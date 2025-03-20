Italiani nei tornei ITF Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Giovedì 20 Marzo 2025

20/03/2025 09:13 11 commenti
Jacopo Vasami nella foto

POR M25 Loule 30000 – 2nd Round
Alejandro Lopez escribano ESP vs Federico Bondioli ITA ore 12:00

ITF M25 Loule - 2025-03-16T00:00:00Z
Alejandro Lopez Escribano
Federico Bondioli
TUR M15 Antalya 15000 – 2nd Round – 1st Round
Leonardo Angeloni ITA vs TBD Non prima delle 14:30

ITF M15 Monastir - 2025-03-16T00:00:00Z
Pieter De Lange
William Grant
[1] Andrea Picchione ITA vs Andrey Chepelev RUS Non prima delle 14:30

ITF M15 Antalya - 2025-03-16T00:00:00Z
Andrea Picchione
3
6
Andrey Chepelev
5*
6
TUN M15 Monastir 15000 – 2nd Round
Jan Kumstat CZE vs [2] Luca Potenza ITA ore 09:30

ITF M15 Monastir
Jan Kumstat
Luca Potenza
Matthew William Donald CZE vs [8] Massimo Giunta ITA ore 09:30

ITF M15 Monastir
Massimo Giunta
Matthew William Donald
[6] Maxence Beauge FRA vs Lorenzo Rottoli ITA ore 09:30

ITF M15 Monastir
Maxence Beauge
Lorenzo Rottoli
IND M15 Ahmedabad 15000 – 2nd Round
Jiri Cizek CZE vs [2] Alexandr Binda ITA Non prima delle 17:00

ITF M15 Ahmedabad
Jiri Cizek
15
2
5
Alexandr Binda
30
6
6
EGY M15 Sharm ElSheikh 15000 – 2nd Round
[1] Marek Gengel CZE vs Michele Ribecai ITA 2 incontro dalle 10:00

ITF M15 Sharm ElSheikh - 2025-03-16T00:00:00Z
Marek Gengel
40
6
5
Michele Ribecai
30
2
2
[3] Saba Purtseladze GEO vs Alberto Bronzetti ITA ore 10:00

ITF M15 Sharm ElSheikh
Saba Purtseladze
5
5
Alberto Bronzetti
7
7
Vincitore: Alberto Bronzetti
CRO M15 Rovinj 15000 – 2nd Round
Jacopo Vasami ITA vs [5] Sebastian Sorger AUT Non prima delle 12:30
ITF M15 Rovinj - 2025-03-16T00:00:00Z
Jacopo Vasami
15
6
0
Sebastian Sorger
15
3
0
Alessandro Battiston ITA vs [6] Gergely Madarasz HUN ore 11:00

ITF M15 Rovinj - 2025-03-16T00:00:00Z
Alessandro Battiston
15
4
2
Gergely Madarasz
40
6
5
[8] Filippo Romano ITA vs Justin Schlageter GER ore 11:00

ITF M15 Rovinj - 2025-03-16T00:00:00Z
Filippo Romano
6
6
Justin Schlageter
2
2
Vincitore: Filippo Romano
CYP M15 Alaminos 15000 – 1st Round, 2nd Round
Yannick Theodor Alexandrescou ROU vs Alessandro Bellifemine ITA 2 incontro dalle 10:30

ITF M15 Alaminos - 2025-03-16T00:00:00Z
Alessandro Bellifemine
1
3
Yannick Theodor Alexandrescou
6
6
Fabrizio Karol Pio Osti ITA vs Gabriele Maria Noce ITA ore 10:30

ITF M15 Alaminos
Fabrizio Karol Pio Osti
15
1
4
Gabriele Maria Noce
30
6
5
Francesco Ferrari ITA vs Daniel Salazar COL 2 incontro dalle 10:30

ITF M15 Alaminos - 2025-03-16T00:00:00Z
Daniel Salazar
1
1
Francesco Ferrari
6
6
Matteo De vincentis ITA vs Alan Wazny POL ore 10:30

ITF M15 Alaminos
Alan Wazny
4
4
Matteo De Vincentis
6
6
Vincitore: Matteo De Vincentis
Photos Photiades CYP vs Andrea Fiorentini ITA ore 10:30

ITF M15 Alaminos
Andrea Fiorentini
6
6
Photos Photiades
2
3
11 commenti. Lasciane uno!

Vasco90 20-03-2025 12:32

Bel colpo di rottoli

 11
11

Vasco90 20-03-2025 12:31

Colpaccio di bronzetti

 10
10

Vasco90 20-03-2025 12:23

Benissimo noce nel derby

 9
9

giuseppe91 (Guest) 20-03-2025 11:19

molto bene anche Rottoli, Potenza e De Vincentis, questi ultimi 2 giocavano contro 2 tennisti giovani dei primi 15 della classifica mondiale juniores.

 8
8

+1: Vasco90
giuseppe91 (Guest) 20-03-2025 10:45

Ottima vittoria di Bronzetti

 7
7

+1: Vasco90
Mattia saracino (Guest) 20-03-2025 10:35

Bravo Andrea fiorentiti.

 6
6

+1: Vasco90
Mattia saracino (Guest) 20-03-2025 10:34

Bravo andera fiorentini.

 5
5

+1: Vasco90
Mattia saracino (Guest) 20-03-2025 10:33

Bravo blinda.

 4
4

+1: Vasco90
Andreas Seppi 20-03-2025 10:10

Bravo Binda. Quarti in India

 3
3

+1: Vasco90
Leftwing13 20-03-2025 09:57

Impegno complicato oggi per Vasami nel secondo turno a Rivinj/Rovigno.
Diciassette anni e tre mesi, il nr. 8 del ranking junior fa parte di quella classe 2007, che non solo con Ciná promette di mettersi nel solco dei 2001/02/03 e alimentare il periodo d’oro del nostro tennis.

 2
2

+1: Vasco90, Marcus91
Henry (Guest) 20-03-2025 09:53

Forza Picchione,Potenza,Rottoli,Bronzetti e Bellifemine! 😉

 1
1

+1: Vasco90