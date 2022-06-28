Wimbledon 2022 - Day 2 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Wimbledon: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Rafael Nadal buon recupero nel quarto set. Avanza Iga Swiatek

28/06/2022 19:56 58 commenti
Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon
Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon

Con due Major già in tasca si allunga a quindici la serie di vittorie nei tornei del Grande Slam per Rafael Nadal in questo 2022.
Rafa ha sconfitto Francisco Cerundolo (ATP 41) con il punteggio di 6-4 6-3 3-6 6-4 in un match durato oltre tre ore e mezza e che si è dimostrato tutt’altro che agevole per il numero 4 del ranking. Avanti due set a zero, il maiorchino ha subito il rientro del sudamericano, il quale, oltre a prendersi il terzo parziale, si è anche portato avanti di un break nel quarto con palle per il doppio breai ma nei momenti difficili Rafa ha dimostrato ancora una volta di essere intrattabile, infilando quattro game consecutivi nel finale con anche un break a zero nell’ottavo game. Ora sfiderà il lituano Ricardas Berankis (106), che ha battuto in tre set lo statunitense Sam Querrey (157).

Intanto si allunga a 36 la striscia di vittorie consecutive della numero uno al mondo Iga Swiatek, che raggiunge così il 12o posto della speciale classifica, attualmente occupato da Monica Seles (che riuscì nell’impresa nel 1990) e Steffi Graf (1993-94). La polacca ha battuto senza particolari problemi la croata Jana Fett (WTA 252) con un perentorio 6-0 6-3 in 1h15′.

GBR Wimbledon – 1° Turno – Erba

Centre Court – Ore: 2:30pm
I. Swiatek POL vs J. Fett CRO

Slam Wimbledon
I. Swiatek [1]
6
6
J. Fett
0
3
Vincitore: I. Swiatek
F. Cerundolo ARG vs R. Nadal ESP

Slam Wimbledon
F. Cerundolo
4
3
6
4
R. Nadal [2]
6
6
3
6
Vincitore: R. Nadal
S. Williams USA vs H. Tan FRA

Slam Wimbledon
S. Williams
30
3
H. Tan
15
2
No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm
A. De Minaur AUS vs H. Dellien BOL
Slam Wimbledon
A. De Minaur [19]
6
6
7
H. Dellien
1
3
5
Vincitore: A. De Minaur
T. Korpatsch GER vs H. Watson GBR

Slam Wimbledon
T. Korpatsch
7
5
2
H. Watson
6
7
6
Vincitore: H. Watson
K. Muchova CZE vs S. Halep ROU

Slam Wimbledon
K. Muchova
3
2
S. Halep [16]
6
6
Vincitore: S. Halep
A. Ritschard SUI vs S. Tsitsipas GRE

Slam Wimbledon
A. Ritschard
30
6
3
3
S. Tsitsipas [4]
15
7
6
4
No.2 Court – Ore: 12:00am
S. Johnson USA vs G. Dimitrov BUL
Slam Wimbledon
S. Johnson
None
4
5
G. Dimitrov [18]
None
6
2
Vincitore: S. Johnson
C. Gauff USA vs E. Ruse ROU

Slam Wimbledon
C. Gauff [11]
2
6
7
E. Ruse
6
3
5
Vincitore: C. Gauff
J. Paolini ITA vs P. Kvitova CZE

Slam Wimbledon
J. Paolini
6
4
2
P. Kvitova [25]
2
6
6
Vincitore: P. Kvitova
J. Kubler AUS vs D. Evans GBR

Slam Wimbledon
J. Kubler
40
6
6
2
D. Evans [28]
30
1
4
2
No.3 Court – Ore: 12:00am
M. Sakkari GRE vs Z. Hives AUS
Slam Wimbledon
M. Sakkari [5]
6
6
Z. Hives
1
4
Vincitore: M. Sakkari
P. Jubb GBR vs N. Kyrgios AUS

Slam Wimbledon
P. Jubb
6
1
5
7
5
N. Kyrgios
3
6
7
6
7
Vincitore: N. Kyrgios
F. Auger-Aliassime CAN vs M. Cressy USA

Slam Wimbledon
F. Auger-Aliassime [6]
15
7
4
6
3
M. Cressy
30
6
6
7
4
G. Muguruza ESP vs G. Minnen BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

T. Martincova CZE vs Ka. Pliskova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am
R. Peniston GBR vs H. Laaksonen SUI
Slam Wimbledon
R. Peniston
6
6
6
H. Laaksonen
4
3
2
Vincitore: R. Peniston
B. Bencic SUI vs Q. Wang CHN

Slam Wimbledon
B. Bencic [14]
4
7
2
Q. Wang
6
5
6
Vincitore: Q. Wang
P. Badosa ESP vs L. Chirico USA

Slam Wimbledon
P. Badosa [4]
6
6
L. Chirico
2
1
Vincitore: P. Badosa
Z. Bergs BEL vs J. Draper GBR

Slam Wimbledon
Z. Bergs
4
4
6
J. Draper
6
6
7
Vincitore: J. Draper
L. Musetti ITA vs T. Fritz USA

Slam Wimbledon
L. Musetti
40
4
4
3
T. Fritz [11]
40
6
6
5
Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Kostyuk UKR vs K. Swan GBR
Slam Wimbledon
M. Kostyuk
4
6
6
K. Swan
6
4
4
Vincitore: M. Kostyuk
C. Harrison USA vs J. Clarke GBR

Slam Wimbledon
J. Clarke
6
1
6
C. Harrison
7
6
7
Vincitore: C. Harrison
E. Ymer SWE vs C. Garin CHI

Slam Wimbledon
E. Ymer
3
5
4
C. Garin
6
7
6
Vincitore: C. Garin
S. Kozlov USA vs D. Schwartzman ARG

Slam Wimbledon
S. Kozlov
3
2
2
D. Schwartzman [12]
6
6
6
Vincitore: D. Schwartzman
C. Burel FRA vs K. Boulter GBR

Slam Wimbledon
C. Burel
0
3
K. Boulter
0
1
R. Masarova ESP vs H. Dart GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 4 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Buzarnescu ROU vs N. Schunk GER
Slam Wimbledon
M. Buzarnescu
6
6
N. Schunk
4
2
Vincitore: M. Buzarnescu
P. Martinez ESP vs A. Molcan SVK

Slam Wimbledon
P. Martinez
6
4
4
1
A. Molcan
4
6
6
6
Vincitore: A. Molcan
F. Lopez ESP vs B. Van De Zandschulp NED

Slam Wimbledon
F. Lopez
2
3
3
B. Van De Zandschulp [21]
6
6
6
Vincitore: B. Van De Zandschulp
C. Giorgi ITA vs M. Frech POL

Slam Wimbledon
C. Giorgi [21]
40
6
0
M. Frech
40
7
3
Court 5 – Ore: 12:00am
C. Liu USA vs N. Parrizas Diaz ESP

Slam Wimbledon
C. Liu
7
6
N. Parrizas Diaz
5
3
Vincitore: C. Liu
R. Opelka USA vs C. Taberner ESP

Slam Wimbledon
C. Taberner
6
4
4
R. Opelka [15]
7
6
6
Vincitore: R. Opelka
S. Querrey USA vs R. Berankis LTU

Slam Wimbledon
S. Querrey
4
5
3
R. Berankis
6
7
6
Vincitore: R. Berankis
F. Krajinovic SRB vs J. Lehecka CZE

Slam Wimbledon
F. Krajinovic [26]
5
6
6
7
6
J. Lehecka
7
4
7
6
4
Vincitore: F. Krajinovic
R. Peterson SWE vs A. Schmiedlova SVK

Slam Wimbledon
R. Peterson
15
3
A. Schmiedlova
15
4
Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am
D. Saville AUS vs V. Tomova BUL
Slam Wimbledon
D. Saville
5
6
5
V. Tomova
7
3
7
Vincitore: V. Tomova
Z. Kolar CZE vs B. Bonzi FRA

