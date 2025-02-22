Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Pune, Pau, Glasgow e Brazzaville: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (LIVE)

22/02/2025 09:07 Nessun commento
Calvin Hemery nella foto
🇫🇷

Challenger Pau

Francia


Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
SEMIFINALI

Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento

⏰ 15:00 A. Bouquier R. Collignon

Il match deve ancora iniziare

⏰ 16:30 L. Klein P. Zahraj

Il match deve ancora iniziare

⏰ 18:00 Doppio
J. Schnaitter / M. Wallner A. Blockx / R. Collignon

Il match deve ancora iniziare






🇮🇳

Challenger Pune

India


Cemento
SEMIFINALI

☀️
34°C/17°C

Center Court – ore 05:15
Dalibor Svrcina CZE vs Khumoyun Sultanov UZB

ATP Pune
Khumoyun Sultanov
0
7
0
1
Dalibor Svrcina
0
6
6
3
Vincitore: Svrcina
Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan IND / Vijay Sundar Prashanth IND vs Blake Bayldon AUS / Matthew Christopher Romios AUS

ATP Pune
Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan / Vijay Sundar Prashanth [1]
3
6
10
Blake Bayldon / Matthew Christopher Romios [2]
6
3
0
Vincitore: Nedunchezhiyan / Prashanth
Court 1 – ore 08:00
Brandon Holt USA vs Alexis Galarneau CAN

ATP Pune
Brandon Holt [6]
7
6
Alexis Galarneau [8]
5
4
Vincitore: Holt
🇬🇧

Challenger Glasgow

Regno Unito


Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
SEMIFINALI

Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento

CENTRE COURT – ore 12:00
Vasil Kirkov USA / Marcus Willis GBR vs Daniel Cukierman ISR / Joshua Paris GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Daniel Rincon ESP vs Viktor Durasovic NOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Max Hans Rehberg GER vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer NOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare






🇨🇬

Challenger Brazzaville

Congo


Terra battuta
SEMIFINALI

☁️ Nuvoloso
31°C/23°C

Central – ore 14:30
Calvin Hemery FRA vs Maximus Jones THA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Dinko Dinev BUL vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA (Non prima 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

