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
B. Bencic
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
Q. Wang
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
B. Bencic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Q. Wang
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-5 → 5-5
Q. Wang
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
1-4 → 1-5
Q. Wang
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
B. Bencic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-2 → 0-3
Q. Wang
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
B. Bencic
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Q. Wang
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
B. Bencic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
B. Bencic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
Q. Wang
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
B. Bencic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
Q. Wang
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
B. Bencic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
B. Bencic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
P. Badosa vs L. Chirico
Slam Wimbledon
P. Badosa [4]
6
6
L. Chirico
2
1
Vincitore: P. Badosa
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Chirico
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
4-1 → 5-1
P. Badosa
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-0 → 4-1
L. Chirico
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
P. Badosa
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
L. Chirico
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Chirico
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
P. Badosa
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-1 → 4-1
L. Chirico
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
P. Badosa
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
1-1 → 2-1
L. Chirico
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
P. Badosa
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 1-0
Z. Bergs vs J. Draper
Slam Wimbledon
Z. Bergs
4
4
6
J. Draper
6
6
7
Vincitore: J. Draper
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
3*-5
3-6*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
J. Draper
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
6-5 → 6-6
Z. Bergs
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
J. Draper
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
J. Draper
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-3 → 4-4
Z. Bergs
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
Z. Bergs
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
Z. Bergs
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Draper
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
Z. Bergs
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
Z. Bergs
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
J. Draper
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Z. Bergs
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
J. Draper
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
J. Draper
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Z. Bergs
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
L. Musetti vs T. Fritz
Slam Wimbledon
L. Musetti
40
4
4
3
T. Fritz [11]•
40
6
6
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
T. Fritz
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
L. Musetti
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
L. Musetti
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
T. Fritz
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Musetti
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
L. Musetti
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
T. Fritz
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 2-3
L. Musetti
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
T. Fritz
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Musetti
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
T. Fritz
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
L. Musetti
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
T. Fritz
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
L. Musetti
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Kostyuk
vs K. Swan
Slam Wimbledon
M. Kostyuk
4
6
6
K. Swan
6
4
4
Vincitore: M. Kostyuk
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
K. Swan
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
M. Kostyuk
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
K. Swan
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
K. Swan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Kostyuk
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
M. Kostyuk
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
K. Swan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Kostyuk
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-4 → 6-4
K. Swan
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
ace
4-4 → 5-4
M. Kostyuk
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
K. Swan
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
K. Swan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
M. Kostyuk
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
K. Swan
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
K. Swan
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Swan
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
M. Kostyuk
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
M. Kostyuk
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
K. Swan
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
M. Kostyuk
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
K. Swan
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
df
15-40
0-0 → 1-0
C. Harrison vs J. Clarke
Slam Wimbledon
J. Clarke
6
1
6
C. Harrison
7
6
7
Vincitore: C. Harrison
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
3-3*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-4*
6*-5
6*-6
6-7*
6-6 → 6-7
C. Harrison
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
J. Clarke
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
C. Harrison
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
J. Clarke
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
C. Harrison
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
J. Clarke
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
2-0 → 3-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Clarke
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
1-4 → 1-5
J. Clarke
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
C. Harrison
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
ace
3*-5
3-6*
df
6-6 → 6-7
C. Harrison
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 6-6
C. Harrison
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
C. Harrison
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
J. Clarke
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
C. Harrison
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
J. Clarke
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
1-1 → 2-1
C. Harrison
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
J. Clarke
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
E. Ymer vs C. Garin
Slam Wimbledon
E. Ymer
3
5
4
C. Garin
6
7
6
Vincitore: C. Garin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
E. Ymer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
E. Ymer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
E. Ymer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
C. Garin
15-0
30-0
40-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Garin
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
5-5 → 5-6
E. Ymer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
C. Garin
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
E. Ymer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
df
3-2 → 3-3
C. Garin
0-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
E. Ymer
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
ace
2-1 → 3-1
E. Ymer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
C. Garin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Ymer
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
df
3-5 → 3-6
E. Ymer
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
E. Ymer
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
df
2-2 → 2-3
C. Garin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
E. Ymer
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
E. Ymer
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
S. Kozlov vs D. Schwartzman
Slam Wimbledon
S. Kozlov
3
2
2
D. Schwartzman [12]
6
6
6
Vincitore: D. Schwartzman
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Schwartzman
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
df
2-4 → 2-5
S. Kozlov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
2-3 → 2-4
D. Schwartzman
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
S. Kozlov
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
S. Kozlov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Kozlov
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
D. Schwartzman
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
S. Kozlov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
D. Schwartzman
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
S. Kozlov
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
D. Schwartzman
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
S. Kozlov
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
D. Schwartzman
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Kozlov
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
df
df
3-5 → 3-6
D. Schwartzman
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
df
3-4 → 3-5
S. Kozlov
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
D. Schwartzman
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
S. Kozlov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
D. Schwartzman
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
S. Kozlov
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
15-40
2-0 → 2-1
S. Kozlov
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
C. Burel vs K. Boulter
Slam Wimbledon
C. Burel•
0
3
K. Boulter
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Boulter
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
C. Burel
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-0 → 3-0
C. Burel
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
R. Masarova vs H. Dart
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Buzarnescu
vs N. Schunk
Slam Wimbledon
M. Buzarnescu
6
6
N. Schunk
4
2
Vincitore: M. Buzarnescu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Schunk
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
M. Buzarnescu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
N. Schunk
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-1 → 3-2
N. Schunk
0-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
2-0 → 2-1
N. Schunk
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Buzarnescu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
N. Schunk
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-3 → 5-4
N. Schunk
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
M. Buzarnescu
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
3-0 → 3-1
N. Schunk
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
N. Schunk
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
P. Martinez vs A. Molcan
Slam Wimbledon
P. Martinez
6
4
4
1
A. Molcan
4
6
6
6
Vincitore: A. Molcan
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
A. Molcan
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-5 → 1-6
P. Martinez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
df
0-3 → 0-4
P. Martinez
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Molcan
15-0
15-15
15-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
P. Martinez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
A. Molcan
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
3-3 → 3-4
P. Martinez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
P. Martinez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
A. Molcan
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
P. Martinez
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Martinez
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
df
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
A. Molcan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
P. Martinez
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
A. Molcan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
P. Martinez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Molcan
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
A. Molcan
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
P. Martinez
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
A. Molcan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 2-3
A. Molcan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Molcan
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
F. Lopez vs B. Van De Zandschulp
Slam Wimbledon
F. Lopez
2
3
3
B. Van De Zandschulp [21]
6
6
6
Vincitore: B. Van De Zandschulp
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
B. Van De Zandschulp
3-5 → 3-6
F. Lopez
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
3-4 → 3-5
B. Van De Zandschulp
3-3 → 3-4
B. Van De Zandschulp
2-2 → 2-3
B. Van De Zandschulp
1-1 → 1-2
F. Lopez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
B. Van De Zandschulp
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Lopez
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
ace
df
40-A
df
3-5 → 3-6
B. Van De Zandschulp
3-4 → 3-5
F. Lopez
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
2-4 → 3-4
B. Van De Zandschulp
2-3 → 2-4
F. Lopez
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
df
2-2 → 2-3
B. Van De Zandschulp
2-1 → 2-2
F. Lopez
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
B. Van De Zandschulp
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
F. Lopez
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Van De Zandschulp
2-5 → 2-6
B. Van De Zandschulp
1-4 → 1-5
B. Van De Zandschulp
1-2 → 1-3
F. Lopez
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-2 → 1-2
B. Van De Zandschulp
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
df
0-1 → 0-2
C. Giorgi vs M. Frech
Slam Wimbledon
C. Giorgi [21]•
40
6
0
M. Frech
40
7
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Giorgi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
M. Frech
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None*-None
0-1*
df
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
1-4*
1-5*
2*-5
3*-5
3-6*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
M. Frech
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
C. Giorgi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
M. Frech
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
C. Giorgi
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 4-3
M. Frech
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
C. Giorgi
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
M. Frech
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
C. Giorgi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Frech
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
C. Giorgi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Court 5 – Ore: 12:00am
C. Liu vs N. Parrizas Diaz
Slam Wimbledon
C. Liu
7
6
N. Parrizas Diaz
5
3
Vincitore: C. Liu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Liu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
N. Parrizas Diaz
5-2 → 5-3
N. Parrizas Diaz
3-2 → 4-2
N. Parrizas Diaz
2-1 → 2-2
C. Liu
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
N. Parrizas Diaz
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Parrizas Diaz
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
C. Liu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
N. Parrizas Diaz
4-5 → 5-5
C. Liu
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
df
ace
3-5 → 4-5
N. Parrizas Diaz
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
C. Liu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
N. Parrizas Diaz
3-2 → 3-3
C. Liu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
N. Parrizas Diaz
2-1 → 2-2
C. Liu
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
N. Parrizas Diaz
1-0 → 1-1
R. Opelka vs C. Taberner
Slam Wimbledon
C. Taberner
6
4
4
R. Opelka [15]
7
6
6
Vincitore: R. Opelka
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Opelka
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
4-5 → 4-6
R. Opelka
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
ace
2-3 → 2-4
C. Taberner
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-2 → 2-3
R. Opelka
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
R. Opelka
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
C. Taberner
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Opelka
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
C. Taberner
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
C. Taberner
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
R. Opelka
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 3-3
C. Taberner
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
C. Taberner
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
ace
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
2-5*
df
2-6*
3*-6
4*-6
5-6*
ace
6-6 → 6-7
C. Taberner
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
R. Opelka
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
C. Taberner
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
R. Opelka
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
C. Taberner
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
R. Opelka
15-0
40-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
S. Querrey vs R. Berankis
Slam Wimbledon
S. Querrey
4
5
3
R. Berankis
6
7
6
Vincitore: R. Berankis
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Querrey
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-4 → 2-4
R. Berankis
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
S. Querrey
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
R. Berankis
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
S. Querrey
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
R. Berankis
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Querrey
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
ace
df
40-A
df
5-6 → 5-7
R. Berankis
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
5-5 → 5-6
S. Querrey
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
S. Querrey
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
R. Berankis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
S. Querrey
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
R. Berankis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Querrey
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
df
4-5 → 4-6
S. Querrey
15-0
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
3-4 → 4-4
S. Querrey
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
S. Querrey
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
R. Berankis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
F. Krajinovic vs J. Lehecka
Slam Wimbledon
F. Krajinovic [26]
5
6
6
7
6
J. Lehecka
7
4
7
6
4
Vincitore: F. Krajinovic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 5
F. Krajinovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-4 → 6-4
J. Lehecka
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
4-4 → 5-4
F. Krajinovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
F. Krajinovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
J. Lehecka
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
F. Krajinovic
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
F. Krajinovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
ace
2*-2
3-2*
4-2*
4*-3
4*-4
5-4*
6-4*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
J. Lehecka
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-5 → 5-5
F. Krajinovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
4-4 → 4-5
F. Krajinovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
J. Lehecka
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 3-3
J. Lehecka
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
F. Krajinovic
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
1*-1
ace
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
ace
3*-3
3-4*
4-4*
5*-4
5*-5
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
F. Krajinovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
J. Lehecka
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
4-4 → 4-5
F. Krajinovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
J. Lehecka
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-4 → 3-4
F. Krajinovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
J. Lehecka
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Krajinovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
J. Lehecka
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
4-2 → 4-3
J. Lehecka
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
F. Krajinovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
F. Krajinovic
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
J. Lehecka
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Lehecka
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
F. Krajinovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
F. Krajinovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
J. Lehecka
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
J. Lehecka
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
R. Peterson vs A. Schmiedlova
Slam Wimbledon
R. Peterson
15
3
A. Schmiedlova•
15
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Peterson
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
A. Schmiedlova
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
A. Schmiedlova
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
R. Peterson
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
A. Schmiedlova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am
D. Saville
vs V. Tomova
Slam Wimbledon
D. Saville
5
6
5
V. Tomova
7
3
7
Vincitore: V. Tomova
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Saville
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-6 → 5-7
D. Saville
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
4-5 → 5-5
V. Tomova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
V. Tomova
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
D. Saville
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
D. Saville
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
0-3 → 1-3
V. Tomova
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
D. Saville
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Tomova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
D. Saville
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
3-3 → 4-3
V. Tomova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
D. Saville
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
V. Tomova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
D. Saville
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
V. Tomova
0-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
D. Saville
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Saville
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
df
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
V. Tomova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
D. Saville
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-5 → 4-5
V. Tomova
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
D. Saville
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
V. Tomova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
V. Tomova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
D. Saville
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-2 → 1-2
V. Tomova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
D. Saville
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Z. Kolar vs B. Bonzi
Slam Wimbledon
Z. Kolar
3
3
1
B. Bonzi
6
6
6
Vincitore: B. Bonzi
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
B. Bonzi
15-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
ace
1-5 → 1-6
Z. Kolar
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
ace
1-4 → 1-5
Z. Kolar
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
Z. Kolar
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Z. Kolar
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
B. Bonzi
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
3-4 → 3-5
B. Bonzi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
Z. Kolar
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
B. Bonzi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Z. Kolar
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Z. Kolar
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
B. Bonzi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
Z. Kolar
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
1-2 → 1-3
B. Bonzi
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
I. Bara vs C. Paquet
Slam Wimbledon
I. Bara
6
6
C. Paquet
2
4
Vincitore: I. Bara
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Paquet
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
C. Paquet
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
I. Bara
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
C. Paquet
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
2-0 → 2-1
I. Bara
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Paquet
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
4-2 → 5-2
I. Bara
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
C. Paquet
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
D. Novak vs F. Bagnis
Slam Wimbledon
D. Novak
30
7
2
2
F. Bagnis•
30
6
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Novak
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
F. Bagnis
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
D. Novak
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Novak
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
F. Bagnis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
ace
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
D. Novak
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
F. Bagnis
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
F. Bagnis
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
D. Novak
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
1*-0
1*-1
2-2*
ace
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
5-3*
5*-4
ace
6*-4
6-5*
df
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
8-7*
6-6 → 7-6
F. Bagnis
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-4 → 4-5
F. Bagnis
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 4-3
F. Bagnis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
D. Novak
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
F. Bagnis
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Court 7 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Huesler
vs H. Grenier
Slam Wimbledon
M. Huesler
3
6
7
6
4
H. Grenier
6
7
6
2
6
Vincitore: H. Grenier
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 5
M. Huesler
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
M. Huesler
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
H. Grenier
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
ace
df
A-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
M. Huesler
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
M. Huesler
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
5-2 → 6-2
H. Grenier
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
M. Huesler
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-2 → 4-2
H. Grenier
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-1 → 3-2
M. Huesler
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 3-1
H. Grenier
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Huesler
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
H. Grenier
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-4*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
H. Grenier
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
6-5 → 6-6
M. Huesler
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
H. Grenier
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
M. Huesler
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
H. Grenier
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
M. Huesler
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
15-40
3-1 → 3-2
H. Grenier
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
2-1 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
0*-2
0-3*
df
0-4*
ace
0*-5
0*-6
6-6 → 6-7
M. Huesler
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
5-6 → 6-6
H. Grenier
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
H. Grenier
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
H. Grenier
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
M. Huesler
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
2-3 → 3-3
H. Grenier
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
M. Huesler
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Huesler
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
H. Grenier
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
H. Grenier
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
M. Huesler
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
df
1-1 → 1-2
M. Huesler
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
K. Flipkens vs J. Fourlis
Slam Wimbledon
K. Flipkens
7
6
J. Fourlis
5
2
Vincitore: K. Flipkens
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Flipkens
0-15
0-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 5-2
K. Flipkens
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
J. Fourlis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
K. Flipkens
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Fourlis
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 7-5
J. Fourlis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-4 → 5-5
J. Fourlis
15-0
15-15
30-30
ace
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
K. Flipkens
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
J. Fourlis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
K. Flipkens
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
J. Fourlis
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
K. Flipkens
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Fourlis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-1 → 1-1
B. Nakashima vs N. Kuhn
Slam Wimbledon
B. Nakashima
6
6
6
6
N. Kuhn
3
7
3
2
Vincitore: B. Nakashima
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
B. Nakashima
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
N. Kuhn
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
4-2 → 5-2
B. Nakashima
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
N. Kuhn
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-1 → 3-2
B. Nakashima
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
N. Kuhn
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-0 → 2-1
B. Nakashima
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
N. Kuhn
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
N. Kuhn
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
B. Nakashima
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
3-1 → 4-1
N. Kuhn
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
0*-2
0-3*
0-4*
0*-5
1*-5
1-6*
6-6 → 6-7
B. Nakashima
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
B. Nakashima
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
4-3 → 4-4
N. Kuhn
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
B. Nakashima
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
N. Kuhn
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Nakashima
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-3 → 6-3
N. Kuhn
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
B. Nakashima
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
N. Kuhn
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
B. Nakashima
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
N. Kuhn
