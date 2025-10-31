Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Bratislava 2, Charlottesville, Lima, Monastir, Seoul: I risultati completi con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale (LIVE)

31/10/2025 09:02 Nessun commento
Francesco Maestrelli ITA, 21-12-2002
Francesco Maestrelli ITA, 21-12-2002

CHALLENGER Bratislava 2 (🇸🇰 Slovacchia) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)

CENTER COURT – ore 13:00
Eliot Spizzirri USA vs Chris Rodesch LUX
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Francesco Maestrelli ITA vs Titouan Droguet FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexander Blockx BEL vs Otto Virtanen FIN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Raphael Collignon BEL vs Mark Lajal EST (Non prima 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 3 – ore 13:00
Joshua Paris GBR / Marcus Willis GBR vs Nicolas Barrientos COL / Jackson Withrow USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Sander Gille BEL / Sem Verbeek NED vs Petr Nouza CZE / Patrik Rikl CZE (Non prima 15:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Monastir (🇹🇳 Tunisia) – Quarti di Finale, cemento

Centre Court – ore 11:00
Luka Mikrut CRO vs Alejandro Moro Canas ESP
ATP Monastir
Luka Mikrut [1]
0
6
0
Alejandro Moro Canas [8]
0
7
0
Mostra dettagli

Arthur Gea FRA vs Remy Bertola SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Anthony Genov BUL / Aziz Ouakaa TUN vs Corentin Denolly FRA / Max Westphal FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 11:00
Lorenzo Giustino ITA vs Dan Added FRA

ATP Monastir
Lorenzo Giustino
15
6
4
Dan Added [5]
15
3
3
Mostra dettagli

Petr Brunclik CZE vs Mert Alkaya TUR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Giles Hussey GBR / Pedro Vives Marcos ESP vs Stefan Latinovic SRB / Luka Mikrut CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Charlottesville (🇺🇸 USA) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)

Court 1 – ore 18:00
Rafael Jodar ESP vs Dylan Dietrich SUI
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Johannus Monday GBR vs Mitchell Krueger USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tim Ruehl GER / Patrick Zahraj GER vs Anirudh Chandrasekar IND / Reese Stalder USA (Non prima 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Daniil Glinka EST vs Martin Damm USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 3 – ore 19:00
Mats Rosenkranz GER vs Oliver Tarvet GBR
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Cleeve Harper CAN / David Stevenson GBR vs Justin Boulais CAN / Mac Kiger USA (Non prima 21:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Lima 2 (🇵🇪 Perù) – Quarti di Finale, terra battuta

Cancha Central – ore 18:00
Tristan Boyer USA vs Zdenek Kolar CZE
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Marco Cecchinato ITA vs Arklon Huertas Del Pino Cordova PER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mariano Navone ARG vs Alex Barrena ARG (Non prima 23:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ignacio Buse PER vs Alvaro Guillen Meza ECU (Non prima 01:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Cancha 4 – ore 18:00
Boris Arias BOL / Johannes Ingildsen DEN vs Federico Agustin Gomez ARG / Luis David Martinez VEN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gonzalo Escobar ECU / Miguel Reyes-Varela MEX vs Andrea Collarini ARG / Daniel Dutra da Silva BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Seoul (🇰🇷 Sud Corea) – Quarti di Finale, cemento

Centre Court – ore 04:00
Yi Zhou CHN vs Frederico Ferreira Silva POR
ATP Seoul
Yi Zhou
7
6
Frederico Ferreira Silva
6
3
Vincitore: Zhou
Mostra dettagli

Coleman Wong HKG vs Yunchaokete Bu CHN

ATP Seoul
Coleman Wong [5]
6
6
Yunchaokete Bu [2]
3
4
Vincitore: Wong
Mostra dettagli

Ray Ho TPE / Matthew Christopher Romios AUS vs George Goldhoff USA / Theodore Winegar USA

ATP Seoul
Ray Ho / Matthew Christopher Romios [1]
3
6
George Goldhoff / Theodore Winegar
6
7
Vincitore: Goldhoff / Winegar
Mostra dettagli

Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jean-Julien Rojer NED vs Finn Reynolds NZL / James Watt NZL

ATP Seoul
Nathaniel Lammons / Jean-Julien Rojer
6
7
Finn Reynolds / James Watt [2]
1
6
Vincitore: Lammons / Rojer
Mostra dettagli



Court 2 – ore 03:00
Sho Shimabukuro JPN vs Kasidit Samrej THA

ATP Seoul
Sho Shimabukuro
6
6
Kasidit Samrej
3
4
Vincitore: Shimabukuro
Mostra dettagli

Elias Ymer SWE vs Jurij Rodionov AUT

ATP Seoul
Jurij Rodionov [4]
4
6
2
Elias Ymer
6
3
6
Vincitore: Ymer
Mostra dettagli

TAG: