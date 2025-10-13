Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Olbia, Curitiba, Lincoln, Shenzhen e Hersonissos 6: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)

Stefano Travaglia nella foto
Stefano Travaglia nella foto

CHALLENGER Olbia 🇮🇹 – Turno Qualificazioni – 1° Turno Md, cemento

Cloto Arena – ore 10:00
Norbert Gombos SVK vs Arthur Reymond FRA
ATP Olbia
Norbert Gombos [5]
0
4
Arthur Reymond [11]
0
3
Szymon Kielan POL vs Lorenzo Carboni ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Hugo Grenier FRA vs Nishesh Basavareddy USA (Non prima 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Moez Echargui TUN vs Edas Butvilas LTU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Stefano Travaglia ITA vs Luca Van Assche FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 10:00
Clement Tabur FRA vs Maks Kasnikowski POL

ATP Olbia
Clement Tabur [1]
0
3
Maks Kasnikowski [10]
40
2
Daniil Glinka EST vs Enrico Dalla Valle ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexis Galarneau CAN vs Luka Pavlovic FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – ore 10:00
Tom Paris FRA vs Matthew William Donald CZE

ATP Olbia
Tom Paris [2]
A
4
Matthew William Donald [12]
40
2
Christoph Negritu GER vs Michele Ribecai ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Hersonissos 6 🇬🇷 – Turno Qualificazioni – 1° Turno Md, cemento

Centre Court – ore 10:00
Harry Wendelken GBR vs Radu Albot MDA
ATP Hersonissos
Harry Wendelken [6]
0
4
Radu Albot [12]
0
0
Dali Blanch USA vs Michalis Sakellaridis GRE (Non prima 11:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Bernabe Zapata Miralles ESP vs Dennis Novak AUT (Non prima 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 20 – ore 10:00
Petr Brunclik CZE vs Petr Nesterov BUL

ATP Hersonissos
Petr Brunclik [3]
40
3
Petr Nesterov [9]
40
2
Charles Broom GBR vs Dimitris Azoidis GRE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Oliver Crawford GBR vs Luca Preda ROU (Non prima 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 21 – ore 10:00
Karan Singh IND vs Niels Visker NED

ATP Hersonissos
Karan Singh [2]
15
5
Niels Visker
30
2
Max Basing GBR vs Alberto Barroso Campos ESP (Non prima 11:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jacopo Berrettini ITA vs Fabrizio Andaloro ITA (Non prima 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Shenzhen 4 🇨🇳 – Turno Qualificazioni – 1° Turno Md, cemento

Center Court – ore 05:00
S D Prajwal Dev IND vs Egor Agafonov RUS
ATP Shenzhen
Egor Agafonov [3]
0
0
0
S D Prajwal Dev
0
6
2
Vincitore: Dev
Maxim Zhukov RUS vs Ye Cong Mo CHN (Non prima 06:30)

ATP Shenzhen
Maxim Zhukov [6]
4
3
Ye Cong Mo
6
6
Vincitore: Mo
Jie Cui CHN vs James McCabe AUS (Non prima 08:00)

ATP Shenzhen
Jie Cui
30
6
3
James McCabe [5]
40
4
3
Hyeon Chung KOR vs Rigele Te CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Covered Court 2 – ore 05:00
Sergey Fomin UZB vs Evan Zhu USA

ATP Shenzhen
Sergey Fomin [5]
6
1
6
Evan Zhu [7]
3
6
3
Vincitore: Fomin
Tsung-Hao Huang TPE vs Xiaofei Wang CHN

ATP Shenzhen
Tsung-Hao Huang [2]
4
6
3
Xiaofei Wang
6
3
6
Vincitore: Wang
Pavel Kotov RUS vs Tianhui Zhang CHN (Non prima 08:00)

ATP Shenzhen
Pavel Kotov
15
6
4
Tianhui Zhang
15
4
2
Mostra dettagli



Covered Court 4 – ore 05:00
Luca Castelnuovo SUI vs Sidharth Rawat IND

ATP Shenzhen
Luca Castelnuovo [1]
6
7
Sidharth Rawat [11]
4
6
Vincitore: Castelnuovo
Aoran Wang CHN vs Koki Matsuda JPN (Non prima 06:30)

ATP Shenzhen
Aoran Wang
6
6
Koki Matsuda [12]
4
4
Vincitore: Wang
CHALLENGER Lincoln 🇺🇸 – Turno Qualificazioni – 1° Turno Md, cemento (indoor)

Stadium – ore 17:00
Cannon Kingsley USA vs Justin Boulais CAN
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andrew Fenty USA vs Karl Poling USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Nicolas Arseneault CAN vs Strong Kirchheimer USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mitchell Krueger USA vs Jack Pinnington Jones GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Olle Wallin SWE vs Michael Mmoh USA (Non prima 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Nicolas Arseneault CAN / Antoine Ghibaudo FRA vs Andrew Fenty USA / Noah Schachter USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 5 – ore 17:00
Dan Martin CAN vs Adhithya Ganesan USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Aidan McHugh GBR vs Keegan Smith USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Max Wiskandt GER vs Erik Arutiunian BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Dhakshineswar Suresh IND vs Alex Rybakov USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alfredo Perez USA vs Dmitry Popko KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Johannus Monday GBR vs Tyler Zink USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Curitiba 🇧🇷 – Turno Qualificazioni – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta

Quadra Central – ore 15:00
Enzo Camargo Lima BRA vs Mateus Alves BRA
ATP Curitiba
Enzo Camargo Lima
30
2
Mateus Alves [9]
15
3
Gustavo Heide BRA vs Pedro Sakamoto BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Santiago Rodriguez Taverna ARG vs Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG (Non prima 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Emilio Nava USA vs Adolfo Daniel Vallejo PAR (Non prima 21:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Joao Eduardo Schiessl BRA vs Alex Barrena ARG (Non prima 23:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Quadra 1 – ore 15:00
Juan Pablo Varillas PER vs Percy Buffara BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Miguel Tobon COL vs Bruno Kuzuhara USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Juan Pablo Ficovich ARG vs Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez MEX (Non prima 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andrea Collarini ARG / Nicolas Kicker ARG vs Luis “Guto” Miguel BRA / Jose Pereira BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Quadra Pedro Amadeu – ore 15:00
Jefferson Wendler Filho BRA vs Alex Hernandez MEX

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pedro Boscardin Dias BRA vs Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Daniel Dutra da Silva BRA vs it

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Quadra 2 – ore 15:00
Sebastian Gima ROU vs Aristotelis Thanos GRE

ATP Curitiba
Sebastian Gima
0
0
Aristotelis Thanos [10]
0
1
it vs it

Il match deve ancora iniziare

