Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Giovedì 20 Marzo 2025

M25 Loule 30000 – 2nd Round
Alejandro Lopez escribano vs Federico Bondioli ore 12:00
ITF M25 Loule - 2025-03-16T00:00:00Z
Alejandro Lopez Escribano
Federico Bondioli
M15 Antalya 15000 – 2nd Round – 1st Round
Leonardo Angeloni vs TBD Non prima delle 14:30
ITF M15 Monastir - 2025-03-16T00:00:00Z
Pieter De Lange
William Grant
[1] Andrea Picchione vs Andrey Chepelev Non prima delle 14:30
ITF M15 Antalya - 2025-03-16T00:00:00Z
Andrea Picchione
3
6
Andrey Chepelev
5*
6
M15 Monastir 15000 – 2nd Round
Jan Kumstat vs [2] Luca Potenza ore 09:30
ITF M15 Monastir
Jan Kumstat
Luca Potenza
Matthew William Donald vs [8] Massimo Giunta ore 09:30
ITF M15 Monastir
Massimo Giunta
Matthew William Donald
[6] Maxence Beauge vs Lorenzo Rottoli ore 09:30
ITF M15 Monastir
Maxence Beauge
Lorenzo Rottoli
M15 Ahmedabad 15000 – 2nd Round
Jiri Cizek vs [2] Alexandr Binda Non prima delle 17:00
ITF M15 Ahmedabad
Jiri Cizek•
15
2
5
Alexandr Binda
30
6
6
M15 Sharm ElSheikh 15000 – 2nd Round
[1] Marek Gengel vs Michele Ribecai 2 incontro dalle 10:00
ITF M15 Sharm ElSheikh - 2025-03-16T00:00:00Z
Marek Gengel•
40
6
5
Michele Ribecai
30
2
2
[3] Saba Purtseladze vs Alberto Bronzetti ore 10:00
ITF M15 Sharm ElSheikh
Saba Purtseladze
5
5
Alberto Bronzetti
7
7
Vincitore: Alberto Bronzetti
M15 Rovinj 15000 – 2nd Round
Jacopo Vasami
vs [5] Sebastian Sorger Non prima delle 12:30
ITF M15 Rovinj - 2025-03-16T00:00:00Z
Jacopo Vasami
15
6
0
Sebastian Sorger•
15
3
0
Alessandro Battiston vs [6] Gergely Madarasz ore 11:00
ITF M15 Rovinj - 2025-03-16T00:00:00Z
Alessandro Battiston
15
4
2
Gergely Madarasz•
40
6
5
[8] Filippo Romano vs Justin Schlageter ore 11:00
ITF M15 Rovinj - 2025-03-16T00:00:00Z
Filippo Romano
6
6
Justin Schlageter
2
2
Vincitore: Filippo Romano
M15 Alaminos 15000 – 1st Round, 2nd Round
Yannick Theodor Alexandrescou vs Alessandro Bellifemine 2 incontro dalle 10:30
ITF M15 Alaminos - 2025-03-16T00:00:00Z
Alessandro Bellifemine
1
3
Yannick Theodor Alexandrescou
6
6
Fabrizio Karol Pio Osti vs Gabriele Maria Noce ore 10:30
ITF M15 Alaminos
Fabrizio Karol Pio Osti
15
1
4
Gabriele Maria Noce•
30
6
5
Fabrizio Karol Pio Osti
1-4 → 1-5
Francesco Ferrari vs Daniel Salazar 2 incontro dalle 10:30
ITF M15 Alaminos - 2025-03-16T00:00:00Z
Daniel Salazar
1
1
Francesco Ferrari
6
6
Matteo De vincentis vs Alan Wazny ore 10:30
ITF M15 Alaminos
Alan Wazny
4
4
Matteo De Vincentis
6
6
Vincitore: Matteo De Vincentis
Photos Photiades vs Andrea Fiorentini ore 10:30
ITF M15 Alaminos
Andrea Fiorentini
6
6
Photos Photiades
2
3
Bel colpo di rottoli
Colpaccio di bronzetti
Benissimo noce nel derby
molto bene anche Rottoli, Potenza e De Vincentis, questi ultimi 2 giocavano contro 2 tennisti giovani dei primi 15 della classifica mondiale juniores.
Ottima vittoria di Bronzetti
Bravo Andrea fiorentiti.
Bravo andera fiorentini.
Bravo blinda.
Bravo Binda. Quarti in India
Impegno complicato oggi per Vasami nel secondo turno a Rivinj/Rovigno.
Diciassette anni e tre mesi, il nr. 8 del ranking junior fa parte di quella classe 2007, che non solo con Ciná promette di mettersi nel solco dei 2001/02/03 e alimentare il periodo d’oro del nostro tennis.
Forza Picchione,Potenza,Rottoli,Bronzetti e Bellifemine! 😉