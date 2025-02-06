Italiani nei tornei ITF Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Giovedì 06 Febbraio 2025

06/02/2025 09:02 1 commento
Gabriele Piraino nella foto
TUR M25 Antalya 30000 – 2nd Round
[7] Alexander Weis ITA vs John Sperle GER ore 08:30

ITF M25 Antalya
John Sperle
A
3
4
Alexander Weis
40
6
5
Mostra dettagli

Gabriele Piraino ITA vs [2] Luka Pavlovic FRA 2 incontro dalle 08:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

[1] Andrea Picchione ITA vs Manuel Mazza ITA 2 incontro dalle 08:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare



EGY M15 Sharm ElSheikh 15000 – 2nd Round
Felix Balshaw FRA vs [5] Alexandr Binda ITA 2 incontro dalle 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

[7] Adrian Oetzbach GER vs Gabriele Bosio ITA 2 incontro dalle 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



ESP M15 Valencia 15000 – 2nd Round
[3] Gabriele Pennaforti ITA vs Mirko Martinez SUI Non prima delle 13:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



TUN M15 Monastir 15000 – 2nd Round
Lorenzo Carboni ITA vs Naoya Honda JPN Non prima delle 11:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Fausto Tabacco ITA vs [7] Fabrizio Andaloro ITA ore 10:00

ITF M15 Monastir
Fausto Tabacco
0
0
Fabrizio Andaloro
0
1
Mostra dettagli

Luca Fantini ITA vs [5] Maximilian Neuchrist AUT Non prima delle 11:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1 commento

Manuel (Guest) 06-02-2025 10:01

Forza Piraino ti vogliamo in finale come due settimane fa

 1
