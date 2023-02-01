Challenger Tenerife 2, Koblenz, Cleveland e Burnie: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

Roberto Marcora nella foto - Foto Antonio Milesi
CHALLENGER Tenerife 2 (Spagna) – 2° Turno, cemento
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [PR] Roberto Marcora
vs Santiago Rodriguez Taverna
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Q] Alejandro Moro Canas vs [4] Filip Misolic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Francesco Passaro vs Lloyd Harris (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [5] Ryan Peniston vs [WC] Nicolas Alvarez Varona (non prima ore: 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Steven Diez / Nikola Milojevic vs [Alt] Christian Harrison / Shintaro Mochizuki
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [1] Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul vs [Alt] Oleksii Krutykh / Lukas Rosol
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Ivan Liutarevich / Grigoriy Lomakin vs [2] Marco Bortolotti / Sergio Martos Gornes
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Zvonimir Babic / Piotr Matuszewski vs Ivan Gakhov / Alexander Shevchenko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Riccardo Bonadio
/ Francesco Maestrelli
vs [4] Michael Geerts
/ Luca Margaroli
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [3] Luke Johnson / Sem Verbeek vs Santiago Rodriguez Taverna / Fernando Romboli
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Raul Brancaccio / Franko Skugor vs Matteo Gigante / Francesco Passaro (non prima ore: 18:00)
ATP Tenerife 2
Raul Brancaccio / Franko Skugor•
0
6
4
Matteo Gigante / Francesco Passaro
0
4
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Gigante / Passaro
3-5 → 4-5
R. Brancaccio / Skugor
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-4 → 3-5
M. Gigante / Passaro
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
R. Brancaccio / Skugor
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-2 → 3-3
M. Gigante / Passaro
15-0
15-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-1 → 3-2
R. Brancaccio / Skugor
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Gigante / Passaro
1-1 → 2-1
R. Brancaccio / Skugor
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
M. Gigante / Passaro
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Brancaccio / Skugor
5-4 → 6-4
M. Gigante / Passaro
4-4 → 5-4
R. Brancaccio / Skugor
3-4 → 4-4
M. Gigante / Passaro
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-4 → 3-4
R. Brancaccio / Skugor
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-4 → 2-4
M. Gigante / Passaro
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
R. Brancaccio / Skugor
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-3 → 1-3
M. Gigante / Passaro
0-2 → 0-3
R. Brancaccio / Skugor
0-1 → 0-2
M. Gigante / Passaro
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
CHALLENGER Koblenz (Germania) – 2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)
Center Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 13:00)
1. [Alt] Daniel Masur
vs Adrian Andreev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [1] Zhizhen Zhang vs Zdenek Kolar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [Alt] Louis Wessels vs [5] Hugo Grenier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Liam Broady / Dustin Brown vs [WC] Constantin Frantzen / Tim Sandkaulen (non prima ore: 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Jan Choinski vs [7] Alexandre Muller
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 13:00)
1. Anirudh Chandrasekar / N Vijay Sundar Prashanth vs Roman Jebavy / Petr Nouza
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [6] Liam Broady vs [Q] Alexey Vatutin (non prima ore: 14:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Fabian Fallert / Hendrik Jebens vs [3] N.Sriram Balaji / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Gijs Brouwer / Saketh Myneni vs [2] Philipp Oswald / Szymon Walkow
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Niklas Schell / Kai Wehnelt vs Zdenek Kolar / Vitaliy Sachko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Burnie (Australia) 2° Turno, cemento
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Thomas Fancutt
vs Shinji Hazawa
ATP Burnie
Thomas Fancutt
4
6
6
Shinji Hazawa
6
3
3
Vincitore: Fancutt
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Hazawa
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
T. Fancutt
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
T. Fancutt
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
S. Hazawa
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
T. Fancutt
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Hazawa
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
T. Fancutt
0-15
0-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 5-3
T. Fancutt
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
S. Hazawa
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
T. Fancutt
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
S. Hazawa
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Fancutt
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
S. Hazawa
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
T. Fancutt
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
T. Fancutt
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
df
3-2 → 3-3
T. Fancutt
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
S. Hazawa
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
T. Fancutt
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
2. Blake Ellis / Adam Walton vs [2] Marc Polmans / Max Purcell (non prima ore: 08:00)
ATP Burnie
Blake Ellis / Adam Walton
0
0
Marc Polmans / Max Purcell [2]
0
0
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [3] Max Purcell vs Marc Polmans
ATP Burnie
Max Purcell [3]
4
6
3
Marc Polmans
6
2
6
Vincitore: Polmans
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Polmans
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
M. Purcell
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
M. Purcell
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
M. Polmans
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
M. Polmans
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
M. Purcell
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Polmans
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Polmans
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
M. Purcell
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
M. Polmans
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Purcell
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
M. Polmans
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
M. Purcell
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
M. Polmans
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
M. Purcell
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
M. Polmans
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
2. James McCabe / Edward Winter vs [PR] Jake Delaney / Jeremy Jin
ATP Burnie
James McCabe / Edward Winter
7
6
Jake Delaney / Jeremy Jin
6
2
Vincitore: McCabe / Winter
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Delaney / Jin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
J. McCabe / Winter
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
J. Delaney / Jin
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-2 → 4-2
J. McCabe / Winter
2-2 → 3-2
J. Delaney / Jin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
J. McCabe / Winter
2-0 → 2-1
J. Delaney / Jin
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
J. McCabe / Winter
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
3*-2
3*-3
3-4*
3-5*
4*-5
df
5*-5
6-5*
6-6 → 7-6
J. McCabe / Winter
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
J. Delaney / Jin
5-5 → 5-6
J. McCabe / Winter
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-5 → 5-5
J. Delaney / Jin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
J. McCabe / Winter
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-5 → 3-5
J. Delaney / Jin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-5 → 2-5
J. McCabe / Winter
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-5 → 1-5
J. Delaney / Jin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-4 → 0-5
J. McCabe / Winter
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-3 → 0-4
J. Delaney / Jin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-2 → 0-3
J. McCabe / Winter
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
J. Delaney / Jin
0-0 → 0-1
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Yuta Shimizu vs Tristan Schoolkate
ATP Burnie
Yuta Shimizu
6
6
Tristan Schoolkate
1
3
Vincitore: Shimizu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Shimizu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
T. Schoolkate
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 3-3
T. Schoolkate
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
T. Schoolkate
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
Y. Shimizu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Schoolkate
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
3-1 → 4-1
Y. Shimizu
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 3-1
T. Schoolkate
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-0 → 2-1
Y. Shimizu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
2. Adam Walton vs Shuichi Sekiguchi
ATP Burnie
Adam Walton
6
6
Shuichi Sekiguchi
3
2
Vincitore: Walton
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Sekiguchi
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
S. Sekiguchi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
A. Walton
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
S. Sekiguchi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-0 → 3-1
A. Walton
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Sekiguchi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
S. Sekiguchi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
S. Sekiguchi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Walton
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
3. Adam Taylor / Jason Taylor vs [4] Shinji Hazawa / Yuta Shimizu (non prima ore: 04:00)
ATP Burnie
Adam Taylor / Jason Taylor
4
4
Shinji Hazawa / Yuta Shimizu [4]
6
6
Vincitore: Hazawa / Shimizu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Hazawa / Shimizu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
A. Taylor / Taylor
3-5 → 4-5
S. Hazawa / Shimizu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
A. Taylor / Taylor
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
S. Hazawa / Shimizu
2-3 → 2-4
A. Taylor / Taylor
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
1-3 → 2-3
S. Hazawa / Shimizu
1-2 → 1-3
A. Taylor / Taylor
1-1 → 1-2
S. Hazawa / Shimizu
1-0 → 1-1
A. Taylor / Taylor
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Hazawa / Shimizu
4-5 → 4-6
A. Taylor / Taylor
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
S. Hazawa / Shimizu
2-5 → 3-5
A. Taylor / Taylor
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-4 → 2-5
S. Hazawa / Shimizu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-4 → 2-4
A. Taylor / Taylor
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
S. Hazawa / Shimizu
1-2 → 1-3
A. Taylor / Taylor
1-1 → 1-2
S. Hazawa / Shimizu
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
A. Taylor / Taylor
0-0 → 1-0
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Yuki Mochizuki / Makoto Ochi vs Hiroki Moriya / Rio Noguchi
ATP Burnie
Yuki Mochizuki / Makoto Ochi
2
6
7
Hiroki Moriya / Rio Noguchi
6
4
10
Vincitore: Moriya / Noguchi
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
H. Moriya / Noguchi
0-1
1-1
1-2
2-2
2-3
3-3
3-4
4-4
5-4
6-4
6-5
7-5
7-6
df
7-7
8-7
9-7
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Mochizuki / Ochi
5-4 → 6-4
H. Moriya / Noguchi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-4 → 5-4
Y. Mochizuki / Ochi
3-4 → 4-4
H. Moriya / Noguchi
3-3 → 3-4
Y. Mochizuki / Ochi
2-3 → 3-3
H. Moriya / Noguchi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Mochizuki / Ochi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
H. Moriya / Noguchi
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-0 → 2-1
Y. Mochizuki / Ochi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
H. Moriya / Noguchi
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Mochizuki / Ochi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-5 → 2-6
H. Moriya / Noguchi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-4 → 2-5
Y. Mochizuki / Ochi
2-3 → 2-4
H. Moriya / Noguchi
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Mochizuki / Ochi
1-2 → 2-2
H. Moriya / Noguchi
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Mochizuki / Ochi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
H. Moriya / Noguchi
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [3] Calum Puttergill / Dane Sweeny vs Mitchell Harper / Zaharije-Zak Talic
ATP Burnie
Calum Puttergill / Dane Sweeny [3]
6
6
Mitchell Harper / Zaharije-Zak Talic
3
3
Vincitore: Puttergill / Sweeny
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Puttergill / Sweeny
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
M. Harper / Talic
5-2 → 5-3
C. Puttergill / Sweeny
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-2 → 5-2
M. Harper / Talic
4-1 → 4-2
C. Puttergill / Sweeny
3-1 → 4-1
M. Harper / Talic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
2-1 → 3-1
C. Puttergill / Sweeny
1-1 → 2-1
M. Harper / Talic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
C. Puttergill / Sweeny
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Harper / Talic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
df
5-3 → 6-3
C. Puttergill / Sweeny
4-3 → 5-3
M. Harper / Talic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
C. Puttergill / Sweeny
3-2 → 4-2
M. Harper / Talic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
C. Puttergill / Sweeny
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 3-1
M. Harper / Talic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
C. Puttergill / Sweeny
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
M. Harper / Talic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 0-1
3. Dayne Kelly / Matthew Christopher Romios vs Thomas Fancutt / Brandon Walkin (non prima ore: 04:00)
ATP Burnie
Dayne Kelly / Matthew Christopher Romios
7
6
Thomas Fancutt / Brandon Walkin
6
4
Vincitore: Kelly / Romios
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Kelly / Christopher Romios
5-4 → 6-4
T. Fancutt / Walkin
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
ace
5-3 → 5-4
D. Kelly / Christopher Romios
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
T. Fancutt / Walkin
4-2 → 4-3
D. Kelly / Christopher Romios
3-2 → 4-2
T. Fancutt / Walkin
3-1 → 3-2
D. Kelly / Christopher Romios
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
T. Fancutt / Walkin
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
D. Kelly / Christopher Romios
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
T. Fancutt / Walkin
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-4*
6-6 → 7-6
T. Fancutt / Walkin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
6-5 → 6-6
D. Kelly / Christopher Romios
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
T. Fancutt / Walkin
5-4 → 5-5
D. Kelly / Christopher Romios
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
T. Fancutt / Walkin
4-3 → 4-4
D. Kelly / Christopher Romios
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
T. Fancutt / Walkin
3-2 → 3-3
D. Kelly / Christopher Romios
2-2 → 3-2
T. Fancutt / Walkin
2-1 → 2-2
D. Kelly / Christopher Romios
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
T. Fancutt / Walkin
1-0 → 1-1
D. Kelly / Christopher Romios
0-0 → 1-0
CHALLENGER Cleveland (USA) – 2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)
Center Court – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] William Blumberg
/ Keegan Smith
vs Nick Chappell
/ Alex Michelsen
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Illya Marchenko vs [5] Aleksandar Kovacevic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Emilio Gomez vs [WC] Jack Pinnington Jones
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [3] Steve Johnson vs Kyle Seelig (non prima ore: 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Evan King / Bradley Klahn vs [WC] James Hopper / Roy Smith
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Jody Maginley / Joshua Sheehy vs Strong Kirchheimer / Benjamin Sigouin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Mitchell Krueger vs [8] Gabriel Diallo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Patrick Kypson / Donald Young vs [4] Ezekiel Clark / Alfredo Perez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Gabriel Diallo / Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Alexandr Cozbinov / Evan Zhu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Leanid Boika / Illya Marchenko vs [PR] Jonas Forejtek / Thai-Son Kwiatkowski
Il match deve ancora iniziare
