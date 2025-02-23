Challenger San Diego, Lugano, Bangalore e Kigali 1: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

Giovanni Fonio nella foto
🇷🇼
Challenger 75 Kigali
Ruanda
Terra battuta
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE
☀️
29°C/18°C
Centre Court – ore 09:00
Luka Pavlovic vs Axel Herberg Amoros
ATP Kigali
Luka Pavlovic [3]
6
6
Axel Herberg Amoros
2
1
Vincitore: Pavlovic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Herberg Amoros
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 6-1
L. Pavlovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
A. Herberg Amoros
3-1 → 4-1
A. Herberg Amoros
2-0 → 2-1
L. Pavlovic
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
A. Herberg Amoros
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Herberg Amoros
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
df
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
A. Herberg Amoros
3-1 → 4-1
L. Pavlovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
A. Herberg Amoros
1-1 → 2-1
L. Pavlovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
A. Herberg Amoros
0-0 → 0-1
Daniel Michalski vs Etienne Niyigena
ATP Kigali
Daniel Michalski [1]
6
6
Etienne Niyigena
0
0
Vincitore: Michalski
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Niyigena
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Niyigena
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-0 → 5-0
E. Niyigena
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
2-0 → 3-0
Franco Agamenone vs Kelsey Stevenson (Non prima 13:00)
ATP Kigali
Franco Agamenone [5]
0
0
Kelsey Stevenson
0
0
Court 1 – ore 09:00
Joshua Muhire vs Alafia Ayeni
ATP Kigali
Joshua Muhire
1
1
Alafia Ayeni [8]
6
6
Vincitore: Ayeni
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Ayeni
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
ace
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
J. Muhire
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Ayeni
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-5 → 1-6
J. Muhire
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-5 → 1-5
J. Muhire
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
A. Ayeni
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-2 → 0-3
J. Muhire
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Claude Ishimwe vs Neil Oberleitner
ATP Kigali
Claude Ishimwe
0
1
Neil Oberleitner [7]
6
6
Vincitore: Oberleitner
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Ishimwe
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-5 → 1-5
C. Ishimwe
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 0-4
N. Oberleitner
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
C. Ishimwe
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-1 → 0-2
N. Oberleitner
0-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Oberleitner
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-4 → 0-5
C. Ishimwe
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Zdenek Kolar vs Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos (Non prima 13:00)
ATP Kigali
Zdenek Kolar [4]
0
0
Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos
0
0
Court 2 – ore 09:00
Andrej Martin vs Maik Steiner
ATP Kigali
Andrej Martin [6]
4
6
6
Maik Steiner
6
3
4
Vincitore: Martin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Steiner
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Steiner
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Steiner
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-2 → 5-3
A. Martin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
A. Martin
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
M. Steiner
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Steiner
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Steiner
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
A. Martin
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-5 → 4-5
M. Steiner
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 1-3
M. Steiner
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
A. Martin
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
Guy Den Ouden vs Julien De Cuyper
ATP Kigali
Guy Den Ouden [2]•
0
6
5
Julien De Cuyper
0
2
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. De Cuyper
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
4-3 → 5-3
G. Den Ouden
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
G. Den Ouden
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
J. De Cuyper
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
J. De Cuyper
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
G. Den Ouden
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. De Cuyper
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
G. Den Ouden
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 5-2
J. De Cuyper
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-0 → 5-1
J. De Cuyper
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
J. De Cuyper
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Adrian Oetzbach vs Mateo Barreiros Reyes (Non prima 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – ore 09:00
Thijmen Loof vs Facundo Juarez
ATP Kigali
Thijmen Loof
3
4
Facundo Juarez [9]
6
6
Vincitore: Juarez
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Loof
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
F. Juarez
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
F. Juarez
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
F. Juarez
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
T. Loof
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Loof
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
F. Juarez
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
2-4 → 2-5
T. Loof
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
F. Juarez
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-3 → 1-4
F. Juarez
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Jasza Szajrych vs Yanki Erel
ATP Kigali
Jasza Szajrych
0
0
Yanki Erel [12]
0
0
Vincitore: Szajrych per walkover
Matteo Covato vs Dominik Kellovsky (Non prima 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇨🇭
Challenger 75 Lugano
Svizzera
Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE
Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento
Centrale – ore 10:00
Edas Butvilas vs Mats Rosenkranz
ATP Lugano
Edas Butvilas [1]
7
7
Mats Rosenkranz
5
6
Vincitore: Butvilas
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
3*-5
4-5*
4-6*
ace
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
7*-8
8*-8
9-8*
6-6 → 7-6
E. Butvilas
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
E. Butvilas
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
M. Rosenkranz
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
E. Butvilas
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
M. Rosenkranz
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
df
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
E. Butvilas
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Rosenkranz
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
df
6-5 → 7-5
E. Butvilas
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-5 → 6-5
M. Rosenkranz
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
M. Rosenkranz
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
M. Rosenkranz
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Tom Paris vs Daniel Masur
ATP Lugano
Tom Paris
15
7
1
Daniel Masur [7]•
15
5
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Masur
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 7-5
T. Paris
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
D. Masur
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-4 → 5-5
T. Paris
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
T. Paris
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
4-2 → 4-3
T. Paris
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-1 → 4-1
T. Paris
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
T. Paris
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Gian Gruenig vs Juan Carlos Prado Angelo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Dino Prizmic vs Gianluca Mager
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jie Cui vs Nicolas Parizzia
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Murphy Cassone vs Johan Nikles
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Campo 1 – ore 10:00
Luca Preda vs Philip Henning
ATP Lugano
Luca Preda
6
2
4
Philip Henning [12]
2
6
6
Vincitore: Henning
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
P. Henning
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-5 → 4-6
L. Preda
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
P. Henning
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
4-3 → 4-4
L. Preda
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
L. Preda
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
P. Henning
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Preda
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-4 → 1-4
P. Henning
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
0-3 → 0-4
L. Preda
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-2 → 0-3
P. Henning
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
L. Preda
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Preda
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
P. Henning
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
L. Preda
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
L. Preda
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
L. Preda
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Andrea Pellegrino vs Vitaliy Sachko
ATP Lugano
Andrea Pellegrino [2]•
0
0
0
Vitaliy Sachko
30
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Pellegrino
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
0-4 → 0-5
V. Sachko
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
A. Pellegrino
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
0-2 → 0-3
V. Sachko
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Denis Yevseyev vs Rei Sakamoto
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Marat Sharipov vs Giovanni Fonio
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Andrin Casanova vs Ricardas Berankis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Florent Bax vs Alexey Vatutin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇮🇳
Challenger 125 Bengaluru
India
Cemento
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE
☀️
31°C/22°C
Centre Court – ore 06:30
Karan Singh vs Yurii Dzhavakian
ATP Bengaluru
Karan Singh
7
6
Yurii Dzhavakian [12]
5
3
Vincitore: Singh
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Dzhavakian
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
Y. Dzhavakian
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
3-2 → 3-3
K. Singh
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
Y. Dzhavakian
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
Y. Dzhavakian
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
K. Singh
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Dzhavakian
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
6-5 → 7-5
K. Singh
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
K. Singh
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
Y. Dzhavakian
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
K. Singh
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
Y. Dzhavakian
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
df
2-3 → 3-3
K. Singh
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Dzhavakian
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
K. Singh
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Kris Van Wyk vs Aryan Shah
ATP Bengaluru
Kris Van Wyk [5]
4
6
Aryan Shah
6
7
Vincitore: Shah
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
ace
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
4-5*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
6-7*
6-6 → 6-7
K. Van Wyk
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
A. Shah
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
A. Shah
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-3 → 3-3
K. Van Wyk
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-3 → 2-3
K. Van Wyk
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Van Wyk
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
df
4-4 → 4-5
A. Shah
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
K. Van Wyk
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
3-3 → 4-3
K. Van Wyk
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
A. Shah
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
K. Van Wyk
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
15-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha vs Petr Bar Biryukov
ATP Bengaluru
Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha
2
6
6
Petr Bar Biryukov [7]
6
3
7
Vincitore: Bar Biryukov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
df
1-2*
1-3*
ace
1*-4
1*-5
df
1-6*
6-6 → 6-7
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha
5-6 → 6-6
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha
3-4 → 4-4
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha
2-3 → 3-3
P. Bar Biryukov
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
2-2 → 2-3
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
P. Bar Biryukov
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha
0-1 → 1-1
P. Bar Biryukov
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
P. Bar Biryukov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-2 → 5-3
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-1 → 4-1
P. Bar Biryukov
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha
2-0 → 3-0
P. Bar Biryukov
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 2-5
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
P. Bar Biryukov
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
1-2 → 1-3
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
P. Bar Biryukov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Billy Harris vs Siddharth Vishwakarma
ATP Bengaluru
Billy Harris [1]•
30
6
0
Siddharth Vishwakarma
15
2
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Harris
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 5-2
S. Vishwakarma
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
4-1 → 4-2
B. Harris
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
ace
3-1 → 4-1
B. Harris
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
S. Vishwakarma
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
1-0 → 2-0
Court 1 – ore 06:30
Jacopo Berrettini
vs Kriish Tyagi
ATP Bengaluru
Jacopo Berrettini [3]
6
3
6
Kriish Tyagi
3
6
2
Vincitore: Berrettini
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
K. Tyagi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
J. Berrettini
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
4-1 → 4-2
J. Berrettini
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Berrettini
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
3-5 → 3-6
J. Berrettini
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
K. Tyagi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
J. Berrettini
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-3 → 2-3
K. Tyagi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
J. Berrettini
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
K. Tyagi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
J. Berrettini
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Berrettini
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
J. Berrettini
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
J. Berrettini
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
3-0 → 3-1
K. Tyagi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
2-0 → 3-0
Nicolas Alvarez Varona vs Manish Sureshkumar