Slam Wimbledon
Z. Kolar
3
3
1
B. Bonzi
6
6
6
Vincitore: B. Bonzi
I. Bara ROU vs C. Paquet FRA

Slam Wimbledon
I. Bara
6
6
C. Paquet
2
4
Vincitore: I. Bara
D. Novak AUT vs F. Bagnis ARG

Slam Wimbledon
D. Novak
30
7
2
2
F. Bagnis
30
6
6
1
Court 7 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Huesler SUI vs H. Grenier FRA
Slam Wimbledon
M. Huesler
3
6
7
6
4
H. Grenier
6
7
6
2
6
Vincitore: H. Grenier
K. Flipkens BEL vs J. Fourlis AUS

Slam Wimbledon
K. Flipkens
7
6
J. Fourlis
5
2
Vincitore: K. Flipkens
B. Nakashima USA vs N. Kuhn GER

Slam Wimbledon
B. Nakashima
6
6
6
6
N. Kuhn
3
7
3
2
Vincitore: B. Nakashima
S. Rogers USA vs P. Martic CRO

Slam Wimbledon
S. Rogers [30]
40
0
P. Martic
30
1
Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am
V. Golubic SUI vs A. Petkovic GER
Slam Wimbledon
V. Golubic
6
6
A. Petkovic
4
3
Vincitore: V. Golubic
M. Ymer SWE vs D. Altmaier GER

Slam Wimbledon
D. Altmaier
3
5
5
M. Ymer
6
7
7
Vincitore: M. Ymer
X. Wang CHN vs A. Anisimova USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

R. Carballes Baena ESP vs J. Thompson AUS

Slam Wimbledon
R. Carballes Baena
4
1
1
J. Thompson
6
6
6
Vincitore: J. Thompson
D. Galan COL vs D. Koepfer GER

Slam Wimbledon
D. Galan
6
7
7
D. Koepfer
4
5
6
Vincitore: D. Galan
Court 9 – Ore: 12:00am
Y. Wickmayer BEL vs L. Zhu CHN
Slam Wimbledon
Y. Wickmayer
6
6
L. Zhu
4
2
Vincitore: Y. Wickmayer
M. Brengle USA vs L. Davis USA

Slam Wimbledon
M. Brengle
2
5
L. Davis
6
7
Vincitore: L. Davis
A. Popyrin AUS vs H. Gaston FRA

Slam Wimbledon
A. Popyrin
2
6
6
6
3
H. Gaston
6
4
0
7
6
Vincitore: H. Gaston
A. Balazs HUN vs R. Bautista Agut ESP

Slam Wimbledon
A. Balazs
1
0
3
R. Bautista Agut [17]
6
6
6
Vincitore: R. Bautista Agut
Court 10 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Cornet FRA vs Y. Putintseva KAZ
Slam Wimbledon
A. Cornet
6
7
Y. Putintseva [27]
3
6
Vincitore: A. Cornet
M. Kukushkin KAZ vs J. Brooksby USA

Slam Wimbledon
M. Kukushkin
3
2
3
J. Brooksby [29]
6
6
6
Vincitore: J. Brooksby
L. Sonego ITA vs D. Kudla USA

Slam Wimbledon
L. Sonego [27]
6
6
7
4
6
D. Kudla
7
3
5
6
2
Vincitore: L. Sonego
K. Kucova SVK vs L. Pigossi BRA

Slam Wimbledon
K. Kucova
0
3
L. Pigossi
0
2
Court 11 – Ore: 12:00am
T. Daniel JPN vs S. Baez ARG
Slam Wimbledon
T. Daniel
4
4
5
S. Baez [31]
6
6
7
Vincitore: S. Baez
A. Sharma AUS vs T. Maria GER

Slam Wimbledon
A. Sharma
6
3
4
T. Maria
4
6
6
Vincitore: T. Maria
N. Borges POR vs M. McDonald USA

Slam Wimbledon
N. Borges
4
4
6
M. McDonald
6
6
7
Vincitore: M. McDonald
S. Sorribes Tormo ESP vs C. McHale USA

Slam Wimbledon
S. Sorribes Tormo [32]
6
6
C. McHale
2
1
Vincitore: S. Sorribes Tormo
C. Vandeweghe USA vs E. Rybakina KAZ

Slam Wimbledon
C. Vandeweghe
0
6
3
E. Rybakina [17]
0
7
3
Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am
D. Goffin BEL vs R. Albot MDA
Slam Wimbledon
D. Goffin
6
6
7
R. Albot
2
2
6
Vincitore: D. Goffin
J. Teichmann SUI vs A. Tomljanovic AUS

Slam Wimbledon
J. Teichmann [18]
2
3
A. Tomljanovic
6
6
Vincitore: A. Tomljanovic
A. Bogdan ROU vs D. Yastremska UKR

Slam Wimbledon
A. Bogdan
6
6
D. Yastremska
2
2
Vincitore: A. Bogdan
A. Gray GBR vs C. Tseng TPE

Slam Wimbledon
A. Gray
6
6
7
C. Tseng
3
3
6
Vincitore: A. Gray
E. Bektas USA vs B. Andreescu CAN

Slam Wimbledon
E. Bektas
0
1
0
B. Andreescu
0
6
3
Court 15 – Ore: 12:00am
S. Zhang CHN vs M. Doi JPN
Slam Wimbledon
S. Zhang [33]
6
6
M. Doi
4
0
Vincitore: S. Zhang
J. Sousa POR vs R. Gasquet FRA

Slam Wimbledon
J. Sousa
6
2
6
6
3
R. Gasquet
7
6
4
4
6
Vincitore: R. Gasquet
E. Ruusuvuori FIN vs Y. Nishioka JPN

Slam Wimbledon
E. Ruusuvuori
6
6
4
6
Y. Nishioka
2
2
6
4
Vincitore: E. Ruusuvuori
Q. Zheng CHN vs S. Stephens USA

Slam Wimbledon
Q. Zheng
0
3
S. Stephens
0
3
Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am
C. Harrison USA vs A. Rus NED
Slam Wimbledon
C. Harrison
6
6
A. Rus
1
4
Vincitore: C. Harrison
S. Kartal GBR vs D. Kovinic MNE

WTA WTA Wimbledon
Kartal S.
4
6
1
Pattinama Kerkhove L.
6
3
6
Vincitore: Pattinama Kerkhove L.
B. Zapata Miralles ESP vs J. Sock USA

Slam Wimbledon
B. Zapata Miralles
6
4
4
J. Sock
7
6
6
Vincitore: J. Sock
D. Shapovalov CAN vs A. Rinderknech FRA

Slam Wimbledon
D. Shapovalov [13]
0
6
6
6
3
A. Rinderknech
0
1
7
7
3
Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am
O. Dodin FRA vs J. Ostapenko LAT

Slam Wimbledon
O. Dodin
4
4
J. Ostapenko [12]
6
6
Vincitore: J. Ostapenko
M. Zanevska BEL vs B. Krejcikova CZE

Slam Wimbledon
M. Zanevska
6
3
B. Krejcikova [13]
7
6
Vincitore: B. Krejcikova
H. Rune DEN vs M. Giron USA

Slam Wimbledon
H. Rune [24]
3
5
4
M. Giron
6
7
6
Vincitore: M. Giron
L. Broady GBR vs L. Klein SVK

Slam Wimbledon
L. Broady
0
4
6
7
5
L. Klein
0
6
3
5
5
D. Vekic CRO vs J. Pegula USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

April (Guest) 28-06-2022 20:46

Scritto da ASHTONEATON

Scritto da Jansin
Ahia Nadal. Vincerà comunque, ma Cerundolo sta giocando bene, e dovesse perdere la parte bassa diventerebbe il paradiso per gli outsider.

Nadal perde da Cerundolo?
Ma scusate, leggete quello che scrivete?
Vabbeh…l’unico vero ostacolo per il majorchino forse lo incontrerà in finale con Nole… sempre se il serbo ci arrivi…visto come sta giocando

Anche Nadal ha giocato male.

