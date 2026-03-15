Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Assuncion, Cuernavaca, Murcia e Zadar: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

15/03/2026 09:32 Nessun commento
Federico Arnaboldi nella foto
Federico Arnaboldi nella foto

CHALLENGER Zadar (Croazia 🇭🇷) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, terra battuta

Center Court – ore 10:00
Samuele Pieri ITA vs Fran Rakonic CRO
ATP Zadar
Samuele Pieri [6]
6
6
Fran Rakonic
1
0
Vincitore: Pieri
Mostra dettagli

Laurent Lokoli FRA vs Karlo Kajin CRO

ATP Zadar
Laurent Lokoli [4]
A
4
Karlo Kajin
40
3
Mostra dettagli

Maxence Bertimon FRA vs Oleksii Krutykh UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ben Jones GBR vs Sergi Perez Contri ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 2 – ore 10:00
Edison Ambarzumjan GER vs Gerard Campana Lee KOR
ATP Zadar
Edison Ambarzumjan
0
2
Gerard Campana Lee [11]
6
6
Vincitore: Campana Lee
Mostra dettagli

Dinko Dinev BUL vs Ergi Kirkin TUR

ATP Zadar
Dinko Dinev
0
2
0
Ergi Kirkin [8]
0
6
1
Mostra dettagli

Stefan Palosi ROU vs Matthias Ujvary AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Christian Langmo USA vs Daniel Salazar COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 3 – ore 10:00
Matyas Cerny CZE vs Giuseppe La Vela ITA

ATP Zadar
Matyas Cerny
6
6
Giuseppe La Vela [12]
2
0
Vincitore: Cerny
Mostra dettagli

Adrian Boitan ROU vs Andrea Fiorentini ITA

ATP Zadar
Adrian Boitan [1]
0
2
Andrea Fiorentini
0
5
Mostra dettagli

John Sperle GER vs Stefan Popovic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mirza Basic BIH vs Nazar Oliynykov CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER Murcia (Spagna 🇪🇸) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, terra battuta

Pista Central – ore 11:00
Christoph Negritu GER vs Eneko Rios Perez ESP
ATP Murcia
Christoph Negritu [5]
15
6
2
Eneko Rios Perez
30
3
1
Mostra dettagli

Pablo De La Cierva Sanchez ESP vs Rudolf Molleker GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Saba Purtseladze GEO vs Gonzalo Martinez Onsalo ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Felix Gill GBR vs Nicolas Parizzia SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Pista 2 – ore 11:00
Filip Pieczonka POL vs Maxime Janvier FRA

ATP Murcia
Filip Pieczonka
30
6
1
Maxime Janvier [10]
0
3
1
Mostra dettagli

Denis Yevseyev KAZ vs David Vega Hernandez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Benjamin Winter Lopez ESP vs Dali Blanch USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

David Jorda Sanchis ESP vs Diego Augusto Barreto Sanchez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Pista 3 – ore 11:00
Andrew Paulson CZE vs Michael Vrbensky CZE

ATP Murcia
Andrew Paulson
40
4
0
Michael Vrbensky [11]
15
6
3
Mostra dettagli

Frederico Ferreira Silva POR vs Yanaki Milev BUL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alejandro Juan Mano ESP vs Federico Arnaboldi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Leonardo Borrelli ITA vs Louis Wessels GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER Morelos (Messico 🇲🇽) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento

Estadio Morelos – ore 17:00
Jake Delaney AUS vs Rafael De Alba MEX
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Rodolfo Jauregui Sainz de Rozas MEX vs Guillaume Dalmasso FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Guillermo Tunas MEX vs Miguel Tobon COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alan Raul Sau Franco MEX vs Alan Fernando Rubio Fierros MEX

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Cancha 1 – ore 17:00
Robin Catry FRA vs Diego Eloy Mendez Montiel MEX

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Quinn Vandecasteele USA vs Felix Corwin USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Juan Sebastian Osorio COL vs Arthur Reymond FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jesse Flores CRC vs Matteo Covato ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Cancha 2 – ore 17:00
Karl Poling USA vs Pranav Kumar USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Takeru Yuzuki JPN vs Mario Gonzalez Fernandez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Juan Sebastian Gomez COL vs Samuel Heredia COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tibo Colson BEL vs Samuel Alejandro Linde Palacios COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Asuncion (Paraguay 🇵🇾) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, terra battuta

Cancha Central – ore 20:00
Federico Gaston Gonzalez Benitez PAR vs Boris Arias BOL
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexander Baez PAR vs Valentin Basel ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Breno Braga BRA vs Julian Cundom ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Cancha 9 – ore 20:00
Luis Britto BRA vs Franco Ribero ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Thiago Cigarran ARG vs Facundo Martin Martinez Morel PAR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Cancha 7 – ore 20:00
Bruno Oliveira BRA vs Arklon Huertas Del Pino Cordova PER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Victor Braga BRA vs Johannes Ingildsen DEN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

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