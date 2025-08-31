Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Genova, Siviglia, Tulln, Shanghai, Cassis e Istanbul: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

31/08/2025 09:10 1 commento
Giovanni Fonio nella foto
CHALLENGER Genova 🇮🇹 – 1° turno Qualificazione, terra battuta

Center Court – ore 10:00
Andrea Picchione ITA vs Simone Agostini ITA
ATP Genoa
Andrea Picchione [2]
40
4
Simone Agostini
40
0
Gabriele Piraino ITA vs Filippo Romano ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Franco Agamenone ITA vs Gianluca Cadenasso ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Giovanni Fonio ITA vs Jacopo Vasami ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 10:00
Nicola Rispoli ITA vs Tommaso Compagnucci ITA

ATP Genoa
Nicola Rispoli
0
3
Tommaso Compagnucci [9]
0
3
Daniel Cukierman ISR vs Federico Bondioli ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Vito Antonio Darderi ITA vs Enrico Dalla Valle ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Adil Kalyanpur IND vs Gabriele Pennaforti ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – ore 10:00
Lorenzo Elia ITA vs Eero Vasa FIN

ATP Genoa
Lorenzo Elia
30
1
0
Eero Vasa [12]
15
6
0
Tom Gentzsch GER vs Gregoire Jacq FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alternate it vs Augusto Virgili ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Giovanni Oradini ITA vs Christian Sigsgaard DEN

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Cassis 🇫🇷 – 1° turno Qualificazione, cemento

CENTRAL CABESTO – ore 10:00
Nikolay Vylegzhanin RUS vs Nicolas Tepmahc FRA
ATP Cassis
Nikolay Vylegzhanin [5]
40
2
Nicolas Tepmahc
30
4
Justin Engel GER vs Damien Salvestre FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Kenny De Schepper FRA vs Robin Catry FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

David Pichler AUT vs Arthur Reymond FRA (Non prima 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 1 – ore 10:00
Cyril Vandermeersch FRA vs Cannon Kingsley USA

ATP Cassis
Cyril Vandermeersch
0
3
Cannon Kingsley [10]
0
2
Hugo Car FRA vs Maxime Janvier FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pierre Antoine Tailleu FRA vs Egor Gerasimov BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jakub Paul SUI vs Enzo Wallart FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 2 – ore 10:00
Olaf Pieczkowski POL vs Matteo Covato ITA

ATP Cassis
Olaf Pieczkowski [4]
0
3
Matteo Covato
0
2
Hugo Cardinaud FRA vs Felix Corwin USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Hamish Stewart GBR vs Leo Raquillet FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Filippo Moroni ITA vs Lui Maxted GBR (Non prima 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Istanbul 🇹🇷 – 1° turno Qualificazione, cemento

Center Court – ore 09:00
Luca Potenza ITA vs Manas Dhamne IND
ATP Istanbul
Luca Potenza [5]
40
7
0
Manas Dhamne
40
6
1
Vadym Ursu UKR vs Georgii Kravchenko UKR (Non prima 10:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ivan Nedelko RUS vs Cagan Efe Tufekci TUR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gokberk Saritas TUR vs Daniel Masur GER (Non prima 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Limak Court – ore 09:00
Max Wiskandt GER vs Michal Krajci SVK

ATP Istanbul
Max Wiskandt [3]
0
6
1
1
Michal Krajci
30
3
6
1
S Mert Ozdemir TUR vs Louis Wessels GER (Non prima 10:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Zura Tkemaladze GEO vs Aleksandre Bakshi GEO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Miguel Tobon COL vs Luca Castagnola ITA (Non prima 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 3 – ore 09:00
Bora Sengul TUR vs Arda Azkara TUR

ATP Istanbul
Bora Sengul
1
3
Arda Azkara [8]
6
6
Vincitore: Azkara
Alexander Donski BUL vs Mert Alkaya TUR (Non prima 10:30)

ATP Istanbul
Alexander Donski
0
0
Mert Alkaya [12]
0
0
Karan Singh IND vs Peter Makk HUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alex Hernandez MEX vs Connor Thomson GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Seville 🇪🇸 – 1° turno Qualificazione, terra battuta

