Challenger 75 Cassis: Il Tabellone Principale e di Qualificazione con il programma di domani. Due azzurri nelle quali

30/08/2025 19:35 3 commenti
Matteo Covato, classe 2005
Matteo Covato, classe 2005

FRA Challenger 75 Cassis – Tabellone Principale – hard
(1) Quentin Halys FRA vs (Alt) Daniil Glinka EST
Qualifier vs Dan Added FRA
Arthur Fery GBR vs Michael Geerts BEL
Qualifier vs (5) Titouan Droguet FRA

(4) Jurij Rodionov AUT vs Matteo Martineau FRA
Robin Bertrand FRA vs Edas Butvilas LTU
Lucas Poullain FRA vs Michael Mmoh USA
Clement Chidekh FRA vs (8) Valentin Vacherot MON

(6) Timofey Skatov KAZ vs Antoine Escoffier FRA
(WC) Benoit Paire FRA vs (WC) Mae Malige FRA
Qualifier vs Eliakim Coulibaly CIV
(NG) Aryan Shah IND vs (3) Billy Harris GBR

(7) Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg FRA vs (WC) Etienne Donnet FRA
Qualifier vs Qualifier
Tom Paris FRA vs (Alt) Olle Wallin SWE
Qualifier vs (2) Mark Lajal EST

FRA Challenger 75 Cassis – Tabellone Qualificazione – hard
(1) Justin Engel GER vs (WC) Damien Salvestre FRA
(WC) Hugo Cardinaud FRA vs (9) Felix Corwin USA

(2) Jakub Paul SUI vs Enzo Wallart FRA
(Alt) David Pichler AUT vs (11) Arthur Reymond FRA

(3) Hamish Stewart GBR vs Leo Raquillet FRA
(WC) Pierre Antoine Tailleu FRA vs (8) Egor Gerasimov BLR

(4) Olaf Pieczkowski POL vs (Alt) Matteo Covato ITA
Cyril Vandermeersch FRA vs (10) Cannon Kingsley USA

(5) Nikolay Vylegzhanin RUS vs Nicolas Tepmahc FRA
(WC) Hugo Car FRA vs (7) Maxime Janvier FRA

(6) Filippo Moroni ITA vs (CO) Lui Maxted GBR
Kenny De Schepper FRA vs (12) Robin Catry FRA

CENTRAL CABESTO – ore 10:00
Nikolay Vylegzhanin RUS vs Nicolas Tepmahc FRA
Justin Engel GER vs Damien Salvestre FRA
Kenny De Schepper FRA vs Robin Catry FRA
David Pichler AUT vs Arthur Reymond FRA (Non prima 15:00)

COURT 1 – ore 10:00
Cyril Vandermeersch FRA vs Cannon Kingsley USA
Hugo Car FRA vs Maxime Janvier FRA
Pierre Antoine Tailleu FRA vs Egor Gerasimov BLR
Jakub Paul SUI vs Enzo Wallart FRA

COURT 2 – ore 10:00
Olaf Pieczkowski POL vs Matteo Covato ITA
Hugo Cardinaud FRA vs Felix Corwin USA
Hamish Stewart GBR vs Leo Raquillet FRA
Filippo Moroni ITA vs Lui Maxted GBR (Non prima 15:00)

3 commenti

miky85 30-08-2025 21:02

Halys

Skatov

Vacherot
Lajal

Geerts
Butvilas
Harris
Q

 3
sponghi 30-08-2025 20:46

LAJAL

HALYS

RODIONOV
HARRIS

DROGUET
MMHO
SKATOV
QUALIFICATO

 2
patrick 30-08-2025 20:21

HALYS

LAJAL

CHIDEKH
ESCOFFIER

DROGUET
MARTINEAU
HARRIS
GUEYMARD

 1
