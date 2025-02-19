Challenger Pune, Pau, Glasgow e Brazzaville: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

Franco Agamenone ITA, 1993.04.15 - Foto Antonio Fraioli
Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
1°- 2° TURNO
Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento
Court central – ore 12:00
Louis Dussin / Arthur Reymond vs Alexandru Jecan / Giorgio Ricca
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs Alexey Vatutin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Luca Van Assche vs Murphy Cassone (Non prima 15:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
vs Harold Mayot
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Richard Gasquet vs Charles Broom (Non prima 19:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Lucas Poullain vs Lukas Klein
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 12:00
Jiri Barnat
/ Filip Duda
vs Ryan Nijboer
/ Fajing Sun
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Kaito Uesugi / David Vega Hernandez vs Alexander Blockx / Raphael Collignon
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Robin Bertrand vs Arthur Bouquier (Non prima 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Maxime Janvier / Alexey Vatutin vs Reese Stalder / Mick Veldheer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jonathan Eysseric / Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs Denis Istomin / Evgeny Karlovskiy
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Denys Molchanov / Lukas Pokorny vs Marco Bortolotti / Sergio Martos Gornes
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Center Court – ore 07:30
Alexis Galarneau vs Michael Geerts
ATP Pune
Michael Geerts
4
4
Alexis Galarneau [8]
6
6
Vincitore: Galarneau
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Galarneau
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
4-5 → 4-6
A. Galarneau
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-4 → 3-5
M. Geerts
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
A. Galarneau
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
M. Geerts
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
1-3 → 2-3
M. Geerts
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-2 → 1-2
A. Galarneau
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 0-2
M. Geerts
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Galarneau
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-5 → 4-6
M. Geerts
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
A. Galarneau
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
M. Geerts
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
A. Galarneau
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
M. Geerts
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
A. Galarneau
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
M. Geerts
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Valentin Vacherot vs Masamichi Imamura (Non prima 09:00)
ATP Pune
Valentin Vacherot
6
6
Masamichi Imamura
2
3
Vincitore: Vacherot
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Imamura
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
M. Imamura
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
V. Vacherot
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
M. Imamura
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
V. Vacherot
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
M. Imamura
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
V. Vacherot
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Imamura
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
V. Vacherot
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
M. Imamura
0-15
0-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
V. Vacherot
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Saketh Myneni / Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Michael Geerts / Billy Harris (Non prima 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan / Vijay Sundar Prashanth vs August Holmgren / Elmer Moller (Non prima 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 07:30
Ilia Simakin vs James McCabe
ATP Pune
James McCabe
2
4
Ilia Simakin
6
6
Vincitore: Simakin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. McCabe
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
I. Simakin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 2-4
I. Simakin
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
J. McCabe
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
I. Simakin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
J. McCabe
0-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
I. Simakin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
J. McCabe
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
I. Simakin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
J. McCabe
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
I. Simakin
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
J. McCabe
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Jurij Rodionov vs Dalibor Svrcina (Non prima 09:00)
ATP Pune
Jurij Rodionov
4
5
Dalibor Svrcina
6
7
Vincitore: Svrcina
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Svrcina
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 5-7
J. Rodionov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
J. Rodionov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
D. Svrcina
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
J. Rodionov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
3-3 → 4-3
D. Svrcina
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
D. Svrcina
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Svrcina
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
J. Rodionov
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
J. Rodionov
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
Alexis Galarneau / Kelsey Stevenson vs Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha / Courtney John Lock
ATP Pune
Alexis Galarneau / Kelsey Stevenson
15
3
Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha / Courtney John Lock•
30
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha / John Lock
A. Galarneau / Stevenson
2-2 → 3-2
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha / John Lock
2-1 → 2-2
A. Galarneau / Stevenson
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha / John Lock
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
df
1-0 → 1-1
A. Galarneau / Stevenson
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Petr Bar Biryukov / Ilia Simakin vs Anirudh Chandrasekar / Ray Ho