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
S. Rogers vs P. Martic
Slam Wimbledon
S. Rogers [30]
40
0
P. Martic•
30
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Martic
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
S. Rogers
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am
V. Golubic
vs A. Petkovic
Slam Wimbledon
V. Golubic
6
6
A. Petkovic
4
3
Vincitore: V. Golubic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Golubic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
A. Petkovic
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
ace
4-2 → 4-3
V. Golubic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
A. Petkovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
V. Golubic
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Golubic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
V. Golubic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
A. Petkovic
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
df
2-2 → 3-2
A. Petkovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
1-1 → 1-2
A. Petkovic
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
M. Ymer vs D. Altmaier
Slam Wimbledon
D. Altmaier
3
5
5
M. Ymer
6
7
7
Vincitore: M. Ymer
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Ymer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 5-7
D. Altmaier
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
M. Ymer
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
D. Altmaier
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
M. Ymer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-2 → 5-3
D. Altmaier
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
M. Ymer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
M. Ymer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
D. Altmaier
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
2-0 → 3-0
M. Ymer
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
D. Altmaier
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Altmaier
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 4-5
D. Altmaier
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
D. Altmaier
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
M. Ymer
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
D. Altmaier
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
D. Altmaier
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Ymer
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
D. Altmaier
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-5 → 3-5
D. Altmaier
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-4 → 2-4
M. Ymer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
D. Altmaier
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
D. Altmaier
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
M. Ymer
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
X. Wang vs A. Anisimova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
R. Carballes Baena vs J. Thompson
Slam Wimbledon
R. Carballes Baena
4
1
1
J. Thompson
6
6
6
Vincitore: J. Thompson
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Carballes Baena
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-5 → 1-6
R. Carballes Baena
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-3 → 1-4
R. Carballes Baena
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-1 → 1-2
J. Thompson
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
R. Carballes Baena
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Thompson
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
1-5 → 1-6
R. Carballes Baena
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
R. Carballes Baena
0-3 → 1-3
J. Thompson
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
0-2 → 0-3
R. Carballes Baena
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Carballes Baena
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
R. Carballes Baena
3-4 → 4-4
J. Thompson
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
R. Carballes Baena
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
J. Thompson
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
1-3 → 2-3
R. Carballes Baena
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
0-3 → 1-3
R. Carballes Baena
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
J. Thompson
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
D. Galan vs D. Koepfer
Slam Wimbledon
D. Galan
6
7
7
D. Koepfer
4
5
6
Vincitore: D. Galan
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
2-0*
df
3*-0
4*-0
5-0*
6-0*
6*-1
6-6 → 7-6
D. Galan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
D. Galan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
D. Galan
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
D. Koepfer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
D. Galan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
D. Galan
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Koepfer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
D. Koepfer
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
5-4 → 5-5
D. Galan
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
D. Koepfer
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
D. Koepfer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Koepfer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
D. Galan
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
D. Koepfer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
D. Koepfer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
D. Galan
30-0
ace
30-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
D. Koepfer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-1 → 2-2
D. Galan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Court 9 – Ore: 12:00am
Y. Wickmayer
vs L. Zhu
Slam Wimbledon
Y. Wickmayer
6
6
L. Zhu
4
2
Vincitore: Y. Wickmayer
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Zhu
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
Y. Wickmayer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
L. Zhu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
Y. Wickmayer
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 3-1
L. Zhu
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
L. Zhu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Wickmayer
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
L. Zhu
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
L. Zhu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
Y. Wickmayer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
Y. Wickmayer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
L. Zhu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Wickmayer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
L. Zhu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
M. Brengle vs L. Davis
Slam Wimbledon
M. Brengle
2
5
L. Davis
6
7
Vincitore: L. Davis
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Brengle
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
L. Davis
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
L. Davis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
M. Brengle
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 4-4
M. Brengle
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Brengle
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
L. Davis
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
L. Davis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
M. Brengle
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
L. Davis
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
A. Popyrin vs H. Gaston
Slam Wimbledon
A. Popyrin
2
6
6
6
3
H. Gaston
6
4
0
7
6
Vincitore: H. Gaston
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 5
A. Popyrin
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
2-5 → 3-5
H. Gaston
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
2-4 → 2-5
A. Popyrin
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-4 → 2-4
H. Gaston
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
A. Popyrin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
H. Gaston
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
2*-6
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
A. Popyrin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
df
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
A. Popyrin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
A. Popyrin
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
H. Gaston
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
A. Popyrin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
H. Gaston
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
H. Gaston
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
H. Gaston
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
5-0 → 6-0
A. Popyrin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
df
4-0 → 5-0
H. Gaston
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
A. Popyrin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
H. Gaston
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
A. Popyrin
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Gaston
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
A. Popyrin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
H. Gaston
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
df
3-4 → 4-4
A. Popyrin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
ace
2-4 → 3-4
H. Gaston
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
A. Popyrin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
H. Gaston
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
A. Popyrin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Gaston
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
A. Popyrin
0-15
15-15
30-15
15-30
15-40
2-4 → 2-5
A. Popyrin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
H. Gaston
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
A. Popyrin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
H. Gaston
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
A. Popyrin
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
A. Balazs vs R. Bautista Agut
Slam Wimbledon
A. Balazs
1
0
3
R. Bautista Agut [17]
6
6
6
Vincitore: R. Bautista Agut
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Balazs
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
R. Bautista Agut
3-4 → 3-5
A. Balazs
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
3-3 → 3-4
R. Bautista Agut
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
3-2 → 3-3
A. Balazs
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
R. Bautista Agut
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
df
ace
40-A
df
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
R. Bautista Agut
1-0 → 1-1
A. Balazs
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Bautista Agut
0-5 → 0-6
R. Bautista Agut
0-3 → 0-4
A. Balazs
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
R. Bautista Agut
0-1 → 0-2
A. Balazs
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Bautista Agut
1-5 → 1-6
A. Balazs
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-5 → 1-5
R. Bautista Agut
0-4 → 0-5
A. Balazs
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
R. Bautista Agut
0-2 → 0-3
R. Bautista Agut
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Court 10 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Cornet
vs Y. Putintseva
Slam Wimbledon
A. Cornet
6
7
Y. Putintseva [27]
3
6
Vincitore: A. Cornet
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None-None*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
3*-3
4-3*
5-3*
5*-4
6*-4
6-5*
6-6 → 7-6
A. Cornet
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
ace
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
Y. Putintseva
15-0
15-15
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
Y. Putintseva
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
df
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
A. Cornet
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
Y. Putintseva
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
A. Cornet
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
1-2 → 1-3
A. Cornet
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
Y. Putintseva
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Putintseva
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
df
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
A. Cornet
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
A. Cornet
0-15
df
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
A. Cornet
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
M. Kukushkin vs J. Brooksby
Slam Wimbledon
M. Kukushkin
3
2
3
J. Brooksby [29]
6
6
6
Vincitore: J. Brooksby
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Kukushkin
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
J. Brooksby
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
M. Kukushkin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
J. Brooksby
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
J. Brooksby
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Brooksby
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-5 → 2-6
J. Brooksby
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
2-3 → 2-4
J. Brooksby
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
M. Kukushkin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Brooksby
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
M. Kukushkin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
M. Kukushkin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
M. Kukushkin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
J. Brooksby
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Kukushkin
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
L. Sonego vs D. Kudla
Slam Wimbledon
L. Sonego [27]
6
6
7
4
6
D. Kudla
7
3
5
6
2
Vincitore: L. Sonego
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 5
D. Kudla
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
L. Sonego
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-2 → 5-2
L. Sonego
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
D. Kudla
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
D. Kudla
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
L. Sonego
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 4-5
D. Kudla
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
L. Sonego
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
D. Kudla
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
L. Sonego
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
D. Kudla
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
L. Sonego
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Kudla
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
L. Sonego
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 5-4
L. Sonego
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
L. Sonego
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Sonego
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
L. Sonego
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 4-2
L. Sonego
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 3-1
D. Kudla
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
D. Kudla
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
ace
2*-2
3-2*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
5-4*
5-5*
6*-5
6*-6
6-7*
6-6 → 6-7
D. Kudla
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
5-6 → 6-6
L. Sonego
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
D. Kudla
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
L. Sonego
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
L. Sonego
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
L. Sonego
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
L. Sonego
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
0-0 → 1-0
K. Kucova vs L. Pigossi
Slam Wimbledon
K. Kucova•
0
3
L. Pigossi
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Pigossi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
K. Kucova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-0 → 3-1
L. Pigossi
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-0 → 3-0
Court 11 – Ore: 12:00am
T. Daniel
vs S. Baez
Slam Wimbledon
T. Daniel
4
4
5
S. Baez [31]
6
6
7
Vincitore: S. Baez
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Baez
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-6 → 5-7
T. Daniel
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
T. Daniel
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
T. Daniel
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
S. Baez
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
T. Daniel
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-2 → 2-3
S. Baez
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
S. Baez
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
T. Daniel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Daniel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 4-5
S. Baez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
T. Daniel
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
0-40
1-3 → 1-4
T. Daniel
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Baez
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
S. Baez
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
T. Daniel
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
S. Baez
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
S. Baez
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
T. Daniel
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
T. Daniel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
A. Sharma vs T. Maria
Slam Wimbledon
A. Sharma
6
3
4
T. Maria
4
6
6
Vincitore: T. Maria
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Sharma
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
3-5 → 4-5
T. Maria
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
A. Sharma
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Sharma
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
A. Sharma
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
T. Maria
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
A. Sharma
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
T. Maria
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
A. Sharma
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
T. Maria
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Sharma
0-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
T. Maria
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
A. Sharma
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
A. Sharma
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
T. Maria
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
T. Maria
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
N. Borges vs M. McDonald
Slam Wimbledon
N. Borges
4
4
6
M. McDonald
6
6
7
Vincitore: M. McDonald
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
3*-5
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
M. McDonald
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
N. Borges
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
M. McDonald
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
N. Borges
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Borges
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
M. McDonald
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-4 → 3-5
N. Borges
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
M. McDonald
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
M. McDonald
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
df
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. McDonald
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
4-5 → 4-6
N. Borges
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 4-5
N. Borges
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
M. McDonald
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
2-3 → 2-4
N. Borges
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. McDonald
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
M. McDonald
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
N. Borges
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
S. Sorribes Tormo vs C. McHale
Slam Wimbledon
S. Sorribes Tormo [32]
6
6
C. McHale
2
1
Vincitore: S. Sorribes Tormo
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Sorribes Tormo
5-1 → 6-1
C. McHale
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-0 → 5-1
S. Sorribes Tormo
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
4-0 → 5-0
C. McHale
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
S. Sorribes Tormo
2-0 → 3-0
C. McHale
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
1-0 → 2-0
S. Sorribes Tormo
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. McHale
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
S. Sorribes Tormo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
S. Sorribes Tormo
3-1 → 4-1
C. McHale
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
2-1 → 3-1
S. Sorribes Tormo
2-0 → 2-1
S. Sorribes Tormo
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
C. Vandeweghe vs E. Rybakina
Slam Wimbledon
C. Vandeweghe•
0
6
3
E. Rybakina [17]
0
7
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Rybakina
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
C. Vandeweghe
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
E. Rybakina
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
C. Vandeweghe
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
2-5*
2-6*
6-6 → 6-7
C. Vandeweghe
