ATP 250 Buenos Aires e Delray Beach: Il Tabellone di Qualificazione. Passaro presente in Argentina
ATP 250 Buenos Aires – Tabellone Qualificazione – terra
(1) Francesco Passaro vs Daniel Elahi Galan
(WC) Juan Bautista Torres vs (8) Chun-Hsin Tseng
(2) Thiago Monteiro vs (Alt) Felipe Meligeni Alves
(Alt) Roman Andres Burruchaga vs (7) Hugo Dellien
(3) Federico Coria vs Thiago Agustin Tirante
(Alt) Marco Trungelliti vs (6) Laslo Djere
(4) Sumit Nagal vs (WC) Juan Pablo Ficovich
Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs (5) Jaime Faria
Court Guillermo Villas – ore 17:00
Federico Coria vs Thiago Agustin Tirante
Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Jaime Faria (Non prima 19:30)
Roman Andres Burruchaga vs (7) Hugo Dellien
Estadio 2 – ore 17:00
Marco Trungelliti vs Laslo Djere
Sumit Nagal vs Juan Pablo Ficovich (Non prima 19:30)
Juan Bautista Torres vs Chun-Hsin Tseng
Estadio 3 – ore 18:00
Thiago Monteiro vs Felipe Meligeni Alves
(1) Francesco Passaro vs Daniel Elahi Galan
ATP 250 Delray Beach – Tabellone Qualificazione – hard
🇺🇸 Tristan Boyer [1] vs. J.J. Wolf [WC] 🇺🇸
Murphy Cassone [ALT] 🇺🇸 vs. Mitchell Krueger [5] 🇺🇸
🇯🇵 Taro Daniel [2] vs. Liam Draxl [ALT] 🇨🇦
Borna Gojo [PR] 🇭🇷 vs. James Trotter [8] 🇯🇵
🇦🇷 Federico Agustin Gomez [3] vs. Dmitry Popko 🇰🇿
Michael Mmoh [WC] 🇺🇸 vs. Radu Albot [6] 🇲🇩
🇨🇱 Tomas Barrios Vera [4] vs. Ethan Quinn 🇺🇸
Stefan Kozlov [ALT] 🇺🇸 vs. Zachary Svajda [7] 🇺🇸
Stadium – ore 16:00
Murphy Cassone vs Mitchell Krueger
Tristan Boyer vs J.J. Wolf
Michael Mmoh vs Radu Albot
Court 1 – ore 16:00
Borna Gojo vs James Trotter
Taro Daniel vs Liam Draxl
Tomas Barrios Vera vs Ethan Quinn (Non prima 20:30)
Stefan Kozlov vs Zachary Svajda (Non prima 22:00)
Federico Agustin Gomez vs Dmitry Popko
Probabilmente si spiega anche la prestazione modesta contri Baez, tutto sommato inutile sfiancarsi per un incerto challenger quando ci sono le Q di un 250….
@ italo (#4311097)
Player Competing vs Galan è Passaro il Player competing.
Un abbraccio
Sembra di sì.
Ma questo Abate Faria, portoghese, qualcuno lo ha visto giocare?
Passaro si è cancellato??
Forza passaro.