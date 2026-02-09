Dallas 500 | Hard | $2833335 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Luca Nardi rientra in top 100. Best ranking per Francesco Maestrelli. Mattia Bellucci -33 e fuori dai top 100
09/02/2026 12:30 6 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (09-02-2026)
2
Best: 1
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
10300
Punti
18
Tornei
5
Best: 5
--
0
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
4405
Punti
23
Tornei
20
Best: 17
--
0
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
1955
Punti
28
Tornei
22
Best: 22
▲
1
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
1789
Punti
34
Tornei
58
Best: 6
--
0
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
895
Punti
19
Tornei
60
Best: 35
--
0
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
890
Punti
27
Tornei
72
Best: 29
▼
-7
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
765
Punti
24
Tornei
97
Best: 67
▲
9
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
621
Punti
24
Tornei
107
Best: 63
▼
-33
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
553
Punti
24
Tornei
108
Best: 108
▲
9
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
553
Punti
27
Tornei
145
Best: 126
▼
-2
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
434
Punti
19
Tornei
154
Best: 151
▼
-1
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
393
Punti
22
Tornei
159
Best: 118
▼
-4
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
376
Punti
25
Tornei
161
Best: 125
▲
2
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
367
Punti
17
Tornei
163
Best: 60
▲
15
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
360
Punti
27
Tornei
206
Best: 127
▲
3
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
292
Punti
36
Tornei
217
Best: 16
▼
-1
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
266
Punti
23
Tornei
225
Best: 202
--
0
Federico Cina
ITA, 30-03-2007
252
Punti
25
Tornei
260
Best: 108
▲
4
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
204
Punti
25
Tornei
288
Best: 288
▲
3
Fabrizio Andaloro
ITA, 31-01-2001
180
Punti
25
Tornei
306
Best: 298
▼
-7
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
168
Punti
21
Tornei
307
Best: 307
▲
3
Gianluca Cadenasso
ITA, 29-09-2004
166
Punti
24
Tornei
343
Best: 332
▲
58
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
142
Punti
26
Tornei
353
Best: 341
▲
9
Gabriele Piraino
ITA, 12-11-2003
137
Punti
22
Tornei
380
Best: 128
▼
-98
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
123
Punti
5
Tornei
392
Best: 389
▼
-1
Carlo Alberto Caniato
ITA, 31-10-2005
120
Punti
22
Tornei
395
Best: 183
▼
-1
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
120
Punti
24
Tornei
403
Best: 357
▼
-7
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
117
Punti
22
Tornei
411
Best: 409
▼
-2
Michele Ribecai
ITA, 04-02-2003
116
Punti
31
Tornei
427
Best: 357
▼
-12
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
111
Punti
28
Tornei
428
Best: 415
▼
-2
Lorenzo Carboni
ITA, 27-02-2006
110
Punti
28
Tornei
436
Best: 121
▼
-1
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
107
Punti
17
Tornei
445
Best: 382
▼
-5
Federico Bondioli
ITA, 16-05-2005
106
Punti
33
Tornei
460
Best: 460
▲
17
Pietro Fellin
ITA, 02-08-2001
98
Punti
25
Tornei
463
Best: 387
▼
-7
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
97
Punti
27
Tornei
464
Best: 368
▼
-39
Alexandr Binda
ITA, 22-09-2001
97
Punti
29
Tornei
474
Best: 470
▼
-3
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
92
Punti
16
Tornei
481
Best: 372
▼
-27
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
90
Punti
23
Tornei
484
Best: 480
▼
-4
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
89
Punti
19
Tornei
491
Best: 315
▲
36
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
87
Punti
18
Tornei
508
Best: 285
▼
-24
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
81
Punti
23
Tornei
509
Best: 426
▲
5
Tommaso Compagnucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
81
Punti
24
Tornei
517
Best: 510
▼
-7
Samuele Pieri
ITA, 28-02-2002
79
Punti
29
Tornei
550
Best: 402
▼
-6
Gabriele Pennaforti
ITA, 14-09-2000
72
Punti
22
Tornei
560
Best: 560
▲
74
Filippo Romano
ITA, 07-07-2005
70
Punti
20
Tornei
575
Best: 509
▼
-27
Manuel Mazza
ITA, 16-04-1999
67
Punti
19
Tornei
619
Best: 617
▼
-2
Lorenzo Sciahbasi
ITA, 04-11-2005
58
Punti
21
Tornei
624
Best: 624
▲
37
Jacopo Vasami
ITA, 01-01-1900
57
Punti
10
Tornei
634
Best: 629
▲
1
Juan Cruz Martin Manzano
ITA, 15-12-2004
56
Punti
20
Tornei
648
Best: 628
--
0
Massimo Giunta
ITA, 09-07-2004
54
Punti
28
Tornei
651
Best: 651
▲
28
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
53
Punti
16
Tornei
653
Best: 523
▼
-1
Facundo Juarez
ITA, 23-09-1997
53
Punti
19
Tornei
663
Best: 443
▲
68
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
52
Punti
25
Tornei
664
Best: 540
▲
7
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
52
Punti
29
Tornei
670
Best: 655
▼
-1
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
51
Punti
25
Tornei
671
Best: 575
▼
-1
Luca Castagnola
ITA, 14-06-2002
51
Punti
27
Tornei
682
Best: 682
▲
15
Pierluigi Basile
ITA, 0
49
Punti
13
Tornei
736
Best: 736
▲
11
Matteo Covato
ITA, 0
42
Punti
25
Tornei
756
Best: 403
▲
63
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
39
Punti
21
Tornei
763
Best: 456
▲
2
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
38
Punti
16
Tornei
780
Best: 605
▼
-4
Leonardo Rossi
ITA, 05-08-2002
36
Punti
30
Tornei
794
Best: 733
▲
7
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
35
Punti
26
Tornei
795
Best: 709
▼
-7
Iannis Miletich
ITA, 27-08-2005
35
Punti
27
Tornei
829
Best: 666
▼
-2
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
31
Punti
25
Tornei
862
Best: 599
▼
-4
Giorgio Tabacco
ITA, 06-08-2003
27
Punti
15
Tornei
870
Best: 858
▼
-4
Manuel Plunger
ITA, 13-07-2002
26
Punti
6
Tornei
873
Best: 738
▼
-2
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
26
Punti
16
Tornei
875
Best: 784
--
0
Stefano D\'Agostino
ITA, 03-11-2003
26
Punti
22
Tornei
878
Best: 878
--
0
Andrea Fiorentini
ITA, 02-02-2001
26
Punti
29
Tornei
894
Best: 439
▲
302
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
ITA, 22-05-2002
24
Punti
12
Tornei
937
Best: 937
▲
44
Lorenzo Angelini
ITA, 0
21
Punti
22
Tornei
948
Best: 827
▼
-1
Pietro Marino
ITA, 03-06-2001
20
Punti
22
Tornei
957
Best: 957
▲
1
Pietro Romeo Scomparin
ITA, 0
19
Punti
15
Tornei
961
Best: 961
▲
6
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
19
Punti
18
Tornei
974
Best: 377
▼
-13
Marcello Serafini
ITA, 25-08-2002
18
Punti
16
Tornei
978
Best: 978
▲
2
Lorenzo Lorusso
ITA, 06-01-2000
18
Punti
20
Tornei
1005
Best: 951
--
0
Giannicola Misasi
ITA, 12-09-2000
17
Punti
27
Tornei
1012
Best: 902
▼
-1
Lorenzo Gagliardo
ITA, 27-06-2000
16
Punti
8
Tornei
1043
Best: 985
▲
3
Daniele Rapagnetta
ITA, 03-12-2006
15
Punti
22
Tornei
1060
Best: 1048
▲
26
Jacopo Bilardo
ITA, 04-11-2004
14
Punti
24
Tornei
1070
Best: 938
▲
3
Alberto Bronzetti
ITA, 05-05-1998
13
Punti
11
Tornei
1082
Best: 912
▲
3
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
13
Punti
21
Tornei
1103
Best: 942
▲
5
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
12
Punti
15
Tornei
1138
Best: 906
▲
3
Niccolò Ciavarella
ITA, 19-03-2004
11
Punti
21
Tornei
1139
Best: 812
▲
4
Noah Perfetti
ITA, 15-06-2001
11
Punti
22
Tornei
1141
Best: 910
▲
5
Filippo Speziali
ITA, 24-04-2000
10
Punti
3
Tornei
1158
Best: 1069
▼
-21
Leonardo Malgaroli
ITA, 07-08-2002
10
Punti
15
Tornei
1168
Best: 1168
▲
5
Maximilian Figl
ITA, 0
10
Punti
22
Tornei
1174
Best: 62
▲
4
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
9
Punti
2
Tornei
1179
Best: 1179
▲
4
Andrea Meduri
ITA, 0
9
Punti
6
Tornei
1185
Best: 1185
▲
2
Leonardo Primucci
ITA, 0
9
Punti
8
Tornei
1198
Best: 1198
▲
5
Andrea De Marchi
ITA, 0
9
Punti
15
Tornei
1200
Best: 1200
▲
5
Giacomo Crisostomo
ITA, 0
9
Punti
16
Tornei
1217
Best: 1214
▲
1
Giulio Perego
ITA, 09-04-2003
8
Punti
9
Tornei
1220
Best: 1220
▲
1
Lorenzo Beraldo
ITA, 0
8
Punti
10
Tornei
1224
Best: 1224
▲
4
Tobia Costanzo Baragiola Mordini
ITA, 0
8
Punti
12
Tornei