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-30
ace
5-6 → 6-6
E. Rybakina
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
5-5 → 5-6
C. Vandeweghe
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
C. Vandeweghe
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-3 → 3-3
E. Rybakina
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 2-3
C. Vandeweghe
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
C. Vandeweghe
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am
D. Goffin
vs R. Albot
Slam Wimbledon
D. Goffin
6
6
7
R. Albot
2
2
6
Vincitore: D. Goffin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
5-1*
5*-2
6*-2
6-3*
df
6-4*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
D. Goffin
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
D. Goffin
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-4 → 3-4
D. Goffin
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
R. Albot
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
0-3 → 1-3
D. Goffin
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
D. Goffin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Albot
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
D. Goffin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 5-2
R. Albot
0-15
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
R. Albot
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
D. Goffin
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Goffin
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
R. Albot
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
R. Albot
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
D. Goffin
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
J. Teichmann vs A. Tomljanovic
Slam Wimbledon
J. Teichmann [18]
2
3
A. Tomljanovic
6
6
Vincitore: A. Tomljanovic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Teichmann
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
2-5 → 3-5
A. Tomljanovic
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
2-4 → 2-5
J. Teichmann
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
A. Tomljanovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
A. Tomljanovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
0-2 → 0-3
J. Teichmann
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
A. Tomljanovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Teichmann
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
2-5 → 2-6
A. Tomljanovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
A. Tomljanovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
A. Tomljanovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
J. Teichmann
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
J. Teichmann
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
A. Tomljanovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
A. Bogdan vs D. Yastremska
Slam Wimbledon
A. Bogdan
6
6
D. Yastremska
2
2
Vincitore: A. Bogdan
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Bogdan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
D. Yastremska
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
A. Bogdan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
D. Yastremska
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Yastremska
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
D. Yastremska
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
A. Gray vs C. Tseng
Slam Wimbledon
A. Gray
6
6
7
C. Tseng
3
3
6
Vincitore: A. Gray
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
2-3*
3-3*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-6 → 7-6
A. Gray
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
C. Tseng
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
A. Gray
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
C. Tseng
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
C. Tseng
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
2-1 → 2-2
C. Tseng
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
A. Gray
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
df
ace
40-40
df
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Tseng
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
C. Tseng
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
C. Tseng
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
A. Gray
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
C. Tseng
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
C. Tseng
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Tseng
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
A. Gray
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
E. Bektas vs B. Andreescu
Slam Wimbledon
E. Bektas•
0
1
0
B. Andreescu
0
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Andreescu
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
0-2 → 0-3
E. Bektas
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Bektas
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
E. Bektas
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Court 15 – Ore: 12:00am
S. Zhang
vs M. Doi
Slam Wimbledon
S. Zhang [33]
6
6
M. Doi
4
0
Vincitore: S. Zhang
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Doi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
4-0 → 5-0
M. Doi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
M. Doi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Zhang
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
M. Doi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
S. Zhang
15-0
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
M. Doi
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
S. Zhang
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
M. Doi
0-15
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
J. Sousa vs R. Gasquet
Slam Wimbledon
J. Sousa
6
2
6
6
3
R. Gasquet
7
6
4
4
6
Vincitore: R. Gasquet
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 5
J. Sousa
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
J. Sousa
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
J. Sousa
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
ace
3-4 → 4-4
R. Gasquet
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
J. Sousa
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
R. Gasquet
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
R. Gasquet
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Gasquet
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
R. Gasquet
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
J. Sousa
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
J. Sousa
0-15
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
R. Gasquet
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Gasquet
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-4 → 2-5
R. Gasquet
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
ace
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
3*-4
3*-5
4-5*
ace
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
7*-8
6-6 → 6-7
R. Gasquet
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
R. Gasquet
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
R. Gasquet
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
R. Gasquet
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
J. Sousa
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
R. Gasquet
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
J. Sousa
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
R. Gasquet
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
J. Sousa
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
E. Ruusuvuori vs Y. Nishioka
Slam Wimbledon
E. Ruusuvuori
6
6
4
6
Y. Nishioka
2
2
6
4
Vincitore: E. Ruusuvuori
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
Y. Nishioka
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
Y. Nishioka
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
Y. Nishioka
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
Y. Nishioka
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
E. Ruusuvuori
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Y. Nishioka
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Y. Nishioka
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
E. Ruusuvuori
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-5 → 4-5
Y. Nishioka
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-4 → 3-5
E. Ruusuvuori
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
E. Ruusuvuori
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
2-2 → 3-2
E. Ruusuvuori
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
Y. Nishioka
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Nishioka
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
E. Ruusuvuori
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
E. Ruusuvuori
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
Y. Nishioka
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
E. Ruusuvuori
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Nishioka
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
E. Ruusuvuori
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 5-2
Y. Nishioka
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
E. Ruusuvuori
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
E. Ruusuvuori
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Y. Nishioka
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Q. Zheng vs S. Stephens
Slam Wimbledon
Q. Zheng
0
3
S. Stephens•
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Q. Zheng
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
S. Stephens
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
Q. Zheng
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
df
1-2 → 1-3
S. Stephens
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Q. Zheng
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
S. Stephens
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am
C. Harrison
vs A. Rus
Slam Wimbledon
C. Harrison
6
6
A. Rus
1
4
Vincitore: C. Harrison
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Rus
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
5-3 → 5-4
C. Harrison
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
A. Rus
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
C. Harrison
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-0 → 3-1
C. Harrison
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
A. Rus
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Rus
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
A. Rus
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
df
C. Harrison
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
A. Rus
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
A. Rus
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
S. Kartal vs D. Kovinic
WTA WTA Wimbledon
Kartal S.
4
6
1
Pattinama Kerkhove L.
