Classifica ATP Italiani: +11 per Francesco Passaro
23/06/2025 09:04 6 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (23-06-2025)
1
Best: 1
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
10430
Punti
16
Tornei
7
Best: 6
--
0
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
4140
Punti
20
Tornei
24
Best: 24
--
0
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
2060
Punti
30
Tornei
35
Best: 6
▼
-1
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
1515
Punti
21
Tornei
44
Best: 29
▼
-3
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
1215
Punti
24
Tornei
48
Best: 45
▼
-2
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1171
Punti
29
Tornei
56
Best: 48
--
0
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
1004
Punti
34
Tornei
74
Best: 66
▼
-2
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
836
Punti
29
Tornei
94
Best: 67
--
0
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
655
Punti
30
Tornei
130
Best: 117
▼
-3
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
462
Punti
24
Tornei
132
Best: 132
▲
11
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
453
Punti
20
Tornei
134
Best: 130
▼
-1
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
449
Punti
23
Tornei
141
Best: 136
▼
-5
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
437
Punti
24
Tornei
186
Best: 183
▼
-1
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
299
Punti
29
Tornei
242
Best: 149
▲
12
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
240
Punti
29
Tornei
275
Best: 127
▲
20
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
206
Punti
34
Tornei
280
Best: 279
▼
-1
Federico Cina
ITA, 30-03-2007
198
Punti
20
Tornei
312
Best: 60
▼
-8
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
164
Punti
22
Tornei
318
Best: 315
▼
-3
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
160
Punti
27
Tornei
329
Best: 128
▲
7
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
155
Punti
4
Tornei
330
Best: 310
▼
-3
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
155
Punti
21
Tornei
337
Best: 337
▲
18
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
150
Punti
24
Tornei
353
Best: 353
▲
15
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
140
Punti
11
Tornei
378
Best: 372
▼
-2
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
126
Punti
26
Tornei
402
Best: 402
--
0
Gabriele Pennaforti
ITA, 14-09-2000
116
Punti
27
Tornei
403
Best: 403
▲
17
Federico Bondioli
ITA, 16-05-2005
116
Punti
30
Tornei
412
Best: 412
▲
21
Fabrizio Andaloro
ITA, 31-01-2001
112
Punti
22
Tornei
416
Best: 108
▲
1
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
111
Punti
26
Tornei
420
Best: 420
▲
1
Alexandr Binda
ITA, 22-09-2001
109
Punti
35
Tornei
426
Best: 426
▲
2
Tommaso Compagnucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
106
Punti
24
Tornei
431
Best: 431
▲
3
Gabriele Piraino
ITA, 12-11-2003
104
Punti
24
Tornei
432
Best: 418
▲
3
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
104
Punti
26
Tornei
437
Best: 16
▼
-41
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
102
Punti
17
Tornei
446
Best: 62
▼
-15
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
98
Punti
16
Tornei
469
Best: 439
▼
-3
Gianluca Cadenasso
ITA, 29-09-2004
90
Punti
21
Tornei
478
Best: 478
▲
2
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
87
Punti
21
Tornei
486
Best: 439
▼
-31
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
ITA, 22-05-2002
84
Punti
20
Tornei
535
Best: 443
▼
-25
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
70
Punti
26
Tornei
537
Best: 503
▼
-14
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
69
Punti
17
Tornei
538
Best: 525
▼
-10
Lorenzo Carboni
ITA, 27-02-2006
69
Punti
23
Tornei
555
Best: 552
▼
-3
Facundo Juarez
ITA, 23-09-1997
66
Punti
17
Tornei
559
Best: 559
▼
-2
Pierluigi Basile
ITA, 0
65
Punti
9
Tornei
568
Best: 285
▼
-77
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
64
Punti
26
Tornei
578
Best: 578
▲
5
Filippo Romano
ITA, 07-07-2005
61
Punti
22
Tornei
579
Best: 540
▲
2
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
61
Punti
25
Tornei
593
Best: 437
▼
-3
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
58
Punti
19
Tornei
599
Best: 589
▲
2
Luca Castagnola
ITA, 14-06-2002
57
Punti
27
Tornei
604
Best: 387
--
0
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
55
Punti
21
Tornei
605
Best: 605
--
0
Leonardo Rossi
