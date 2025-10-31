Challenger Bratislava 2, Charlottesville, Lima, Monastir, Seoul: I risultati completi con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale (LIVE)

Francesco Maestrelli ITA, 21-12-2002
CHALLENGER Bratislava 2 (🇸🇰 Slovacchia) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)
CENTER COURT – ore 13:00
Eliot Spizzirri
vs Chris Rodesch
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Francesco Maestrelli vs Titouan Droguet
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alexander Blockx vs Otto Virtanen
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Raphael Collignon vs Mark Lajal (Non prima 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 3 – ore 13:00
Joshua Paris / Marcus Willis vs Nicolas Barrientos / Jackson Withrow
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Sander Gille / Sem Verbeek vs Petr Nouza / Patrik Rikl (Non prima 15:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Monastir (🇹🇳 Tunisia) – Quarti di Finale, cemento
Centre Court – ore 11:00
Luka Mikrut
vs Alejandro Moro Canas
ATP Monastir
Luka Mikrut [1]•
0
6
0
Alejandro Moro Canas [8]
0
7
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
3*-2
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
7*-6
df
7*-7
8-7*
8-8*
8*-9
6-6 → 6-7
L. Mikrut
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
A. Moro Canas
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
L. Mikrut
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
5-4 → 5-5
A. Moro Canas
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
L. Mikrut
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
L. Mikrut
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
L. Mikrut
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
A. Moro Canas
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Arthur Gea vs Remy Bertola
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Anthony Genov / Aziz Ouakaa vs Corentin Denolly / Max Westphal
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 11:00
Lorenzo Giustino vs Dan Added
ATP Monastir
Lorenzo Giustino•
15
6
4
Dan Added [5]
15
3
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Added
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
df
4-2 → 4-3
L. Giustino
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
3-2 → 4-2
L. Giustino
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
D. Added
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
L. Giustino
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Giustino
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
D. Added
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
L. Giustino
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
D. Added
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
L. Giustino
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
0-2 → 1-2
L. Giustino
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Petr Brunclik vs Mert Alkaya
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Giles Hussey / Pedro Vives Marcos vs Stefan Latinovic / Luka Mikrut
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Charlottesville (🇺🇸 USA) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)
Court 1 – ore 18:00
Rafael Jodar
vs Dylan Dietrich
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Johannus Monday vs Mitchell Krueger
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tim Ruehl / Patrick Zahraj vs Anirudh Chandrasekar / Reese Stalder (Non prima 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Daniil Glinka vs Martin Damm
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – ore 19:00
Mats Rosenkranz
vs Oliver Tarvet
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cleeve Harper / David Stevenson vs Justin Boulais / Mac Kiger (Non prima 21:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Lima 2 (🇵🇪 Perù) – Quarti di Finale, terra battuta
Cancha Central – ore 18:00
Tristan Boyer
vs Zdenek Kolar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Marco Cecchinato vs Arklon Huertas Del Pino Cordova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mariano Navone vs Alex Barrena (Non prima 23:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ignacio Buse vs Alvaro Guillen Meza (Non prima 01:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 4 – ore 18:00
Boris Arias / Johannes Ingildsen vs Federico Agustin Gomez / Luis David Martinez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Gonzalo Escobar / Miguel Reyes-Varela vs Andrea Collarini / Daniel Dutra da Silva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Seoul (🇰🇷 Sud Corea) – Quarti di Finale, cemento
Centre Court – ore 04:00
Yi Zhou
vs Frederico Ferreira Silva
ATP Seoul
Yi Zhou
7
6
Frederico Ferreira Silva
6
3
Vincitore: Zhou
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Coleman Wong vs Yunchaokete Bu
ATP Seoul
Coleman Wong [5]
6
6
Yunchaokete Bu [2]
3
4
Vincitore: Wong
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Ray Ho / Matthew Christopher Romios vs George Goldhoff / Theodore Winegar
ATP Seoul
Ray Ho / Matthew Christopher Romios [1]
3
6
George Goldhoff / Theodore Winegar
6
7
Vincitore: Goldhoff / Winegar
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
df
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
1-4*
1-5*
2*-5
3*-5
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
G. Goldhoff / Winegar
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-5 → 6-5
G. Goldhoff / Winegar
5-4 → 5-5
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-4 → 5-4
G. Goldhoff / Winegar
4-3 → 4-4
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
4-2 → 4-3
G. Goldhoff / Winegar
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
3-2 → 4-2
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
2-2 → 3-2
G. Goldhoff / Winegar
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
G. Goldhoff / Winegar
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Goldhoff / Winegar
3-5 → 3-6
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
G. Goldhoff / Winegar
3-3 → 3-4
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
2-3 → 3-3
G. Goldhoff / Winegar
2-2 → 2-3
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
G. Goldhoff / Winegar
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
0-1 → 1-1
G. Goldhoff / Winegar
0-0 → 0-1
Nathaniel Lammons / Jean-Julien Rojer vs Finn Reynolds / James Watt
ATP Seoul
Nathaniel Lammons / Jean-Julien Rojer
6
7
Finn Reynolds / James Watt [2]
1
6
Vincitore: Lammons / Rojer
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
ace
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
df
3*-3
3-4*
4-4*
5*-4
5*-5
6-5*
6-6 → 7-6
N. Lammons / Rojer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
5-6 → 6-6
F. Reynolds / Watt
5-5 → 5-6
N. Lammons / Rojer
15-0
15-15
df
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
F. Reynolds / Watt
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-4 → 4-5
N. Lammons / Rojer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
df
4-3 → 4-4
F. Reynolds / Watt
3-3 → 4-3
N. Lammons / Rojer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
F. Reynolds / Watt
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 2-3
N. Lammons / Rojer
1-2 → 2-2
F. Reynolds / Watt
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
N. Lammons / Rojer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-1 → 1-1
F. Reynolds / Watt
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Lammons / Rojer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
F. Reynolds / Watt
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
4-1 → 5-1
N. Lammons / Rojer
3-1 → 4-1
F. Reynolds / Watt
2-1 → 3-1
N. Lammons / Rojer
1-1 → 2-1
F. Reynolds / Watt
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
N. Lammons / Rojer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Court 2 – ore 03:00
Sho Shimabukuro vs Kasidit Samrej
ATP Seoul
Sho Shimabukuro
6
6
Kasidit Samrej
3
4
Vincitore: Shimabukuro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Shimabukuro
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Samrej
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
K. Samrej
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
S. Shimabukuro
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
S. Shimabukuro
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
K. Samrej
15-0
15-15
15-30
40-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Elias Ymer vs Jurij Rodionov
ATP Seoul
Jurij Rodionov [4]
4
6
2
Elias Ymer
6
3
6
Vincitore: Ymer
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit