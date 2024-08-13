Italiane nei tornei ITF Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Martedì 13 Agosto 2024

13/08/2024
Gian Marco Ortenzi nella foto
SUI M25 Muttenz 25000 – 2nd Round Q
[3] Luca Parenti ITA vs [15] Gian Gruenig SUI ore 10:00

ITF Muttenz
L. Parenti
4
1
G. Gruenig
6
6
Vincitore: G. Gruenig
[2] Mischa Lanz SUI vs [10] Riccardo Di vita ITA ore 10:00

ITF Muttenz
M. Lanz
6
6
R. Di Vita
4
2
Vincitore: M. Lanz
Matteo Covato ITA vs [16] Batiste Guerra SUI 2 incontro dalle 10:00

ITF Muttenz
M. Covato
40
4
0
B. Guerra
0
6
0
BEL M25 Koksijde 25000 – 1st Round
Alexandr Binda ITA vs Alexandre Aubriot FRA Non prima delle 12:30

SLO M25 Maribor 25000 – 3rd Round Q
[1] Jan Kupcic SLO vs Christian Fellin ITA 2 incontro dalle 10:00

ITF Maribor
J. Kupcic
15
2
C. Fellin
0
2
[2] Pietro Pampanin ITA vs [16] Nik Mikovic SLO 2 incontro dalle 10:00

ITF Maribor
P. Pampanin
0
6
0
N. Mikovic
0
2
0
[4] Filippo Moroni ITA vs Vid Mohar SLO 2 incontro dalle 10:00

ITF Maribor
F. Moroni
0
4
V. Mohar
0
1
Aljaz Jeran SLO vs [10] Matteo Fondriest ITA ore 10:00

ITF Maribor
A. Jeran
3
4
M. Fondriest
6
6
Vincitore: M. Fondriest
Emanuele Mazzeschi ITA vs [13] Luka Vuglar CRO 2 incontro dalle 10:00

ITF Maribor
E. Mazzeschi
A
3
L. Vuglar
40
2
BUL M15 Sofia 15000 – 1st Round
Ivan Ivanov BUL vs Gian Marco Ortenzi ITA Non prima delle 12:30

ITF Sofia
I. Ivanov
6
0
6
G. Ortenzi
4
6
1
Vincitore: I. Ivanov
AUT M15 Ollersbach 15000 – 2nd Round Q
[4] Tobias Smoliner AUT vs [9] Nicolo Toffanin ITA 2 incontro dalle 09:30

ITF Ollersbach
T. Smoliner
0
6
1
N. Toffanin
0
3
1
ROU M15 Targu Jiu 15000 – 3rd Round Q
[1] Jacopo Bilardo ITA vs [9] Igor Mandou berranger FRA ore 10:30

ITF Targu Jiu
J. Bilardo
0
I. Mandou Berranger
0
Simon Norrman SVK vs [14] Vito Dell’elba ITA 2 incontro dalle 10:30

ITF Targu Jiu
S. Norrman
0
V. Dell'elba
0
Paul Valsecchi FRA vs Giovanni Calvano ITA Non prima delle 13:00

ITF Targu Jiu
P. Valsecchi
0
0
G. Calvano
0
0
Matteo De vincentis ITA vs [3] Vlad Andrei Dancu ROU 2 incontro dalle 13:00

ITF Targu Jiu
M. De Vincentis
0
V. Dancu
0
[7] Gabriele Volpi ITA vs Edoardo Cherie ligniere ITA 2 incontro dalle 10:30

ITF Targu Jiu
G. Volpi
0
E. Cherie Ligniere
0
SWE M15 Ystad 15000 – 2nd Round Q
[5] Nicola Rispoli ITA vs Noel Larwig GER ore 10:15

ITF Ystad
N. Rispoli
6
6
N. Larwig
3
1
Vincitore: N. Rispoli
SRB M15 Kursumlijska Banja 15000 – 3rd Round Q
Lucio Carnevalle ARG vs Andrea Fiorentini ITA Non prima delle 11:00

ITF Kursumlijska Banja
L. Carnevalle
40
2
1
A. Fiorentini
A
6
3
[4] Felipe Virgili berini ITA vs Caheer Warik IND 2 incontro dalle 08:00

ITF Kursumlijska Banja
F. Virgili Berini
7
6
C. Warik
5
2
Vincitore: F. Virgili Berini
Lorenzo Lorusso ITA vs [4] Andrey Chepelev RUS Non prima delle 11:00

ITF Kursumlijska Banja
L. Lorusso
15
2
A. Chepelev
15
2
GER M15 Überlingen 15000 – 2nd Round Q
[4] Manuel Plunger ITA vs [10] Maurus Malgiaritta SUI ore 10:00

ITF Uberlingen
M. Plunger
0
M. Malgiaritta
0