Central – ore 11:00
Charlie Robertson GBR vs Sergi Perez Contri ESP
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Inaki Montes-De La Torre ESP vs Benjamin Winter Lopez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Max Alcala Gurri ESP vs Mario Gonzalez Fernandez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Raul Brancaccio ITA vs Ivan Marrero Curbelo ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Pista 3 – ore 11:00
David Jorda Sanchis ESP vs Pablo Perez Navarro ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Robert Strombachs LAT vs Filip Pieczonka POL (Non prima 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alejandro Turriziani Alvarez ESP vs Alex Martinez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alberto Barroso Campos ESP vs Carlos Lopez Montagud ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Pista 4 – ore 11:00
John Sperle GER vs Federico Iannaccone ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mario Mansilla Diez ESP vs Jonas Forejtek CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pedro Vives Marcos ESP vs Dominik Kellovsky CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Miguel Damas ESP vs Szymon Kielan POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER Shanghai 🇨🇳 – 1° turno Qualificazione, cemento

Court 3 – ore 04:00
Sergey Fomin UZB vs Tianhui Zhang CHN
ATP Shanghai
Tianhui Zhang
2
0
Sergey Fomin [10]
6
6
Vincitore: Fomin
Masamichi Imamura JPN vs Hanyi Liu CHN

ATP Shanghai
Hanyi Liu
4
1
Masamichi Imamura [7]
6
6
Vincitore: Imamura
Filip Peliwo POL vs Luca Castelnuovo SUI (Non prima 08:00)

ATP Shanghai
Filip Peliwo
7
6
Luca Castelnuovo [11]
6
3
Vincitore: Peliwo
Court 4 – ore 04:00
Yaojie Zeng CHN vs Ryuki Matsuda JPN

ATP Shanghai
Yaojie Zeng
7
3
6
Ryuki Matsuda [12]
6
6
3
Vincitore: Zeng
Kasidit Samrej THA vs Aoran Wang CHN

ATP Shanghai
Kasidit Samrej [4]
6
7
Aoran Wang
1
6
Vincitore: Samrej
Alexandr Binda ITA vs James Watt NZL (Non prima 08:00)

ATP Shanghai
Alexandr Binda [6]
15
3
3
James Watt
15
6
4
Mostra dettagli



Court 7 – ore 04:00
Tsung-Hao Huang TPE vs Moerani Bouzige AUS

ATP Shanghai
Moerani Bouzige [3]
6
3
Tsung-Hao Huang
7
6
Vincitore: Huang
Joshua Charlton AUS vs Denis Yevseyev KAZ

ATP Shanghai
Denis Yevseyev [1]
0
6
4
0
Joshua Charlton
0
4
6
2
Vincitore: Charlton
Petr Bar Biryukov RUS vs Ramkumar Ramanathan IND (Non prima 08:00)

ATP Shanghai
Petr Bar Biryukov [2]
7
7
Ramkumar Ramanathan
6
6
Vincitore: Bar Biryukov
Court 5 – ore 04:00
Hiroki Moriya JPN vs Shixun Zhu CHN

ATP Shanghai
Hiroki Moriya [5]
0
6
5
Shixun Zhu
0
4
0
Vincitore: Moriya
Renta Tokuda JPN vs Linghao Zhang CHN

ATP Shanghai
Linghao Zhang
2
2
Renta Tokuda [8]
6
6
Vincitore: Tokuda
Ajeet Rai NZL vs Kokoro Isomura JPN (Non prima 08:00)

ATP Shanghai
Ajeet Rai
6
6
Kokoro Isomura [9]
7
7
Vincitore: Isomura
CHALLENGER Tulln 🇦🇹 – 1° turno Qualificazione, terra battuta

Centre Court – ore 10:00
Dennis Novak AUT vs Sebastian Sorger AUT
ATP Tulln
Dennis Novak [4]
0
3
Sebastian Sorger
30
2
Rudolf Molleker GER vs Bastian Berenz AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jan Jermar CZE vs Jozef Kovalik SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jiri Barnat CZE vs Martin Krumich CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 1 – ore 10:00
Piet Luis Pinter AUT vs Sebastian Gima ROU
ATP Tulln
Piet Luis Pinter
15
4
Sebastian Gima [11]
0
3
Maxim Mrva CZE vs Denys Molchanov UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gregor Ramskogler AUT vs Dan Martin CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Kai Wehnelt GER vs Michael Vrbensky CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 2 – ore 10:00
Alexander Wagner AUT vs Anton Matusevich GBR
ATP Tulln
Alexander Wagner
15
3
0
Anton Matusevich [8]
0
6
0
Gabi Adrian Boitan ROU vs David Poljak CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jakub Nicod CZE vs Benedikt Szerencsits AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

