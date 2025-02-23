Challenger San Diego, Lugano, Bangalore e Kigali 1: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Giovanni Fonio nella foto
🇷🇼

Challenger 75 Kigali

Ruanda


Terra battuta
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE

☀️
29°C/18°C

Centre Court – ore 09:00
Luka Pavlovic FRA vs Axel Herberg Amoros ESP

ATP Kigali
Luka Pavlovic [3]
6
6
Axel Herberg Amoros
2
1
Vincitore: Pavlovic
Daniel Michalski POL vs Etienne Niyigena RWA

ATP Kigali
Daniel Michalski [1]
6
6
Etienne Niyigena
0
0
Vincitore: Michalski
Franco Agamenone ITA vs Kelsey Stevenson CAN (Non prima 13:00)

ATP Kigali
Franco Agamenone [5]
0
0
Kelsey Stevenson
0
0
Court 1 – ore 09:00
Joshua Muhire RWA vs Alafia Ayeni USA

ATP Kigali
Joshua Muhire
1
1
Alafia Ayeni [8]
6
6
Vincitore: Ayeni
Claude Ishimwe RWA vs Neil Oberleitner AUT

ATP Kigali
Claude Ishimwe
0
1
Neil Oberleitner [7]
6
6
Vincitore: Oberleitner
Zdenek Kolar CZE vs Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos BRA (Non prima 13:00)

ATP Kigali
Zdenek Kolar [4]
0
0
Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos
0
0
Court 2 – ore 09:00
Andrej Martin SVK vs Maik Steiner GER

ATP Kigali
Andrej Martin [6]
4
6
6
Maik Steiner
6
3
4
Vincitore: Martin
Guy Den Ouden NED vs Julien De Cuyper FRA

ATP Kigali
Guy Den Ouden [2]
0
6
5
Julien De Cuyper
0
2
3
Adrian Oetzbach GER vs Mateo Barreiros Reyes BRA (Non prima 13:00)

Court 3 – ore 09:00
Thijmen Loof NED vs Facundo Juarez ITA

ATP Kigali
Thijmen Loof
3
4
Facundo Juarez [9]
6
6
Vincitore: Juarez
Jasza Szajrych POL vs Yanki Erel TUR

ATP Kigali
Jasza Szajrych
0
0
Yanki Erel [12]
0
0
Vincitore: Szajrych per walkover
Matteo Covato ITA vs Dominik Kellovsky CZE (Non prima 13:00)

🇨🇭

Challenger 75 Lugano

Svizzera


Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE

Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento

Centrale – ore 10:00
Edas Butvilas LTU vs Mats Rosenkranz GER

ATP Lugano
Edas Butvilas [1]
7
7
Mats Rosenkranz
5
6
Vincitore: Butvilas
Tom Paris FRA vs Daniel Masur GER

ATP Lugano
Tom Paris
15
7
1
Daniel Masur [7]
15
5
0
Gian Gruenig SUI vs Juan Carlos Prado Angelo BOL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Dino Prizmic CRO vs Gianluca Mager ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jie Cui CHN vs Nicolas Parizzia SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Murphy Cassone USA vs Johan Nikles SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Campo 1 – ore 10:00
Luca Preda ROU vs Philip Henning RSA

ATP Lugano
Luca Preda
6
2
4
Philip Henning [12]
2
6
6
Vincitore: Henning
Andrea Pellegrino ITA vs Vitaliy Sachko UKR

ATP Lugano
Andrea Pellegrino [2]
0
0
0
Vitaliy Sachko
30
6
0
Denis Yevseyev KAZ vs Rei Sakamoto JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Marat Sharipov RUS vs Giovanni Fonio ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andrin Casanova SUI vs Ricardas Berankis LTU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Florent Bax FRA vs Alexey Vatutin RUS

🇮🇳

Challenger 125 Bengaluru

India


Cemento
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE

☀️
31°C/22°C

Centre Court – ore 06:30
Karan Singh IND vs Yurii Dzhavakian UKR

ATP Bengaluru
Karan Singh
7
6
Yurii Dzhavakian [12]
5
3
Vincitore: Singh
Kris Van Wyk RSA vs Aryan Shah IND

ATP Bengaluru
Kris Van Wyk [5]
4
6
Aryan Shah
6
7
Vincitore: Shah
Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha IND vs Petr Bar Biryukov RUS

ATP Bengaluru
Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha
2
6
6
Petr Bar Biryukov [7]
6
3
7
Vincitore: Bar Biryukov
Billy Harris GBR vs Siddharth Vishwakarma IND

ATP Bengaluru
Billy Harris [1]
30
6
0
Siddharth Vishwakarma
15
2
0
Court 1 – ore 06:30
Jacopo Berrettini ITA vs Kriish Tyagi IND
ATP Bengaluru
Jacopo Berrettini [3]
6
3
6
Kriish Tyagi
3
6
2
Vincitore: Berrettini
Nicolas Alvarez Varona ESP vs Manish Sureshkumar IND

ATP Bengaluru
Nicolas Alvarez Varona [4]
6
6
Manish Sureshkumar
2
2
Vincitore: Alvarez Varona
Hynek Barton CZE vs Sidharth Rawat IND

ATP Bengaluru
Hynek Barton [6]
6
6
Sidharth Rawat
4
4
Vincitore: Barton
Ilia Simakin RUS vs Ryuki Matsuda JPN

ATP Bengaluru
Ilia Simakin [2]
0
7
1
Ryuki Matsuda
0
6
1
Court 2 – ore 06:30
Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong MAS vs Kasidit Samrej THA
ATP Bengaluru
Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong
4
6
Kasidit Samrej [9]
6
7
Vincitore: Samrej
Eric Vanshelboim UKR vs Hiroki Moriya JPN

ATP Bengaluru
Eric Vanshelboim
6
4
Hiroki Moriya [10]
7
6
Vincitore: Moriya
Rishi Reddy IND vs Mukund Sasikumar IND

ATP Bengaluru
Rishi Reddy
40
3
6
0
Mukund Sasikumar [8]
15
6
4
1
Adil Kalyanpur IND vs Kokoro Isomura JPN

🇺🇸

Challenger 100 San Diego

USA


Cemento
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE

🌤️
21°C/11°C

Stadium – ore 19:00
Patrick Maloney USA vs Alexander Georg Mandma EST

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Bruno Kuzuhara USA vs Rohan Murali USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Stefan Dostanic USA vs Rudy Quan USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Kaylan Bigun USA vs Sebastian Gima ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 19:00
Filip Pieczonka POL vs Alex Hernandez MEX

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jagger Leach USA vs Trey Hilderbrand USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Lucas Renard SWE vs Alex Rybakov USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alfredo Perez USA vs Maxwell Mckennon USA

Court 2 – ore 19:00
Kiranpal Pannu NZL vs Blaise Bicknell JAM

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Noah Schachter USA vs Strong Kirchheimer USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andres Martin USA vs Oscar Weightman GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Nathan Ponwith USA vs Evan Zhu USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

