Us Open – Qualificazioni e 1°-2° Turno doppio misto: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 2 Quali. Vincono Zeppieri e Stefanini. Out gli altri azzurri

20/08/2025
Giulio Zeppieri nella foto

US Open, subito stop per Travaglia nelle qualificazioni
Si ferma al primo turno l’avventura di Stefano Travaglia (n.212 ATP) nelle qualificazioni dello US Open 2025, alla sua nona partecipazione in carriera, la prima dopo due anni di assenza. Il marchigiano, che in passato aveva raggiunto il tabellone principale in cinque occasioni (tre passando dalle “quali” e due per classifica), è stato sconfitto in due set dallo statunitense Martin Damm (n.429) per 63 62, lo stesso giocatore che aveva battuto nei quarti del Challenger di Coblenza 2024 sul duro indoor.

US Open, esordio amaro per Giorgia Pedone nelle qualificazioni
Dura 77 minuti la prima esperienza di Giorgia Pedone (n.252 WTA) alle qualificazioni dello US Open. La ventenne azzurra, mai approdata finora al main draw di uno Slam, è stata eliminata al debutto dalla polacca Katarzyna Chwalinska (n.177), mai affrontata in precedenza per 62 60. Troppo ampio il divario in campo: la polacca, già top 10 in doppio, ha imposto un tennis più aggressivo chiudendo con 25 vincenti contro 9 e riducendo gli errori gratuiti (30 a 21).

US Open 2025, buona la prima per Lucrezia Stefanini nelle qualificazioni
Esordio vincente per Lucrezia Stefanini nelle qualificazioni dello US Open 2025. La toscana, numero 143 del ranking, ha superato per la terza volta in altrettanti confronti diretti la russa Vitalia Diatchenko (407) con una prova solida, mettendo in mostra il suo tennis fatto di diritto e rovescio a due mani.
Stefanini ha gestito bene il primo set, imponendosi al tie-break dopo aver preso subito il largo sul 4-0 e resistendo al tentativo di rimonta dell’avversaria. Nel secondo parziale ha approfittato delle maggiori imprecisioni da fondo di Diatchenko, chiudendo senza più rischi e conquistando il pass per il secondo turno.
Per la 26enne si tratta della quinta partecipazione alle qualificazioni newyorkesi, con l’obiettivo di centrare per la prima volta il tabellone principale di uno Slam. Prossima avversaria sarà la canadese Carol Zhao (232), mai affrontata in carriera.

US Open 2025, Zeppieri parte con una maratona vincente
È di Giulio Zeppieri (260 ATP, in tabellone con ranking protetto) la prima vittoria azzurra di giornata nelle qualificazioni dello US Open 2025. Il romano ha superato dopo oltre due ore e mezza di battaglia il libanese Hady Habib (165) con lo score di 4-6 7-6(7) 7-5.
Match complicato per il mancino azzurro, che nel primo set ha faticato a trovare ritmo in risposta, cedendo il servizio nel settimo game. La reazione è arrivata nel secondo parziale, trascinato da un ottimo rendimento al servizio (11 ace solo in quel set), anche se Zeppieri ha dovuto annullare l’incredibile beffa di dieci set point mancati prima di imporsi al tie-break per 9-7.
Nel terzo set, nonostante un fastidio alla gamba, Zeppieri è stato il più continuo e ha trovato il break decisivo nell’undicesimo game, chiudendo al termine di una vera maratona.
Al secondo turno delle qualificazioni affronterà il portoghese Jaime Faria (115, n.15 del seeding), con l’obiettivo di tornare al turno decisivo a New York, come già accaduto nel 2023. Sarà il primo confronto diretto tra i due.

US Open 2025: Nuria Brancaccio si ferma subito nelle qualificazioni
Seconda eliminazione al primo turno delle qualificazioni dello US Open per Nuria Brancaccio (n.167 WTA), che dopo il 2023 si arrende nuovamente all’esordio. La campana è stata sconfitta dall’australiana Priscilla Hon (n.132, n.27 del tabellone) con il punteggio di 7-5 6-4.
Brancaccio ha iniziato bene, trovando più volte il break, ma non è riuscita a capitalizzare le occasioni avute: nel primo set ha sprecato tre palle break, mentre nel dodicesimo game ha ceduto il servizio proprio ai vantaggi, consegnando il parziale all’avversaria. Nel secondo set l’azzurra era salita 3-1, ma un passaggio a vuoto e troppi errori gratuiti (38 complessivi) hanno favorito il rientro della Hon, che ha chiuso con un parziale di 5-1.
Per Brancaccio, dunque, sfuma ancora la prima storica qualificazione al main draw di un torneo del Grande Slam.

Il nuovo Tabellone
(1) J. Pegula USA / J. Draper GBR vs E. Raducanu GBR / C. Alcaraz ESP
O. Danilovic SRB / N. Djokovic SRB vs M. Andreeva RUS / D. Medvedev RUS
(3) I. Swiatek POL / C. Ruud NOR vs M. Keys USA / F. Tiafoe USA
N. Osaka JPN / G. Monfils FRA vs C. McNally USA / L. Musetti ITA

B. Bencic SUI A. Zverev GER vs D. Collins USA / C. Harrison USA
T. Townsend USA / (4) B. Shelton USA vs (4) A. Anisimova USA / (4) H. Rune DEN
V. Williams USA / R. Opelka USA vs K. Muchova CZE / A. Rublev RUS
S. Errani ITA / (2) A. Vavassori ITA vs (2) E. Rybakina KAZ / (2) T. Fritz USA

US Open 🇺🇸 – 1° Turno Qualificazione – 1° – 2° Turno Doppio Misto, cemento

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 17:00
N. Osaka JPN / G. Monfils FRA vs C. McNally USA / L. Musetti ITA
Slam Us Open
N. Osaka / G. Monfils
3
2
C. McNally / L. Musetti
5
4
Vincitore: C. McNally/L. Musetti
Mostra dettagli

I. Swiatek POL / C. Ruud NOR vs M. Keys USA / F. Tiafoe USA

Slam Us Open
I. Swiatek / C. Ruud [3]
4
4
M. Keys / F. Tiafoe
1
2
Vincitore: I. Swiatek/C. Ruud
Mostra dettagli

I. Swiatek POL / C. Ruud NOR vs C. McNally USA / L. Musetti ITA

Slam Us Open
I. Swiatek / C. Ruud [3]
4
4
C. McNally / L. Musetti
1
2
Vincitore: I. Swiatek/C. Ruud
Mostra dettagli

J. Pegula USA / J. Draper GBR vs E. Raducanu GBR / C. Alcaraz ESP

Slam Us Open
J. Pegula / J. Draper [1]
4
4
E. Raducanu / C. Alcaraz
2
2
Vincitore: J. Pegula/J. Draper
Mostra dettagli

O. Danilovic SRB / N. Djokovic SRB vs M. Andreeva / D. Medvedev

Slam Us Open
O. Danilovic / N. Djokovic
0
2
3
M. Andreeva / D. Medvedev
0
4
5
Vincitore: M. Andreeva/D. Medvedev
Mostra dettagli

J. Pegula USA / J. Draper GBR vs M. Andreeva / D. Medvedev

Slam Us Open
J. Pegula / J. Draper [1]
4
4
M. Andreeva / D. Medvedev
1
1
Vincitore: J. Pegula/J. Draper
Mostra dettagli



Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 17:00
S. Errani ITA / A. Vavassori ITA vs E. Rybakina KAZ / T. Fritz USA

Slam Us Open
S. Errani / A. Vavassori
4
4
E. Rybakina / T. Fritz [2]
2
2
Vincitore: S. Errani/A. Vavassori
Mostra dettagli

V. Williams USA / R. Opelka USA vs K. Muchova CZE / A. Rublev

Slam Us Open
V. Williams / R. Opelka
2
4
K. Muchova / A. Rublev
4
5
Vincitore: K. Muchova/A. Rublev
Mostra dettagli

K. Muchova CZE / A. Rublev vs S. Errani ITA / A. Vavassori ITA

Slam Us Open
K. Muchova / A. Rublev
1
4
S. Errani / A. Vavassori
4
5
Vincitore: S. Errani/A. Vavassori
Mostra dettagli

T. Townsend USA / B. Shelton USA vs A. Anisimova USA / H. Rune DEN

Slam Us Open
T. Townsend / B. Shelton
4
5
A. Anisimova / H. Rune [4]
2
4
Vincitore: T. Townsend/B. Shelton
Mostra dettagli

D. Collins USA / C. Harrison USA vs B. Bencic SUI / A. Zverev GER

Slam Us Open
D. Collins / C. Harrison
4
5
B. Bencic / A. Zverev
0
3
Vincitore: D. Collins/C. Harrison
Mostra dettagli

D. Collins USA / C. Harrison USA vs T. Townsend USA / B. Shelton USA

Slam Us Open
D. Collins / C. Harrison
4
5
T. Townsend / B. Shelton
1
4
Vincitore: D. Collins/C. Harrison
Mostra dettagli




Stadium 17 – Ore: 17:00
J. Choinski GBR vs A. Collarini ARG
Slam Us Open
J. Choinski
6
4
0
A. Collarini
7
6
0
Vincitore: A. Collarini
Mostra dettagli

A. Todoni ROU vs H. Dart GBR

Slam Us Open
A. Todoni [13]
5
7
6
H. Dart
7
6
7
Vincitore: H. Dart
Mostra dettagli

F. Jones GBR vs V. Hruncakova SVK

Slam Us Open
F. Jones [1]
6
6
0
V. Hruncakova
3
4
0
Vincitore: F. Jones
Mostra dettagli

M. Damm USA vs S. Travaglia ITA

Slam Us Open
M. Damm
6
6
0
S. Travaglia
3
2
0
Vincitore: M. Damm
Mostra dettagli



Court 5 – Ore: 17:00
J. Niemeier GER vs D. Saville AUS

Slam Us Open
J. Niemeier
6
6
D. Saville
0
2
Vincitore: J. Niemeier
Mostra dettagli

J. Kubler AUS vs G. Loffhagen GBR

Slam Us Open
J. Kubler
6
7
0
G. Loffhagen
4
5
0
Vincitore: J. Kubler
Mostra dettagli

A. Bolt AUS vs O. Crawford GBR

Slam Us Open
A. Bolt
7
4
4
O. Crawford
5
6
6
Vincitore: O. Crawford
Mostra dettagli

J. Tjen INA vs V. Lepchenko USA

Slam Us Open
J. Tjen
6
6
0
V. Lepchenko [22]
3
1
0
Vincitore: J. Tjen
Mostra dettagli




Court 4 – Ore: 17:00
D. Lajovic SRB vs L. Van Assche FRA
Slam Us Open
D. Lajovic
3
1
L. Van Assche
6
6
Vincitore: L. Van Assche
Mostra dettagli

I. Shymanovich vs S. Kraus AUT

Slam Us Open
I. Shymanovich
6
2
7
S. Kraus [26]
3
6
5
Vincitore: I. Shymanovich
Mostra dettagli

H. Watson GBR vs E. Gorgodze GEO

Slam Us Open
H. Watson
6
3
4
E. Gorgodze
3
6
6
Vincitore: E. Gorgodze
Mostra dettagli

T. Droguet FRA vs A. Kachmazov

Slam Us Open
T. Droguet
0
6
4
A. Kachmazov
0
1
2
Vincitore: T. Droguet per ritiro
Mostra dettagli



Court 6 – Ore: 17:00
N. Brancaccio ITA vs P. Hon AUS

Slam Us Open
N. Brancaccio
5
4
P. Hon [27]
7
6
Vincitore: P. Hon
Mostra dettagli

L. Pavlovic FRA vs L. Riedi SUI

Slam Us Open
L. Pavlovic
2
6
L. Riedi
6
7
Vincitore: L. Riedi
Mostra dettagli

G. Johns USA vs C. Smith USA

Slam Us Open
G. Johns
6
6
C. Smith [27]
3
3
Vincitore: G. Johns
Mostra dettagli

G. Pedone ITA vs M. Chwalinska POL

Slam Us Open
G. Pedone
2
0
M. Chwalinska
6
6
Vincitore: M. Chwalinska
Mostra dettagli

A. Barrena ARG vs K. Coppejans BEL

Slam Us Open
A. Barrena
4
7
3
K. Coppejans
6
6
6
Vincitore: K. Coppejans
Mostra dettagli



Court 7 – Ore: 17:00
G. Zeppieri ITA vs H. Habib LBN

Slam Us Open
G. Zeppieri
4
7
7
H. Habib
6
6
5
Vincitore: G. Zeppieri
Mostra dettagli

E. Vedder NED vs A. Akli USA

Slam Us Open
E. Vedder
5
2
A. Akli
7
6
Vincitore: A. Akli
Mostra dettagli

J. Cerundolo ARG vs C. Hemery FRA

Slam Us Open
J. Cerundolo [4]
6
6
C. Hemery
4
3
Vincitore: J. Cerundolo
Mostra dettagli

S. Vickery USA vs A. Sobolieva UKR

Slam Us Open
S. Vickery
7
7
A. Sobolieva
5
5
Vincitore: S. Vickery
Mostra dettagli

