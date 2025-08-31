Challenger Genova, Siviglia, Tulln, Shanghai, Cassis e Istanbul: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

Giovanni Fonio nella foto
CHALLENGER Genova 🇮🇹 – 1° turno Qualificazione, terra battuta
Center Court – ore 10:00
Andrea Picchione
vs Simone Agostini
ATP Genoa
Andrea Picchione [2]
40
4
Simone Agostini•
40
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Agostini
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A. Picchione
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-0 → 4-0
S. Agostini
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
A. Picchione
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
S. Agostini
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Gabriele Piraino vs Filippo Romano
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Franco Agamenone vs Gianluca Cadenasso
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Giovanni Fonio vs Jacopo Vasami
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 10:00
Nicola Rispoli vs Tommaso Compagnucci
ATP Genoa
Nicola Rispoli
0
3
Tommaso Compagnucci [9]•
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Rispoli
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
T. Compagnucci
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
N. Rispoli
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
2-1 → 2-2
T. Compagnucci
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
T. Compagnucci
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Daniel Cukierman vs Federico Bondioli
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Vito Antonio Darderi vs Enrico Dalla Valle
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Adil Kalyanpur vs Gabriele Pennaforti
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 10:00
Lorenzo Elia vs Eero Vasa
ATP Genoa
Lorenzo Elia•
30
1
0
Eero Vasa [12]
15
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Vasa
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
L. Elia
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
L. Elia
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Tom Gentzsch vs Gregoire Jacq
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alternate vs Augusto Virgili
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Giovanni Oradini vs Christian Sigsgaard
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Cassis 🇫🇷 – 1° turno Qualificazione, cemento
CENTRAL CABESTO – ore 10:00
Nikolay Vylegzhanin
vs Nicolas Tepmahc
ATP Cassis
Nikolay Vylegzhanin [5]•
40
2
Nicolas Tepmahc
30
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Vylegzhanin
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
N. Tepmahc
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
N. Vylegzhanin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Justin Engel vs Damien Salvestre
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Kenny De Schepper vs Robin Catry
Il match deve ancora iniziare
David Pichler vs Arthur Reymond (Non prima 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 1 – ore 10:00
Cyril Vandermeersch vs Cannon Kingsley
ATP Cassis
Cyril Vandermeersch•
0
3
Cannon Kingsley [10]
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Kingsley
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
C. Vandermeersch
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
C. Kingsley
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-0 → 2-1
C. Vandermeersch
1-0 → 2-0
C. Kingsley
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 1-0
Hugo Car vs Maxime Janvier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pierre Antoine Tailleu vs Egor Gerasimov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jakub Paul vs Enzo Wallart
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 2 – ore 10:00
Olaf Pieczkowski vs Matteo Covato
ATP Cassis
Olaf Pieczkowski [4]
0
3
Matteo Covato•
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Pieczkowski
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Covato
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
O. Pieczkowski
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
M. Covato
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
O. Pieczkowski
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Hugo Cardinaud vs Felix Corwin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Hamish Stewart vs Leo Raquillet
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Filippo Moroni vs Lui Maxted (Non prima 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Istanbul 🇹🇷 – 1° turno Qualificazione, cemento
Center Court – ore 09:00
Luca Potenza
vs Manas Dhamne
ATP Istanbul
Luca Potenza [5]
40
7
0
Manas Dhamne•
40
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Dhamne
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
L. Potenza
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
2-1*
2-2*
ace
3*-2
df
3*-3
df
4-3*
5-3*
6*-3
6-6 → 7-6
M. Dhamne
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
L. Potenza
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
M. Dhamne
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
L. Potenza
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 4-4
M. Dhamne
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
L. Potenza
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
L. Potenza
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Vadym Ursu vs Georgii Kravchenko (Non prima 10:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ivan Nedelko vs Cagan Efe Tufekci
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Gokberk Saritas vs Daniel Masur (Non prima 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Limak Court – ore 09:00
Max Wiskandt vs Michal Krajci
ATP Istanbul
Max Wiskandt [3]
0
6
1
1
Michal Krajci•
30
3
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Wiskandt
0-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Wiskandt
0-15
15-15
15-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-5 → 1-6
M. Krajci
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
M. Wiskandt
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-3 → 1-4
M. Wiskandt
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
df
1-1 → 1-2
M. Wiskandt
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Wiskandt
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
M. Wiskandt
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
S Mert Ozdemir vs Louis Wessels (Non prima 10:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Zura Tkemaladze vs Aleksandre Bakshi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Miguel Tobon vs Luca Castagnola (Non prima 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – ore 09:00
Bora Sengul vs Arda Azkara
ATP Istanbul
Bora Sengul
1
3
Arda Azkara [8]
6
6
Vincitore: Azkara
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Sengul
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
A. Azkara
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 3-5
B. Sengul
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
A. Azkara
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
B. Sengul
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
A. Azkara
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Azkara
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
1-5 → 1-6
B. Sengul
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
A. Azkara
0-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
Alexander Donski vs Mert Alkaya (Non prima 10:30)
ATP Istanbul
Alexander Donski
0
0
Mert Alkaya [12]
0
0
