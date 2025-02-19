Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Pune, Pau, Glasgow e Brazzaville: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

19/02/2025 09:02 Nessun commento
Franco Agamenone ITA, 1993.04.15 - Foto Antonio Fraioli

🇫🇷

Challenger Pau

Francia


Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
1°- 2° TURNO

Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento

Court central – ore 12:00
Louis Dussin FRA / Arthur Reymond FRA vs Alexandru Jecan ROU / Giorgio Ricca ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA vs Alexey Vatutin RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Luca Van Assche FRA vs Murphy Cassone USA (Non prima 15:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

it vs Harold Mayot FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Richard Gasquet FRA vs Charles Broom GBR (Non prima 19:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Lucas Poullain FRA vs Lukas Klein SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 1 – ore 12:00
Jiri Barnat CZE / Filip Duda CZE vs Ryan Nijboer NED / Fajing Sun CHN
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Kaito Uesugi JPN / David Vega Hernandez ESP vs Alexander Blockx BEL / Raphael Collignon BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Robin Bertrand FRA vs Arthur Bouquier FRA (Non prima 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Maxime Janvier FRA / Alexey Vatutin RUS vs Reese Stalder USA / Mick Veldheer NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jonathan Eysseric FRA / Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA vs Denis Istomin UZB / Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Denys Molchanov UKR / Lukas Pokorny SVK vs Marco Bortolotti ITA / Sergio Martos Gornes ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare






🇮🇳

Challenger Pune

India


Cemento
2° TURNO

☀️
35°C/16°C

Center Court – ore 07:30
Alexis Galarneau CAN vs Michael Geerts BEL

ATP Pune
Michael Geerts
4
4
Alexis Galarneau [8]
6
6
Vincitore: Galarneau
Mostra dettagli

Valentin Vacherot MON vs Masamichi Imamura JPN (Non prima 09:00)

ATP Pune
Valentin Vacherot
6
6
Masamichi Imamura
2
3
Vincitore: Vacherot
Mostra dettagli

Saketh Myneni IND / Ramkumar Ramanathan IND vs Michael Geerts BEL / Billy Harris GBR (Non prima 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan IND / Vijay Sundar Prashanth IND vs August Holmgren DEN / Elmer Moller DEN (Non prima 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 07:30
Ilia Simakin RUS vs James McCabe AUS

ATP Pune
James McCabe
2
4
Ilia Simakin
6
6
Vincitore: Simakin
Mostra dettagli

Jurij Rodionov AUT vs Dalibor Svrcina CZE (Non prima 09:00)

ATP Pune
Jurij Rodionov
4
5
Dalibor Svrcina
6
7
Vincitore: Svrcina
Mostra dettagli

Alexis Galarneau CAN / Kelsey Stevenson CAN vs Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha IND / Courtney John Lock ZIM

ATP Pune
Alexis Galarneau / Kelsey Stevenson
15
3
Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha / Courtney John Lock
30
2
Mostra dettagli

Petr Bar Biryukov RUS / Ilia Simakin RUS vs Anirudh Chandrasekar IND / Ray Ho TPE

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – ore 07:30
Blake Bayldon AUS / Matthew Christopher Romios AUS vs Siddhant Banthia IND / Parikshit Somani IND

ATP Pune
Siddhant Banthia / Parikshit Somani
2
4
Blake Bayldon / Matthew Christopher Romios [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Bayldon / Romios
Mostra dettagli

Karan Singh IND / Nitin Kumar Sinha IND vs Enrico Dalla Valle ITA / Khumoyun Sultanov UZB

ATP Pune
Karan Singh / Nitin Kumar Sinha
2
2
Enrico Dalla Valle / Khumoyun Sultanov
6
6
Vincitore: Dalla Valle / Sultanov
Mostra dettagli

Blake Ellis AUS / Tristan Schoolkate AUS vs Johannes Ingildsen DEN / Ivan Liutarevich BLR

ATP Pune
Blake Ellis / Tristan Schoolkate [4]
6
6
Johannes Ingildsen / Ivan Liutarevich
3
4
Vincitore: Ellis / Schoolkate
Mostra dettagli







🇬🇧

Challenger Glasgow

Regno Unito


Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
1°-2° TURNO

Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento

CENTRE COURT – ore 11:30
Milos Karol SVK / Szymon Walkow POL vs Scott Duncan GBR / Tim Ruehl GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Harry Wendelken GBR vs Denis Yevseyev KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Johannus Monday GBR vs Giles Hussey GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Constant Lestienne FRA vs Max Hans Rehberg GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 8 – ore 11:30
Mac Kiger USA / Finn Reynolds NZL vs Daniel Cukierman ISR / Joshua Paris GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Benjamin Hassan LBN vs Raul Brancaccio ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Clement Chidekh FRA / Daniel Masur GER vs Finn Bass GBR / James Mackinlay GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Viktor Durasovic NOR vs Coleman Wong HKG

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 4 – ore 11:30
Vasil Kirkov USA / Marcus Willis GBR vs Thijmen Loof NED / Augusto Virgili ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Daniel Rincon ESP vs Chris Rodesch LUX

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexander Merino PER / Christoph Negritu GER vs Hugo Grenier FRA / Luca Sanchez FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Matteo Martineau FRA vs Beibit Zhukayev KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare






🇨🇬

Challenger Brazzaville

Congo


Terra battuta
2° TURNO

🌤️ Parzialmente nuvoloso
32°C/23°C

Central – ore 10:30
Maximilian Neuchrist AUT vs Franco Agamenone ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Maximus Jones THA vs Andrej Martin SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Max Houkes NED vs Rodrigo Alujas MEX

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alec Beckley RSA / Eliakim Coulibaly CIV vs Franco Agamenone ITA / Maximus Jones THA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Calvin Hemery FRA vs Mikael Ymer SWE (Non prima 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 1 – ore 15:00
Ivan Denisov RUS / Jasza Szajrych POL vs Samir Hamza Reguig ALG / Yassine Smiej MAR
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mateo Barreiros Reyes BRA / Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos BRA vs Maximilian Neuchrist AUT / Maik Steiner GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Guy Den Ouden NED / Max Houkes NED vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA / Maxime Chazal FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