 58
ASHTONEATON 28-06-2022 20:27

Scritto da Jansin
Ahia Nadal. Vincerà comunque, ma Cerundolo sta giocando bene, e dovesse perdere la parte bassa diventerebbe il paradiso per gli outsider.

Nadal perde da Cerundolo?
Ma scusate, leggete quello che scrivete?
Vabbeh…l’unico vero ostacolo per il majorchino forse lo incontrerà in finale con Nole… sempre se il serbo ci arrivi…visto come sta giocando

 57
NICK (Guest) 28-06-2022 20:00

@ l Occhio di Sauron (#3242588)

Tipico di un altro troppo esaltato quasi fosse McEnroe…psicologicamente é abbastanza un perdente e sull’erba non é neppure molto adatto

 56
Jansin (Guest) 28-06-2022 19:48

Ahia Nadal. Vincerà comunque, ma Cerundolo sta giocando bene, e dovesse perdere la parte bassa diventerebbe il paradiso per gli outsider.

 55
MAURO (Guest) 28-06-2022 19:48

Scritto da MAURO
Attenzione: U O M O in campo

Un UOMO non di annata quest’ oggi.

 54
l Occhio di Sauron 28-06-2022 19:40

Mus crollato verticalmente dal 4-2.. ma porca zozza

 53
Berga (Guest) 28-06-2022 19:35

Scritto da Peter
@ Giampi (#3241924)
Ma 600 non li fanno in semifinale,Roger si è fermato ai quarti.Avra’perso 300 punti ca.

Sono i punti dimezzati della finale 2019

 52
Much (Guest) 28-06-2022 19:31

Con l‘ottantunesima partecipazione Slam di Feliciano Lopez oggi finisce un‘epoca. Non era più competitivo a questo livello da un pezzo ma a quasi 41 anni è riuscito ad entrate in un tabellone Slam. La prima partecipazione fu al Roland Garros 2001!
Chapeau Feliciano!

 51
Cips (Guest) 28-06-2022 19:22

@ pablox (#3242330)

Io ho sentito più volte della vittoria dello scudetto femminile su Sky sport, cambi ogni volta che parlano che fanno in esclusiva l’europeo femminile e l’Italia inizia il 10/7?
Ma a te interessano queste informazioni?

 50
Gualtiero 28-06-2022 19:07

Scritto da mauro59
Quel mostro di Rune, unico possibile superstite che potrebbe aspirare a battere l’invincile “matador”, sbaglio o si deve sbrigare a fare il biglietto per casa sua?

Rune terraiolo purissimo, il risultato non deve sorprendere neanche un po’

 49
nicola (Guest) 28-06-2022 19:06

la piu’ brutta Paolini mai vista su 3 set ha atto 1/2 punti con una Kvitova cosi’ avrebbe vinto anche una delle sorelle Turati figuratevi le altre tennisti italiane, avrebbe vinto chiunquela Bronzetti se l’avrebbe mangiata.
bisogna avere fortuna anche nei sorteggi

 48
Giampi 28-06-2022 18:55

Scritto da mauro59
Quel mostro di Rune, unico possibile superstite che potrebbe aspirare a battere l’invincile “matador”, sbaglio o si deve sbrigare a fare il biglietto per casa sua?

Ottima notizia…

 47
velenopuro 28-06-2022 18:51

Sondaggio.
C’è qualcuno qui a cui dispiaccia l’eliminazione di Rune?

Tanto per sapere..

 46
Lello (Guest) 28-06-2022 18:47

Molto piacevole l’ecatombe spagnola in mezzo alla quale spicca l’eliminazione divina del pagliaccio Zapata Miralles.

 45
LunaDiamante 28-06-2022 18:38

Scritto da mauro59
Quel mostro di Rune, unico possibile superstite che potrebbe aspirare a battere l’invincile “matador”, sbaglio o si deve sbrigare a fare il biglietto per casa sua?

Ma non doveva vincere più slam di tutti? Mi pare che vada a casa spesso all’inizio dei tornei, ultimamente…

 44
Alex77 (Guest) 28-06-2022 18:21

Che batosta il “fenomeno 2” ….