ITA, 05-08-2002
55
Punti
26
Tornei
665
Best: 665
▲
12
Manuel Mazza
ITA, 16-04-1999
46
Punti
15
Tornei
684
Best: 121
▼
-17
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
42
Punti
14
Tornei
689
Best: 403
▲
1
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
42
Punti
22
Tornei
696
Best: 692
▲
1
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
41
Punti
12
Tornei
728
Best: 723
▼
-5
Massimo Giunta
ITA, 09-07-2004
37
Punti
24
Tornei
733
Best: 733
▲
8
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
36
Punti
27
Tornei
744
Best: 377
▼
-4
Marcello Serafini
ITA, 25-08-2002
34
Punti
23
Tornei
745
Best: 739
▼
-6
Mariano Tammaro
ITA, 27-02-2004
34
Punti
23
Tornei
754
Best: 754
▲
25
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
32
Punti
9
Tornei
758
Best: 758
▲
31
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
32
Punti
20
Tornei
760
Best: 760
▲
8
Pietro Fellin
ITA, 02-08-2001
32
Punti
22
Tornei
793
Best: 784
▼
-9
Stefano D\'Agostino
ITA, 03-11-2003
28
Punti
27
Tornei
803
Best: 803
--
0
Carlo Alberto Caniato
ITA, 31-10-2005
27
Punti
21
Tornei
807
Best: 738
▼
-37
Michele Ribecai
ITA, 04-02-2003
27
Punti
29
Tornei
808
Best: 786
▼
-22
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
26
Punti
7
Tornei
817
Best: 815
▼
-2
Samuele Pieri
ITA, 28-02-2002
26
Punti
21
Tornei
822
Best: 817
▼
-4
Iannis Miletich
ITA, 27-08-2005
26
Punti
25
Tornei
851
Best: 827
▲
21
Pietro Marino
ITA, 03-06-2001
24
Punti
23
Tornei
857
Best: 850
▼
-1
Jacopo Vasami
ITA, 01-01-1900
23
Punti
8
Tornei
888
Best: 888
▲
20
Juan Cruz Martin Manzano
ITA, 15-12-2004
21
Punti
20
Tornei
906
Best: 906
▲
19
Niccolò Ciavarella
ITA, 19-03-2004
20
Punti
23
Tornei
912
Best: 912
▲
6
Alessandro Bellifemine
ITA, 24-06-2001
19
Punti
15
Tornei
919
Best: 919
▲
8
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
19
Punti
24
Tornei
927
Best: 927
▲
9
Matteo Covato
ITA, 0
18
Punti
15
Tornei
938
Best: 124
▲
6
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
17
Punti
3
Tornei
941
Best: 941
▲
7
Filippo Speziali
ITA, 24-04-2000
17
Punti
12
Tornei
947
Best: 947
▲
19
Andrea Fiorentini
ITA, 02-02-2001
17
Punti
21
Tornei
950
Best: 812
▲
18
Noah Perfetti
ITA, 15-06-2001
17
Punti
24
Tornei
969
Best: 969
▲
14
Alberto Bronzetti
ITA, 05-05-1998
16
Punti
14
Tornei
973
Best: 912
▼
-61
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
16
Punti
25
Tornei
977
Best: 902
▼
-5
Lorenzo Gagliardo
ITA, 27-06-2000
15
Punti
6
Tornei
999
Best: 164
▼
-270
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
14
Punti
2
Tornei
1009
Best: 1002
▼
-7
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
14
Punti
12
Tornei
1014
Best: 1014
▲
226
Lorenzo Sciahbasi
ITA, 04-11-2005
14
Punti
17
Tornei
1020
Best: 1010
▼
-10
Giannicola Misasi
ITA, 12-09-2000
14
Punti
24
Tornei
1043
Best: 1035
▼
-6
Lorenzo Lorusso
ITA, 06-01-2000
13
Punti
15
Tornei
1063
Best: 1038
▼
-4
Manuel Plunger
ITA, 13-07-2002
12
Punti
14
Tornei
1066
Best: 1062
▼
-3
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
12
Punti
16
Tornei
1068
Best: 1064
▼
-3
Jacopo Bilardo
ITA, 04-11-2004
12
Punti
19
Tornei
1098
Best: 1037
▼
-38
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
11
Punti
15
Tornei
1102
Best: 1042
▼
-60
Daniele Rapagnetta
ITA, 03-12-2006
11
Punti
18
Tornei
1109
Best: 756
▼
-5
Luca Fantini
ITA, 20-07-2000
11
Punti
21
Tornei
1115
Best: 1047
▼
-66
Lorenzo Claverie
ITA, 28-09-2002
10
Punti
4
Tornei
1116
Best: 1108
▼
-6
Niccolo Baroni
ITA, 04-12-2003
10
Punti
5
Tornei
1169
Best: 1095
▼
-70
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
9
Punti
15
Tornei
1173
Best: 1104
▼
-7
Leonardo Malgaroli
ITA, 07-08-2002
9
Punti
18
Tornei
1194
Best: 1156
▼
-38
Andrea Paolini
ITA, 09-11-2002
8
Punti
12
Tornei
1216
Best: 1216
▲
4
Giulio Perego
ITA, 09-04-2003
7
Punti
7
Tornei
1218
Best: 1215
▲
1
Alessandro Spadola
ITA, 05-03-2003
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1226
Best: 599
▲
40
Giorgio Tabacco
ITA, 06-08-2003
7
Punti
11
Tornei
1231
Best: 1231
▲
124
Samuele Seghetti
ITA, 0
7
Punti
13
Tornei
1259
Best: 1259
--
0
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 0
6
Punti
7
Tornei
1263
Best: 800
▲
4
Luciano Carraro
ITA, 22-04-1998
6
Punti
9
Tornei
1291
Best: 1291
▲
69
Matteo Fondriest
ITA, 10-09-2004
6
Punti
14
Tornei
1301
Best: 1301
▲
3
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 01-01-1900
5
Punti
3
Tornei
1303
Best: 934
▲
4