ATP Bengaluru
Nicolas Alvarez Varona [4]
6
6
Manish Sureshkumar
2
2
Vincitore: Alvarez Varona
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Alvarez Varona
5-2 → 6-2
M. Sureshkumar
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
5-1 → 5-2
N. Alvarez Varona
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
M. Sureshkumar
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
4-0 → 4-1
N. Alvarez Varona
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
3-0 → 4-0
M. Sureshkumar
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
N. Alvarez Varona
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
1-0 → 2-0
M. Sureshkumar
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Alvarez Varona
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
M. Sureshkumar
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-1 → 5-2
N. Alvarez Varona
4-1 → 5-1
M. Sureshkumar
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
N. Alvarez Varona
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 3-1
M. Sureshkumar
0-15
df
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
1-1 → 2-1
N. Alvarez Varona
0-1 → 1-1
M. Sureshkumar
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Hynek Barton vs Sidharth Rawat
ATP Bengaluru
Hynek Barton [6]
6
6
Sidharth Rawat
4
4
Vincitore: Barton
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Barton
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
5-4 → 6-4
H. Barton
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
4-3 → 5-3
H. Barton
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 4-2
S. Rawat
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
H. Barton
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
df
3-0 → 3-1
S. Rawat
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Barton
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
S. Rawat
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
H. Barton
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
S. Rawat
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
H. Barton
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
H. Barton
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Ilia Simakin vs Ryuki Matsuda
ATP Bengaluru
Ilia Simakin [2]
0
7
1
Ryuki Matsuda•
0
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
I. Simakin
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
0*-4
1-4*
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
4-5*
4-6*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
6-6 → 7-6
R. Matsuda
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
I. Simakin
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
R. Matsuda
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
I. Simakin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
R. Matsuda
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
R. Matsuda
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
I. Simakin
0-15
15-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Court 2 – ore 06:30
Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong
vs Kasidit Samrej
ATP Bengaluru
Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong
4
6
Kasidit Samrej [9]
6
7
Vincitore: Samrej
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
df
2*-1
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
2*-6
3-6*
4-6*
5*-6
6-6 → 6-7
M. Wei Kang Leong
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
K. Samrej
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
M. Wei Kang Leong
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-4 → 5-4
K. Samrej
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
4-3 → 4-4
M. Wei Kang Leong
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 4-3
K. Samrej
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
M. Wei Kang Leong
2-2 → 3-2
M. Wei Kang Leong
1-1 → 2-1
M. Wei Kang Leong
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Samrej
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
M. Wei Kang Leong
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
df
4-4 → 4-5
K. Samrej
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
df
3-4 → 4-4
M. Wei Kang Leong
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
2-4 → 3-4
K. Samrej
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
2-3 → 2-4
M. Wei Kang Leong
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-3 → 2-3
K. Samrej
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
M. Wei Kang Leong
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Wei Kang Leong
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Eric Vanshelboim vs Hiroki Moriya
ATP Bengaluru
Eric Vanshelboim
6
4
Hiroki Moriya [10]
7
6
Vincitore: Moriya
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Moriya
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
E. Vanshelboim
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
H. Moriya
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
H. Moriya
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
E. Vanshelboim
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
H. Moriya
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
2*-3
3*-3
3-4*
3-5*
3*-6
4*-6
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
H. Moriya
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
E. Vanshelboim
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
H. Moriya
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
E. Vanshelboim
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
H. Moriya
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
E. Vanshelboim
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
H. Moriya
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
E. Vanshelboim
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
H. Moriya
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Rishi Reddy vs Mukund Sasikumar
ATP Bengaluru
Rishi Reddy•
40
3
6
0
Mukund Sasikumar [8]
15
6
4
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Sasikumar
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
ace
5-3 → 5-4
M. Sasikumar
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
M. Sasikumar
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
ace
2-2 → 3-2
R. Reddy
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
M. Sasikumar
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Reddy
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
M. Sasikumar
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
R. Reddy
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Sasikumar
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
R. Reddy
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
M. Sasikumar
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Adil Kalyanpur vs Kokoro Isomura
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇺🇸
Challenger 100 San Diego
USA
Cemento
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE
🌤️
21°C/11°C
Stadium – ore 19:00
Patrick Maloney vs Alexander Georg Mandma
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Bruno Kuzuhara vs Rohan Murali
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Stefan Dostanic vs Rudy Quan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Kaylan Bigun vs Sebastian Gima
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 19:00
Filip Pieczonka vs Alex Hernandez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jagger Leach vs Trey Hilderbrand
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Lucas Renard vs Alex Rybakov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alfredo Perez vs Maxwell Mckennon
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 19:00
Kiranpal Pannu vs Blaise Bicknell
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Noah Schachter vs Strong Kirchheimer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Andres Martin vs Oscar Weightman
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Nathan Ponwith vs Evan Zhu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
