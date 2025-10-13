Challenger Olbia, Curitiba, Lincoln, Shenzhen e Hersonissos 6: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)

Stefano Travaglia nella foto
CHALLENGER Olbia 🇮🇹 – Turno Qualificazioni – 1° Turno Md, cemento
Cloto Arena – ore 10:00
Norbert Gombos
vs Arthur Reymond
ATP Olbia
Norbert Gombos [5]•
0
4
Arthur Reymond [11]
0
3
Szymon Kielan vs Lorenzo Carboni
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Hugo Grenier vs Nishesh Basavareddy (Non prima 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Moez Echargui vs Edas Butvilas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Stefano Travaglia vs Luca Van Assche
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 10:00
Clement Tabur vs Maks Kasnikowski
ATP Olbia
Clement Tabur [1]
0
3
Maks Kasnikowski [10]•
40
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Tabur
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
Daniil Glinka vs Enrico Dalla Valle
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alexis Galarneau vs Luka Pavlovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 10:00
Tom Paris vs Matthew William Donald
ATP Olbia
Tom Paris [2]•
A
4
Matthew William Donald [12]
40
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Paris
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
M. William Donald
3-2 → 4-2
T. Paris
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
M. William Donald
2-1 → 2-2
Christoph Negritu vs Michele Ribecai
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Hersonissos 6 🇬🇷 – Turno Qualificazioni – 1° Turno Md, cemento
Centre Court – ore 10:00
Harry Wendelken
vs Radu Albot
ATP Hersonissos
Harry Wendelken [6]
0
4
Radu Albot [12]•
0
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Wendelken
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
R. Albot
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
Dali Blanch vs Michalis Sakellaridis (Non prima 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs Dennis Novak (Non prima 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 20 – ore 10:00
Petr Brunclik vs Petr Nesterov
ATP Hersonissos
Petr Brunclik [3]•
40
3
Petr Nesterov [9]
40
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Brunclik
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
P. Nesterov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
P. Brunclik
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Charles Broom vs Dimitris Azoidis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Oliver Crawford vs Luca Preda (Non prima 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 21 – ore 10:00
Karan Singh vs Niels Visker
ATP Hersonissos
Karan Singh [2]•
15
5
Niels Visker
30
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Singh
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
N. Visker
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-0 → 4-1
K. Singh
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-0 → 4-0
Max Basing vs Alberto Barroso Campos (Non prima 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jacopo Berrettini vs Fabrizio Andaloro (Non prima 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Shenzhen 4 🇨🇳 – Turno Qualificazioni – 1° Turno Md, cemento
Center Court – ore 05:00
S D Prajwal Dev
vs Egor Agafonov
ATP Shenzhen
Egor Agafonov [3]
0
0
0
S D Prajwal Dev•
0
6
2
Vincitore: Dev
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Agafonov
0-15
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
ace
0-1 → 0-2
S. D Prajwal Dev
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. D Prajwal Dev
0-4 → 0-5
E. Agafonov
15-0
15-15
30-30
df
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
S. D Prajwal Dev
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
S. D Prajwal Dev
0-0 → 0-1
Maxim Zhukov vs Ye Cong Mo (Non prima 06:30)
ATP Shenzhen
Maxim Zhukov [6]
4
3
Ye Cong Mo
6
6
Vincitore: Mo
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Cong Mo
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
3-5 → 3-6
M. Zhukov
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-5 → 3-5
M. Zhukov
15-0
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
M. Zhukov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Y. Cong Mo
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Zhukov
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
4-5 → 4-6
Y. Cong Mo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
M. Zhukov
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
M. Zhukov
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
M. Zhukov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
Y. Cong Mo
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
Jie Cui vs James McCabe (Non prima 08:00)
ATP Shenzhen
Jie Cui
30
6
3
James McCabe [5]•
40
4
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. McCabe
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
J. McCabe
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Cui
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
J. McCabe
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
J. McCabe
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Hyeon Chung vs Rigele Te
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Covered Court 2 – ore 05:00
Sergey Fomin vs Evan Zhu
ATP Shenzhen
Sergey Fomin [5]
6
1
6
Evan Zhu [7]
3
6
3
Vincitore: Fomin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
E. Zhu
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
4-3 → 5-3
E. Zhu
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
E. Zhu
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Zhu
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
S. Fomin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
E. Zhu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Zhu
15-0
15-15
40-15
40-30
df
5-2 → 5-3
E. Zhu
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
S. Fomin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
S. Fomin
15-0
30-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
E. Zhu
15-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
S. Fomin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Tsung-Hao Huang vs Xiaofei Wang
ATP Shenzhen
Tsung-Hao Huang [2]
4
6
3
Xiaofei Wang
6
3
6
Vincitore: Wang
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
X. Wang
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
X. Wang
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
X. Wang
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
X. Wang
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
3-2 → 3-3
X. Wang
0-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
X. Wang
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
T. Huang
0-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
X. Wang
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
T. Huang
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
3-5 → 4-5
X. Wang
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
X. Wang
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
T. Huang
0-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
0-2 → 1-2
Pavel Kotov vs Tianhui Zhang (Non prima 08:00)
ATP Shenzhen
Pavel Kotov
15
6
4
Tianhui Zhang•
15
4
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Zhang
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
T. Zhang
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Covered Court 4 – ore 05:00
Luca Castelnuovo vs Sidharth Rawat
ATP Shenzhen
Luca Castelnuovo [1]
6
7
Sidharth Rawat [11]
4
6
Vincitore: Castelnuovo
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
ace
3-0*
3-1*
4*-1
4*-2
5-2*
ace
6-2*
6*-3
6-6 → 7-6
L. Castelnuovo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-6 → 6-6
S. Rawat
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
L. Castelnuovo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
L. Castelnuovo
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
3-4 → 4-4
L. Castelnuovo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
L. Castelnuovo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
L. Castelnuovo
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
ace
0-1 → 1-1
S. Rawat
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Castelnuovo
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
L. Castelnuovo
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
4-3 → 5-3
L. Castelnuovo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 4-2
S. Rawat
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
L. Castelnuovo
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
L. Castelnuovo
0-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
S. Rawat
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Aoran Wang vs Koki Matsuda (Non prima 06:30)
ATP Shenzhen
Aoran Wang
6
6
Koki Matsuda [12]
4
4
Vincitore: Wang
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Matsuda
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Wang
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Matsuda
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
5-4 → 6-4
A. Wang
30-0
ace
30-15
df
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
K. Matsuda
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
A. Wang
15-0
15-15
40-15
ace
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Wang
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
K. Matsuda
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
CHALLENGER Lincoln 🇺🇸 – Turno Qualificazioni – 1° Turno Md, cemento (indoor)
Stadium – ore 17:00
Cannon Kingsley
vs Justin Boulais
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Andrew Fenty vs Karl Poling
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Nicolas Arseneault vs Strong Kirchheimer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mitchell Krueger vs Jack Pinnington Jones
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Olle Wallin vs Michael Mmoh (Non prima 01:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Nicolas Arseneault / Antoine Ghibaudo vs Andrew Fenty / Noah Schachter
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – ore 17:00
Dan Martin vs Adhithya Ganesan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Aidan McHugh vs Keegan Smith
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Max Wiskandt vs Erik Arutiunian
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Alex Rybakov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alfredo Perez vs Dmitry Popko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Johannus Monday vs Tyler Zink
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Curitiba 🇧🇷 – Turno Qualificazioni – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta
Quadra Central – ore 15:00
Enzo Camargo Lima
vs Mateus Alves
ATP Curitiba
Enzo Camargo Lima•
30
2
Mateus Alves [9]
15
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Alves
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
2-2 → 2-3
E. Camargo Lima
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
M. Alves
0-15
0-30
15-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
E. Camargo Lima
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Gustavo Heide vs Pedro Sakamoto
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Santiago Rodriguez Taverna vs Thiago Agustin Tirante (Non prima 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Emilio Nava vs Adolfo Daniel Vallejo (Non prima 21:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Joao Eduardo Schiessl vs Alex Barrena (Non prima 23:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Quadra 1 – ore 15:00
Juan Pablo Varillas vs Percy Buffara
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Miguel Tobon vs Bruno Kuzuhara
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Juan Pablo Ficovich vs Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez (Non prima 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Andrea Collarini / Nicolas Kicker vs Luis “Guto” Miguel / Jose Pereira
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Quadra Pedro Amadeu – ore 15:00
Jefferson Wendler Filho vs Alex Hernandez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pedro Boscardin Dias vs Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Daniel Dutra da Silva vs
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Quadra 2 – ore 15:00
Sebastian Gima vs Aristotelis Thanos
ATP Curitiba
Sebastian Gima•
0
0
Aristotelis Thanos [10]
0
1
vs
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit