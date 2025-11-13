Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Montevideo, Brisbane 3, Drummondville, Champaign, Kobe e Lyon: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 4 (LIVE)

13/11/2025 08:57 3 commenti
Jan-Lennard Struff GER, 1990.04.25 - Foto Getty Images
Jan-Lennard Struff GER, 1990.04.25 - Foto Getty Images

CHALLENGER: Lyon 2 (Francia 🇫🇷) – 2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

COURT CENTRAL – ore 11:00
Matej Dodig CRO vs Liam Broady GBR
ATP Lyon
Matej Dodig
3
6
4
Liam Broady
6
2
6
Vincitore: Broady
Tom Paris FRA vs Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ

ATP Lyon
Tom Paris
0
3
Mikhail Kukushkin
0
1
Jan-Lennard Struff GER vs Vit Kopriva CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Dan Added FRA vs Kyrian Jacquet FRA (Non prima 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 6 – ore 11:00
Diego Hidalgo ECU / Patrik Trhac USA vs Francesco Maestrelli ITA / Filippo Romano ITA

ATP Lyon
Diego Hidalgo / Patrik Trhac [1]
6
3
10
Francesco Maestrelli / Filippo Romano
3
6
6
Vincitore: Hidalgo / Trhac
Ivan Liutarevich BLR / Giorgio Ricca ITA vs Matisse Bobichon FRA / Mae Malige FRA

ATP Lyon
Ivan Liutarevich / Giorgio Ricca
30
6
3
Matisse Bobichon / Mae Malige
40
4
5
Arjun Kadhe IND / Vijay Sundar Prashanth IND vs Joshua Paris GBR / Jakub Paul SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Szymon Kielan POL / Szymon Walkow POL vs N.Sriram Balaji IND / Hendrik Jebens GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER: Brisbane 3 (Australia 🇦🇺) – 2° turno, cemento

ATP Brisbane
Cruz Hewitt
6
3
4
Tung-Lin Wu
3
6
6
Vincitore: Wu
ATP Brisbane
Blake Bayldon / Matthew Christopher Romios [1]
4
7
3
Calum Puttergill / Dane Sweeny
6
6
10
Vincitore: Puttergill / Sweeny
ATP Brisbane
Marc Polmans
4
0
Alex Bolt [6]
6
6
Vincitore: Bolt
ATP Brisbane
Ethan Cook / Tai Sach
6
5
8
Matt Hulme / Kody Pearson
4
7
10
Vincitore: Hulme / Pearson
ATP Brisbane
Kosuke Ogura / Leo Vithoontien
7
1
6
Anirudh Chandrasekar / Reese Stalder [2]
5
6
10
Vincitore: Chandrasekar / Stalder
ATP Brisbane
Carl Emil Overbeck
6
7
Leo Vithoontien
2
6
Vincitore: Overbeck
ATP Brisbane
James Duckworth [1]
3
6
6
Blake Ellis
6
1
4
Vincitore: Duckworth
ATP Brisbane
Finn Bass / Ajeet Rai
7
4
5
Joshua Charlton / Colin Sinclair [4]
6
6
10
Vincitore: Charlton / Sinclair
CHALLENGER: Champaign (USA 🇺🇸) – 2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

The Schwartz Court – ore 18:00
Stefan Kozlov USA vs Tyler Zink USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Darwin Blanch USA vs Arda Azkara TUR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Kenta Miyoshi JPN vs Micah Braswell USA (Non prima 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andres Martin USA vs Taym Al Azmeh GER (Non prima 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Scott Duncan GBR / James Mackinlay GBR vs Kenta Miyoshi JPN / Oliver Okonkwo GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



The Goldenberg Court – ore 20:00
Ryan Fishback USA / Noah Zamora USA vs Anthony Genov BUL / Enzo Wallart USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Patrick Harper AUS / Shunsuke Mitsui JPN vs Mathis Debru FRA / Jeremy Zhang AUS (Non prima 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Arda Azkara TUR / James Hopper GBR vs Ryan Seggerman USA / Keegan Smith USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER: Drummondville (Canada 🇨🇦) – 2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

