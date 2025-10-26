Masters 1000 Parigi ATP, Copertina

Masters 1000 Parigi: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Turno Decisivo di Qualificazione (LIVE)

26/10/2025 12:39 4 commenti
Reilly Opelka nella foto - foto Getty Images
Reilly Opelka nella foto - foto Getty Images

🇫🇷 Masters 1000 Parigi – Turno Qualificazione (Indoor Hard)

Court 1 – ore 11:00
Sebastian Korda USA vs Valentin Royer FRA
ATP Paris
Sebastian Korda [2]
6
5
6
Valentin Royer [10]
2
7
4
Vincitore: Korda
Mostra dettagli

Francisco Comesana ARG vs David Goffin BEL

ATP Paris
Francisco Comesana [7]
40
6
0
David Goffin
40
1
0
Vincitore: Comesana
Mostra dettagli

Yannick Hanfmann GER vs Jacob Fearnley GBR

ATP Paris
Yannick Hanfmann
4
2
Jacob Fearnley
6
6
Vincitore: Fearnley
Mostra dettagli

Reilly Opelka USA vs Aleksandar Vukic AUS

ATP Paris
Reilly Opelka [5]
0
0
Aleksandar Vukic
0
0
Vincitore: Vukic per walkover
Mostra dettagli





Court 2 – ore 11:00
Botic van de Zandschulp NED vs Ethan Quinn USA

ATP Paris
Botic van de Zandschulp
3
6
Ethan Quinn [12]
6
7
Vincitore: Quinn
Mostra dettagli

Damir Dzumhur BIH vs Aleksandar Kovacevic USA

ATP Paris
Damir Dzumhur [6]
6
6
7
Aleksandar Kovacevic [8]
7
3
6
Vincitore: Dzumhur
Mostra dettagli

Tomas Martin Etcheverry ARG vs Jesper de Jong NED

ATP Paris
Tomas Martin Etcheverry [4]
0
6
1
Jesper de Jong
0
2
2
Mostra dettagli

TAG: ,

4 commenti

MAURO (Guest) 26-10-2025 13:55

Scritto da Dr Ivo
Il tipo nella foto non se lo augura nessuna testa di serie al primo turno!

Ritirato.
Ma forse e’ certo di essere ripescato come LL?

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Il GOAT Bublik 26-10-2025 09:21

@ Dr Ivo (#4507021)

Sarà per il berretto?

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Il GOAT Bublik 26-10-2025 09:20

Oh, reilly!

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Dr Ivo (Guest) 26-10-2025 09:18

Il tipo nella foto non se lo augura nessuna testa di serie al primo turno!

 1
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Il GOAT Bublik, Detuqueridapresencia