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
5
Punti
3
Tornei
1326
Best: 1326
▲
2
Lorenzo Beraldo
ITA, 0
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1333
Best: 1333
▲
4
Leonardo Cattaneo
ITA, 0
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1334
Best: 854
▲
4
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1336
Best: 1336
▼
-2
Edoardo Zanada
ITA, 0
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1342
Best: 1342
▼
-117
Gabriele Vulpitta
ITA, 0
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1353
Best: 1353
▼
-1
Giacomo Crisostomo
ITA, 0
5
Punti
11
Tornei
1364
Best: 1364
▲
2
Lorenzo Angelini
ITA, 0
5
Punti
16
Tornei
1377
Best: 309
▲
1
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
4
Punti
4
Tornei
1390
Best: 223
▼
-1
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1405
Best: 1405
▲
120
Andrea De Marchi
ITA, 01-01-1900
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1440
Best: 963
▼
-5
Federico Campana
ITA, 13-04-1998
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1444
Best: 1444
▼
-5
Alessandro Battiston
ITA, 0
4
Punti
12
Tornei
1449
Best: 1006
▼
-5
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
4
Punti
13
Tornei
1449
Best: 1449
▲
132
Filippo Mazzola
ITA, 0
4
Punti
13
Tornei
1452
Best: 1071
▼
-6
Pietro Pampanin
ITA, 05-01-2003
4
Punti
14
Tornei
1457
Best: 1457
--
0
Gilberto Ravasio
ITA, 0
3
Punti
1
Tornei
1467
Best: 1459
▼
-5
Benito Massacri
ITA, 27-06-2003
3
Punti
2
Tornei
1479
Best: 1048
▼
-2
Elio Jose Ribeiro Lago
ITA, 31-12-1997
3
Punti
3
Tornei
1525
Best: 1525
--
0
Filippo Alberti
ITA, 0
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1525
Best: 1525
--
0
Valerio Perruzza
ITA, 01-01-1900
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1561
Best: 1342
▼
-5
Gian Matias Di Natale
ITA, 30-10-1997
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1565
Best: 1565
▼
-4
Gabriele Volpi
ITA, 0
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1577
Best: 1577
▼
-2
Simone Agostini
ITA, 0
3
Punti
11
Tornei
1591
Best: 1579
▼
-6
Nicolo Toffanin
ITA, 01-01-1900
3
Punti
13
Tornei
1594
Best: 1590
▼
-3
Maximilian Figl
ITA, 01-01-1900
3
Punti
14
Tornei
1599
Best: 1119
▼
-6
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1623
Best: 1587
▼
-30
Alberto Morolli
ITA, 04-02-2000
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1632
Best: 1632
▼
-7
Sebastiano Cocola
ITA, 0
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1632
Best: 1625
▼
-7
Edoardo De Filippo
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1632
Best: 1632
▼
-7
Federico Guarducci
ITA, 0
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1642
Best: 1614
▼
-7
William Mirarchi
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1653
Best: 1653
▲
213
Pietro Romeo Scomparin
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1664
Best: 1664
▼
-11
Ludovico Vaccari
ITA, 0
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1694
Best: 1694
▼
-41
Edoardo cherie Ligniere
ITA, 0
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1701
Best: 1679
▼
-15
Andrea Colombo
ITA, 04-11-2002
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1701
Best: 1701
▼
-15
Andrea Motta
ITA, 0
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1701
Best: 1154
▲
4
Denis Spiridon
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1716
Best: 1705
▼
-11
Luca Parenti
ITA, 10-08-2003
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1716
Best: 1716
▼
-11
Federico Valle
ITA, 0
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1727
Best: 1170
▼
-7
Alessandro Coccioli
ITA, 05-08-2002
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1739
Best: 1499
▼
-4
Marco Furlanetto
ITA, 02-03-2001
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1768
Best: 1588
▼
-4
Andrea Bacaloni
ITA, 03-04-2002
2
Punti
13
Tornei
1774
Best: 1774
▼
-5
Leonardo Angeloni
ITA, 0
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1774
Best: 1774
▼
-5
Cosimo Banti
ITA, 0
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1774
Best: 522
▼
-5
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1774
Best: 1642
--
0
Giammarco Gandolfi
ITA, 24-01-2004
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1774
Best: 1764
▼
-5
Leonardo Primucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1774
Best: 1764
▼
-5
Edoardo Santoni
ITA, 14-06-2005
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1774
