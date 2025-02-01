Davis Cup 2025 Copertina, Davis/FedCup

Davis Cup – Qualificazioni per l’accesso al Secondo Turno: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Germania qualificata, il Giappone rimonta la Gran Bretagna. Australia domina in Svezia e conquista il tie casalingo

01/02/2025 18:18 30 commenti
Yoshito Nishioka nella foto - Foto Getty Images
Yoshito Nishioka nella foto - Foto Getty Images

Weekend intenso di Coppa Davis che ha visto la Germania dominare Israele a Vilnius e il Giappone completare una straordinaria rimonta contro la Gran Bretagna, guadagnandosi così la sfida proprio contro i tedeschi nel secondo turno di settembre.
La Germania ha chiuso i conti con un netto 3-0, suggellato dalla vittoria nel doppio di Krawietz e Puetz su Cukierman/Vales per 6-0 6-3. La coppia tedesca ha stabilito un record nazionale in Davis con 14 vittorie e una sola sconfitta. “Amiamo così tanto la Coppa Davis,” ha commentato Puetz. “Questo rende facile la motivazione. Abbiamo una grande squadra intorno a noi da quasi 10 anni.”

Ancora più emozionante la sfida di Miki, dove il Giappone ha ribaltato il 2-1 per la Gran Bretagna grazie alle vittorie di Yoshihito Nishioka e Kei Nishikori. Dopo il successo di Salisbury/Skupski nel doppio che aveva portato avanti gli inglesi, Nishioka ha pareggiato i conti battendo Fearnley 6-3 7-6, prima che Nishikori, tornato in Davis dopo sette anni di assenza, completasse l’opera superando Harris 6-2 6-3.
“È un momento di grande felicità, anche se sono molto stanco,” ha dichiarato il capitano giapponese Go Soeda, il cui team punta ora alle Finals per la prima volta dal 2019. Di fronte si troverà una Germania ambiziosa, semifinalista lo scorso anno e alla ricerca di un titolo che manca dal 1993.
“Sarà un sorteggio difficile,” ha ammesso Krawietz riguardo alla sfida contro il Giappone, che sarà il primo confronto tra le due nazioni dal lontano 1933. Il capitano tedesco Kohlmann ha aggiunto: “Chi vuole arrivare alle Finals deve vincere partite dure.”
Per la Gran Bretagna, nonostante la delusione, il capitano Leon Smith ha elogiato lo sforzo dei suoi: “Perdere è difficile, ma non posso rimproverare nulla ai ragazzi. Hanno dato tutto.” Gli inglesi dovranno ora passare dal World Group I di settembre per tentare di tornare a questo livello nel 2026.

L’Australia ha completato un perfetto 3-0 in Svezia grazie alla vittoria nel doppio di Matthew Ebden e John Peers, che hanno superato la coppia svedese Bergevi/Goransson per 6-7(7) 6-3 6-2, garantendosi così un prezioso tie casalingo per il secondo turno di settembre.
“Siamo qui per lottare come squadra e ottenere un incontro in casa,” ha dichiarato Ebden dopo la vittoria. “Questa vittoria è per la squadra e per portare la Davis in Australia.” Il team guidato da Lleyton Hewitt non gioca un tie casalingo dal marzo 2022 e ha raggiunto l’obiettivo con una prestazione impeccabile.
Il successo era già stato ipotecato venerdì grazie alle vittorie nei singolari: Alex de Minaur, il giocatore più quotato del confronto, aveva superato Mikael Ymer 7-5 6-1, mentre Aleksandar Vukic aveva festeggiato il suo debutto in Davis battendo Leo Borg.
Nel doppio decisivo, nonostante un primo set perso al tie-break, è emersa la classe della coppia australiana. Ebden, due volte campione Slam in doppio, e Peers, vincitore dell’Australian Open 2017, hanno mostrato perché sono tra i migliori specialisti del circuito. I due, freschi vincitori dell’oro olimpico a Parigi 2024, hanno ribaltato il match con autorità.
L’Australia attende ora la vincente tra Belgio e Cile per il secondo turno di settembre, mentre la Svezia dovrà passare dal World Group I per tentare di rientrare nelle Qualifiers nel 2026.

Questi i risultati delle qualificazioni per l’accesso al Secondo Turno di Davis Cup.

– 18:00 Norvegia 🇳🇴 – Argentina 🇦🇷 2-3

ATP Multiple Locations
Nicolai Budkov Kjaer
5
6
6
Tomas Martin Etcheverry
7
2
7
Mostra dettagli

ATP Multiple Locations
Casper Ruud
6
6
Mariano Navone
3
3
Mostra dettagli

– 16:00 Durasovic V./Ruud C. (🇳🇴) – Molteni A./Zeballos H. (🇦🇷/🇧🇴)
ATP Multiple Locations
Viktor Durasovic / Casper Ruud
2
5
Andres Molteni / Horacio Zeballos
6
7
Mostra dettagli

– 17:30 Ruud C. (🇳🇴) – Etcheverry T. M. (🇦🇷)

ATP Multiple Locations
Casper Ruud
6
6
Tomas Martin Etcheverry
3
3
Mostra dettagli

– 19:00 Budkov Kjaer N. (🇳🇴) – Navone M. (🇦🇷)

ATP Multiple Locations
Nicolai Budkov Kjaer
6
3
4
Mariano Navone
4
6
6
Mostra dettagli



-Cina Taipei 🇹🇼 – USA 🇺🇸 0-4
– 04:00 Tseng C. H. (🇹🇼) – Giron M. (🇺🇸)

ATP Multiple Locations
Chun-Hsin Tseng
2
2
Marcos Giron
6
6
Mostra dettagli

– 05:30 Wu Tung-Lin (🇹🇼) – Michelsen A. (🇺🇸)

ATP Multiple Locations
Tung-Lin Wu
6
3
Alex Michelsen
7
6
Mostra dettagli

Ram R./Krajicek A. (🇺🇸) b. Ho R./Wu Tung-Lin (🇹🇼) 64 76

Mackenzie McDonald (🇹🇼) b. Tsung-Hao Huang (🇹🇼) 62 63




Giappone 🇯🇵 – Gran Bretagna 🇬🇧 3-2
– 05:00 Nishioka Y. (🇯🇵) – Harris B. (🇬🇧)
ATP Multiple Locations
Yoshihito Nishioka
7
6
Billy Harris
5
1
Mostra dettagli

– 06:30 Nishikori K. (🇯🇵) – Fearnley J. (🇬🇧)

ATP Multiple Locations
Kei Nishikori
3
3
Jacob Fearnley
6
6
Mostra dettagli

ATP Multiple Locations
Yosuke Watanuki / Takeru Yuzuki
6
6
Joe Salisbury / Neal Skupski
7
7
Mostra dettagli

ATP Multiple Locations
Yoshihito Nishioka
6
7
Jacob Fearnley
3
6
Mostra dettagli

ATP Multiple Locations
Kei Nishikori
6
6
Billy Harris
2
3
Mostra dettagli




– 15:00 Austria 🇦🇹 – Finlandia 🇫🇮 4-0
– 15:00 Neumayer L. (🇦🇹) – Virtanen O. (🇫🇮)
ATP Multiple Locations
Lukas Neumayer
6
6
6
Otto Virtanen
4
7
3
Mostra dettagli

– 16:30 Rodionov J. (🇦🇹) – Paldanius O. (🇫🇮)

ATP Multiple Locations
Jurij Rodionov
2
6
6
Eero Vasa
6
3
3
Mostra dettagli

– 12:00 Erler A./Miedler L. (🇦🇹) – Kaukovalta P./Niklas-Salminen P. (🇫🇮)

ATP Multiple Locations
Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler
4
7
7
Patrick Kaukovalta / Patrik Niklas-Salminen
6
6
6
Mostra dettagli

– 15:00 Neumayer L. (🇦🇹) – Vasa E. (🇫🇮)

ATP Multiple Locations
Filip Misolic
6
6
Eero Vasa
4
0
Mostra dettagli




Croazia 🇭🇷 – Slovacchia 🇸🇰 3-1
– 16:00 Ajdukovic D. (🇭🇷) – Klein L. (🇸🇰)
ATP Multiple Locations
Duje Ajdukovic
7
6
Lukas Klein
6
3
Mostra dettagli

– 17:30 Prizmic D. (🇭🇷) – Kovalik J. (🇸🇰)

ATP Multiple Locations
Dino Prizmic
6
6
Jozef Kovalik
2
2
Mostra dettagli

– 13:00 Mektic N./Pavic M. (🇭🇷) – Gombos N./Karol M. (🇸🇰)

ATP Multiple Locations
Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic
7
7
Milos Karol / Lukas Klein
6
5
Mostra dettagli

– 16:00 Prizmic D. (🇭🇷) – Klein L. (🇸🇰)

ATP Multiple Locations
Matej Dodig
4
4
Norbert Gombos
6
6
Mostra dettagli




Repubblica Ceca 🇨🇿 – Corea del Sud 🇰🇷 4-0
– 15:00 Lehecka J. (🇨🇿) – Campana Lee G. (🇰🇷)
ATP Multiple Locations
Jiri Lehecka
6
6
Gerard Campana Lee
3
3
Mostra dettagli

– 16:30 Machac T. (🇨🇿) – Kwon S. (🇰🇷)

ATP Multiple Locations
Tomas Machac
6
6
Soonwoo Kwon
2
2
Mostra dettagli

– 12:00 Mensik J./Pavlasek A. (🇨🇿) – Chung Y./Nam J. S. (🇰🇷)

ATP Multiple Locations
Jakub Mensik / Machac
6
6
Yun seong Chung / JiSung Nam
3
1
Vincitore: Mensik-Machac
Mostra dettagli

– 13:30 Mrva M. (🇨🇿) – Shin S. (🇰🇷) 76 76




Danimarca 🇩🇰 – Serbia 🇷🇸 3-2
– 16:00 Moller E. (🇩🇰) – Kecmanovic M. (🇷🇸)
ATP Multiple Locations
Elmer Moller
6
2
1
Miomir Kecmanovic
3
6
6
Mostra dettagli

– 17:30 Rune H. (🇩🇰) – Medjedovic H. (🇷🇸)

ATP Multiple Locations
Holger Rune
6
3
1
Hamad Medjedovic
2
6
6
Mostra dettagli

– 12:00 Holmgren A./Ingildsen J. (🇩🇰) – Sabanov I./Sabanov M. (🇷🇸)

ATP Multiple Locations
Johannes Ingildsen / Holger Rune
6
6
Miomir Kecmanovic / Hamad Medjedovic
4
4
Mostra dettagli

– 13:30 Rune H. (🇩🇰) – Kecmanovic M. (🇷🇸)

ATP Multiple Locations
Holger Rune
6
6
Miomir Kecmanovic
2
4
Mostra dettagli

– 15:00 Moller E. (🇩🇰) – Medjedovic H. (🇷🇸)

ATP Multiple Locations
Elmer Moller
1
6
6
Hamad Medjedovic
6
4
3
Mostra dettagli




-Israele 🇮🇱 – Germania 🇩🇪 1-3
– 16:30 Oliel Y. (🇮🇱) – Marterer M. (🇩🇪)
ATP Multiple Locations
Yshai Oliel
2
7
4
Maximilian Marterer
6
5
6
Mostra dettagli

– 18:00 Cukierman D. (🇮🇱) – Hanfmann Y. (🇩🇪)

ATP Multiple Locations
Daniel Cukierman
4
4
Yannick Hanfmann
6
6
Mostra dettagli

– 12:30 Cukierman D./Vales A. (🇮🇱) – Krawietz K./Puetz T. (🇩🇪)

ATP Multiple Locations
Daniel Cukierman / Amit Vales
0
3
Kevin Krawietz / Tim Puetz
6
6
Mostra dettagli

– 14:00 Oliel Y. (🇮🇱) – Hanfmann Y. (🇩🇪)

ATP Multiple Locations
Ofek Shimanov
6
6
7
Daniel Masur
7
3
6
Mostra dettagli




Svezia 🇸🇪 – Australia 🇦🇺 1-3
– 17:00 Ymer M. (🇸🇪) – De Minaur A. (🇦🇺)
ATP Multiple Locations
Mikael Ymer
5
1
Alex de Minaur
7
6
Mostra dettagli

– 18:30 Borg L. (🇸🇪) – Vukic A. (🇦🇺)

ATP Multiple Locations
Leo Borg
4
4
Aleksandar Vukic
6
6
Mostra dettagli

– 13:00 Bergevi F./Goransson A. (🇸🇪) – Ebden M./Peers J. (🇦🇺)

ATP Multiple Locations
Filip Bergevi / Andre Goransson
7
3
2
Matthew Ebden / John Peers
6
6
6
Mostra dettagli

– 14:30 Borg L. (🇸🇪) – Peers J. (🇦🇺) 75 64



Svizzera 🇨🇭 – Spagna 🇪🇸 0-2
– 13:00 Stricker D. (🇨🇭) – Martinez P. (🇪🇸)

ATP Multiple Locations
Dominic Stricker
4
6
Pedro Martinez
6
7
Mostra dettagli

– 14:30 Kym J. (🇨🇭) – Carballes Baena R. (🇪🇸)

ATP Multiple Locations
Jerome Kym
4
4
Roberto Carballes Baena
6
6
Mostra dettagli




Belgio 🇧🇪 – Cile 🇨🇱 1-1
– 14:00 Bergs Z. (🇧🇪) – Barrios Vera T. (🇨🇱)
ATP Multiple Locations
Zizou Bergs
6
6
Tomas Barrios Vera
4
3
Mostra dettagli

– 15:30 Blockx A. (🇧🇪) – Garin C. (🇨🇱)

ATP Multiple Locations
Alexander Blockx
6
1
Cristian Garin
7
6
Mostra dettagli




Francia 🇫🇷 – Brasile 🇧🇷 2-0
– 14:30 Humbert U. (🇫🇷) – Fonseca J. (🇧🇷)
ATP Multiple Locations
Ugo Humbert
7
6
Joao Fonseca
5
3
Mostra dettagli

– 16:00 Fils A. (🇫🇷) – Seyboth Wild T. (🇧🇷)

ATP Multiple Locations
Arthur Fils
6
6
Thiago Seyboth Wild
1
4
Mostra dettagli




Canada 🇨🇦 – Ungheria 🇭🇺 0-0
– 19:00 Galarneau A. (🇨🇦) – Marozsan F. (🇭🇺)
ATP Multiple Locations
Alexis Galarneau
0
3
5
Fabian Marozsan
0
6
3
Mostra dettagli

– 20:30 Diallo G. (🇨🇦) – Fucsovics M. (🇭🇺)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: , , ,

30 commenti. Lasciane uno!

😐😈😯🙂😕😎👿😀💡😳😛🙄😉😥😮😆😡🙁

Fi (Guest) 01-02-2025 19:25

Scritto da Fi

Scritto da Luciano

Scritto da Fi
Grandissima rimonta a copenaghen! Danimarca recupera da 0 a 2 a 3 a2 contro la Serbia. Bravissimi ingildsen, rune e moller. Discutibile più che le prestazioni il comportamento dei serbi, che se ne sono andati senza salutare. Stiamo attenti alla danimarca perché se moller esplode durante questo 2025 i danesi diventano davvero una squadra insidiosa in coppa davis, anche perché ingildsen è un buon doppista

Ma cosa esplode,in Davis i valori in campo non contano,ho visto questo ragazzo e veramente non è nulla di speciale,adesso non è che ogni giocatore nuovo può diventare pericoloso,siamo un pó obbiettivi,è la Serbia con Medjedovic che si è mangiata il passaggio del turno.Comunque adesso hanno la Spagna e il cammino si interrompe qui,singolaristi e doppio sono troppo forti per loro

Infatti ho detto SE esplode, non che esplode. Riguardo alla pericolosità della danimarca mi riferisco ai prossimi anni, buon adesso

*non adesso

 30
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Fi (Guest) 01-02-2025 19:25

Scritto da Luciano

Scritto da Fi
Grandissima rimonta a copenaghen! Danimarca recupera da 0 a 2 a 3 a2 contro la Serbia. Bravissimi ingildsen, rune e moller. Discutibile più che le prestazioni il comportamento dei serbi, che se ne sono andati senza salutare. Stiamo attenti alla danimarca perché se moller esplode durante questo 2025 i danesi diventano davvero una squadra insidiosa in coppa davis, anche perché ingildsen è un buon doppista

Ma cosa esplode,in Davis i valori in campo non contano,ho visto questo ragazzo e veramente non è nulla di speciale,adesso non è che ogni giocatore nuovo può diventare pericoloso,siamo un pó obbiettivi,è la Serbia con Medjedovic che si è mangiata il passaggio del turno.Comunque adesso hanno la Spagna e il cammino si interrompe qui,singolaristi e doppio sono troppo forti per loro

Infatti ho detto SE esplode, non che esplode. Riguardo alla pericolosità della danimarca mi riferisco ai prossimi anni, buon adesso

 29
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Molto Pollo (Guest) 01-02-2025 19:20

Grazie moller !

 28
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Detuqueridapresencia 01-02-2025 19:20

Scritto da Begu
Fonseca con quelle aperture a occhio non è tanto da indoor

Vero

 27
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Detuqueridapresencia 01-02-2025 19:19

Scritto da Federer the best
Doppio serbo disastroso

Hanno cacciato nella rumenta una vittoria certa.

 26
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Alcaraz vincitore del R Garros 2025 (Guest) 01-02-2025 18:38

Che maleducati i serbi..

 25
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Casual 01-02-2025 18:30

Scritto da Matteo
Non voglio sminuire il talento di Fonseca,non so quanto ci metterà ma è uno che arriva ma io ho notato dei limiti in Fonseca:il Fonseca in difesa è completamente diverso dal Fonseca in attacco,fa molto fatica quando è sotto pressione ed è costretto a muoversi,soprattutto dal lato del rovescio e non lo sto vedendo solo da oggi,può migliorare sicuramente,ha solo 18 anni ma già per questo io non lo paragonerei a Sinner che alla sua età era molto più forte in questo.A Sinner se lo sfidi dalla parte del rovescio non lo batti mai,possono tirare pure missili sulle righe ma se ci arriva di rovescio non cede mai ed anzi passa da una difesa estrema al contrattacco in una maniera clamorosa

Boh Jannik non me lo ricordo grande difensore, ma posso anche ricordare male, di fatto a pari età Joao ha un servizio e delle volée superiori al Jannik 18enne

 24
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Luciano (Guest) 01-02-2025 18:13

Scritto da Fi
Grandissima rimonta a copenaghen! Danimarca recupera da 0 a 2 a 3 a2 contro la Serbia. Bravissimi ingildsen, rune e moller. Discutibile più che le prestazioni il comportamento dei serbi, che se ne sono andati senza salutare. Stiamo attenti alla danimarca perché se moller esplode durante questo 2025 i danesi diventano davvero una squadra insidiosa in coppa davis, anche perché ingildsen è un buon doppista

Ma cosa esplode,in Davis i valori in campo non contano,ho visto questo ragazzo e veramente non è nulla di speciale,adesso non è che ogni giocatore nuovo può diventare pericoloso,siamo un pó obbiettivi,è la Serbia con Medjedovic che si è mangiata il passaggio del turno.Comunque adesso hanno la Spagna e il cammino si interrompe qui,singolaristi e doppio sono troppo forti per loro

 23
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Leo (Guest) 01-02-2025 18:05

E l’erede di Djokovic dovrebbe essere Medjedovic!?? La Serbia post Djokovic non ha futuro.Djokovic poi sarà furioso perché oggi hanno fatto un vero e proprio disastro,Djokovic poi ci tiene molto a questa competizione e probabilmente ha mancato l’ultima occasione per riscattarsi dopo il 2023 contro di noi.Secondo me ci saranno delle ripercussioni per i giocatori e soprattutto per il capitano per Djokovic è uno che ha molta influenza

 22
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Federer the best (Guest) 01-02-2025 18:04

E i serbi se ne vanno anche senza salutare

 21
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Fi (Guest) 01-02-2025 18:04

Grandissima rimonta a copenaghen! Danimarca recupera da 0 a 2 a 3 a2 contro la Serbia. Bravissimi ingildsen, rune e moller. Discutibile più che le prestazioni il comportamento dei serbi, che se ne sono andati senza salutare. Stiamo attenti alla danimarca perché se moller esplode durante questo 2025 i danesi diventano davvero una squadra insidiosa in coppa davis, anche perché ingildsen è un buon doppista

 20
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
nastase (Guest) 01-02-2025 18:01

Medjedovic prima batte Rune poi avanti 6-2 2-0 si fa battere in modo incredibile e poi abbandona il campo senza salutare: da squalifica!

 19
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Stebaldwin (Guest) 01-02-2025 18:00

Scritto da ska
Ora, magari, forse, la Davis sta diventando una coppetta pero’ in Danimarca c e’ il pienone..

E ora sono anche tutti contenti

 18
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
ska 01-02-2025 17:25

Ora, magari, forse, la Davis sta diventando una coppetta pero’ in Danimarca c e’ il pienone..

 17
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Federer the best (Guest) 01-02-2025 17:10

Medjedovic sta buttando via la qualificazione, due volte rimontato di un break. Le urla di Nole si sentono fino a Copenaghen

 16
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Giorgio89 (Guest) 01-02-2025 16:38

Scritto da Federer the best
Doppio serbo disastroso

Il gioco di rete e di volo non è la specialità della scuola serba,Kecmanovic imbarazzante ed anche Medjedovic non mi sembra a suo agio in quella zona del campo.Lo stesso Djokovic da giovane raramente scendeva in quelle zone del campo e combinava qualcosa di buono ed ha dovuto lavorarci diventando accettabile dopo i 30 anni

 15
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Matteo (Guest) 01-02-2025 16:11

Non voglio sminuire il talento di Fonseca,non so quanto ci metterà ma è uno che arriva ma io ho notato dei limiti in Fonseca:il Fonseca in difesa è completamente diverso dal Fonseca in attacco,fa molto fatica quando è sotto pressione ed è costretto a muoversi,soprattutto dal lato del rovescio e non lo sto vedendo solo da oggi,può migliorare sicuramente,ha solo 18 anni ma già per questo io non lo paragonerei a Sinner che alla sua età era molto più forte in questo.A Sinner se lo sfidi dalla parte del rovescio non lo batti mai,possono tirare pure missili sulle righe ma se ci arriva di rovescio non cede mai ed anzi passa da una difesa estrema al contrattacco in una maniera clamorosa

 14
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Begu (Guest) 01-02-2025 15:43

