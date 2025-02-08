ATP 250 Buenos Aires e Delray Beach: Il Tabellone di Qualificazione. Passaro presente in Argentina

ATP 250 Buenos Aires – Tabellone Qualificazione – terra

(1) Francesco Passaro vs Daniel Elahi Galan

(WC) Juan Bautista Torres vs (8) Chun-Hsin Tseng

(2) Thiago Monteiro vs (Alt) Felipe Meligeni Alves

(Alt) Roman Andres Burruchaga vs (7) Hugo Dellien

(3) Federico Coria vs Thiago Agustin Tirante

(Alt) Marco Trungelliti vs (6) Laslo Djere

(4) Sumit Nagal vs (WC) Juan Pablo Ficovich

Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs (5) Jaime Faria

Federico Coriavs Thiago Agustin TiranteJuan Manuel Cerundolovs Jaime Faria(Non prima 19:30)Roman Andres Burruchagavs (7) Hugo Dellien

Estadio 2 – ore 17:00

Marco Trungelliti vs Laslo Djere

Sumit Nagal vs Juan Pablo Ficovich (Non prima 19:30)

Juan Bautista Torres vs Chun-Hsin Tseng

Estadio 3 – ore 18:00

Thiago Monteiro vs Felipe Meligeni Alves

(1) Francesco Passaro vs Daniel Elahi Galan

ATP 250 Delray Beach – Tabellone Qualificazione – hard

🇺🇸 Tristan Boyer [1] vs. J.J. Wolf [WC] 🇺🇸

Murphy Cassone [ALT] 🇺🇸 vs. Mitchell Krueger [5] 🇺🇸

🇯🇵 Taro Daniel [2] vs. Liam Draxl [ALT] 🇨🇦

Borna Gojo [PR] 🇭🇷 vs. James Trotter [8] 🇯🇵

🇦🇷 Federico Agustin Gomez [3] vs. Dmitry Popko 🇰🇿

Michael Mmoh [WC] 🇺🇸 vs. Radu Albot [6] 🇲🇩

🇨🇱 Tomas Barrios Vera [4] vs. Ethan Quinn 🇺🇸

Stefan Kozlov [ALT] 🇺🇸 vs. Zachary Svajda [7] 🇺🇸

Stadium – ore 16:00

Murphy Cassone vs Mitchell Krueger

Tristan Boyer vs J.J. Wolf

Michael Mmoh vs Radu Albot

Court 1 – ore 16:00

Borna Gojo vs James Trotter

Taro Daniel vs Liam Draxl

Tomas Barrios Vera vs Ethan Quinn (Non prima 20:30)

Stefan Kozlov vs Zachary Svajda (Non prima 22:00)

Federico Agustin Gomez vs Dmitry Popko