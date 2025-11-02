Paris 1000 | Hard | e6128940 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Challenger Bratislava 2, Charlottesville, Lima, Monastir, Seoul: I risultati completi con il dettaglio delle Finali (LIVE)
02/11/2025 09:06 Nessun commento
CHALLENGER Bratislava 2 (🇸🇰 Slovacchia) – Finale, cemento (al coperto)
CENTER COURT – ore 15:00
Alexander Blockx vs Titouan Droguet
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Monastir (🇹🇳 Tunisia) – Finale, cemento
Centre Court – ore 11:00
Lorenzo Giustino vs Petr Brunclik
ATP Monastir
Lorenzo Giustino
7
6
Petr Brunclik
5
0
Vincitore: Giustino
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-0
P. Brunclik
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-0 → 6-0
L. Giustino
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-0 → 5-0
P. Brunclik
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
df
3-0 → 4-0
L. Giustino
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
2-0 → 3-0
P. Brunclik
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
L. Giustino
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
7-5
P. Brunclik
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
6-5 → 7-5
L. Giustino
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-5 → 6-5
P. Brunclik
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
L. Giustino
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
4-4 → 5-4
P. Brunclik
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-3 → 4-4
L. Giustino
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
P. Brunclik
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
L. Giustino
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
P. Brunclik
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
df
2-1 → 3-1
L. Giustino
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
P. Brunclik
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
L. Giustino
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
CHALLENGER Charlottesville (🇺🇸 USA) – Finale, cemento (al coperto)
Court 1 – ore 19:00
Martin Damm vs Rafael Jodar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Lima 2 (🇵🇪 Perù) – Finale, terra battuta
Cancha Central – ore 19:00
Mariano Navone vs Marco Cecchinato
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Seoul (🇰🇷 Sud Corea) – Finali, cemento
Centre Court – ore 04:00
Nathaniel Lammons / Jean-Julien Rojer vs George Goldhoff / Theodore Winegar
ATP Seoul
George Goldhoff / Theodore Winegar
3
4
Nathaniel Lammons / Jean-Julien Rojer
6
6
Vincitore: Lammons / Rojer
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
4-6
N. Lammons / Rojer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-5 → 4-6
G. Goldhoff / Winegar
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 4-5
N. Lammons / Rojer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
G. Goldhoff / Winegar
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
N. Lammons / Rojer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 2-4
G. Goldhoff / Winegar
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
1-3 → 2-3
N. Lammons / Rojer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
G. Goldhoff / Winegar
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-2 → 1-2
N. Lammons / Rojer
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-1 → 0-2
G. Goldhoff / Winegar
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
3-6
N. Lammons / Rojer
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
ace
3-5 → 3-6
G. Goldhoff / Winegar
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
3-4 → 3-5
N. Lammons / Rojer
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
2-4 → 3-4
G. Goldhoff / Winegar
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
df
2-3 → 2-4
N. Lammons / Rojer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
G. Goldhoff / Winegar
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
N. Lammons / Rojer
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-1 → 1-2
G. Goldhoff / Winegar
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
df
1-0 → 1-1
N. Lammons / Rojer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Sho Shimabukuro vs Coleman Wong (Non prima 06:30)
ATP Seoul
Sho Shimabukuro
6
6
Coleman Wong [5]
4
3
Vincitore: Shimabukuro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-4
S. Shimabukuro
4-1
C. Wong
0-15
0-30
0-40
3-1 → 4-1
S. Shimabukuro
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
C. Wong
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-0 → 2-1
S. Shimabukuro
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
C. Wong
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