Scritto da Begu

Scritto da Begu
Fonseca con quelle aperture a occhio non è tanto da indoor

Già, troppa difficoltà in uscita dal servizio. Ugo sempre un piacere da vedere su questi campi

E non voglio essere monotono / mettere sempre in mezzo jannik, ma sinner in uscita dal servizio una risposta profonda come queste di humbert te la rigioca in controllo estremo col top sulle tue scarpe…

 13
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Begu (Guest) 01-02-2025 15:38

Scritto da Begu
Fonseca con quelle aperture a occhio non è tanto da indoor

Già, troppa difficoltà in uscita dal servizio. Ugo sempre un piacere da vedere su questi campi

 12
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Dad (Guest) 01-02-2025 15:30

Molto interessante la sfida tra Francia e Brasile

 11
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Begu (Guest) 01-02-2025 15:14

Fonseca con quelle aperture a occhio non è tanto da indoor

 10
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Detuqueridapresencia
Federer the best (Guest) 01-02-2025 13:26

Doppio serbo disastroso

 9
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Dad (Guest) 01-02-2025 13:01

Scritto da Edoardo
Eliminata la Gran Bretagna dal Giappone … è una sorpresa secondo voi?

No

 8
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Fi (Guest) 01-02-2025 12:28

Scritto da Edoardo
Eliminata la Gran Bretagna dal Giappone … è una sorpresa secondo voi?

Per i giocatori che aveva la gran Bretagna no, bisogna dire però che nishioka ha giocato davvero meglio del previsto, vittoria a mio modo di vedere inaspettata con fearnley, e anche harris lo reputo un giocatore in crescita, che nel corso dell’anno entrerà in top 100.
Purtroppo gli inglesi ultimamente sono troppo draper dipendenti e non riescono mai ad essere sufficientemente solidi, pur avendo una buona spina dorsale

 7
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Matteo (Guest) 01-02-2025 12:25

Scritto da Edoardo
Eliminata la Gran Bretagna dal Giappone … è una sorpresa secondo voi?

Per il nome della nazione sì,poi vai a vedere chi hanno convocato in squadra e tutto torna.È come se l’Italia convocasse Zeppieri,Gigante,Bellucci e Nardi o gli Usa convocassero Eubanks,Wolf,Nava e Mc Donald.Per me non dovevano neanche arrivare alla partita decisiva i giapponesi,doveva finire minimo 4-1.Già è una nazione che dopo Murray fa molto fatica,se lasci a casa gente come Draper,Norrie che sono gli unici che fanno esistere la GBR in questo sport meritano di essere subito eliminati

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Detuqueridapresencia 01-02-2025 12:14

Kjaer sfiora il miracolo. Peccato ma ovviamente ha prevalso l’esperienza di Navone anche se non era la sua superficie così come quella di Etcheverry nel primo incontro

La differenza l’ha fatta il doppio

Doppio di professionisti…

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Federer the best (Guest) 01-02-2025 11:08

Scritto da Vamosss

Scritto da Federer the best
Il Giappone la ribalta,Nishikori in gran spolvero!

Quello a essere in gran spolvero è NISHIOKA volevi dire

Entrambi, ma Nishikori si e’ riscattato alla grande oggi, soprattutto quando ha salvato la terza palla del controbreak nella partita decisiva. La sorpresa in negativo e’ stato il crollo di Fearnealy nel tie break

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Vamosss (Guest) 01-02-2025 10:58

Scritto da Federer the best
Il Giappone la ribalta,Nishikori in gran spolvero!

Quello a essere in gran spolvero è NISHIOKA volevi dire

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Federer the best (Guest) 01-02-2025 10:30

Il Giappone la ribalta,Nishikori in gran spolvero!

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Edoardo (Guest) 01-02-2025 10:25

Eliminata la Gran Bretagna dal Giappone … è una sorpresa secondo voi?

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!