Davis Cup – Qualificazioni per l’accesso al Secondo Turno: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Germania qualificata, il Giappone rimonta la Gran Bretagna. Australia domina in Svezia e conquista il tie casalingo

Yoshito Nishioka nella foto - Foto Getty Images
Weekend intenso di Coppa Davis che ha visto la Germania dominare Israele a Vilnius e il Giappone completare una straordinaria rimonta contro la Gran Bretagna, guadagnandosi così la sfida proprio contro i tedeschi nel secondo turno di settembre.
La Germania ha chiuso i conti con un netto 3-0, suggellato dalla vittoria nel doppio di Krawietz e Puetz su Cukierman/Vales per 6-0 6-3. La coppia tedesca ha stabilito un record nazionale in Davis con 14 vittorie e una sola sconfitta. “Amiamo così tanto la Coppa Davis,” ha commentato Puetz. “Questo rende facile la motivazione. Abbiamo una grande squadra intorno a noi da quasi 10 anni.”
Ancora più emozionante la sfida di Miki, dove il Giappone ha ribaltato il 2-1 per la Gran Bretagna grazie alle vittorie di Yoshihito Nishioka e Kei Nishikori. Dopo il successo di Salisbury/Skupski nel doppio che aveva portato avanti gli inglesi, Nishioka ha pareggiato i conti battendo Fearnley 6-3 7-6, prima che Nishikori, tornato in Davis dopo sette anni di assenza, completasse l’opera superando Harris 6-2 6-3.
“È un momento di grande felicità, anche se sono molto stanco,” ha dichiarato il capitano giapponese Go Soeda, il cui team punta ora alle Finals per la prima volta dal 2019. Di fronte si troverà una Germania ambiziosa, semifinalista lo scorso anno e alla ricerca di un titolo che manca dal 1993.
“Sarà un sorteggio difficile,” ha ammesso Krawietz riguardo alla sfida contro il Giappone, che sarà il primo confronto tra le due nazioni dal lontano 1933. Il capitano tedesco Kohlmann ha aggiunto: “Chi vuole arrivare alle Finals deve vincere partite dure.”
Per la Gran Bretagna, nonostante la delusione, il capitano Leon Smith ha elogiato lo sforzo dei suoi: “Perdere è difficile, ma non posso rimproverare nulla ai ragazzi. Hanno dato tutto.” Gli inglesi dovranno ora passare dal World Group I di settembre per tentare di tornare a questo livello nel 2026.
L’Australia ha completato un perfetto 3-0 in Svezia grazie alla vittoria nel doppio di Matthew Ebden e John Peers, che hanno superato la coppia svedese Bergevi/Goransson per 6-7(7) 6-3 6-2, garantendosi così un prezioso tie casalingo per il secondo turno di settembre.
“Siamo qui per lottare come squadra e ottenere un incontro in casa,” ha dichiarato Ebden dopo la vittoria. “Questa vittoria è per la squadra e per portare la Davis in Australia.” Il team guidato da Lleyton Hewitt non gioca un tie casalingo dal marzo 2022 e ha raggiunto l’obiettivo con una prestazione impeccabile.
Il successo era già stato ipotecato venerdì grazie alle vittorie nei singolari: Alex de Minaur, il giocatore più quotato del confronto, aveva superato Mikael Ymer 7-5 6-1, mentre Aleksandar Vukic aveva festeggiato il suo debutto in Davis battendo Leo Borg.
Nel doppio decisivo, nonostante un primo set perso al tie-break, è emersa la classe della coppia australiana. Ebden, due volte campione Slam in doppio, e Peers, vincitore dell’Australian Open 2017, hanno mostrato perché sono tra i migliori specialisti del circuito. I due, freschi vincitori dell’oro olimpico a Parigi 2024, hanno ribaltato il match con autorità.
L’Australia attende ora la vincente tra Belgio e Cile per il secondo turno di settembre, mentre la Svezia dovrà passare dal World Group I per tentare di rientrare nelle Qualifiers nel 2026.
Questi i risultati delle qualificazioni per l’accesso al Secondo Turno di Davis Cup.
– 18:00 Norvegia 🇳🇴 – Argentina 🇦🇷 2-3
ATP Multiple Locations
Nicolai Budkov Kjaer
5
6
6
Tomas Martin Etcheverry
7
2
7
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
4-5*
6-6 → 6-7
T. Martin Etcheverry
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
N. Budkov Kjaer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
T. Martin Etcheverry
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
N. Budkov Kjaer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
T. Martin Etcheverry
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
N. Budkov Kjaer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 4-3
T. Martin Etcheverry
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
N. Budkov Kjaer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
T. Martin Etcheverry
2-1 → 3-1
T. Martin Etcheverry
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
N. Budkov Kjaer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Martin Etcheverry
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
T. Martin Etcheverry
4-1 → 4-2
T. Martin Etcheverry
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
T. Martin Etcheverry
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Martin Etcheverry
5-6 → 5-7
N. Budkov Kjaer
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
T. Martin Etcheverry
5-4 → 5-5
N. Budkov Kjaer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
T. Martin Etcheverry
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
T. Martin Etcheverry
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
N. Budkov Kjaer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
T. Martin Etcheverry
2-1 → 3-1
ATP Multiple Locations
Casper Ruud
6
6
Mariano Navone
3
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Navone
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
C. Ruud
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
M. Navone
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
C. Ruud
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Navone
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
C. Ruud
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Ruud
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Navone
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
C. Ruud
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Navone
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
C. Ruud
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
– 16:00 Durasovic V./Ruud C. (🇳🇴) – Molteni A./Zeballos H. (🇦🇷/🇧🇴)
ATP Multiple Locations
Viktor Durasovic / Casper Ruud
2
5
Andres Molteni / Horacio Zeballos
6
7
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Molteni / Zeballos
5-6 → 5-7
V. Durasovic / Ruud
5-5 → 5-6
A. Molteni / Zeballos
5-4 → 5-5
V. Durasovic / Ruud
4-4 → 5-4
A. Molteni / Zeballos
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
V. Durasovic / Ruud
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
A. Molteni / Zeballos
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
V. Durasovic / Ruud
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Molteni / Zeballos
2-1 → 2-2
V. Durasovic / Ruud
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Molteni / Zeballos
1-0 → 1-1
V. Durasovic / Ruud
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Molteni / Zeballos
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
V. Durasovic / Ruud
1-5 → 2-5
A. Molteni / Zeballos
1-4 → 1-5
V. Durasovic / Ruud
0-4 → 1-4
A. Molteni / Zeballos
0-3 → 0-4
V. Durasovic / Ruud
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
A. Molteni / Zeballos
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
V. Durasovic / Ruud
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
– 17:30 Ruud C. (🇳🇴) – Etcheverry T. M. (🇦🇷)
ATP Multiple Locations
Casper Ruud
6
6
Tomas Martin Etcheverry
3
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Martin Etcheverry
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
T. Martin Etcheverry
4-2 → 4-3
T. Martin Etcheverry
3-1 → 3-2
T. Martin Etcheverry
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
T. Martin Etcheverry
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Martin Etcheverry
5-2 → 5-3
C. Ruud
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
T. Martin Etcheverry
4-1 → 4-2
T. Martin Etcheverry
3-0 → 3-1
T. Martin Etcheverry
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
– 19:00 Budkov Kjaer N. (🇳🇴) – Navone M. (🇦🇷)
ATP Multiple Locations
Nicolai Budkov Kjaer
6
3
4
Mariano Navone
4
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Navone
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
N. Budkov Kjaer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
N. Budkov Kjaer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
M. Navone
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Navone
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Budkov Kjaer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
N. Budkov Kjaer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
N. Budkov Kjaer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
N. Budkov Kjaer
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Navone
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Budkov Kjaer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
M. Navone
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
M. Navone
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
N. Budkov Kjaer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
N. Budkov Kjaer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
N. Budkov Kjaer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
-Cina Taipei 🇹🇼 – USA 🇺🇸 0-4
– 04:00 Tseng C. H. (🇹🇼) – Giron M. (🇺🇸)
ATP Multiple Locations
Chun-Hsin Tseng
2
2
Marcos Giron
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Giron
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
C. Tseng
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
C. Tseng
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Tseng
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
C. Tseng
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
– 05:30 Wu Tung-Lin (🇹🇼) – Michelsen A. (🇺🇸)
ATP Multiple Locations
Tung-Lin Wu
6
3
Alex Michelsen
7
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Michelsen
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
A. Michelsen
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
T. Wu
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
2*-4
3-4*
4-4*
4*-5
4*-6
6-6 → 6-7
T. Wu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
A. Michelsen
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
A. Michelsen
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Ram R./Krajicek A. (🇺🇸) b. Ho R./Wu Tung-Lin (🇹🇼) 64 76
Mackenzie McDonald (🇹🇼) b. Tsung-Hao Huang (🇹🇼) 62 63
Giappone 🇯🇵 – Gran Bretagna 🇬🇧 3-2
– 05:00 Nishioka Y. (🇯🇵) – Harris B. (🇬🇧)
ATP Multiple Locations
Yoshihito Nishioka
7
6
Billy Harris
5
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Nishioka
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 6-1
Y. Nishioka
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 5-0
B. Harris
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Nishioka
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
B. Harris
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
Y. Nishioka
0-15
0-30
0-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
B. Harris
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
Y. Nishioka
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
– 06:30 Nishikori K. (🇯🇵) – Fearnley J. (🇬🇧)
ATP Multiple Locations
Kei Nishikori
3
3
Jacob Fearnley
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Nishikori
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
J. Fearnley
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
K. Nishikori
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
J. Fearnley
0-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
K. Nishikori
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Nishikori
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
K. Nishikori
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
J. Fearnley
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
K. Nishikori
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
K. Nishikori
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
ATP Multiple Locations
Yosuke Watanuki / Takeru Yuzuki
6
6
Joe Salisbury / Neal Skupski
7
7
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
0*-4
1-5*
2*-5
3*-5
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
J. Salisbury / Skupski
6-5 → 6-6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
ATP Multiple Locations
Yoshihito Nishioka
6
7
Jacob Fearnley
3
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
4-0*
5*-0
6*-0
6-6 → 7-6
Y. Nishioka
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
Y. Nishioka
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
Y. Nishioka
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
J. Fearnley
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
Y. Nishioka
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
J. Fearnley
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
Y. Nishioka
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
J. Fearnley
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Fearnley
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Fearnley
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
J. Fearnley
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
Y. Nishioka
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
Y. Nishioka
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
ATP Multiple Locations
Kei Nishikori
6
6
Billy Harris
2
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Nishikori
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
K. Nishikori
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
B. Harris
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Harris
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
K. Nishikori
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
B. Harris
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
– 15:00 Austria 🇦🇹 – Finlandia 🇫🇮 4-0
– 15:00 Neumayer L. (🇦🇹) – Virtanen O. (🇫🇮)
ATP Multiple Locations
Lukas Neumayer
6
6
6
Otto Virtanen
4
7
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
O. Virtanen
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1-2*
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
3*-6
4*-6
6-6 → 6-7
L. Neumayer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
O. Virtanen
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
L. Neumayer
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
O. Virtanen
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
L. Neumayer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
O. Virtanen
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
O. Virtanen
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Neumayer
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
O. Virtanen
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
L. Neumayer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
– 16:30 Rodionov J. (🇦🇹) – Paldanius O. (🇫🇮)
ATP Multiple Locations
Jurij Rodionov
2
6
6
Eero Vasa
6
3
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
E. Vasa
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