 43
akgul num.1 28-06-2022 18:14

6 canali e non riescono a fare vedere Auger… Preferiscono Draper-Bergs e Lopez-Zandschulp…. Sono imbarazzanti e incompetenti!

 42
Detuqueridapresencia 28-06-2022 18:02

Scritto da mauro59
Quel mostro di Rune, unico possibile superstite che potrebbe aspirare a battere l’invincile “matador”, sbaglio o si deve sbrigare a fare il biglietto per casa sua?

Non sbagli. Il tamarro sta già salpando a vele spiegate col suo galeone verso est dalla Britannia con il copricapo di Odino sulle ventitré e l’olifante che spernacchia antichi canti vichinghi di scorno

 41
nastase (Guest) 28-06-2022 18:00

Felice per Rune!

 40
Gabriele Camussa tennis club Chiomonte 28-06-2022 17:41

Continua il ritorno di gioventù potente e preciso per Kirsten Flipkens, che mi ricordo una volta perplessa a giocare contro la prestanza atletica dell’ai tempi ancora miglio Serena Williams, che in doppio con Ons Jabeur entrambe sommate fra loro eventualmente in azione sottorete fanno un lettone a tre piazze 🙂

 39
mauro59 (Guest) 28-06-2022 17:30

Quel mostro di Rune, unico possibile superstite che potrebbe aspirare a battere l’invincile “matador”, sbaglio o si deve sbrigare a fare il biglietto per casa sua?

 38
COOPER (Guest) 28-06-2022 17:21

Scritto da Gianni
Comunque è incredibile come le donne non siano minimamente calcolate su sky sport. Hanno parlato per molto tempo di Sonego e Musetti, hanno appena accennato il match di Camila e non hanno neanche nominato Paolini. Sono d’accordo sul fatto che le donne non hanno lo stesso seguito del tennis maschile, però così è imbarazzante.

Neanche nei tg di radio capital,

 37
LunaDiamante 28-06-2022 17:13

Che orrore di tie-break ha fatto Sonego, meritatamente il set è andato a Kudla…

 36
Gabriele Camussa tennis club Chiomonte 28-06-2022 17:03

Schunk troppo lenta negli spostamenti laterali, Kyorgios nonostante un pubblico da Commonwealth pro – Australia oggi contro Jubb l’ha spuntata per un pelo

 35
pablox (Guest) 28-06-2022 17:01

Scritto da Gianni
Comunque è incredibile come le donne non siano minimamente calcolate su sky sport. Hanno parlato per molto tempo di Sonego e Musetti, hanno appena accennato il match di Camila e non hanno neanche nominato Paolini. Sono d’accordo sul fatto che le donne non hanno lo stesso seguito del tennis maschile, però così è imbarazzante.

Perché su Sky fanno tante menate sulla “equity” ma in realtà lo sport femminile se lo filano poco. Hanno parlato del calcio femminile fino a che avevano i diritti, poi non hanno nemmeno detto chi ha vinto lo scudetto (prima juventus e Roma seconda). e così per gli altri sport, salvo quando arriva sua maestà Federica Pellegrini, che ormai fa altro.

 34
Bettervsbetter (Guest) 28-06-2022 16:52

Sul punto del controbreak di cerundolo hanno chiamato out una palla dentro x più di metà….aiuti assurdi a Nadal, come se ne avesse bisogno

 33
jack (Guest) 28-06-2022 16:27

Scritto da Gianni
Comunque è incredibile come le donne non siano minimamente calcolate su sky sport. Hanno parlato per molto tempo di Sonego e Musetti, hanno appena accennato il match di Camila e non hanno neanche nominato Paolini. Sono d’accordo sul fatto che le donne non hanno lo stesso seguito del tennis maschile, però così è imbarazzante.

Ieri sia la Trevisan-Cocciaretto che la Bronzetti le hanno fatte vedere.

 32
Dad (Guest) 28-06-2022 16:21

Scritto da Grifo999
@ Gianni (#3242071)
Sky trasmette solo i tornei atp,non quelli wta.
Per questo non parlano del tennis femminile che è trasmesso da supertennis.