1226
Best: 1226
▲
1
Lorenzo Comino
ITA, 0
8
Punti
12
Tornei
1227
Best: 1227
▼
-1
Filippo Alberti
ITA, 0
8
Punti
13
Tornei
1231
Best: 1231
▲
273
Andrea Colombo
ITA, 04-11-2002
8
Punti
15
Tornei
1240
Best: 1240
▲
2
Samuele Seghetti
ITA, 0
8
Punti
22
Tornei
1256
Best: 873
▲
1
Daniel Bagnolini
ITA, 13-02-2003
7
Punti
8
Tornei
1262
Best: 1262
▲
223
Michele Mecarelli
ITA, 0
7
Punti
10
Tornei
1263
Best: 1154
▲
1
Denis Spiridon
ITA, 01-01-1900
7
Punti
10
Tornei
1280
Best: 1280
▲
2
Nicolo Toffanin
ITA, 0
7
Punti
15
Tornei
1281
Best: 1281
▲
3
Leonardo Cattaneo
ITA, 0
7
Punti
15
Tornei
1325
Best: 1325
▼
-2
Sebastiano Cocola
ITA, 0
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1343
Best: 1231
▼
-2
Matteo Fondriest
ITA, 10-09-2004
6
Punti
13
Tornei
1360
Best: 1360
▼
-4
Edoardo cherie Ligniere
ITA, 0
5
Punti
4
Tornei
1375
Best: 1360
▼
-5
Leonardo Borrelli
ITA, 01-01-1900
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1377
Best: 1377
▼
-5
William Mirarchi
ITA, 0
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1385
Best: 1385
▼
-6
Gilberto Ravasio
ITA, 0
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1399
Best: 1399
▼
-3
Gabriele Volpi
ITA, 0
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1410
Best: 1410
▼
-9
Gabriele Crivellaro
ITA, 0
5
Punti
11
Tornei
1416
Best: 756
▼
-3
Luca Fantini
ITA, 20-07-2000
5
Punti
12
Tornei
1419
Best: 1419
▼
-8
Alessandro Battiston
ITA, 0
5
Punti
13
Tornei
1422
Best: 1037
▼
-8
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
5
Punti
15
Tornei
1426
Best: 1405
▼
-8
Andrea Bacaloni
ITA, 03-04-2002
5
Punti
16
Tornei
1459
Best: 1459
▼
-8
Nicola Rispoli
ITA, 0
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1460
Best: 811
▼
-8
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1489
Best: 1170
▼
-12
Alessandro Coccioli
ITA, 05-08-2002
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1514
Best: 1514
▼
-8
Filippo Mazzola
ITA, 0
4
Punti
13
Tornei
1522
Best: 800
▼
-9
Luciano Carraro
ITA, 22-04-1998
3
Punti
1
Tornei
1574
Best: 1040
▼
-6
Niccolo Baroni
ITA, 04-12-2003
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1586
Best: 1551
▼
-4
Leonardo Angeloni
ITA, 01-01-1900
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1586
Best: 1586
▼
-4
Mattia Nannelli
ITA, 0
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1596
Best: 1596
▼
-4
Gabriele Vulpitta
ITA, 0
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1597
Best: 1597
▼
-4
Edoardo Zanada
ITA, 0
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1608
Best: 1608
▼
-2
Vito Dell\'Elba
ITA, 0
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1610
Best: 1610
▼
-2
Silvio Mencaglia
ITA, 0
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1620
Best: 1156
▼
-1
Andrea Paolini
ITA, 09-11-2002
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1622
Best: 1622
--
0
Federico Valle
ITA, 0
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1633
Best: 1453
▼
-4
Rocco Piatti
ITA, 02-08-2004
3
Punti
11
Tornei
1635
Best: 739
▲
1
Mariano Tammaro
ITA, 27-02-2004
3
Punti
12
Tornei
1640
Best: 906
▲
2
Alessandro Bellifemine
ITA, 24-06-2001
3
Punti
14
Tornei
1683
Best: 1002
▼
-4
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1699
Best: 1699
▼
-5
Antonio Caruso
ITA, 0
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1707
Best: 1707
▼
-5
Federico Guarducci
ITA, 0
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1724
Best: 1724
▼
-5
Felipe Virgili
ITA, 0
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1778
Best: 1778
▼
-5
Simone Agostini
ITA, 0
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1778
Best: 1642
▼
-5
Giammarco Gandolfi
ITA, 24-01-2004
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1803
Best: 1499
▼
-6
Marco Furlanetto
ITA, 02-03-2001
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1806
Best: 1722
▲
5
Filiberto Fumagalli
ITA, 28-06-2002
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1806
Best: 1215
▼
-6
Alessandro Spadola
ITA, 05-03-2003
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1824
Best: 1705
▼
-4
Luca Parenti
ITA, 10-08-2003
