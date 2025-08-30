Challenger 75 Cassis: Il Tabellone Principale e di Qualificazione con il programma di domani. Due azzurri nelle quali
Challenger 75 Cassis – Tabellone Principale – hard
(1) Quentin Halys vs (Alt) Daniil Glinka
Qualifier vs Dan Added
Arthur Fery vs Michael Geerts
Qualifier vs (5) Titouan Droguet
(4) Jurij Rodionov vs Matteo Martineau
Robin Bertrand vs Edas Butvilas
Lucas Poullain vs Michael Mmoh
Clement Chidekh vs (8) Valentin Vacherot
(6) Timofey Skatov vs Antoine Escoffier
(WC) Benoit Paire vs (WC) Mae Malige
Qualifier vs Eliakim Coulibaly
(NG) Aryan Shah vs (3) Billy Harris
(7) Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg vs (WC) Etienne Donnet
Qualifier vs Qualifier
Tom Paris vs (Alt) Olle Wallin
Qualifier vs (2) Mark Lajal
Challenger 75 Cassis – Tabellone Qualificazione – hard
(1) Justin Engel vs (WC) Damien Salvestre
(WC) Hugo Cardinaud vs (9) Felix Corwin
(2) Jakub Paul vs Enzo Wallart
(Alt) David Pichler vs (11) Arthur Reymond
(3) Hamish Stewart vs Leo Raquillet
(WC) Pierre Antoine Tailleu vs (8) Egor Gerasimov
(4) Olaf Pieczkowski vs (Alt) Matteo Covato
Cyril Vandermeersch vs (10) Cannon Kingsley
(5) Nikolay Vylegzhanin vs Nicolas Tepmahc
(WC) Hugo Car vs (7) Maxime Janvier
(6) Filippo Moroni vs (CO) Lui Maxted
Kenny De Schepper vs (12) Robin Catry
CENTRAL CABESTO – ore 10:00
Nikolay Vylegzhanin vs Nicolas Tepmahc
Justin Engel vs Damien Salvestre
Kenny De Schepper vs Robin Catry
David Pichler vs Arthur Reymond (Non prima 15:00)
COURT 1 – ore 10:00
Cyril Vandermeersch vs Cannon Kingsley
Hugo Car vs Maxime Janvier
Pierre Antoine Tailleu vs Egor Gerasimov
Jakub Paul vs Enzo Wallart
COURT 2 – ore 10:00
Olaf Pieczkowski vs Matteo Covato
Hugo Cardinaud vs Felix Corwin
Hamish Stewart vs Leo Raquillet
Filippo Moroni vs Lui Maxted (Non prima 15:00)
