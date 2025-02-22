Challenger Pune, Pau, Glasgow e Brazzaville: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (LIVE)

Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
SEMIFINALI
Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento
⏰ 15:00 A. Bouquier R. Collignon
Il match deve ancora iniziare
⏰ 16:30 L. Klein P. Zahraj
Il match deve ancora iniziare
⏰ 18:00 Doppio
J. Schnaitter / M. Wallner A. Blockx / R. Collignon
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Center Court – ore 05:15
Dalibor Svrcina vs Khumoyun Sultanov
ATP Pune
Khumoyun Sultanov
0
7
0
1
Dalibor Svrcina•
0
6
6
3
Vincitore: Svrcina
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
K. Sultanov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
K. Sultanov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
D. Svrcina
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Svrcina
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
0-4 → 0-5
K. Sultanov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 0-4
D. Svrcina
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-4*
6*-5
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
7*-8
8*-8
9-8*
6-6 → 7-6
D. Svrcina
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
6-5 → 6-6
K. Sultanov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
4-4 → 5-4
D. Svrcina
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
4-3 → 4-4
K. Sultanov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
K. Sultanov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
D. Svrcina
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
K. Sultanov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
K. Sultanov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan / Vijay Sundar Prashanth vs Blake Bayldon / Matthew Christopher Romios
ATP Pune
Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan / Vijay Sundar Prashanth [1]
3
6
10
Blake Bayldon / Matthew Christopher Romios [2]
6
3
0
Vincitore: Nedunchezhiyan / Prashanth
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
B. Bayldon / Christopher Romios
J. Nedunchezhiyan / Sundar Prashanth
1-0
2-0
3-0
4-0
5-0
6-0
7-0
8-0
9-0
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Nedunchezhiyan / Sundar Prashanth
5-3 → 6-3
B. Bayldon / Christopher Romios
5-2 → 5-3
J. Nedunchezhiyan / Sundar Prashanth
4-2 → 5-2
B. Bayldon / Christopher Romios
3-2 → 4-2
J. Nedunchezhiyan / Sundar Prashanth
2-2 → 3-2
B. Bayldon / Christopher Romios
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
J. Nedunchezhiyan / Sundar Prashanth
1-1 → 2-1
B. Bayldon / Christopher Romios
1-0 → 1-1
J. Nedunchezhiyan / Sundar Prashanth
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Bayldon / Christopher Romios
3-5 → 3-6
J. Nedunchezhiyan / Sundar Prashanth
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
3-4 → 3-5
B. Bayldon / Christopher Romios
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
J. Nedunchezhiyan / Sundar Prashanth
2-3 → 3-3
B. Bayldon / Christopher Romios
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
ace
2-2 → 2-3
J. Nedunchezhiyan / Sundar Prashanth
1-2 → 2-2
B. Bayldon / Christopher Romios
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
J. Nedunchezhiyan / Sundar Prashanth
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
B. Bayldon / Christopher Romios
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Court 1 – ore 08:00
Brandon Holt vs Alexis Galarneau
ATP Pune
Brandon Holt [6]
7
6
Alexis Galarneau [8]
5
4
Vincitore: Holt
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Galarneau
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
B. Holt
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-4 → 5-4
B. Holt
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
0-2 → 1-2
A. Galarneau
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Galarneau
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
B. Holt
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
A. Galarneau
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-4 → 5-5
A. Galarneau
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
B. Holt
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 5-2
A. Galarneau
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-0 → 5-1
B. Holt
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-0 → 5-0
A. Galarneau
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
A. Galarneau
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
🇬🇧
Challenger Glasgow
Regno Unito
Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
SEMIFINALI
Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento
CENTRE COURT – ore 12:00
Vasil Kirkov / Marcus Willis vs Daniel Cukierman / Joshua Paris
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Daniel Rincon vs Viktor Durasovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Max Hans Rehberg vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇨🇬
Challenger Brazzaville
Congo
☁️ Nuvoloso
31°C/23°C
Central – ore 14:30
Calvin Hemery vs Maximus Jones
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Dinko Dinev vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux (Non prima 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
