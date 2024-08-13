Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Martedì 13 Agosto 2024

Gian Marco Ortenzi nella foto
M25 Muttenz 25000 – 2nd Round Q
[3] Luca Parenti vs [15] Gian Gruenig ore 10:00
ITF Muttenz
L. Parenti
4
1
G. Gruenig
6
6
Vincitore: G. Gruenig
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Parenti
15-15
15-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
L. Parenti
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Gruenig
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
L. Parenti
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
[2] Mischa Lanz vs [10] Riccardo Di vita ore 10:00
ITF Muttenz
M. Lanz
6
6
R. Di Vita
4
2
Vincitore: M. Lanz
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Lanz
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
M. Lanz
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Lanz
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Lanz
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Lanz
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
R. Di Vita
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-3 → 3-3
M. Lanz
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
R. Di Vita
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
R. Di Vita
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Matteo Covato vs [16] Batiste Guerra 2 incontro dalle 10:00
ITF Muttenz
M. Covato•
40
4
0
B. Guerra
0
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Covato
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
M. Covato
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
M. Covato
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
M25 Koksijde 25000 – 1st Round
Alexandr Binda vs Alexandre Aubriot Non prima delle 12:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M25 Maribor 25000 – 3rd Round Q
[1] Jan Kupcic vs Christian Fellin 2 incontro dalle 10:00
ITF Maribor
J. Kupcic•
15
2
C. Fellin
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Kupcic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Kupcic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
[2] Pietro Pampanin vs [16] Nik Mikovic 2 incontro dalle 10:00
ITF Maribor
P. Pampanin
0
6
0
N. Mikovic•
0
2
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Mikovic
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
N. Mikovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-A
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
[4] Filippo Moroni vs Vid Mohar 2 incontro dalle 10:00
ITF Maribor
F. Moroni
0
4
V. Mohar•
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Moroni
15-0
15-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
V. Mohar
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
40-40
3-0 → 3-1
F. Moroni
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
V. Mohar
15-0
15-15
15-40
30-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Aljaz Jeran vs [10] Matteo Fondriest ore 10:00
ITF Maribor
A. Jeran
3
4
M. Fondriest
6
6
Vincitore: M. Fondriest
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Fondriest
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
A. Jeran
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
A. Jeran
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Fondriest
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
A. Jeran
0-15
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Fondriest
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Emanuele Mazzeschi vs [13] Luka Vuglar 2 incontro dalle 10:00
ITF Maribor
E. Mazzeschi•
A
3
L. Vuglar
40
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Mazzeschi
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
A-40
E. Mazzeschi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
L. Vuglar
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-2 → 1-2
M15 Sofia 15000 – 1st Round
Ivan Ivanov vs Gian Marco Ortenzi Non prima delle 12:30
ITF Sofia
I. Ivanov
6
0
6
G. Ortenzi
4
6
1
Vincitore: I. Ivanov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Ortenzi
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
I. Ivanov
15-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Ortenzi
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-40
40-A
A-40
0-5 → 0-6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Ortenzi
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
I. Ivanov
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
G. Ortenzi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
3-2 → 4-2
I. Ivanov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
G. Ortenzi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
G. Ortenzi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
I. Ivanov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
M15 Ollersbach 15000 – 2nd Round Q
[4] Tobias Smoliner vs [9] Nicolo Toffanin 2 incontro dalle 09:30
ITF Ollersbach
T. Smoliner
0
6
1
N. Toffanin•
0
3
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Smoliner
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
N. Toffanin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
T. Smoliner
0-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
A-40
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
N. Toffanin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
M15 Targu Jiu 15000 – 3rd Round Q
[1] Jacopo Bilardo vs [9] Igor Mandou berranger ore 10:30
ITF Targu Jiu
J. Bilardo
0
I. Mandou Berranger
0
Simon Norrman vs [14] Vito Dell’elba 2 incontro dalle 10:30
ITF Targu Jiu
S. Norrman
0
V. Dell'elba
0
Paul Valsecchi vs Giovanni Calvano Non prima delle 13:00
ITF Targu Jiu
P. Valsecchi•
0
0
G. Calvano
0
0
Matteo De vincentis vs [3] Vlad Andrei Dancu 2 incontro dalle 13:00
ITF Targu Jiu
M. De Vincentis
0
V. Dancu
0
[7] Gabriele Volpi vs Edoardo Cherie ligniere 2 incontro dalle 10:30
ITF Targu Jiu
G. Volpi
0
E. Cherie Ligniere
0
M15 Ystad 15000 – 2nd Round Q
[5] Nicola Rispoli vs Noel Larwig ore 10:15
ITF Ystad
N. Rispoli
6
6
N. Larwig
3
1
Vincitore: N. Rispoli
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Rispoli
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 6-1
N. Larwig
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
N. Rispoli
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-0 → 4-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Rispoli
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 4-2
N. Larwig
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
3-1 → 4-1
N. Rispoli
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
M15 Kursumlijska Banja 15000 – 3rd Round Q
Lucio Carnevalle vs Andrea Fiorentini Non prima delle 11:00
ITF Kursumlijska Banja
L. Carnevalle•
40
2
1
A. Fiorentini
A
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Carnevalle
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
A. Fiorentini
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
L. Carnevalle
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Fiorentini
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
L. Carnevalle
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
L. Carnevalle
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
[4] Felipe Virgili berini vs Caheer Warik 2 incontro dalle 08:00
ITF Kursumlijska Banja
F. Virgili Berini
7
6
C. Warik
5
2
Vincitore: F. Virgili Berini
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Virgili Berini
4-2 → 5-2
F. Virgili Berini
3-1 → 3-2
F. Virgili Berini
1-1 → 2-1
F. Virgili Berini
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Virgili Berini
5-5 → 6-5
F. Virgili Berini
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
C. Warik
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-40
40-A
3-4 → 4-4
F. Virgili Berini
0-15
15-15
30-30
30-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
F. Virgili Berini
1-3 → 2-3
F. Virgili Berini
1-1 → 1-2
F. Virgili Berini
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Lorenzo Lorusso vs [4] Andrey Chepelev Non prima delle 11:00
ITF Kursumlijska Banja
L. Lorusso•
15
2
A. Chepelev
15
2
M15 Überlingen 15000 – 2nd Round Q
[4] Manuel Plunger vs [10] Maurus Malgiaritta ore 10:00
ITF Uberlingen
M. Plunger
0
M. Malgiaritta
0