Ma gli slam non fanno parte della wta. Infatti sky trasmette anche gli incontri femminili degli slam

 31
MAURO (Guest) 28-06-2022 16:17

Attenzione: U O M O in campo

 30
tinapica 28-06-2022 16:10

Scritto da Voglio uno slam

Scritto da giò

Scritto da Peter
Novità in classifica generale:
3 Nadal
7 Nole
10 Jannik
15 Matteo
Federer non lo so:ho controllato nei primi 1000 e non c’è.Mi sarà sfuggito

Essendo da ora a zero punti, come può essere in classifica???

Se Federer volesse giocare, otterrebbe wc fino a 95 anni in tutti i tornei planetari e oltre

@ Voglio uno slam (#3242212)

…e non solo: gode di classifica protetta post-infortunio, per cui può disputare ogni torneo che desideri purché lo veda ammissibile in base alla posizione in classifica ricoperta al momento dell’interruzione agonistica.

 29
Gianni (Guest) 28-06-2022 16:09

@ Grifo999 (#3242245)

Questo durante tutto l’anno, però non a Wimbledon. Infatti sky trasmette sia gli uomini che le donne

 28
Peter (Guest) 28-06-2022 16:06

@ Giampi (#3241924)

Ma 600 non li fanno in semifinale,Roger si è fermato ai quarti.Avra’perso 300 punti ca.

 27
Lo Scriba 28-06-2022 16:05

Scritto da Giampi

Scritto da Peter
Novità in classifica generale:
3 Nadal
7 Nole
10 Jannik
15 Matteo
Federer non lo so:ho controllato nei primi 1000 e non c’è.Mi sarà sfuggito

Federer aveva 600 punti, lì perde tutti e va a 0 punti. Non lo trovi neanche nei 2000….

Però ha ancora intatti i punti Fidaty: Mirka ha adocchiato un set per la raclette tutto intarsiato da usare per le grandi occasioni.

 26
tinapica 28-06-2022 16:04

Tra ieri ed oggi ecatombe svizzera, con il solo magico rovescio monomane di Victoria Golubic a superare la falcidia.

 25
Grifo999 28-06-2022 16:03

@ Gianni (#3242071)

Sky trasmette solo i tornei atp,non quelli wta.
Per questo non parlano del tennis femminile che è trasmesso da supertennis.

 24
Gabriele Camussa tennis club Chiomonte 28-06-2022 16:00

La Badosa dagli occhi di ghiaccio nasce professionalmente atleta da veloce, eppure i bookmakers lasciavano un discreto spiraglio di possibilità di farcela per Louise Chirico, ed invece Paula la sta assolutamente demolendo… Mah!

 23
Vasco92 28-06-2022 15:43

Scritto da Monsss

Scritto da MAURO
Finalmente oggi entrano in competizione il Goat mondiale ed il Goat italiano.

Il GOAT italiano si ritira causa Covid, per la felicità del GOAT mondiale che quanto a culo pure non è secondo a nessuno…

Si Nadal ha un buco immenso…
Se va avanti così gioca da solo

 22
Voglio uno slam 28-06-2022 15:43

Scritto da giò

Scritto da Peter
Novità in classifica generale:
3 Nadal
7 Nole
10 Jannik
15 Matteo
Federer non lo so:ho controllato nei primi 1000 e non c’è.Mi sarà sfuggito

Essendo da ora a zero punti, come può essere in classifica???

Se Federer volesse giocare, otterrebbe wc fino a 95 anni in tutti i tornei planetari e oltre

 21
il panza (Guest) 28-06-2022 15:18

certo che su quei campi lì senza righe non è facile giocare eh, posso capire

 20
Gabriele Camussa tennis club Chiomonte 28-06-2022 15:14

Jubb é inglese, ma tutti fanno il tifo per l’avversario , nientepocodimeno che Kyorgios, forse in quanto antisistema come personaggio, molto già adirato con la giudice di line del corridoio a destra della telecamera; Zanevska che dopo la Parry a Parigi potrebbe “regalare” altra amara uscita al primo turno alla Kreijchova, Ruse che sembra una novella indemoniata connazionale Halep contro la Gauff, anche qui potrebbe scapparci la sorpresa, pur essendo diventata un po’ eccessivamente lunga di profondità di palla la rumena nell’ultimo game, Ruse che ha ripreso la foga e la grinta di Amburgo – Wta sulla tera rossa da lei vinto 11 mesi fa

 19
Baddow (Guest) 28-06-2022 14:57

Alla fine resteranno solo giocatori dal numero 100 in poi, sarà la spocchia inglese, ma il karma non perdona.