Court Central – ore 16:00
James Trotter JPN vs Louis Wessels GER
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Duncan Chan CAN vs Antoine Ghibaudo FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Liam Draxl CAN vs Tristan McCormick USA (Non prima 19:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Daniil Glinka EST vs Jangjun Kim KOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Dan Martin CAN vs Keegan Rice CAN (Non prima 01:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Liam Draxl CAN / Nicaise Muamba CAN vs Cannon Kingsley USA / Jody Maginley ANT

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 16:00
Gabi Adrian Boitan ROU vs Andre Ilagan USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Maks Kasnikowski POL vs Michael Mmoh USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Daniel Milavsky USA vs Charles Broom GBR (Non prima 19:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jesse Flores CRC / Billy Suarez USA vs Alan Magadan MEX / Karl Poling USA (Non prima 21:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Juan Jose Bianchi VEN / Daniel Milavsky USA vs Niklas Schell GER / Louis Wessels GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tim Ruehl GER / Patrick Zahraj GER vs Juan Carlos Aguilar CAN / Justin Boulais CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Robin Catry FRA / Tristan McCormick USA vs Cleeve Harper CAN / Connor Thomson GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER: Kobe (Giappone 🇯🇵) – 2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

ATP Kobe
Elias Ymer [7]
6
0
Renta Tokuda
1
1
Vincitore: Ymer
ATP Kobe
Marc-Andrea Huesler
0
Yoshihito Nishioka [2]
0
Vincitore: Huesler per walkover
ATP Kobe
Oliver Crawford [8]
7
3
4
Kaichi Uchida
6
6
6
Vincitore: Uchida
ATP Kobe
Maximus Jones
6
3
4
Sho Shimabukuro [3]
3
6
6
Vincitore: Shimabukuro
ATP Kobe
Taisei Ichikawa / Ryuki Matsuda
2
6
Pruchya Isaro / Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha
6
7
Vincitore: Isaro / Kaliyanda Poonacha
ATP Kobe
Thijmen Loof / Ramkumar Ramanathan
6
6
JiSung Nam / Takeru Yuzuki [4]
4
4
Vincitore: Loof / Ramanathan
ATP Kobe
Finn Reynolds / James Watt [1]
4
6
8
Yu Hsiou Hsu / Tsung-Hao Huang
6
4
10
Vincitore: Hsu / Huang
ATP Kobe
George Goldhoff / Theodore Winegar
4
4
Neil Oberleitner / Michael Vrbensky [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Oberleitner / Vrbensky
CHALLENGER: Montevideo (Uruguay 🇺🇾) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

Cancha Central – ore 18:00
Alvaro Guillen Meza ECU vs Adolfo Daniel Vallejo PAR
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Carlos Taberner ESP vs Zdenek Kolar CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alex Barrena ARG vs Cristian Garin CHI (Non prima 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Franco Roncadelli URU vs Tomas Barrios Vera CHI (Non prima 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Cancha 1 – ore 18:00
Gonzalo Escobar ECU / Miguel Reyes-Varela MEX vs Guido Andreozzi ARG / Benjamin Kittay USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Cristian Rodriguez COL / Federico Zeballos BOL vs Karol Drzewiecki POL / Piotr Matuszewski POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Daniel Dutra da Silva BRA / Gonzalo Villanueva ARG vs Alexander Merino PER / Christoph Negritu GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Facundo Mena ARG / Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez MEX vs Nicolas Barrientos COL / Marcelo Demoliner BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3 commenti

JOA20 (Guest) 13-11-2025 10:45

Scritto da walden

Scritto da ivan
Cecchinato gioca stanotte?

ha già giocato e perso al terzo contro Navone

Nel secondo set Marione ha quasi fatto un golden set, 23 punti consecutivi prima che Ceck annullasse 1 set point. Nel terzo il siciliano era pure avanti di un break ma non ha tenuto il servizio, come nella finale di Los Inkas.
Al momento è 228° nel ranking live ma conto una decina di giocatori che possono superarlo prima di lunedì, rischia grosso di non entrare nel QD degli AO26.

 3
walden 13-11-2025 09:44

Scritto da ivan
Cecchinato gioca stanotte?

ha già giocato e perso al terzo contro Navone

ivan (Guest) 13-11-2025 09:11

Cecchinato gioca stanotte?