6
3
6
Vincitore: Pattinama Kerkhove L.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Zapata Miralles vs J. Sock
Slam Wimbledon
B. Zapata Miralles
6
4
4
J. Sock
7
6
6
Vincitore: J. Sock
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
B. Zapata Miralles
4-5 → 4-6
B. Zapata Miralles
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
J. Sock
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
2-4 → 3-4
B. Zapata Miralles
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
J. Sock
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
B. Zapata Miralles
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-1 → 2-2
J. Sock
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
B. Zapata Miralles
1-0 → 2-0
J. Sock
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Zapata Miralles
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
B. Zapata Miralles
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
J. Sock
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
B. Zapata Miralles
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
B. Zapata Miralles
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
B. Zapata Miralles
0-1 → 1-1
J. Sock
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None*-None
0-1*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
4-5*
4-6*
5*-6
df
6*-6
6-7*
6-6 → 6-7
J. Sock
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
6-5 → 6-6
B. Zapata Miralles
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
B. Zapata Miralles
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
J. Sock
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
B. Zapata Miralles
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
B. Zapata Miralles
2-2 → 3-2
B. Zapata Miralles
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-1 → 2-1
B. Zapata Miralles
0-0 → 1-0
D. Shapovalov vs A. Rinderknech
Slam Wimbledon
D. Shapovalov [13]•
0
6
6
6
3
A. Rinderknech
0
1
7
7
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
A. Rinderknech
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
D. Shapovalov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
D. Shapovalov
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Rinderknech
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
0*-2
df
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
ace
2*-4
ace
3-4*
3-5*
3*-6
4*-6
6-6 → 6-7
D. Shapovalov
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
ace
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
A. Rinderknech
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
D. Shapovalov
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
A. Rinderknech
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Rinderknech
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
3*-5
df
4-5*
4-6*
5*-6
6*-6
ace
6-7*
df
6-6 → 6-7
A. Rinderknech
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
ace
6-5 → 6-6
D. Shapovalov
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
D. Shapovalov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
2-2 → 3-2
D. Shapovalov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
ace
1-1 → 2-1
A. Rinderknech
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
D. Shapovalov
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Shapovalov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
4-1 → 5-1
A. Rinderknech
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 4-1
A. Rinderknech
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
D. Shapovalov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am
O. Dodin vs J. Ostapenko
Slam Wimbledon
O. Dodin
4
4
J. Ostapenko [12]
6
6
Vincitore: J. Ostapenko
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
O. Dodin
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
J. Ostapenko
15-0
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
ace
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
O. Dodin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
J. Ostapenko
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
O. Dodin
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
J. Ostapenko
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Dodin
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
J. Ostapenko
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
J. Ostapenko
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-3 → 1-4
O. Dodin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
O. Dodin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
M. Zanevska vs B. Krejcikova
Slam Wimbledon
M. Zanevska
6
3
B. Krejcikova [13]
7
6
Vincitore: B. Krejcikova
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Krejcikova
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
M. Zanevska
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
B. Krejcikova
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
M. Zanevska
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Zanevska
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None*-None
0-1*
0-2*
1*-2
1*-3
1-4*
1-5*
2*-5
df
2*-6
3-6*
4-6*
B. Krejcikova
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 5-5
M. Zanevska
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
M. Zanevska
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
B. Krejcikova
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 2-4
M. Zanevska
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
B. Krejcikova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
M. Zanevska
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
B. Krejcikova
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-1 → 0-2
M. Zanevska
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
H. Rune vs M. Giron
Slam Wimbledon
H. Rune [24]
3
5
4
M. Giron
6
7
6
Vincitore: M. Giron
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Giron
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
H. Rune
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
M. Giron
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
H. Rune
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-4 → 3-4
M. Giron
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
H. Rune
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-3 → 2-3
M. Giron
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
H. Rune
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Rune
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
5-5 → 5-6
M. Giron
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
H. Rune
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
4-4 → 5-4
M. Giron
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
M. Giron
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
H. Rune
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Giron
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 3-6
H. Rune
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-5 → 3-5
M. Giron
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-4 → 2-5
H. Rune
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
M. Giron
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
H. Rune
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Giron
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
H. Rune
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
L. Broady vs L. Klein
Slam Wimbledon
L. Broady
0
4
6
7
5
L. Klein•
0
6
3
5
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
L. Klein
0-15
df
0-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
L. Broady
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Broady
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 7-5
L. Klein
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
L. Broady
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
L. Klein
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 4-5
L. Klein
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
L. Broady
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
L. Broady
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
L. Klein
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Broady
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
L. Klein
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
L. Broady
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
L. Klein
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
L. Klein
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
df
1-0 → 1-1
L. Broady
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Klein
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
4-5 → 4-6
L. Broady
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-5 → 4-5
L. Broady
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-4 → 3-4
L. Broady
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
1-3 → 2-3
L. Broady
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
L. Broady
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
D. Vekic vs J. Pegula
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Anche Nadal ha giocato male.
Nadal perde da Cerundolo?
Ma scusate, leggete quello che scrivete?
Vabbeh…l’unico vero ostacolo per il majorchino forse lo incontrerà in finale con Nole… sempre se il serbo ci arrivi…visto come sta giocando
@ l Occhio di Sauron (#3242588)
Tipico di un altro troppo esaltato quasi fosse McEnroe…psicologicamente é abbastanza un perdente e sull’erba non é neppure molto adatto
Ahia Nadal. Vincerà comunque, ma Cerundolo sta giocando bene, e dovesse perdere la parte bassa diventerebbe il paradiso per gli outsider.
Un UOMO non di annata quest’ oggi.
Mus crollato verticalmente dal 4-2.. ma porca zozza
Sono i punti dimezzati della finale 2019
Con l‘ottantunesima partecipazione Slam di Feliciano Lopez oggi finisce un‘epoca. Non era più competitivo a questo livello da un pezzo ma a quasi 41 anni è riuscito ad entrate in un tabellone Slam. La prima partecipazione fu al Roland Garros 2001!
Chapeau Feliciano!
@ pablox (#3242330)
Io ho sentito più volte della vittoria dello scudetto femminile su Sky sport, cambi ogni volta che parlano che fanno in esclusiva l’europeo femminile e l’Italia inizia il 10/7?
Ma a te interessano queste informazioni?
Rune terraiolo purissimo, il risultato non deve sorprendere neanche un po’
la piu’ brutta Paolini mai vista su 3 set ha atto 1/2 punti con una Kvitova cosi’ avrebbe vinto anche una delle sorelle Turati figuratevi le altre tennisti italiane, avrebbe vinto chiunquela Bronzetti se l’avrebbe mangiata.
bisogna avere fortuna anche nei sorteggi
Ottima notizia…
Sondaggio.
C’è qualcuno qui a cui dispiaccia l’eliminazione di Rune?
Tanto per sapere..
Molto piacevole l’ecatombe spagnola in mezzo alla quale spicca l’eliminazione divina del pagliaccio Zapata Miralles.
Ma non doveva vincere più slam di tutti? Mi pare che vada a casa spesso all’inizio dei tornei, ultimamente…
Che batosta il “fenomeno 2” ….
6 canali e non riescono a fare vedere Auger… Preferiscono Draper-Bergs e Lopez-Zandschulp…. Sono imbarazzanti e incompetenti!
Non sbagli. Il tamarro sta già salpando a vele spiegate col suo galeone verso est dalla Britannia con il copricapo di Odino sulle ventitré e l’olifante che spernacchia antichi canti vichinghi di scorno
Felice per Rune!
Continua il ritorno di gioventù potente e preciso per Kirsten Flipkens, che mi ricordo una volta perplessa a giocare contro la prestanza atletica dell’ai tempi ancora miglio Serena Williams, che in doppio con Ons Jabeur entrambe sommate fra loro eventualmente in azione sottorete fanno un lettone a tre piazze 🙂
Quel mostro di Rune, unico possibile superstite che potrebbe aspirare a battere l’invincile “matador”, sbaglio o si deve sbrigare a fare il biglietto per casa sua?
Neanche nei tg di radio capital,
Che orrore di tie-break ha fatto Sonego, meritatamente il set è andato a Kudla…
Schunk troppo lenta negli spostamenti laterali, Kyorgios nonostante un pubblico da Commonwealth pro – Australia oggi contro Jubb l’ha spuntata per un pelo
Perché su Sky fanno tante menate sulla “equity” ma in realtà lo sport femminile se lo filano poco. Hanno parlato del calcio femminile fino a che avevano i diritti, poi non hanno nemmeno detto chi ha vinto lo scudetto (prima juventus e Roma seconda). e così per gli altri sport, salvo quando arriva sua maestà Federica Pellegrini, che ormai fa altro.
Sul punto del controbreak di cerundolo hanno chiamato out una palla dentro x più di metà….aiuti assurdi a Nadal, come se ne avesse bisogno
Ieri sia la Trevisan-Cocciaretto che la Bronzetti le hanno fatte vedere.
Ma gli slam non fanno parte della wta. Infatti sky trasmette anche gli incontri femminili degli slam
Attenzione: U O M O in campo
@ Voglio uno slam (#3242212)
…e non solo: gode di classifica protetta post-infortunio, per cui può disputare ogni torneo che desideri purché lo veda ammissibile in base alla posizione in classifica ricoperta al momento dell’interruzione agonistica.
@ Grifo999 (#3242245)
Questo durante tutto l’anno, però non a Wimbledon. Infatti sky trasmette sia gli uomini che le donne
@ Giampi (#3241924)
Ma 600 non li fanno in semifinale,Roger si è fermato ai quarti.Avra’perso 300 punti ca.
Però ha ancora intatti i punti Fidaty: Mirka ha adocchiato un set per la raclette tutto intarsiato da usare per le grandi occasioni.
Tra ieri ed oggi ecatombe svizzera, con il solo magico rovescio monomane di Victoria Golubic a superare la falcidia.
@ Gianni (#3242071)
Sky trasmette solo i tornei atp,non quelli wta.
Per questo non parlano del tennis femminile che è trasmesso da supertennis.
La Badosa dagli occhi di ghiaccio nasce professionalmente atleta da veloce, eppure i bookmakers lasciavano un discreto spiraglio di possibilità di farcela per Louise Chirico, ed invece Paula la sta assolutamente demolendo… Mah!
Si Nadal ha un buco immenso…
Se va avanti così gioca da solo
Se Federer volesse giocare, otterrebbe wc fino a 95 anni in tutti i tornei planetari e oltre
certo che su quei campi lì senza righe non è facile giocare eh, posso capire
Jubb é inglese, ma tutti fanno il tifo per l’avversario , nientepocodimeno che Kyorgios, forse in quanto antisistema come personaggio, molto già adirato con la giudice di line del corridoio a destra della telecamera; Zanevska che dopo la Parry a Parigi potrebbe “regalare” altra amara uscita al primo turno alla Kreijchova, Ruse che sembra una novella indemoniata connazionale Halep contro la Gauff, anche qui potrebbe scapparci la sorpresa, pur essendo diventata un po’ eccessivamente lunga di profondità di palla la rumena nell’ultimo game, Ruse che ha ripreso la foga e la grinta di Amburgo – Wta sulla tera rossa da lei vinto 11 mesi fa
Alla fine resteranno solo giocatori dal numero 100 in poi, sarà la spocchia inglese, ma il karma non perdona.
Comunque è incredibile come le donne non siano minimamente calcolate su sky sport. Hanno parlato per molto tempo di Sonego e Musetti, hanno appena accennato il match di Camila e non hanno neanche nominato Paolini. Sono d’accordo sul fatto che le donne non hanno lo stesso seguito del tennis maschile, però così è imbarazzante.
@ il panza (#3241508)
sono d’accordo!
Quindi non abbiamo più nessuno svizzero nei primi 100 al mondo nella classifica live al 28 giugno.
Sfortuna nera per Berrettini, oltretutto l’unico che iniziava alle 14 tutti gli altri come terzi incontri, programma infelice a dir poco è proprio vero che noi Italiani siamo sempre messi ai margini in qualsiasi sport
Intanto l’autonominato giocatore più forte al mondo su erba perde il primo set.
Ma pure lo scarsone cileno ha spesso molta fortuna nei tabelloni slam.
Essendo da ora a zero punti, come può essere in classifica???
Federer aveva 600 punti, lì perde tutti e va a 0 punti. Non lo trovi neanche nei 2000….
Intanto piove sul bagnato: un altro giocatore spettacolare, che poteva arrivare in fondo, cioè Dimitrov si è appena ritirato contro Johnson.
Occhio perché allenamento di berrettini con nadal e cilic con djokovic…. Una strage nel caso!
Oggi in programma addirittura 80 match. Se non è record, poco ci manca.
Il Grande Slam di Nadal è già scritto