2
Punti
9
Tornei
1831
Best: 1071
▼
-6
Pietro Pampanin
ITA, 05-01-2003
2
Punti
10
Tornei
1847
Best: 1772
▼
-6
Omar Brigida
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1940
Best: 1940
▲
95
Sergio Badini
ITA, 0
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1940
Best: 1892
▼
-7
Lorenzo Balducci
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1940
Best: 1811
▼
-7
Federico Bove
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1940
Best: 1892
▼
-7
Matteo Gribaldo
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1940
Best: 1940
▼
-7
Leonardo Iemmi
ITA, 0
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1940
Best: 1846
▼
-7
Marco Migliorati
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1940
Best: 1807
▼
-7
Mattias Pisanu
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
2039
Best: 2039
▼
-4
Daniel Aleksandar Amarandei
ITA, 0
1
Punti
3
Tornei
2039
Best: 1903
▼
-4
Flavio Bocci
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
3
Tornei
2039
Best: 2039
▼
-4
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 0
1
Punti
3
Tornei
2039
Best: 2039
▼
-4
Filippo Francesco Garbero
ITA, 0
1
Punti
3
Tornei
2095
Best: 1163
--
0
Daniele Minighini
ITA, 15-07-2004
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2095
Best: 2095
▼
-2
Fabrizio Karol Pio Osti
ITA, 0
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2138
Best: 2138
▼
-2
Gregorio Biondolillo
ITA, 0
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2138
Best: 2138
▼
-2
Edoardo De Filippo
ITA, 0
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2138
Best: 2138
▼
-2
Matteo Mesaglio
ITA, 0
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2196
Best: 2196
▼
-6
Lorenzo Ferri
ITA, 0
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2223
Best: 2223
▼
-5
Andrea Motta
ITA, 0
1
Punti
10
Tornei
TAG: Italiani
6 commenti
Ti svelo un segreto: l’unico under 20 in top 100 è Joao Fonseca, a breve si aggiungerà Jodar, ma ad oggi in top 100 c’è un solo under 20.
Non abbiamo potenziali top 10, ma ne abbiamo già due dentro, entrambi tra i primi 5 e sotto i 25 anni, solo gli USA ne hanno altrettanto in top 10 (0 top 5 però).
@ JOA20 (#4560654)
Proprio così.
Il problema è che anche nei tornei da 125 punti il Pirata ormai arremba poco ed il bottino è scarsino.
Dopo la probabile sconfitta con Nacascima oggi, spero si guardi intorno e colga le occasioni che il nutrito calendario di tornei sul duro americani offre (specifico che anche Canada e Messico sono America; anche Argentina, Brasile e Cile, ma lì vanno più di moda i campi rossi).
Ma vista la penuria di risultati da che ha rinunciato al suo gioco arrembante per diventare un fondocampista, più che altro mi piacerebbe che tornasse sui suoi passi, ridirigendosi verso la rete.
In realtà pensavo le stesse cose di Musetti quando Barazzutti cominciò a mutarne le caratteristiche, iniziando un cammino che poi lo rese lo splendido difensore che è diventato…
Ma Bellucci non ha Barazzutti al suo fianco.
Ecco, se proprio non se la sente più di interpretare il gioco sempre all’attacco come non ci fosse un domani, perché non prova ad affiancare Barazzutti al fidato Chiappini, così come Musetti fece con Tartarini?
Danni non credo potrebbe causargliene.
A me spiace troppo veder il mio conterraneo arrancare così:
Forza Olonese!
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHA
Alles klar Der Federal OHOHOH
il problema è che di quei 10 nei 100 non c’è un UNDER 20, A differenza degli altri Paesi non abbiamo potenziali top 10 ( non dico potenziali TOP 3 come Kouame, ma almeno top 20
Ora attendiamo l’ingresso del Maestro e la svegliaaaaaa al Pirata e torniamo a quota 10 nei 100, con 2 nei 5, 3 nei 20 e 4 nei 50 (aspettando si svegli Arnaldi pe rientrare a quota 5 nei 50).
oOvimento scarso (cit. Maurantonio). Beati gli spagnoli !!!
Nardi dovrà fare bene a Pau e Lilla per evitare di scendere, scarta quasi 200 punti tra Doha e Dubai. Bellucci in teoria ha smesso di precipitare, ma deve cercare di vincere qualche partita, anche a costo di fare tornei Challenger.