B. Cengiz TUR vs S. Wei CHN

Slam Us Open
B. Cengiz
2
2
S. Wei
6
6
Vincitore: S. Wei
Mostra dettagli



Court 8 – Ore: 17:00
B. Zhukayev KAZ vs J. Pinnington Jones GBR

Slam Us Open
B. Zhukayev
3
7
7
J. Pinnington Jones
6
6
6
Vincitore: B. Zhukayev
Mostra dettagli

V. Diatchenko vs L. Stefanini ITA

Slam Us Open
V. Diatchenko
6
2
L. Stefanini
7
6
Vincitore: L. Stefanini
Mostra dettagli

A. Sánchez MEX vs A. Hartono NED

Slam Us Open
A. SÃ¡nchez
6
4
3
A. Hartono
2
6
6
Vincitore: A. Hartono
Mostra dettagli

B. Hassan LBN vs T. Barrios Vera CHI

Slam Us Open
B. Hassan
6
7
0
T. Barrios Vera [20]
2
6
0
Vincitore: B. Hassan
Mostra dettagli



Court 9 – Ore: 17:00
J. Faria POR vs R. Noguchi JPN

Slam Us Open
J. Faria [15]
3
6
6
R. Noguchi
6
4
3
Vincitore: J. Faria
Mostra dettagli

V. Tomova BUL vs I. Burillo ESP

Slam Us Open
V. Tomova [5]
6
6
0
I. Burillo
3
0
0
Vincitore: V. Tomova
Mostra dettagli

A. Bouquier FRA vs Z. Piros HUN

Slam Us Open
A. Bouquier
5
6
0
Z. Piros
7
7
0
Vincitore: Z. Piros
Mostra dettagli

A. Ito JPN vs A. Friedsam GER

Slam Us Open
A. Ito [3]
6
5
6
A. Friedsam
4
7
3
Vincitore: A. Ito
Mostra dettagli

A. Blockx BEL vs J. Reis Da Silva BRA

Slam Us Open
A. Blockx [11]
6
6
J. Reis Da Silva
2
1
Vincitore: A. Blockx
Mostra dettagli



Court 10 – Ore: 17:00
C. Brace CAN vs N. Hibino JPN

Slam Us Open
C. Brace
2
6
6
N. Hibino
6
3
3
Vincitore: C. Brace
Mostra dettagli

L. Draxl CAN vs K. Jacquet FRA

Slam Us Open
L. Draxl [7]
5
2
K. Jacquet
7
6
Vincitore: K. Jacquet
Mostra dettagli

D. Semenistaja LAT vs A. Lazaro Garcia ESP

Slam Us Open
D. Semenistaja [12]
2
6
7
A. Lazaro Garcia
6
2
5
Vincitore: D. Semenistaja
Mostra dettagli

D. Svrcina CZE vs D. Merida ESP

Slam Us Open
D. Svrcina [8]
6
3
5
D. Merida
1
6
7
Vincitore: D. Merida
Mostra dettagli

C. Naef SUI vs L. Romero Gormaz ESP

Slam Us Open
C. Naef
4
4
0
L. Romero Gormaz [23]
6
6
0
Vincitore: L. Romero Gormaz
Mostra dettagli




Court 11 – Ore: 17:00
A. Holmgren DEN vs Z. Svajda USA
Slam Us Open
A. Holmgren
2
6
Z. Svajda [22]
6
7
Vincitore: Z. Svajda
Mostra dettagli

O. Virtanen FIN vs B. Willwerth USA

Slam Us Open
O. Virtanen [9]
6
6
6
B. Willwerth
7
3
2
Vincitore: O. Virtanen
Mostra dettagli

E. Mandlik USA vs J. Ponchet FRA

Slam Us Open
E. Mandlik
4
2
J. Ponchet [25]
6
6
Vincitore: J. Ponchet
Mostra dettagli

P. Kypson USA vs B. Tomic AUS

Slam Us Open
P. Kypson
4
4
B. Tomic
6
6
Vincitore: B. Tomic
Mostra dettagli

D. Vidmanova CZE vs M. Iyengar USA

Slam Us Open
D. Vidmanova
6
6
M. Iyengar
1
2
Vincitore: D. Vidmanova
Mostra dettagli



Court 12 – Ore: 17:00
S. Rodriguez Taverna ARG vs M. Krueger USA

Slam Us Open
S. Rodriguez Taverna
3
7
1
M. Krueger
6
5
6
Vincitore: M. Krueger
Mostra dettagli

M. Zheng USA vs Y. Uchiyama JPN

Slam Us Open
M. Zheng
6
6
Y. Uchiyama
2
3
Vincitore: M. Zheng
Mostra dettagli

J. Kennedy USA vs T. Tirante ARG

Slam Us Open
J. Kennedy
4
4
T. Tirante [24]
6
6
Vincitore: T. Tirante
Mostra dettagli

S. Bejlek CZE vs D. Aiava AUS

Slam Us Open
S. Bejlek [8]
4
6
4
D. Aiava
6
4
6
Vincitore: D. Aiava
Mostra dettagli

S. Zhang CHN vs M. Stoiana USA

Slam Us Open
S. Zhang [9]
7
6
M. Stoiana
5
3
Vincitore: S. Zhang
Mostra dettagli




Court 13 – Ore: 17:00
M. Timofeeva vs V. Erjavec SLO
Slam Us Open
M. Timofeeva
3
1
0
V. Erjavec [32]
6
6
0
Vincitore: V. Erjavec
Mostra dettagli

C. Taberner ESP vs J. Kym SUI

Slam Us Open
C. Taberner [3]
6
1
0
J. Kym
7
6
0
Vincitore: J. Kym
Mostra dettagli

A. Koevermans NED vs O. Gadecki AUS

Slam Us Open
A. Koevermans
6
3
1
O. Gadecki [19]
3
6
6
Vincitore: O. Gadecki
Mostra dettagli

J. Mikulskyte LTU vs K. Okamura JPN

Slam Us Open
J. Mikulskyte
6
7
K. Okamura
3
5
Vincitore: J. Mikulskyte
Mostra dettagli

T. Zink USA vs R. Sakamoto JPN

Slam Us Open
T. Zink
6
5
6
R. Sakamoto
4
7
7
Vincitore: R. Sakamoto
Mostra dettagli



Court 14 – Ore: 17:00
S. Mochizuki JPN vs J. Rodionov AUT

Slam Us Open
S. Mochizuki [12]
6
4
6
J. Rodionov
2
6
2
Vincitore: S. Mochizuki
Mostra dettagli

O. Selekhmeteva vs J. Riera ARG

Slam Us Open
O. Selekhmeteva
0
2
6
4
J. Riera
15
6
0
3
Vincitore: O. Selekhmeteva
Mostra dettagli

A. Korneeva vs L. Klimovicova POL

Slam Us Open
A. Korneeva
6
7
4
L. Klimovicova
7
6
6
Vincitore: L. Klimovicova
Mostra dettagli

G. Maristany Zuleta De Reales ESP vs T. Rakotomanga Rajaonah FRA

Slam Us Open
G. Maristany Zuleta De Reales
6
7
0
T. Rakotomanga Rajaonah
2
6
0
Vincitore: G. Maristany Zuleta De Reales
Mostra dettagli

L. Neumayer AUT vs I. Buse PER

Slam Us Open
L. Neumayer
6
7
1
I. Buse [29]
7
6
6
Vincitore: I. Buse
Mostra dettagli



Court 15 – Ore: 17:00
R. Burruchaga ARG vs J. Engel GER

Slam Us Open
R. Burruchaga
3
6
7
J. Engel
6
3
5
Vincitore: R. Burruchaga
Mostra dettagli

M. Carle ARG vs C. Zhao CAN

Slam Us Open
M. Carle [15]
6
2
0
C. Zhao
7
6
0
Vincitore: C. Zhao
Mostra dettagli

Y. Shimizu JPN vs S. Shimabukuro JPN

Slam Us Open
Y. Shimizu
6
6
6
S. Shimabukuro
7
3
3
Vincitore: Y. Shimizu
Mostra dettagli

K. Von Deichmann LIE vs E. Seidel GER

Slam Us Open
K. Von Deichmann
3
2
0
E. Seidel [21]
6
6
0
Vincitore: E. Seidel
Mostra dettagli



Court 16 – Ore: 17:00
Y. Wu CHN vs J. Ficovich ARG

Slam Us Open
Y. Wu
6
6
J. Ficovich [17]
3
3
Vincitore: Y. Wu
Mostra dettagli

M. Stakusic CAN vs H. Vandewinkel BEL

Slam Us Open
M. Stakusic
3
2
0
H. Vandewinkel
6
6
0
Vincitore: H. Vandewinkel
Mostra dettagli

O. Oliynykova UKR vs L. Cabrera AUS

Slam Us Open
O. Oliynykova
2
4
0
L. Cabrera
6
6
0
Vincitore: L. Cabrera
Mostra dettagli

H. Rocha POR vs P. Herbert FRA

Slam Us Open
H. Rocha
6
6
6
P. Herbert [23]
4
7
4
Vincitore: H. Rocha
Mostra dettagli