Best: 1756
▼
-5
Nicola Vidal
ITA, 05-03-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1875
Best: 1875
▼
-9
Omar Brigida
ITA, 0
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1875
Best: 1875
▼
-9
Filippo Callerio
ITA, 0
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1875
Best: 76
▼
-9
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1875
Best: 1646
▼
-9
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1875
Best: 1694
▼
-9
Vito Dell\'Elba
ITA, 06-02-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1875
Best: 1519
▼
-9
Leonardo Taddia
ITA, 29-01-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1969
Best: 1969
▼
-1
Sergio Badini
ITA, 0
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1969
Best: 1756
▼
-1
Cristian Campese
ITA, 19-06-2002
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1969
Best: 1968
▼
-1
Filippo Francesco Garbero
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1969
Best: 1968
▼
-1
Umberto Maria Giovannini
ITA, 18-10-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1969
Best: 1969
▼
-1
Fabrizio Karol Pio Osti
ITA, 0
1
Punti
3
Tornei
2032
Best: 2026
▼
-1
Giuseppe Tresca
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2080
Best: 873
▲
3
Daniel Bagnolini
ITA, 13-02-2003
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2080
Best: 981
▲
3
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2080
Best: 2080
▲
3
Andrea Meduri
ITA, 0
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2080
Best: 2080
▲
3
Silvio Mencaglia
ITA, 0
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2106
Best: 2106
▲
13
Antonio Caruso
ITA, 0
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2106
Best: 1845
▼
-23
Federico Garbero
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2123
Best: 1163
▼
-4
Daniele Minighini
ITA, 15-07-2004
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2123
Best: 1400
▼
-4
Nicola Rispoli
ITA, 31-07-1997
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2138
Best: 1453
--
0
Rocco Piatti
ITA, 02-08-2004
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2138
Best: 1745
--
0
Tommaso Schold
ITA, 25-06-1998
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2138
Best: 2138
--
0
Felipe Virgili
ITA, 0
1
Punti
8
Tornei
TAG: Italiani
6 commenti
6 nei primi 50, 9 nei primi 100, a parte Musetti, che comunque anche andasse male a W (non gioca da quasi un mese) non dovrebbe uscire dai 10 ed Arnaldi in Canada, nessuno perde molto nelle prossime settimane, quindi periodo favorevole per cercare di salire. Berrettini è un’incognita, ovviamente, perde parecchio dopo W, ma potrebbe recuperare qualcosa sull’erba londinese, ma non siamo a conoscenza delle sue condizioni.
In “seconda fascia” Passaro, che è però alle prese con nuovo un problema fisico, come gli succede regolarmente da un anno a questa parte, Gigante e Pellegrino (non a W, ma chissà…) sono candidati ad almeno un avvicinamento alla top100.
Arnaboldi perde nelle prossime settimane quasi 150 punti, rischiando di uscire dalla “zona Q slam”, massima attenzione quindi.
Zeppieri da qui a Gennaio dell’anno prossimo non ha punti da difendere, ma deve cercare di trovare almeno 3/4 settimane buone nei prossimi 6 mesi, che gli consentirebbero di ritornare alla posizione di partenza. Diversamnete, finiti i benefici del RP, visto che dopo quelli estivi, la stagione dei challenger non ne prevede altri in Italia (e quindi possibili WC) fino al Marzo dell’anno prossimo, con la classifica attuale può solo giocare futures, lascio quindi immaginare con quali prospettive.
Discorso simile per Maestrelli, che è un po’ più avanti di Zeppieri nella race, anche lui perde poco fino a fine anno, ma deve sfruttare il periodo, a cominciare dalle Q a W, dove arriva senza alcuna preparazione, ma ha uno slot non impossibile.
A parte i nostri giovani emergenti (per capirsi, Cinà e c.), altri non vedo candidati alla crescita, a Napolitano, un po’ per l’età ed un po’ per la classifica ormai molto compromessa, assegno poche chances, ovviamente felice di sbagliarmi.
Best di Fognini #9 e non #117.
Il Cech a fine stagione si ritirerà(speriamo) visto che difficilmente rientrerà nei 200….
@ Harlan (#4419915)
lo sappiamo (stiamo cercando di risolverlo), però solo quello è errato il best ranking. Un abbraccio.
@reda, in molti casi la Tab “best” è errata
Basile.
Ma è nato o…
è in gestazione ? 😉