J. Rodionov
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
– 12:00 Erler A./Miedler L. (🇦🇹) – Kaukovalta P./Niklas-Salminen P. (🇫🇮)
ATP Multiple Locations
Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler
4
7
7
Patrick Kaukovalta / Patrik Niklas-Salminen
6
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
0-3*
0-4*
0*-5
1*-5
2-5*
4*-5
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
7*-6
6-6 → 7-6
A. Erler / Miedler
5-6 → 6-6
P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
A. Erler / Miedler
4-5 → 5-5
P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
A. Erler / Miedler
3-4 → 4-4
P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
A. Erler / Miedler
2-3 → 3-3
P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen
2-2 → 2-3
A. Erler / Miedler
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Erler / Miedler
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
8*-7
6-6 → 7-6
P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen
6-5 → 6-6
A. Erler / Miedler
5-5 → 6-5
P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen
5-4 → 5-5
A. Erler / Miedler
4-4 → 5-4
P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
A. Erler / Miedler
3-3 → 4-3
P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
A. Erler / Miedler
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
A. Erler / Miedler
0-2 → 1-2
P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen
0-1 → 0-2
A. Erler / Miedler
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen
4-5 → 4-6
A. Erler / Miedler
3-5 → 4-5
P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
A. Erler / Miedler
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen
2-3 → 2-4
A. Erler / Miedler
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen
1-2 → 1-3
A. Erler / Miedler
1-1 → 1-2
P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Erler / Miedler
0-0 → 1-0
– 15:00 Neumayer L. (🇦🇹) – Vasa E. (🇫🇮)
ATP Multiple Locations
Filip Misolic
6
6
Eero Vasa
4
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Croazia 🇭🇷 – Slovacchia 🇸🇰 3-1
– 16:00 Ajdukovic D. (🇭🇷) – Klein L. (🇸🇰)
ATP Multiple Locations
Duje Ajdukovic
7
6
Lukas Klein
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Ajdukovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
D. Ajdukovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
L. Klein
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
L. Klein
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
5-3*
5*-4
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
D. Ajdukovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
D. Ajdukovic
30-0
40-0
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
L. Klein
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
D. Ajdukovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
– 17:30 Prizmic D. (🇭🇷) – Kovalik J. (🇸🇰)
ATP Multiple Locations
Dino Prizmic
6
6
Jozef Kovalik
2
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Kovalik
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
J. Kovalik
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
– 13:00 Mektic N./Pavic M. (🇭🇷) – Gombos N./Karol M. (🇸🇰)
ATP Multiple Locations
Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic
7
7
Milos Karol / Lukas Klein
6
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Karol / Klein
6-5 → 7-5
N. Mektic / Pavic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
M. Karol / Klein
5-4 → 5-5
N. Mektic / Pavic
4-4 → 5-4
M. Karol / Klein
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
N. Mektic / Pavic
3-3 → 4-3
M. Karol / Klein
3-2 → 3-3
N. Mektic / Pavic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Karol / Klein
2-1 → 2-2
N. Mektic / Pavic
1-1 → 2-1
M. Karol / Klein
1-0 → 1-1
N. Mektic / Pavic
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
5-3*
5*-4
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
N. Mektic / Pavic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
M. Karol / Klein
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
N. Mektic / Pavic
4-5 → 5-5
M. Karol / Klein
4-4 → 4-5
N. Mektic / Pavic
3-4 → 4-4
M. Karol / Klein
3-3 → 3-4
N. Mektic / Pavic
2-3 → 3-3
M. Karol / Klein
2-2 → 2-3
N. Mektic / Pavic
1-2 → 2-2
– 16:00 Prizmic D. (🇭🇷) – Klein L. (🇸🇰)
ATP Multiple Locations
Matej Dodig
4
4
Norbert Gombos
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Dodig
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
N. Gombos
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
M. Dodig
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
N. Gombos
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
M. Dodig
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Repubblica Ceca 🇨🇿 – Corea del Sud 🇰🇷 4-0
– 15:00 Lehecka J. (🇨🇿) – Campana Lee G. (🇰🇷)
ATP Multiple Locations
Jiri Lehecka
6
6
Gerard Campana Lee
3
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Lehecka
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
G. Campana Lee
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
J. Lehecka
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
G. Campana Lee
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Campana Lee
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
J. Lehecka
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
G. Campana Lee
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
G. Campana Lee
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
G. Campana Lee
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
J. Lehecka
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
– 16:30 Machac T. (🇨🇿) – Kwon S. (🇰🇷)
ATP Multiple Locations
Tomas Machac
6
6
Soonwoo Kwon
2
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Kwon
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
T. Machac
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 4-2
S. Kwon
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
T. Machac
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Machac
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
– 12:00 Mensik J./Pavlasek A. (🇨🇿) – Chung Y./Nam J. S. (🇰🇷)
ATP Multiple Locations
Jakub Mensik / Machac
6
6
Yun seong Chung / JiSung Nam
3
1
Vincitore: Mensik-Machac
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
– 13:30 Mrva M. (🇨🇿) – Shin S. (🇰🇷) 76 76
Danimarca 🇩🇰 – Serbia 🇷🇸 3-2
– 16:00 Moller E. (🇩🇰) – Kecmanovic M. (🇷🇸)
ATP Multiple Locations
Elmer Moller
6
2
1
Miomir Kecmanovic
3
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Kecmanovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 1-6
E. Moller
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
M. Kecmanovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
E. Moller
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
M. Kecmanovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
M. Kecmanovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Moller
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
M. Kecmanovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Kecmanovic
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
E. Moller
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
M. Kecmanovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
E. Moller
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
M. Kecmanovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
– 17:30 Rune H. (🇩🇰) – Medjedovic H. (🇷🇸)
ATP Multiple Locations
Holger Rune
6
3
1
Hamad Medjedovic
2
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
H. Rune
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-5 → 1-6
H. Rune
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
H. Medjedovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Medjedovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
H. Rune
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
H. Medjedovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
H. Rune
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
H. Medjedovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Rune
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
H. Medjedovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
H. Rune
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
– 12:00 Holmgren A./Ingildsen J. (🇩🇰) – Sabanov I./Sabanov M. (🇷🇸)
ATP Multiple Locations
Johannes Ingildsen / Holger Rune
6
6
Miomir Kecmanovic / Hamad Medjedovic
4
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Ingildsen / Rune
5-4 → 6-4
M. Kecmanovic / Medjedovic
5-3 → 5-4
J. Ingildsen / Rune
4-3 → 5-3
M. Kecmanovic / Medjedovic
3-3 → 4-3
J. Ingildsen / Rune
2-3 → 3-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
– 13:30 Rune H. (🇩🇰) – Kecmanovic M. (🇷🇸)
ATP Multiple Locations
Holger Rune
6
6
Miomir Kecmanovic
2
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Kecmanovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
M. Kecmanovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
H. Rune
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
M. Kecmanovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
H. Rune
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
M. Kecmanovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
H. Rune
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Rune
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
M. Kecmanovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
H. Rune
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
M. Kecmanovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
M. Kecmanovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
– 15:00 Moller E. (🇩🇰) – Medjedovic H. (🇷🇸)
ATP Multiple Locations
Elmer Moller
1
6
6
Hamad Medjedovic
6
4
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Moller
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
H. Medjedovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
H. Medjedovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
E. Moller
0-15
15-15
40-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Moller
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
H. Medjedovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
E. Moller
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
-Israele 🇮🇱 – Germania 🇩🇪 1-3
– 16:30 Oliel Y. (🇮🇱) – Marterer M. (🇩🇪)
ATP Multiple Locations
Yshai Oliel
2
7
4
Maximilian Marterer
6
5
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Y. Oliel
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
Y. Oliel
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
Y. Oliel
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Oliel
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 7-5
Y. Oliel
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
Y. Oliel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
Y. Oliel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
Y. Oliel
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Marterer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
– 18:00 Cukierman D. (🇮🇱) – Hanfmann Y. (🇩🇪)
ATP Multiple Locations
Daniel Cukierman
4
4
Yannick Hanfmann
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Hanfmann
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
D. Cukierman
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
Y. Hanfmann
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
D. Cukierman
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Hanfmann
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
D. Cukierman
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
Y. Hanfmann
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
D. Cukierman
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Hanfmann
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
D. Cukierman
0-15
15-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
Y. Hanfmann
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
D. Cukierman
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
Y. Hanfmann
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
D. Cukierman
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
Y. Hanfmann
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
D. Cukierman
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
D. Cukierman
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
– 12:30 Cukierman D./Vales A. (🇮🇱) – Krawietz K./Puetz T. (🇩🇪)
ATP Multiple Locations
Daniel Cukierman / Amit Vales
0
3
Kevin Krawietz / Tim Puetz
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Krawietz / Puetz
3-5 → 3-6
D. Cukierman / Vales
3-4 → 3-5
K. Krawietz / Puetz
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
D. Cukierman / Vales
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
K. Krawietz / Puetz
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
D. Cukierman / Vales
1-2 → 1-3
K. Krawietz / Puetz
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
D. Cukierman / Vales
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
K. Krawietz / Puetz
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Cukierman / Vales
0-5 → 0-6
K. Krawietz / Puetz
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-4 → 0-5
D. Cukierman / Vales
0-3 → 0-4
K. Krawietz / Puetz
0-2 → 0-3
D. Cukierman / Vales
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
K. Krawietz / Puetz
0-0 → 0-1
– 14:00 Oliel Y. (🇮🇱) – Hanfmann Y. (🇩🇪)
ATP Multiple Locations
Ofek Shimanov
6
6
7
Daniel Masur
7
3
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Svezia 🇸🇪 – Australia 🇦🇺 1-3
– 17:00 Ymer M. (🇸🇪) – De Minaur A. (🇦🇺)
ATP Multiple Locations
Mikael Ymer
5
1
Alex de Minaur
7
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Ymer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-4 → 1-4
M. Ymer
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Ymer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
A. de Minaur
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
A. de Minaur
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
M. Ymer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
A. de Minaur
15-15
30-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
M. Ymer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
– 18:30 Borg L. (🇸🇪) – Vukic A. (🇦🇺)
ATP Multiple Locations
Leo Borg
4
4
Aleksandar Vukic
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Vukic
0-15
0-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
A. Vukic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
L. Borg
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
L. Borg
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Vukic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
L. Borg
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Vukic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
A. Vukic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
A. Vukic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
L. Borg
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
L. Borg
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
– 13:00 Bergevi F./Goransson A. (🇸🇪) – Ebden M./Peers J. (🇦🇺)
ATP Multiple Locations
Filip Bergevi / Andre Goransson
7
3
2
Matthew Ebden / John Peers
6
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Ebden / Peers
2-5 → 2-6
F. Bergevi / Goransson
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-5 → 2-5
M. Ebden / Peers
1-4 → 1-5
F. Bergevi / Goransson
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
M. Ebden / Peers
1-2 → 1-3
F. Bergevi / Goransson
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
M. Ebden / Peers
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
F. Bergevi / Goransson
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Ebden / Peers
3-5 → 3-6
F. Bergevi / Goransson
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
M. Ebden / Peers
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
F. Bergevi / Goransson
1-4 → 2-4
M. Ebden / Peers
1-3 → 1-4
F. Bergevi / Goransson
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
M. Ebden / Peers
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
F. Bergevi / Goransson
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
M. Ebden / Peers
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
3*-5
4-5*
5-5*
6*-5
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
8*-7
6-6 → 7-6
M. Ebden / Peers
6-5 → 6-6
F. Bergevi / Goransson
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
M. Ebden / Peers
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
F. Bergevi / Goransson
4-4 → 5-4
M. Ebden / Peers
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
F. Bergevi / Goransson
0-15
0-30
15-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
M. Ebden / Peers
3-2 → 3-3
F. Bergevi / Goransson
2-2 → 3-2
M. Ebden / Peers
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
F. Bergevi / Goransson
1-1 → 2-1
M. Ebden / Peers
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
F. Bergevi / Goransson
0-0 → 1-0
– 14:30 Borg L. (🇸🇪) – Peers J. (🇦🇺) 75 64
Svizzera 🇨🇭 – Spagna 🇪🇸 0-2
– 13:00 Stricker D. (🇨🇭) – Martinez P. (🇪🇸)
ATP Multiple Locations
Dominic Stricker
4
6
Pedro Martinez
6
7
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
