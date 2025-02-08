Qualificazioni ATP 250 ATP, Copertina

ATP 250 Buenos Aires e Delray Beach: Il Tabellone di Qualificazione. Passaro presente in Argentina

08/02/2025 08:17 6 commenti
Francesco Passaro ITA, 2001.01.07
Francesco Passaro ITA, 2001.01.07

ARG ATP 250 Buenos Aires – Tabellone Qualificazione – terra
(1) Francesco Passaro ITA vs Daniel Elahi Galan COL
(WC) Juan Bautista Torres ARG vs (8) Chun-Hsin Tseng TPE

(2) Thiago Monteiro BRA vs (Alt) Felipe Meligeni Alves BRA
(Alt) Roman Andres Burruchaga ARG vs (7) Hugo Dellien BOL

(3) Federico Coria ARG vs Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG
(Alt) Marco Trungelliti ARG vs (6) Laslo Djere SRB

(4) Sumit Nagal IND vs (WC) Juan Pablo Ficovich ARG
Juan Manuel Cerundolo ARG vs (5) Jaime Faria POR

Court Guillermo Villas – ore 17:00
Federico Coria ARG vs Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG
Juan Manuel Cerundolo ARG vs Jaime Faria POR (Non prima 19:30)
Roman Andres Burruchaga ARG vs (7) Hugo Dellien BOL

Estadio 2 – ore 17:00
Marco Trungelliti ARG vs Laslo Djere SRB
Sumit Nagal IND vs Juan Pablo Ficovich ARG (Non prima 19:30)
Juan Bautista Torres ARG vs Chun-Hsin Tseng TPE

Estadio 3 – ore 18:00
Thiago Monteiro BRA vs Felipe Meligeni Alves BRA
(1) Francesco Passaro ITA vs Daniel Elahi Galan COL

USA ATP 250 Delray Beach – Tabellone Qualificazione – hard
🇺🇸 Tristan Boyer [1] vs. J.J. Wolf [WC] 🇺🇸
Murphy Cassone [ALT] 🇺🇸 vs. Mitchell Krueger [5] 🇺🇸

🇯🇵 Taro Daniel [2] vs. Liam Draxl [ALT] 🇨🇦
Borna Gojo [PR] 🇭🇷 vs. James Trotter [8] 🇯🇵

🇦🇷 Federico Agustin Gomez [3] vs. Dmitry Popko 🇰🇿
Michael Mmoh [WC] 🇺🇸 vs. Radu Albot [6] 🇲🇩

🇨🇱 Tomas Barrios Vera [4] vs. Ethan Quinn 🇺🇸
Stefan Kozlov [ALT] 🇺🇸 vs. Zachary Svajda [7] 🇺🇸

Stadium – ore 16:00
Murphy Cassone USA vs Mitchell Krueger USA
Tristan Boyer USA vs J.J. Wolf USA
Michael Mmoh USA vs Radu Albot MDA

Court 1 – ore 16:00
Borna Gojo CRO vs James Trotter JPN
Taro Daniel JPN vs Liam Draxl CAN
Tomas Barrios Vera CHI vs Ethan Quinn USA (Non prima 20:30)
Stefan Kozlov USA vs Zachary Svajda USA (Non prima 22:00)
Federico Agustin Gomez ARG vs Dmitry Popko KAZ

TAG:

6 commenti

walden 08-02-2025 09:59

Probabilmente si spiega anche la prestazione modesta contri Baez, tutto sommato inutile sfiancarsi per un incerto challenger quando ci sono le Q di un 250….

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
LiveTennis.it Staff 08-02-2025 09:43

@ italo (#4311097)

Player Competing vs Galan è Passaro il Player competing.
Un abbraccio

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
WinItaly_ex_Berga 08-02-2025 09:38

Scritto da italo
Passaro si è cancellato??

Sembra di sì.

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Givaldo Barbosa (Guest) 08-02-2025 08:38

Ma questo Abate Faria, portoghese, qualcuno lo ha visto giocare?

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
italo (Guest) 08-02-2025 08:37

Passaro si è cancellato??

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Mattia saracino (Guest) 08-02-2025 08:36

Forza passaro.

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!