 18
Gianni (Guest) 28-06-2022 14:26

Comunque è incredibile come le donne non siano minimamente calcolate su sky sport. Hanno parlato per molto tempo di Sonego e Musetti, hanno appena accennato il match di Camila e non hanno neanche nominato Paolini. Sono d’accordo sul fatto che le donne non hanno lo stesso seguito del tennis maschile, però così è imbarazzante.

 17
erminio del Garda che vive a Grenoble (Guest) 28-06-2022 14:24

@ il panza (#3241508)

sono d’accordo!

 16
MAURO (Guest) 28-06-2022 14:19

Scritto da giò

Scritto da Peter
Novità in classifica generale:
3 Nadal
7 Nole
10 Jannik
15 Matteo
Federer non lo so:ho controllato nei primi 1000 e non c’è.Mi sarà sfuggito

Essendo da ora a zero punti, come può essere in classifica???

Quindi non abbiamo più nessuno svizzero nei primi 100 al mondo nella classifica live al 28 giugno.

15
Gigi53 (Guest) 28-06-2022 14:13

Sfortuna nera per Berrettini, oltretutto l’unico che iniziava alle 14 tutti gli altri come terzi incontri, programma infelice a dir poco è proprio vero che noi Italiani siamo sempre messi ai margini in qualsiasi sport

 14
calvin (Guest) 28-06-2022 14:05

Intanto l’autonominato giocatore più forte al mondo su erba perde il primo set.

 13
MAURO (Guest) 28-06-2022 14:01

Scritto da Monsss

Scritto da MAURO
Finalmente oggi entrano in competizione il Goat mondiale ed il Goat italiano.

Il GOAT italiano si ritira causa Covid, per la felicità del GOAT mondiale che quanto a culo pure non è secondo a nessuno…

Ma pure lo scarsone cileno ha spesso molta fortuna nei tabelloni slam.

 12
giò (Guest) 28-06-2022 13:43

Scritto da Peter
Novità in classifica generale:
3 Nadal
7 Nole
10 Jannik
15 Matteo
Federer non lo so:ho controllato nei primi 1000 e non c’è.Mi sarà sfuggito

Essendo da ora a zero punti, come può essere in classifica???

 11
Giampi 28-06-2022 13:35

Scritto da Peter
Novità in classifica generale:
3 Nadal
7 Nole
10 Jannik
15 Matteo
Federer non lo so:ho controllato nei primi 1000 e non c’è.Mi sarà sfuggito

Federer aveva 600 punti, lì perde tutti e va a 0 punti. Non lo trovi neanche nei 2000….

 10
paola (Guest) 28-06-2022 13:27

Intanto piove sul bagnato: un altro giocatore spettacolare, che poteva arrivare in fondo, cioè Dimitrov si è appena ritirato contro Johnson.

 9
Matteo (Guest) 28-06-2022 13:16

Occhio perché allenamento di berrettini con nadal e cilic con djokovic…. Una strage nel caso!

 8
Giuk (Guest) 28-06-2022 12:56

Oggi in programma addirittura 80 match. Se non è record, poco ci manca.

 7
sajo 28-06-2022 12:44

Scritto da Monsss

Scritto da MAURO
Finalmente oggi entrano in competizione il Goat mondiale ed il Goat italiano.

Il GOAT italiano si ritira causa Covid, per la felicità del GOAT mondiale che quanto a culo pure non è secondo a nessuno…

Il Grande Slam di Nadal è già scritto

 6