7*-8
6-6 → 6-7
P. Martinez
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
D. Stricker
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
D. Stricker
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
P. Martinez
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
P. Martinez
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
D. Stricker
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
P. Martinez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
D. Stricker
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Martinez
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
P. Martinez
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
D. Stricker
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
P. Martinez
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
D. Stricker
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
– 14:30 Kym J. (🇨🇭) – Carballes Baena R. (🇪🇸)
ATP Multiple Locations
Jerome Kym
4
4
Roberto Carballes Baena
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Kym
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
R. Carballes Baena
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Carballes Baena
4-5 → 4-6
R. Carballes Baena
3-4 → 3-5
J. Kym
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
R. Carballes Baena
2-3 → 2-4
J. Kym
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
R. Carballes Baena
1-2 → 1-3
J. Kym
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
R. Carballes Baena
0-1 → 0-2
J. Kym
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Belgio 🇧🇪 – Cile 🇨🇱 1-1
– 14:00 Bergs Z. (🇧🇪) – Barrios Vera T. (🇨🇱)
ATP Multiple Locations
Zizou Bergs
6
6
Tomas Barrios Vera
4
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
– 15:30 Blockx A. (🇧🇪) – Garin C. (🇨🇱)
ATP Multiple Locations
Alexander Blockx
6
1
Cristian Garin
7
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Garin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 1-6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Blockx
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
C. Garin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
A. Blockx
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Francia 🇫🇷 – Brasile 🇧🇷 2-0
– 14:30 Humbert U. (🇫🇷) – Fonseca J. (🇧🇷)
ATP Multiple Locations
Ugo Humbert
7
6
Joao Fonseca
5
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
U. Humbert
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
J. Fonseca
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
U. Humbert
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
J. Fonseca
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
U. Humbert
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
U. Humbert
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
J. Fonseca
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
U. Humbert
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
J. Fonseca
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
J. Fonseca
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
– 16:00 Fils A. (🇫🇷) – Seyboth Wild T. (🇧🇷)
ATP Multiple Locations
Arthur Fils
6
6
Thiago Seyboth Wild
1
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Canada 🇨🇦 – Ungheria 🇭🇺 0-0
– 19:00 Galarneau A. (🇨🇦) – Marozsan F. (🇭🇺)
ATP Multiple Locations
Alexis Galarneau•
0
3
5
Fabian Marozsan
0
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Marozsan
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
A. Galarneau
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
F. Marozsan
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Marozsan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
A. Galarneau
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
F. Marozsan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
– 20:30 Diallo G. (🇨🇦) – Fucsovics M. (🇭🇺)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
*non adesso
Infatti ho detto SE esplode, non che esplode. Riguardo alla pericolosità della danimarca mi riferisco ai prossimi anni, buon adesso
Grazie moller !
Vero
Hanno cacciato nella rumenta una vittoria certa.
Che maleducati i serbi..
Boh Jannik non me lo ricordo grande difensore, ma posso anche ricordare male, di fatto a pari età Joao ha un servizio e delle volée superiori al Jannik 18enne
Ma cosa esplode,in Davis i valori in campo non contano,ho visto questo ragazzo e veramente non è nulla di speciale,adesso non è che ogni giocatore nuovo può diventare pericoloso,siamo un pó obbiettivi,è la Serbia con Medjedovic che si è mangiata il passaggio del turno.Comunque adesso hanno la Spagna e il cammino si interrompe qui,singolaristi e doppio sono troppo forti per loro
E l’erede di Djokovic dovrebbe essere Medjedovic!?? La Serbia post Djokovic non ha futuro.Djokovic poi sarà furioso perché oggi hanno fatto un vero e proprio disastro,Djokovic poi ci tiene molto a questa competizione e probabilmente ha mancato l’ultima occasione per riscattarsi dopo il 2023 contro di noi.Secondo me ci saranno delle ripercussioni per i giocatori e soprattutto per il capitano per Djokovic è uno che ha molta influenza
E i serbi se ne vanno anche senza salutare
Grandissima rimonta a copenaghen! Danimarca recupera da 0 a 2 a 3 a2 contro la Serbia. Bravissimi ingildsen, rune e moller. Discutibile più che le prestazioni il comportamento dei serbi, che se ne sono andati senza salutare. Stiamo attenti alla danimarca perché se moller esplode durante questo 2025 i danesi diventano davvero una squadra insidiosa in coppa davis, anche perché ingildsen è un buon doppista
Medjedovic prima batte Rune poi avanti 6-2 2-0 si fa battere in modo incredibile e poi abbandona il campo senza salutare: da squalifica!
