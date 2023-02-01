Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Tenerife 2, Koblenz, Cleveland e Burnie: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

Roberto Marcora nella foto - Foto Antonio Milesi
ESP CHALLENGER Tenerife 2 (Spagna) – 2° Turno, cemento

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [PR] Roberto Marcora ITA vs Santiago Rodriguez Taverna ARG
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Q] Alejandro Moro Canas ESP vs [4] Filip Misolic AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Francesco Passaro ITA vs Lloyd Harris RSA (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [5] Ryan Peniston GBR vs [WC] Nicolas Alvarez Varona ESP (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Steven Diez CAN / Nikola Milojevic SRB vs [Alt] Christian Harrison USA / Shintaro Mochizuki JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [1] Sadio Doumbia FRA / Fabien Reboul FRA vs [Alt] Oleksii Krutykh UKR / Lukas Rosol CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Ivan Liutarevich / Grigoriy Lomakin KAZ vs [2] Marco Bortolotti ITA / Sergio Martos Gornes ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Zvonimir Babic CRO / Piotr Matuszewski POL vs Ivan Gakhov / Alexander Shevchenko

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Riccardo Bonadio ITA / Francesco Maestrelli ITA vs [4] Michael Geerts BEL / Luca Margaroli SUI
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [3] Luke Johnson GBR / Sem Verbeek NED vs Santiago Rodriguez Taverna ARG / Fernando Romboli BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Raul Brancaccio ITA / Franko Skugor CRO vs Matteo Gigante ITA / Francesco Passaro ITA (non prima ore: 18:00)

ATP Tenerife 2
Raul Brancaccio / Franko Skugor
0
6
4
Matteo Gigante / Francesco Passaro
0
4
5
Mostra dettagli



DEU CHALLENGER Koblenz (Germania) – 2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

Center Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 13:00)
1. [Alt] Daniel Masur GER vs Adrian Andreev BUL
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [1] Zhizhen Zhang CHN vs Zdenek Kolar CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Alt] Louis Wessels GER vs [5] Hugo Grenier FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Liam Broady GBR / Dustin Brown JAM vs [WC] Constantin Frantzen GER / Tim Sandkaulen GER (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Jan Choinski GBR vs [7] Alexandre Muller FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 13:00)
1. Anirudh Chandrasekar IND / N Vijay Sundar Prashanth IND vs Roman Jebavy CZE / Petr Nouza CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [6] Liam Broady GBR vs [Q] Alexey Vatutin (non prima ore: 14:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Fabian Fallert GER / Hendrik Jebens GER vs [3] N.Sriram Balaji IND / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Gijs Brouwer NED / Saketh Myneni IND vs [2] Philipp Oswald AUT / Szymon Walkow POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Niklas Schell GER / Kai Wehnelt GER vs Zdenek Kolar CZE / Vitaliy Sachko UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



AUS CHALLENGER Burnie (Australia) 2° Turno, cemento

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Thomas Fancutt AUS vs Shinji Hazawa JPN
ATP Burnie
Thomas Fancutt
4
6
6
Shinji Hazawa
6
3
3
Vincitore: Fancutt
Mostra dettagli

2. Blake Ellis AUS / Adam Walton AUS vs [2] Marc Polmans AUS / Max Purcell AUS (non prima ore: 08:00)

ATP Burnie
Blake Ellis / Adam Walton
0
0
Marc Polmans / Max Purcell [2]
0
0
Mostra dettagli


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [3] Max Purcell AUS vs Marc Polmans AUS

ATP Burnie
Max Purcell [3]
4
6
3
Marc Polmans
6
2
6
Vincitore: Polmans
Mostra dettagli

2. James McCabe AUS / Edward Winter AUS vs [PR] Jake Delaney AUS / Jeremy Jin AUS

ATP Burnie
James McCabe / Edward Winter
7
6
Jake Delaney / Jeremy Jin
6
2
Vincitore: McCabe / Winter
Mostra dettagli


Court 5 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Yuta Shimizu JPN vs Tristan Schoolkate AUS

ATP Burnie
Yuta Shimizu
6
6
Tristan Schoolkate
1
3
Vincitore: Shimizu
Mostra dettagli

2. Adam Walton AUS vs Shuichi Sekiguchi JPN

ATP Burnie
Adam Walton
6
6
Shuichi Sekiguchi
3
2
Vincitore: Walton
Mostra dettagli

3. Adam Taylor AUS / Jason Taylor AUS vs [4] Shinji Hazawa JPN / Yuta Shimizu JPN (non prima ore: 04:00)

ATP Burnie
Adam Taylor / Jason Taylor
4
4
Shinji Hazawa / Yuta Shimizu [4]
6
6
Vincitore: Hazawa / Shimizu
Mostra dettagli


Court 4 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Yuki Mochizuki JPN / Makoto Ochi JPN vs Hiroki Moriya JPN / Rio Noguchi JPN

ATP Burnie
Yuki Mochizuki / Makoto Ochi
2
6
7
Hiroki Moriya / Rio Noguchi
6
4
10
Vincitore: Moriya / Noguchi
Mostra dettagli

2. [3] Calum Puttergill AUS / Dane Sweeny AUS vs Mitchell Harper AUS / Zaharije-Zak Talic AUS

ATP Burnie
Calum Puttergill / Dane Sweeny [3]
6
6
Mitchell Harper / Zaharije-Zak Talic
3
3
Vincitore: Puttergill / Sweeny
Mostra dettagli

3. Dayne Kelly AUS / Matthew Christopher Romios AUS vs Thomas Fancutt AUS / Brandon Walkin AUS (non prima ore: 04:00)

ATP Burnie
Dayne Kelly / Matthew Christopher Romios
7
6
Thomas Fancutt / Brandon Walkin
6
4
Vincitore: Kelly / Romios
Mostra dettagli



USA CHALLENGER Cleveland (USA) – 2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

Center Court – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] William Blumberg USA / Keegan Smith USA vs Nick Chappell USA / Alex Michelsen USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Illya Marchenko UKR vs [5] Aleksandar Kovacevic USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Emilio Gomez ECU vs [WC] Jack Pinnington Jones GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Steve Johnson USA vs Kyle Seelig USA (non prima ore: 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Evan King USA / Bradley Klahn USA vs [WC] James Hopper GBR / Roy Smith USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 4 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Jody Maginley ANT / Joshua Sheehy USA vs Strong Kirchheimer USA / Benjamin Sigouin CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Mitchell Krueger USA vs [8] Gabriel Diallo CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Patrick Kypson USA / Donald Young USA vs [4] Ezekiel Clark USA / Alfredo Perez USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Gabriel Diallo CAN / Aleksandar Kovacevic USA vs Alexandr Cozbinov MDA / Evan Zhu USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Leanid Boika USA / Illya Marchenko UKR vs [PR] Jonas Forejtek CZE / Thai-Son Kwiatkowski USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare