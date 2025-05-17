Rome 1000 | Clay | e8055385 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiani e Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Sabato 17 Maggio 2025
17/05/2025 09:21 1 commento
M25 Vic – Semi-final
[5] Lorenzo Giustino vs Miguel Damas ore 11:00
ITF M25 Vic - 2025-05-11T00:00:00Z
Miguel Damas•
40
1
1
Lorenzo Giustino
30
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Miguel Damas
0-30
0-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1
Lorenzo Giustino
0-15
0-30
15-30
0-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Miguel Damas
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
1-6
Lorenzo Giustino
0-15
30-15
40-15
1-5 → 1-6
Miguel Damas
15-40
0-15
0-40
1-4 → 1-5
Lorenzo Giustino
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-3 → 1-4
Miguel Damas
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
1-2 → 1-3
Lorenzo Giustino
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
Miguel Damas
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
Lorenzo Giustino
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
M25 Reggio Emilia – Semi-final
Kyle Edmund vs Filippo Speziali Non prima delle 13:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
[8] Alex Molcan vs Federico Iannaccone Non prima delle 15:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Tehran – Semi-final
[1] Karan Singh vs Matteo Covato ore 14:00
ITF M15 Tehran - 2025-05-11T00:00:00Z
Karan Singh•
15
6
5
Matteo Covato
0
4
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Karan Singh
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-30
15-0
5-4
Matteo Covato
30-0
40-0
5-3 → 5-4
Karan Singh
0-15
0-30
15-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
Matteo Covato
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
30-0
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
4-2 → 4-3
Karan Singh
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 4-2
Matteo Covato
15-0
30-0
40-15
3-1 → 3-2
Karan Singh
0-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Matteo Covato
0-15
15-15
15-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
Karan Singh
15-15
30-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Matteo Covato
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-4
Karan Singh
15-15
15-30
30-30
5-4 → 6-4
Matteo Covato
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-3 → 5-4
Karan Singh
0-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
Matteo Covato
15-40
15-0
30-0
40-15
4-2 → 4-3
Karan Singh
15-0
15-15
30-15
3-2 → 4-2
Matteo Covato
15-0
30-0
40-15
3-1 → 3-2
Karan Singh
15-0
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 3-1
Matteo Covato
0-15
15-15
30-15
2-0 → 2-1
Karan Singh
15-15
15-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Matteo Covato
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
W15 Orlando 15000 – Semi-final
[3] Monika Ekstrand vs [2] Francesca Pace ore 16:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
TAG: Italiane nei tornei ITF, Italiani nei Future
1 commento
Covato seconda semifinale consecutiva in Iran. Chiuso dal forte indiano Singh oggi. Chissà però