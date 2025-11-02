Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Bratislava 2, Charlottesville, Lima, Monastir, Seoul: I risultati completi con il dettaglio delle Finali (LIVE)

02/11/2025 09:06 Nessun commento
Marco Cecchinato nella foto - Foto Francesco Peluso
CHALLENGER Bratislava 2 (🇸🇰 Slovacchia) – Finale, cemento (al coperto)

CENTER COURT – ore 15:00
Alexander Blockx BEL vs Titouan Droguet FRA
CHALLENGER Monastir (🇹🇳 Tunisia) – Finale, cemento

Centre Court – ore 11:00
Lorenzo Giustino ITA vs Petr Brunclik CZE
ATP Monastir
Lorenzo Giustino
7
6
Petr Brunclik
5
0
Vincitore: Giustino
CHALLENGER Charlottesville (🇺🇸 USA) – Finale, cemento (al coperto)

Court 1 – ore 19:00
Martin Damm USA vs Rafael Jodar ESP
CHALLENGER Lima 2 (🇵🇪 Perù) – Finale, terra battuta

Cancha Central – ore 19:00
Mariano Navone ARG vs Marco Cecchinato ITA
CHALLENGER Seoul (🇰🇷 Sud Corea) – Finali, cemento

Centre Court – ore 04:00
Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jean-Julien Rojer NED vs George Goldhoff USA / Theodore Winegar USA
ATP Seoul
George Goldhoff / Theodore Winegar
3
4
Nathaniel Lammons / Jean-Julien Rojer
6
6
Vincitore: Lammons / Rojer
Sho Shimabukuro JPN vs Coleman Wong HKG (Non prima 06:30)

ATP Seoul
Sho Shimabukuro
6
6
Coleman Wong [5]
4
3
Vincitore: Shimabukuro