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 07:30
Blake Bayldon / Matthew Christopher Romios vs Siddhant Banthia / Parikshit Somani
ATP Pune
Siddhant Banthia / Parikshit Somani
2
4
Blake Bayldon / Matthew Christopher Romios [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Bayldon / Romios
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Bayldon / Christopher Romios
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
S. Banthia / Somani
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
B. Bayldon / Christopher Romios
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
S. Banthia / Somani
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-4 → 3-4
B. Bayldon / Christopher Romios
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
S. Banthia / Somani
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-3 → 2-3
B. Bayldon / Christopher Romios
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
S. Banthia / Somani
0-2 → 1-2
B. Bayldon / Christopher Romios
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
S. Banthia / Somani
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Bayldon / Christopher Romios
2-5 → 2-6
S. Banthia / Somani
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
B. Bayldon / Christopher Romios
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-3 → 2-4
S. Banthia / Somani
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
B. Bayldon / Christopher Romios
2-1 → 2-2
S. Banthia / Somani
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
B. Bayldon / Christopher Romios
1-0 → 1-1
S. Banthia / Somani
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Karan Singh / Nitin Kumar Sinha vs Enrico Dalla Valle / Khumoyun Sultanov
ATP Pune
Karan Singh / Nitin Kumar Sinha
2
2
Enrico Dalla Valle / Khumoyun Sultanov
6
6
Vincitore: Dalla Valle / Sultanov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Dalla Valle / Sultanov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
2-5 → 2-6
K. Singh / Kumar Sinha
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
2-4 → 2-5
E. Dalla Valle / Sultanov
2-3 → 2-4
K. Singh / Kumar Sinha
1-3 → 2-3
E. Dalla Valle / Sultanov
1-2 → 1-3
K. Singh / Kumar Sinha
0-2 → 1-2
E. Dalla Valle / Sultanov
0-1 → 0-2
K. Singh / Kumar Sinha
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Dalla Valle / Sultanov
2-5 → 2-6
K. Singh / Kumar Sinha
1-5 → 2-5
E. Dalla Valle / Sultanov
1-4 → 1-5
K. Singh / Kumar Sinha
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-4 → 1-4
E. Dalla Valle / Sultanov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-3 → 0-4
K. Singh / Kumar Sinha
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
E. Dalla Valle / Sultanov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
K. Singh / Kumar Sinha
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Blake Ellis / Tristan Schoolkate vs Johannes Ingildsen / Ivan Liutarevich
ATP Pune
Blake Ellis / Tristan Schoolkate [4]
6
6
Johannes Ingildsen / Ivan Liutarevich
3
4
Vincitore: Ellis / Schoolkate
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Ellis / Schoolkate
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
J. Ingildsen / Liutarevich
5-3 → 5-4
B. Ellis / Schoolkate
4-3 → 5-3
J. Ingildsen / Liutarevich
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
B. Ellis / Schoolkate
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-3 → 3-3
J. Ingildsen / Liutarevich
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
B. Ellis / Schoolkate
1-2 → 2-2
J. Ingildsen / Liutarevich
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
B. Ellis / Schoolkate
0-1 → 1-1
J. Ingildsen / Liutarevich
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Ellis / Schoolkate
5-3 → 6-3
J. Ingildsen / Liutarevich
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
5-2 → 5-3
B. Ellis / Schoolkate
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 5-2
J. Ingildsen / Liutarevich
4-1 → 4-2
B. Ellis / Schoolkate
3-1 → 4-1
J. Ingildsen / Liutarevich
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
B. Ellis / Schoolkate
1-1 → 2-1
J. Ingildsen / Liutarevich
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
B. Ellis / Schoolkate
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
🇬🇧
Challenger Glasgow
Regno Unito
Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
1°-2° TURNO
Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento
CENTRE COURT – ore 11:30
Milos Karol / Szymon Walkow vs Scott Duncan / Tim Ruehl
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Harry Wendelken vs Denis Yevseyev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Johannus Monday vs Giles Hussey
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Constant Lestienne vs Max Hans Rehberg
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 8 – ore 11:30
Mac Kiger / Finn Reynolds vs Daniel Cukierman / Joshua Paris
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Benjamin Hassan vs Raul Brancaccio
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Clement Chidekh / Daniel Masur vs Finn Bass / James Mackinlay
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Viktor Durasovic vs Coleman Wong
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 4 – ore 11:30
Vasil Kirkov / Marcus Willis vs Thijmen Loof / Augusto Virgili
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Daniel Rincon vs Chris Rodesch
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alexander Merino / Christoph Negritu vs Hugo Grenier / Luca Sanchez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Matteo Martineau vs Beibit Zhukayev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇨🇬
Challenger Brazzaville
Congo
🌤️ Parzialmente nuvoloso
32°C/23°C
Central – ore 10:30
Maximilian Neuchrist vs Franco Agamenone
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Maximus Jones vs Andrej Martin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Max Houkes vs Rodrigo Alujas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alec Beckley / Eliakim Coulibaly vs Franco Agamenone / Maximus Jones
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Calvin Hemery vs Mikael Ymer (Non prima 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 15:00
Ivan Denisov
/ Jasza Szajrych
vs Samir Hamza Reguig
/ Yassine Smiej
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mateo Barreiros Reyes / Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos vs Maximilian Neuchrist / Maik Steiner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Guy Den Ouden / Max Houkes vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux / Maxime Chazal
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit