Italiani e Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Sabato 17 Maggio 2025

17/05/2025 09:21 1 commento
Federico Iannacone nella foto - Credits: Laura Fattori
Federico Iannacone nella foto - Credits: Laura Fattori

ESP M25 Vic – Semi-final
[5] Lorenzo Giustino ITA vs Miguel Damas ESP ore 11:00

Miguel Damas
40
1
1
Lorenzo Giustino
30
6
1
ITA M25 Reggio Emilia – Semi-final
Kyle Edmund GBR vs Filippo Speziali ITA Non prima delle 13:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare

[8] Alex Molcan SVK vs Federico Iannaccone ITA Non prima delle 15:00

IRI M15 Tehran – Semi-final
[1] Karan Singh IND vs Matteo Covato ITA ore 14:00
Karan Singh
15
6
5
Matteo Covato
0
4
4
USA W15 Orlando 15000 – Semi-final
[3] Monika Ekstrand USA vs [2] Francesca Pace ITA ore 16:00
1 commento

Andreas Seppi 17-05-2025 09:40

Covato seconda semifinale consecutiva in Iran. Chiuso dal forte indiano Singh oggi. Chissà però

