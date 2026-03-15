Challenger Assuncion, Cuernavaca, Murcia e Zadar: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

Federico Arnaboldi nella foto
CHALLENGER Zadar (Croazia 🇭🇷) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, terra battuta
Center Court – ore 10:00
Samuele Pieri
vs Fran Rakonic
ATP Zadar
Samuele Pieri [6]
6
6
Fran Rakonic
1
0
Vincitore: Pieri
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Pieri
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Pieri
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
F. Rakonic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-0 → 5-1
S. Pieri
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 5-0
F. Rakonic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
S. Pieri
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Laurent Lokoli vs Karlo Kajin
ATP Zadar
Laurent Lokoli [4]
A
4
Karlo Kajin•
40
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Kajin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
L. Lokoli
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
K. Kajin
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
L. Lokoli
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 3-2
K. Kajin
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
Maxence Bertimon vs Oleksii Krutykh
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ben Jones vs Sergi Perez Contri
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 10:00
Edison Ambarzumjan
vs Gerard Campana Lee
ATP Zadar
Edison Ambarzumjan
0
2
Gerard Campana Lee [11]
6
6
Vincitore: Campana Lee
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Ambarzumjan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Ambarzumjan
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-5 → 0-6
G. Campana Lee
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-4 → 0-5
E. Ambarzumjan
0-15
df
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 0-4
E. Ambarzumjan
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
G. Campana Lee
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Dinko Dinev vs Ergi Kirkin
ATP Zadar
Dinko Dinev•
0
2
0
Ergi Kirkin [8]
0
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Dinev
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
E. Kirkin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
E. Kirkin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
D. Dinev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
E. Kirkin
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
0-2 → 1-2
Stefan Palosi vs Matthias Ujvary
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Christian Langmo vs Daniel Salazar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – ore 10:00
Matyas Cerny vs Giuseppe La Vela
ATP Zadar
Matyas Cerny
6
6
Giuseppe La Vela [12]
2
0
Vincitore: Cerny
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Cerny
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-0 → 4-0
G. La Vela
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
M. Cerny
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
G. La Vela
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. La Vela
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
4-2 → 5-2
M. Cerny
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
G. La Vela
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Cerny
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
G. La Vela
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Adrian Boitan vs Andrea Fiorentini
ATP Zadar
Adrian Boitan [1]•
0
2
Andrea Fiorentini
0
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Fiorentini
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
A. Fiorentini
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
A. Fiorentini
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 0-1
John Sperle vs Stefan Popovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mirza Basic vs Nazar Oliynykov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Murcia (Spagna 🇪🇸) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, terra battuta
Pista Central – ore 11:00
Christoph Negritu
vs Eneko Rios Perez
ATP Murcia
Christoph Negritu [5]
15
6
2
Eneko Rios Perez•
30
3
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Rios Perez
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Rios Perez
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
5-3 → 6-3
E. Rios Perez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
C. Negritu
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-2 → 4-2
E. Rios Perez
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
Pablo De La Cierva Sanchez vs Rudolf Molleker
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Saba Purtseladze vs Gonzalo Martinez Onsalo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Felix Gill vs Nicolas Parizzia
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pista 2 – ore 11:00
Filip Pieczonka vs Maxime Janvier
ATP Murcia
Filip Pieczonka•
30
6
1
Maxime Janvier [10]
0
3
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Janvier
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Janvier
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
F. Pieczonka
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
F. Pieczonka
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
M. Janvier
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-2 → 2-3
F. Pieczonka
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
M. Janvier
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-2 → 1-2
F. Pieczonka
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Denis Yevseyev vs David Vega Hernandez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Benjamin Winter Lopez vs Dali Blanch
Il match deve ancora iniziare
David Jorda Sanchis vs Diego Augusto Barreto Sanchez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pista 3 – ore 11:00
Andrew Paulson vs Michael Vrbensky
ATP Murcia
Andrew Paulson
40
4
0
Michael Vrbensky [11]•
15
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Paulson
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Vrbensky
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
M. Vrbensky
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
A. Paulson
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
df
15-40
df
3-3 → 3-4
M. Vrbensky
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
A. Paulson
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Vrbensky
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
A. Paulson
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
Frederico Ferreira Silva vs Yanaki Milev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alejandro Juan Mano vs Federico Arnaboldi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Leonardo Borrelli vs Louis Wessels
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Morelos (Messico 🇲🇽) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento
Estadio Morelos – ore 17:00
Jake Delaney
vs Rafael De Alba
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Rodolfo Jauregui Sainz de Rozas vs Guillaume Dalmasso
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Guillermo Tunas vs Miguel Tobon
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alan Raul Sau Franco vs Alan Fernando Rubio Fierros
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 1 – ore 17:00
Robin Catry vs Diego Eloy Mendez Montiel
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Quinn Vandecasteele vs Felix Corwin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Juan Sebastian Osorio vs Arthur Reymond
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jesse Flores vs Matteo Covato
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 2 – ore 17:00
Karl Poling
vs Pranav Kumar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Takeru Yuzuki vs Mario Gonzalez Fernandez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Juan Sebastian Gomez vs Samuel Heredia
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tibo Colson vs Samuel Alejandro Linde Palacios
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Asuncion (Paraguay 🇵🇾) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, terra battuta
Cancha Central – ore 20:00
Federico Gaston Gonzalez Benitez
vs Boris Arias
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alexander Baez vs Valentin Basel
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Breno Braga vs Julian Cundom
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 9 – ore 20:00
Luis Britto vs Franco Ribero
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Thiago Cigarran vs Facundo Martin Martinez Morel
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 7 – ore 20:00
Bruno Oliveira vs Arklon Huertas Del Pino Cordova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Victor Braga vs Johannes Ingildsen
Il match deve ancora iniziare
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