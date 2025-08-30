Challenger 75 Cassis: Il Tabellone Principale e di Qualificazione con il programma di domani. Due azzurri nelle quali

Challenger 75 Cassis – Tabellone Principale – hard

(1) Quentin Halys vs (Alt) Daniil Glinka

Qualifier vs Dan Added

Arthur Fery vs Michael Geerts

Qualifier vs (5) Titouan Droguet

(4) Jurij Rodionov vs Matteo Martineau

Robin Bertrand vs Edas Butvilas

Lucas Poullain vs Michael Mmoh

Clement Chidekh vs (8) Valentin Vacherot

(6) Timofey Skatov vs Antoine Escoffier

(WC) Benoit Paire vs (WC) Mae Malige

Qualifier vs Eliakim Coulibaly

(NG) Aryan Shah vs (3) Billy Harris

(7) Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg vs (WC) Etienne Donnet

Qualifier vs Qualifier

Tom Paris vs (Alt) Olle Wallin

Qualifier vs (2) Mark Lajal

(1) Justin Engelvs (WC) Damien Salvestre(WC) Hugo Cardinaudvs (9) Felix Corwin

(2) Jakub Paul vs Enzo Wallart

(Alt) David Pichler vs (11) Arthur Reymond

(3) Hamish Stewart vs Leo Raquillet

(WC) Pierre Antoine Tailleu vs (8) Egor Gerasimov

(4) Olaf Pieczkowski vs (Alt) Matteo Covato

Cyril Vandermeersch vs (10) Cannon Kingsley

(5) Nikolay Vylegzhanin vs Nicolas Tepmahc

(WC) Hugo Car vs (7) Maxime Janvier

(6) Filippo Moroni vs (CO) Lui Maxted

Kenny De Schepper vs (12) Robin Catry