E ora sono anche tutti contenti
Ora, magari, forse, la Davis sta diventando una coppetta pero’ in Danimarca c e’ il pienone..
Medjedovic sta buttando via la qualificazione, due volte rimontato di un break. Le urla di Nole si sentono fino a Copenaghen
Il gioco di rete e di volo non è la specialità della scuola serba,Kecmanovic imbarazzante ed anche Medjedovic non mi sembra a suo agio in quella zona del campo.Lo stesso Djokovic da giovane raramente scendeva in quelle zone del campo e combinava qualcosa di buono ed ha dovuto lavorarci diventando accettabile dopo i 30 anni
Non voglio sminuire il talento di Fonseca,non so quanto ci metterà ma è uno che arriva ma io ho notato dei limiti in Fonseca:il Fonseca in difesa è completamente diverso dal Fonseca in attacco,fa molto fatica quando è sotto pressione ed è costretto a muoversi,soprattutto dal lato del rovescio e non lo sto vedendo solo da oggi,può migliorare sicuramente,ha solo 18 anni ma già per questo io non lo paragonerei a Sinner che alla sua età era molto più forte in questo.A Sinner se lo sfidi dalla parte del rovescio non lo batti mai,possono tirare pure missili sulle righe ma se ci arriva di rovescio non cede mai ed anzi passa da una difesa estrema al contrattacco in una maniera clamorosa
E non voglio essere monotono / mettere sempre in mezzo jannik, ma sinner in uscita dal servizio una risposta profonda come queste di humbert te la rigioca in controllo estremo col top sulle tue scarpe…
Già, troppa difficoltà in uscita dal servizio. Ugo sempre un piacere da vedere su questi campi
Molto interessante la sfida tra Francia e Brasile
Fonseca con quelle aperture a occhio non è tanto da indoor
Doppio serbo disastroso
No
Per i giocatori che aveva la gran Bretagna no, bisogna dire però che nishioka ha giocato davvero meglio del previsto, vittoria a mio modo di vedere inaspettata con fearnley, e anche harris lo reputo un giocatore in crescita, che nel corso dell’anno entrerà in top 100.
Purtroppo gli inglesi ultimamente sono troppo draper dipendenti e non riescono mai ad essere sufficientemente solidi, pur avendo una buona spina dorsale
Per il nome della nazione sì,poi vai a vedere chi hanno convocato in squadra e tutto torna.È come se l’Italia convocasse Zeppieri,Gigante,Bellucci e Nardi o gli Usa convocassero Eubanks,Wolf,Nava e Mc Donald.Per me non dovevano neanche arrivare alla partita decisiva i giapponesi,doveva finire minimo 4-1.Già è una nazione che dopo Murray fa molto fatica,se lasci a casa gente come Draper,Norrie che sono gli unici che fanno esistere la GBR in questo sport meritano di essere subito eliminati
Kjaer sfiora il miracolo. Peccato ma ovviamente ha prevalso l’esperienza di Navone anche se non era la sua superficie così come quella di Etcheverry nel primo incontro
La differenza l’ha fatta il doppio
Doppio di professionisti…
Entrambi, ma Nishikori si e’ riscattato alla grande oggi, soprattutto quando ha salvato la terza palla del controbreak nella partita decisiva. La sorpresa in negativo e’ stato il crollo di Fearnealy nel tie break
Quello a essere in gran spolvero è NISHIOKA volevi dire
Il Giappone la ribalta,Nishikori in gran spolvero!
Eliminata la Gran Bretagna dal Giappone … è una sorpresa secondo voi?