Karan Singh vs Peter Makk
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alex Hernandez vs Connor Thomson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Seville 🇪🇸 – 1° turno Qualificazione, terra battuta
Central – ore 11:00
Charlie Robertson
vs Sergi Perez Contri
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Inaki Montes-De La Torre vs Benjamin Winter Lopez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Max Alcala Gurri vs Mario Gonzalez Fernandez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Raul Brancaccio vs Ivan Marrero Curbelo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pista 3 – ore 11:00
David Jorda Sanchis vs Pablo Perez Navarro
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Robert Strombachs vs Filip Pieczonka (Non prima 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alejandro Turriziani Alvarez vs Alex Martinez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alberto Barroso Campos vs Carlos Lopez Montagud
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pista 4 – ore 11:00
John Sperle vs Federico Iannaccone
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mario Mansilla Diez vs Jonas Forejtek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pedro Vives Marcos vs Dominik Kellovsky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Miguel Damas vs Szymon Kielan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Shanghai 🇨🇳 – 1° turno Qualificazione, cemento
Court 3 – ore 04:00
Sergey Fomin
vs Tianhui Zhang
ATP Shanghai
Tianhui Zhang
2
0
Sergey Fomin [10]
6
6
Vincitore: Fomin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Fomin
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
T. Zhang
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
T. Zhang
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Zhang
15-40
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
T. Zhang
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
15-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
Masamichi Imamura vs Hanyi Liu
ATP Shanghai
Hanyi Liu
4
1
Masamichi Imamura [7]
6
6
Vincitore: Imamura
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Liu
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
M. Imamura
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-2 → 0-3
H. Liu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
M. Imamura
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Liu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
M. Imamura
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-4 → 4-5
H. Liu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
M. Imamura
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
M. Imamura
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
H. Liu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
H. Liu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
M. Imamura
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Filip Peliwo vs Luca Castelnuovo (Non prima 08:00)
ATP Shanghai
Filip Peliwo
7
6
Luca Castelnuovo [11]
6
3
Vincitore: Peliwo
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Castelnuovo
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
L. Castelnuovo
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
F. Peliwo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
L. Castelnuovo
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
3-1*
4*-1
5*-1
6-1*
6-2*
6*-3
6-6 → 7-6
L. Castelnuovo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
F. Peliwo
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
L. Castelnuovo
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
F. Peliwo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
L. Castelnuovo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
F. Peliwo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
L. Castelnuovo
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
0-2 → 1-2
F. Peliwo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Court 4 – ore 04:00
Yaojie Zeng vs Ryuki Matsuda
ATP Shanghai
Yaojie Zeng
7
3
6
Ryuki Matsuda [12]
6
6
3
Vincitore: Zeng
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Y. Zeng
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
R. Matsuda
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-1 → 4-2
Y. Zeng
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
R. Matsuda
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-1 → 3-1
Y. Zeng
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
R. Matsuda
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Matsuda
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
Y. Zeng
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
1-4 → 2-4
Y. Zeng
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
1-2 → 1-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
ace
2-0*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
5-1*
6*-1
6-6 → 7-6
R. Matsuda
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
6-5 → 6-6
Y. Zeng
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
R. Matsuda
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
Y. Zeng
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 5-4
Y. Zeng
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
Y. Zeng
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
R. Matsuda
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
Y. Zeng
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
R. Matsuda
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Kasidit Samrej vs Aoran Wang
ATP Shanghai
Kasidit Samrej [4]
6
7
Aoran Wang
1
6
Vincitore: Samrej
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
ace
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
3-4*
4-4*
4*-5
5*-5
5-6*
6-6*
7*-6
7*-7
8-7*
6-6 → 7-6
K. Samrej
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
K. Samrej
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
A. Wang
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
5-3 → 5-4
K. Samrej
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-3 → 5-3
K. Samrej
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
df
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
A. Wang
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
3-1 → 3-2
K. Samrej
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
ace
2-1 → 3-1
A. Wang
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
K. Samrej
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
A. Wang
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Wang
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
K. Samrej
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
2-0 → 3-0
A. Wang
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Alexandr Binda vs James Watt (Non prima 08:00)
ATP Shanghai
Alexandr Binda [6]
15
3
3
James Watt•
15
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Binda
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
J. Watt
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 1-3
A. Binda
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Watt
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
A. Binda
30-40
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
J. Watt
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
J. Watt
15-0
ace
15-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
A. Binda
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
df
0-1 → 0-2
J. Watt
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Court 7 – ore 04:00
Tsung-Hao Huang vs Moerani Bouzige
ATP Shanghai
Moerani Bouzige [3]
6
3
Tsung-Hao Huang
7
6
Vincitore: Huang
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Bouzige
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
T. Huang
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-3 → 1-4
M. Bouzige
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
M. Bouzige
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
3*-5
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
M. Bouzige
0-15
df
0-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-5 → 6-5
T. Huang
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
T. Huang
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 3-3
M. Bouzige
40-A
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
T. Huang
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Bouzige
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Bouzige
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Joshua Charlton vs Denis Yevseyev
ATP Shanghai
Denis Yevseyev [1]
0
6
4
0
Joshua Charlton•
0
4
6
2
Vincitore: Charlton
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Yevseyev
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
J. Charlton
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Yevseyev
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
J. Charlton
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
3-5 → 4-5
D. Yevseyev
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
J. Charlton
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
D. Yevseyev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
J. Charlton
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Yevseyev
0-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
5-4 → 6-4
J. Charlton
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
5-3 → 5-4
D. Yevseyev
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
D. Yevseyev
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
J. Charlton
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
D. Yevseyev
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
Petr Bar Biryukov vs Ramkumar Ramanathan (Non prima 08:00)
ATP Shanghai
Petr Bar Biryukov [2]
7
7
Ramkumar Ramanathan
6
6
Vincitore: Bar Biryukov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
5-1*
5*-2
6*-2
6-3*
6-6 → 7-6
R. Ramanathan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
R. Ramanathan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-3 → 4-4
P. Bar Biryukov
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
R. Ramanathan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
P. Bar Biryukov
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
2-1*
3-1*
4*-1
4*-2
5-2*
5*-4
6*-4
6-5*
6-6*
7*-6
6-6 → 7-6
P. Bar Biryukov
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
R. Ramanathan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
R. Ramanathan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Court 5 – ore 04:00
Hiroki Moriya vs Shixun Zhu
ATP Shanghai
Hiroki Moriya [5]•
0
6
5
Shixun Zhu
0
4
0
Vincitore: Moriya
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Zhu
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
2-0 → 3-0
S. Zhu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Zhu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
H. Moriya
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 5-3
H. Moriya
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 4-2
S. Zhu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
S. Zhu
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
H. Moriya
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
0-1 → 1-1
S. Zhu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Renta Tokuda vs Linghao Zhang
ATP Shanghai
Linghao Zhang
2
2
Renta Tokuda [8]
6
6
Vincitore: Tokuda
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Zhang
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
R. Tokuda
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 1-3
L. Zhang
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
R. Tokuda
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Zhang
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
R. Tokuda
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
L. Zhang
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
R. Tokuda
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
L. Zhang
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
L. Zhang
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Ajeet Rai vs Kokoro Isomura (Non prima 08:00)
ATP Shanghai
Ajeet Rai
6
6
Kokoro Isomura [9]
7
7
Vincitore: Isomura
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
6-4*
6*-5
6*-6
6-7*
6-6 → 6-7
A. Rai
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-5 → 6-5
K. Isomura
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
A. Rai
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
A. Rai
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
K. Isomura
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
A. Rai
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
K. Isomura
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Rai
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
K. Isomura
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
A. Rai
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
3-4*
3-5*
3*-6
4*-6
6-6 → 6-7
A. Rai
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
5-6 → 6-6
A. Rai
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 4-4
K. Isomura
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
K. Isomura
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Rai
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
K. Isomura
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Rai
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
0-1 → 1-1
K. Isomura
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
CHALLENGER Tulln 🇦🇹 – 1° turno Qualificazione, terra battuta
Centre Court – ore 10:00
Dennis Novak
vs Sebastian Sorger
ATP Tulln
Dennis Novak [4]•
0
3
Sebastian Sorger
30
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Sorger
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
S. Sorger
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
D. Novak
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Rudolf Molleker vs Bastian Berenz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jan Jermar vs Jozef Kovalik
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jiri Barnat vs Martin Krumich
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 10:00
Piet Luis Pinter
vs Sebastian Gima
ATP Tulln
Piet Luis Pinter•
15
4
Sebastian Gima [11]
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Gima
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
P. Luis Pinter
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
S. Gima
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
S. Gima
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
0-2 → 1-2
P. Luis Pinter
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
Maxim Mrva vs Denys Molchanov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Gregor Ramskogler vs Dan Martin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Kai Wehnelt vs Michael Vrbensky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 10:00
Alexander Wagner
vs Anton Matusevich
ATP Tulln
Alexander Wagner•
15
3
0
Anton Matusevich [8]
0
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Matusevich
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
A. Wagner
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
Gabi Adrian Boitan vs David Poljak
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jakub Nicod vs Benedikt Szerencsits
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1 commento
Piraino supererà le quali senza problemi