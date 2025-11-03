Athens 250 | Hard | 766715 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP ItalianI: Jannik Sinner di nuovo in vetta al mondo
03/11/2025 10:54 15 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (03-11-2025)
1
Best: 1
▲
1
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
11500
Punti
18
Tornei
9
Best: 6
▼
-1
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
3685
Punti
21
Tornei
22
Best: 17
▲
1
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
2025
Punti
29
Tornei
26
Best: 26
▲
1
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
1609
Punti
35
Tornei
42
Best: 35
▲
3
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1190
Punti
29
Tornei
63
Best: 6
▼
-2
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
895
Punti
20
Tornei
64
Best: 29
▲
2
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
883
Punti
25
Tornei
75
Best: 63
▲
1
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
783
Punti
29
Tornei
81
Best: 67
--
0
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
747
Punti
26
Tornei
129
Best: 118
▲
3
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
480
Punti
25
Tornei
139
Best: 126
▲
1
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
446
Punti
23
Tornei
151
Best: 125
▼
-1
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
407
Punti
21
Tornei
154
Best: 149
--
0
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
402
Punti
30
Tornei
155
Best: 153
▼
-2
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
389
Punti
22
Tornei
209
Best: 202
--
0
Federico Cina
ITA, 30-03-2007
268
Punti
25
Tornei
229
Best: 127
▲
40
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
249
Punti
35
Tornei
230
Best: 60
▲
3
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
248
Punti
24
Tornei
233
Best: 16
▲
29
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
246
Punti
22
Tornei
295
Best: 295
▲
5
Fabrizio Andaloro
ITA, 31-01-2001
176
Punti
24
Tornei
308
Best: 108
▲
1
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
168
Punti
24
Tornei
331
Best: 309
▲
1
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
151
Punti
21
Tornei
337
Best: 128
▲
3
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
147
Punti
4
Tornei
348
Best: 345
▲
3
Gabriele Piraino
ITA, 12-11-2003
140
Punti
21
Tornei
358
Best: 357
▲
1
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
137
Punti
32
Tornei
365
Best: 365
▲
52
Gianluca Cadenasso
ITA, 29-09-2004
134
Punti
22
Tornei
389
Best: 183
▲
3
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
124
Punti
25
Tornei
395
Best: 357
▼
-1
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
121
Punti
24
Tornei
396
Best: 332
▲
3
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
121
Punti
25
Tornei
397
Best: 368
▼
-1
Alexandr Binda
ITA, 22-09-2001
121
Punti
33
Tornei
409
Best: 382
▲
3
Federico Bondioli
ITA, 16-05-2005
113
Punti
31
Tornei
421
Best: 421
▲
37
Michele Ribecai
ITA, 04-02-2003
109
Punti
32
Tornei
425
Best: 425
▲
7
Lorenzo Carboni
ITA, 27-02-2006
107
Punti
28
Tornei
428
Best: 372
--
0
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
106
Punti
24
Tornei
448
Best: 445
▼
-2
Carlo Alberto Caniato
ITA, 31-10-2005
99
Punti
21
Tornei
467
Best: 315
--
0
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
92
Punti
22
Tornei
478
Best: 285
▲
1
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
90
Punti
26
Tornei
483
Best: 483
▲
59
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
89
Punti
15
Tornei
489
Best: 478
▼
-11
Pietro Fellin
ITA, 02-08-2001
87
Punti
23
Tornei
502
Best: 402
▲
1
Gabriele Pennaforti
ITA, 14-09-2000
84
Punti
25
Tornei
515
Best: 509
▲
4
Manuel Mazza
ITA, 16-04-1999
80
Punti
20
Tornei
520
Best: 426
▲
4
Tommaso Compagnucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
79
Punti
24
Tornei
525
Best: 121
▲
5
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
77
Punti
10
Tornei
535
Best: 503
▼
-29
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
75
Punti
16
Tornei
561
Best: 387
▲
6
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
70
Punti
25
Tornei
581
Best: 523
▲
1
Facundo Juarez
ITA, 23-09-1997
64
Punti
22
Tornei
585
Best: 540
--
0
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
64
Punti
28
Tornei
601
Best: 561
▼
-5
Filippo Romano
ITA, 07-07-2005
60
Punti
18
Tornei
608
Best: 443
▼
-1
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
59
Punti
26
Tornei
623
Best: 575
--
0
Luca Castagnola
ITA, 14-06-2002
56
Punti
26
Tornei
637
Best: 635
▲
1
Jacopo Vasami
ITA, 01-01-1900
53
Punti
11
Tornei
647
Best: 640
▼
-3
Massimo Giunta
ITA, 09-07-2004
53
Punti
27
Tornei
655
Best: 655
▲
40
Juan Cruz Martin Manzano
ITA, 15-12-2004
50
Punti
19
Tornei
658
Best: 657
▲
1
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
50
Punti
26
Tornei
660
Best: 660
▲
2
Pierluigi Basile
ITA, 0
49
Punti
9
Tornei
679
Best: 677
▼
-2
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
46
Punti
14
Tornei
680
Best: 678
▼
-2
Lorenzo Sciahbasi
ITA, 04-11-2005
46
Punti
18
Tornei
683
Best: 673
▼
-1
Samuele Pieri
ITA, 28-02-2002
46
Punti
25
Tornei
723
Best: 456
▼
-3
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
40
Punti
17
Tornei
748
Best: 605
▼
-4
Leonardo Rossi
ITA, 05-08-2002
37
Punti
28
Tornei
764
Best: 666
▲
2
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
35
Punti
29
Tornei
775
Best: 709
▼
-10
Iannis Miletich
ITA, 27-08-2005
34
Punti
25
Tornei
817
Best: 403
▼
-1
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
30
Punti
20
Tornei
824
Best: 599
▼
-3
Giorgio Tabacco
ITA, 06-08-2003
29
Punti
22
Tornei
832
Best: 741
▼
-1
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
28
Punti
24
Tornei
899
Best: 827
▼
-2
Pietro Marino
ITA, 03-06-2001
22
Punti
24
Tornei
900
Best: 887
▼
-1
Andrea Fiorentini
ITA, 02-02-2001
22
Punti
26
Tornei
903
Best: 62
▼
-2
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
21
Punti
6
Tornei
923
Best: 377
▼
-6
Marcello Serafini
ITA, 25-08-2002
20
Punti
19
Tornei
934
Best: 738
▼
-6
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
19
Punti
11
Tornei
960
Best: 784
▼
-6
Stefano D\'Agostino
ITA, 03-11-2003
18
Punti
25
Tornei
977
Best: 959
▼
-4
Giannicola Misasi
ITA, 12-09-2000
17
Punti
26
Tornei
983
Best: 983
▼
-4
Pietro Romeo Scomparin
ITA, 0
16
Punti
10
Tornei
1010
Best: 985
▼
-2
Daniele Rapagnetta
ITA, 03-12-2006
15
Punti
23
Tornei
1014
Best: 902
--
0
Lorenzo Gagliardo
ITA, 27-06-2000
14
Punti
6
Tornei
1023
Best: 999
▼
-3
Lorenzo Lorusso
ITA, 06-01-2000
14
Punti
17
Tornei
1024
Best: 942
▼
-3
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
14
Punti
17
Tornei
1030
Best: 912
▼
-2
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
14
Punti
25
Tornei
1035
Best: 910
▼
-1
Filippo Speziali
ITA, 24-04-2000
13
Punti
5
Tornei
1043
Best: 439
▼
-6
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
ITA, 22-05-2002
13
Punti
12
Tornei
1044
Best: 938
▼
-6
Alberto Bronzetti
ITA, 05-05-1998
13
Punti
12
Tornei
1053
Best: 1048
▼
-5
Jacopo Bilardo
ITA, 04-11-2004
13
Punti
22
Tornei
1054
Best: 1054
▼
-115
Matteo Covato
ITA, 0
13
Punti
23
Tornei
1055
Best: 1055
▼
-6
Lorenzo Angelini
ITA, 0
13
Punti
23
Tornei
1073
Best: 1069
▼
-4
Leonardo Malgaroli
ITA, 07-08-2002
12
Punti
16
Tornei
1083
Best: 906
▼
-10
Niccolò Ciavarella
ITA, 19-03-2004
12
Punti
20
Tornei
1127
Best: 1127
▼
-8
Andrea Meduri
ITA, 0
10
Punti
8
Tornei
1142
Best: 812
▼
-6
Noah Perfetti
ITA, 15-06-2001
10
Punti
22
Tornei
1144
Best: 1144
▼
-6
Samuele Seghetti
ITA, 0
10
Punti
23
Tornei
1146
Best: 1146
▼
-6
Leonardo Primucci
ITA, 0
9
Punti
4
Tornei
1170
Best: 1170
▼
-4
Maximilian Figl
ITA, 0
9
Punti
19
Tornei
1194
Best: 1194
▼
-1
Lorenzo Beraldo
ITA, 0
8
Punti
10
Tornei
1203
Best: 1095
▲
1
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
8
Punti
14
Tornei
1231
Best: 873
▼
-4
Daniel Bagnolini
ITA, 13-02-2003
7
Punti
8
Tornei
1235
Best: 1235
▼
-4
Filippo Alberti
ITA, 0
7
Punti
10
Tornei
1244
Best: 1235
▲
52
Andrea De Marchi
ITA, 01-01-1900
7
Punti
12
Tornei
1251
Best: 1251
▼
-2
Leonardo Cattaneo
ITA, 0
7
Punti
16
Tornei
1275
Best: 1154
▲
7
Denis Spiridon
ITA, 01-01-1900
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1304
Best: 739
▲
6
Mariano Tammaro
ITA, 27-02-2004
6
Punti
14
Tornei
1308
Best: 756
▲
4
Luca Fantini
ITA, 20-07-2000
6
Punti
16
Tornei
1327
Best: 1327
▲
7
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 0
5
Punti
5
Tornei
1347
Best: 1347
▲
5
Edoardo Zanada
ITA, 0
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1355
Best: 1355
▲
5
Gabriele Crivellaro
ITA, 0
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1362
Best: 1362
▲
104
Lorenzo Comino
ITA, 0
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1367
Best: 1071
▲
2
Pietro Pampanin
ITA, 05-01-2003
5
Punti
12
Tornei
1375
Best: 1375
▲
3
Giacomo Crisostomo
ITA, 0
5
Punti
14
Tornei
1375
Best: 1037
▲
3
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
5
Punti
14
Tornei
1379
Best: 1379
▲
4
Nicolo Toffanin
ITA, 0
5
Punti
15
Tornei
1381
Best: 1381
▲
4
Filippo Mazzola
ITA, 0
5
Punti
17
Tornei
1398
Best: 1398
▲
13
Edoardo cherie Ligniere
ITA, 0
4
Punti
3
Tornei
1413
Best: 1413
▲
3
Gilberto Ravasio
ITA, 0
4
Punti
4
Tornei
1445
Best: 1214
▲
117
Giulio Perego
ITA, 09-04-2003
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1458
Best: 1458
▲
12
Gabriele Vulpitta
ITA, 0
4
Punti
9
Tornei
1470
Best: 1470
▼
-4
Gabriele Volpi
ITA, 0
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1477
Best: 1156
▼
-107
Andrea Paolini
ITA, 09-11-2002
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1479
Best: 1231
▼
-1
Matteo Fondriest
ITA, 10-09-2004
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1488
Best: 1488
▲
125
Andrea Bacaloni
ITA, 03-04-2002
4
Punti
14
Tornei
1489
Best: 1489
▼
-1
Alessandro Battiston
ITA, 0
4
Punti
15
Tornei
1502
Best: 800
▼
-1
Luciano Carraro
ITA, 22-04-1998
3
Punti
2
Tornei
1535
Best: 1040
--
0
Niccolo Baroni
ITA, 04-12-2003
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1544
Best: 1544
--
0
William Mirarchi
ITA, 0
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1551
Best: 1551
▼
-1
Leonardo Angeloni
ITA, 0
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1551
Best: 1551
▼
-1
Mattia Nannelli
ITA, 0
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1565
Best: 1508
▼
-3
Vito Dell\'Elba
ITA, 06-02-1999
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1565
Best: 1565
▼
-3
Nicola Rispoli
ITA, 0
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1583
Best: 1170
▼
-1
Alessandro Coccioli
ITA, 05-08-2002
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1595
Best: 1453
▲
188
Rocco Piatti
ITA, 02-08-2004
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1597
Best: 1597
▼
-8
Sebastiano Cocola
ITA, 0
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1668
Best: 1668
▼
-8
Antonio Caruso
ITA, 0
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1675
Best: 1002
▼
-5
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1675
Best: 1675
▼
-5
Federico Guarducci
ITA, 0
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1724
Best: 1724
▼
-5
Alberto Morolli
ITA, 0
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1726
Best: 1722
▼
-4
Filiberto Fumagalli
ITA, 28-06-2002
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1726
Best: 1726
▼
-4
Fabrizio Karol Pio Osti
ITA, 0
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1747
Best: 1667
▲
1
Andrea Colombo
ITA, 04-11-2002
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1747
Best: 1747
▲
1
Edoardo De Filippo
ITA, 0
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1747
Best: 1642
▼
-25
Giammarco Gandolfi
ITA, 24-01-2004
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1747
Best: 1747
▼
-25
Michele Mecarelli
ITA, 0
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1747
Best: 1747
▲
17
Federico Valle
ITA, 0
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1766
Best: 1499
▼
-5
Marco Furlanetto
ITA, 02-03-2001
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1768
Best: 1215
▲
6
Alessandro Spadola
ITA, 05-03-2003
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1783
Best: 1705
--
0
Luca Parenti
ITA, 10-08-2003
2
Punti
9
Tornei
1806
Best: 906
▲
3
Alessandro Bellifemine
ITA, 24-06-2001
2
Punti
14
Tornei
1809
Best: 1772
▲
3
Omar Brigida
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1809
Best: 1764
▲
3
Edoardo Santoni
ITA, 14-06-2005
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1896
Best: 1896
▲
8
Daniel Aleksandar Amarandei
ITA, 0
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1896
Best: 1811
▼
-84
Federico Bove
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1896
Best: 1815
▲
8
Leonardo Iemmi
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1896
Best: 1807
▼
-84
Mattias Pisanu
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1896
Best: 1519
▲
8
Leonardo Taddia
ITA, 29-01-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1982
Best: 1982
▲
5
Sergio Badini
ITA, 0
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1982
Best: 1903
▲
5
Flavio Bocci
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1982
Best: 1982
▲
5
Filippo Francesco Garbero
ITA, 0
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1982
Best: 223
▼
-282
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
2053
Best: 2053
▲
2
Gregorio Biondolillo
ITA, 0
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2053
Best: 1006
▲
2
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2098
Best: 2053
▲
1
Leonardo Borrelli
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2098
Best: 2098
▲
1
Matteo Mesaglio
ITA, 0
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2131
Best: 2131
▲
16
Simone Agostini
ITA, 0
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2131
Best: 2131
▲
2
Silvio Mencaglia
ITA, 0
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2131
Best: 1038
▲
2
Manuel Plunger
ITA, 13-07-2002
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2168
Best: 2168
--
0
Andrea Motta
ITA, 0
1
Punti
10
Tornei
2174
Best: 2174
▼
-1
Tobia Costanzo Baragiola Mordini
ITA, 0
1
Punti
12
Tornei
@ Bagel (#4514144)
Dietro Sinner il vuoto…
Se togli il numero uno a tutti, siamo secondi dietro gli USA. 6700 punti contro 9310.
Praticamente è un diritto con la sinistra, come se colpisse sempre di diritto sia con la destra che la sinistra
Se togli Sinner devi togliere anche Fritz, Alcaraz ecc.
così misuri cose compatibili, ovvero la forza del movimento al netto del best player.
Se hai i numeri sottomano, siamo sempre terzi o anche meglio?
Oltre ovviamente al ritorno in vetta del DoloMitico, segnalo anche le scalate di Giustino e Cecchinato, ora abbastanza vicini alla soglia per le quali Slam di Melbourne. A gennaio 2025 l’ultimo entrato era Mochizuki come alternate (rank 235) quindi direi che se Ceck, Just-in e Steto riesconon a racimolare qualche punticino in queste settimane è fatta.
Classifica per nazioni punti fatti in slam + mille
Italia 15650
USA 12460
Spagna 11710
Francia 6260
Australia 4920
Russia 4690
Germania 4410
Gran Bretagna 4190
Repubblica Ceca 3590
Canada 3170
Notare come se anche non avessimo Sinner, saremmo comunque il terzo movimento mondiale
Peccato che con le inquadrature schiacciate sembravano tutte traiettorie a pallonetto, trasmesse a 1.25 di speed.
Beh è riuscito in una impresa quasi impossibile a dimostrazione di una grinta e ferocia agonistica che gli hanno consentito di fare ciò e penso che sia importante fare capire ad Alcaraz che per restare davanti non bisogna mollare nessuno centimetro e le finals sono territori sinneriani, vediamo se lo spagnolo migliora rispetto allo scorso anno lo deve fare altrimenti numero uno resta Jannik.
Ieri sul 5-3 del primo set hanno mostrato le velocita’ medie: diritto 128kmh, rovescio 131kmh. Bellissimo. Poi nel corso del match c’e’ stata una inversione. Il rovescio di Sinner e’ nettamente il migliore del tour.
intanto, se è vero che Sinner deve riconfermarsi a Torino e agli AO per non perdere punti, è anche vero che pure Alcaraz deve fare meglio delle scorse edizioni. Difficile pensare che perda due partite su tre anche quest’anno e non vada oltre i quarti a Melbourne, ma con Carlos non si sa mai. Come dici tu, passate le ultime due cambiali poi è tutta discesa per Jannik.
Piano ragazzi piano… 🙂
Carissimo SINNER, bentornato a casa!
Forse non sarai il tennista più forte al mondo…
…ma sicuramente sei il MIGLIORE!
Basta saper leggere i numeri: miglior dritto, miglior rovescio, migliore risposta e … stai salendo anche nella classifica del servizio!
Forza J A N N I K, sempre!!!!
L’alpinista Jannik Sinner dall’alto dell’Everest !!!
Senza aver giocato 3 mesi è rimasto praticamente quasi tutto l’anno al n.1, nonostante un anno grandioso di Carlos a livello di continuità di risultati…che fenomeno!!!
Jannik ci resterà (nr.1) per poco ma dalla primavera i ruoli si invertiranno e sarà più facile per Jannik riprendersi la leadership senza fare tanta fatica.