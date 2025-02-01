Davis Cup – Qualificazioni per l’accesso al Secondo Turno: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Germania qualificata, il Giappone rimonta la Gran Bretagna. Australia domina in Svezia e conquista il tie casalingo

Weekend intenso di Coppa Davis che ha visto la Germania dominare Israele a Vilnius e il Giappone completare una straordinaria rimonta contro la Gran Bretagna, guadagnandosi così la sfida proprio contro i tedeschi nel secondo turno di settembre.

La Germania ha chiuso i conti con un netto 3-0, suggellato dalla vittoria nel doppio di Krawietz e Puetz su Cukierman/Vales per 6-0 6-3. La coppia tedesca ha stabilito un record nazionale in Davis con 14 vittorie e una sola sconfitta. “Amiamo così tanto la Coppa Davis,” ha commentato Puetz. “Questo rende facile la motivazione. Abbiamo una grande squadra intorno a noi da quasi 10 anni.”

Ancora più emozionante la sfida di Miki, dove il Giappone ha ribaltato il 2-1 per la Gran Bretagna grazie alle vittorie di Yoshihito Nishioka e Kei Nishikori. Dopo il successo di Salisbury/Skupski nel doppio che aveva portato avanti gli inglesi, Nishioka ha pareggiato i conti battendo Fearnley 6-3 7-6, prima che Nishikori, tornato in Davis dopo sette anni di assenza, completasse l’opera superando Harris 6-2 6-3.

“È un momento di grande felicità, anche se sono molto stanco,” ha dichiarato il capitano giapponese Go Soeda, il cui team punta ora alle Finals per la prima volta dal 2019. Di fronte si troverà una Germania ambiziosa, semifinalista lo scorso anno e alla ricerca di un titolo che manca dal 1993.

“Sarà un sorteggio difficile,” ha ammesso Krawietz riguardo alla sfida contro il Giappone, che sarà il primo confronto tra le due nazioni dal lontano 1933. Il capitano tedesco Kohlmann ha aggiunto: “Chi vuole arrivare alle Finals deve vincere partite dure.”

Per la Gran Bretagna, nonostante la delusione, il capitano Leon Smith ha elogiato lo sforzo dei suoi: “Perdere è difficile, ma non posso rimproverare nulla ai ragazzi. Hanno dato tutto.” Gli inglesi dovranno ora passare dal World Group I di settembre per tentare di tornare a questo livello nel 2026.

L’Australia ha completato un perfetto 3-0 in Svezia grazie alla vittoria nel doppio di Matthew Ebden e John Peers, che hanno superato la coppia svedese Bergevi/Goransson per 6-7(7) 6-3 6-2, garantendosi così un prezioso tie casalingo per il secondo turno di settembre.

“Siamo qui per lottare come squadra e ottenere un incontro in casa,” ha dichiarato Ebden dopo la vittoria. “Questa vittoria è per la squadra e per portare la Davis in Australia.” Il team guidato da Lleyton Hewitt non gioca un tie casalingo dal marzo 2022 e ha raggiunto l’obiettivo con una prestazione impeccabile.

Il successo era già stato ipotecato venerdì grazie alle vittorie nei singolari: Alex de Minaur, il giocatore più quotato del confronto, aveva superato Mikael Ymer 7-5 6-1, mentre Aleksandar Vukic aveva festeggiato il suo debutto in Davis battendo Leo Borg.

Nel doppio decisivo, nonostante un primo set perso al tie-break, è emersa la classe della coppia australiana. Ebden, due volte campione Slam in doppio, e Peers, vincitore dell’Australian Open 2017, hanno mostrato perché sono tra i migliori specialisti del circuito. I due, freschi vincitori dell’oro olimpico a Parigi 2024, hanno ribaltato il match con autorità.

L’Australia attende ora la vincente tra Belgio e Cile per il secondo turno di settembre, mentre la Svezia dovrà passare dal World Group I per tentare di rientrare nelle Qualifiers nel 2026.

– 18:00 Norvegia 🇳🇴 – Argentina 🇦🇷 2-3



ATP Multiple Locations Nicolai Budkov Kjaer Nicolai Budkov Kjaer 5 6 6 Tomas Martin Etcheverry Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7 2 7 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 1-1* 2*-1 3*-1 3-2* 3-3* 3*-4 4*-4 4-5* 6-6 → 6-7 T. Martin Etcheverry 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 6-6 N. Budkov Kjaer 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 T. Martin Etcheverry 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 N. Budkov Kjaer 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 T. Martin Etcheverry 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 N. Budkov Kjaer 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 4-3 T. Martin Etcheverry 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 N. Budkov Kjaer 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 3-2 T. Martin Etcheverry 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 N. Budkov Kjaer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 T. Martin Etcheverry 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 N. Budkov Kjaer 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 T. Martin Etcheverry 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-2 → 6-2 N. Budkov Kjaer 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 T. Martin Etcheverry 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 N. Budkov Kjaer 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 T. Martin Etcheverry 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 N. Budkov Kjaer 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-0 → 2-1 T. Martin Etcheverry 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 N. Budkov Kjaer 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 T. Martin Etcheverry 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 5-7 N. Budkov Kjaer 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-5 → 5-6 T. Martin Etcheverry 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 N. Budkov Kjaer 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 T. Martin Etcheverry 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 N. Budkov Kjaer 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-2 → 4-3 T. Martin Etcheverry 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 4-2 N. Budkov Kjaer 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 T. Martin Etcheverry 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1

ATP Multiple Locations Casper Ruud Casper Ruud 6 6 Mariano Navone Mariano Navone 3 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 M. Navone 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-3 → 6-3 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 M. Navone 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 C. Ruud 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 M. Navone 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 C. Ruud 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 M. Navone 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 C. Ruud 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 M. Navone 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 M. Navone 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-3 → 5-3 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 M. Navone 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-3 → 3-3 C. Ruud 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 M. Navone 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 M. Navone 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 C. Ruud 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

ATP Multiple Locations Viktor Durasovic / Casper Ruud Viktor Durasovic / Casper Ruud 2 5 Andres Molteni / Horacio Zeballos Andres Molteni / Horacio Zeballos 6 7 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 A. Molteni / Zeballos 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 5-7 V. Durasovic / Ruud 15-0 15-30 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 5-6 A. Molteni / Zeballos 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 V. Durasovic / Ruud 15-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 A. Molteni / Zeballos 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 V. Durasovic / Ruud 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 A. Molteni / Zeballos 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 V. Durasovic / Ruud 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 A. Molteni / Zeballos 15-0 30-0 30-15 2-1 → 2-2 V. Durasovic / Ruud 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 A. Molteni / Zeballos 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 V. Durasovic / Ruud 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 A. Molteni / Zeballos 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 V. Durasovic / Ruud 0-15 0-30 15-30 40-30 1-5 → 2-5 A. Molteni / Zeballos 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 1-5 V. Durasovic / Ruud 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-4 → 1-4 A. Molteni / Zeballos 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-3 → 0-4 V. Durasovic / Ruud 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 0-3 A. Molteni / Zeballos 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 V. Durasovic / Ruud 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

– 16:00 Durasovic V./Ruud C. (🇳🇴) – Molteni A./Zeballos H. (🇦🇷/🇧🇴)

– 17:30 Ruud C. (🇳🇴) – Etcheverry T. M. (🇦🇷)



ATP Multiple Locations Casper Ruud Casper Ruud 6 6 Tomas Martin Etcheverry Tomas Martin Etcheverry 3 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 T. Martin Etcheverry 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 T. Martin Etcheverry 15-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 T. Martin Etcheverry 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 3-2 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 T. Martin Etcheverry 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 C. Ruud 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 T. Martin Etcheverry 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 C. Ruud 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 T. Martin Etcheverry 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 5-3 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 T. Martin Etcheverry 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 T. Martin Etcheverry 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-0 → 3-1 C. Ruud 15-0 40-0 2-0 → 3-0 T. Martin Etcheverry 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 C. Ruud 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 0-0 → 1-0

– 19:00 Budkov Kjaer N. (🇳🇴) – Navone M. (🇦🇷)



ATP Multiple Locations Nicolai Budkov Kjaer Nicolai Budkov Kjaer 6 3 4 Mariano Navone Mariano Navone 4 6 6 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 N. Budkov Kjaer 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-5 → 4-6 M. Navone 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 N. Budkov Kjaer 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 M. Navone 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 N. Budkov Kjaer 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 3-3 M. Navone 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 N. Budkov Kjaer 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-0 → 3-1 M. Navone 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-0 → 3-0 N. Budkov Kjaer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 M. Navone 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 N. Budkov Kjaer 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-5 → 3-6 M. Navone 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 N. Budkov Kjaer 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 M. Navone 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 N. Budkov Kjaer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 M. Navone 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 N. Budkov Kjaer 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 M. Navone 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 N. Budkov Kjaer 15-0 15-15 30-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 M. Navone 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-4 → 6-4 N. Budkov Kjaer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 M. Navone 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 4-4 N. Budkov Kjaer 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 3-4 M. Navone 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 N. Budkov Kjaer 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 M. Navone 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 N. Budkov Kjaer 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 M. Navone 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 N. Budkov Kjaer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

-Cina Taipei 🇹🇼 – USA 🇺🇸 0-4

– 04:00 Tseng C. H. (🇹🇼) – Giron M. (🇺🇸)



ATP Multiple Locations Chun-Hsin Tseng Chun-Hsin Tseng 2 2 Marcos Giron Marcos Giron 6 6 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 C. Tseng 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-5 → 2-6 M. Giron 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 C. Tseng 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 M. Giron 15-0 30-0 1-3 → 1-4 C. Tseng 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-3 → 1-3 C. Tseng 0-15 0-30 15-30 0-1 M. Giron 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 C. Tseng 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-5 → 2-6 M. Giron 15-0 30-0 30-15 2-4 → 2-5 C. Tseng 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 2-4 M. Giron 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 C. Tseng 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-3 → 1-3 M. Giron 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 C. Tseng 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 M. Giron 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

– 05:30 Wu Tung-Lin (🇹🇼) – Michelsen A. (🇺🇸)



ATP Multiple Locations Tung-Lin Wu Tung-Lin Wu 6 3 Alex Michelsen Alex Michelsen 7 6 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 T. Wu 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-5 → 3-6 A. Michelsen 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 T. Wu 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 A. Michelsen 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 T. Wu 15-0 30-0 1-3 → 2-3 A. Michelsen 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 T. Wu 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 A. Michelsen 15-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 T. Wu 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 1*-0 1*-1 1-2* 1-3* 1*-4 2*-4 3-4* 4-4* 4*-5 4*-6 6-6 → 6-7 T. Wu 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 A. Michelsen 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 T. Wu 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 A. Michelsen 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 T. Wu 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 A. Michelsen 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 T. Wu 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 A. Michelsen 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 T. Wu 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 A. Michelsen 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 T. Wu 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 A. Michelsen 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

Ram R./Krajicek A. (🇺🇸) b. Ho R./Wu Tung-Lin (🇹🇼) 64 76

Mackenzie McDonald (🇹🇼) b. Tsung-Hao Huang (🇹🇼) 62 63

ATP Multiple Locations Yoshihito Nishioka Yoshihito Nishioka 7 6 Billy Harris Billy Harris 5 1 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 Y. Nishioka 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 6-1 B. Harris 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-0 → 5-1 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-0 → 5-0 B. Harris 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-0 → 4-0 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 3-0 B. Harris 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-0 → 2-0 Y. Nishioka 15-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 B. Harris 0-15 0-30 0-40 6-5 → 7-5 Y. Nishioka 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 B. Harris 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 4-4 → 5-4 B. Harris 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 B. Harris 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 3-3 Y. Nishioka 0-15 0-30 0-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 B. Harris 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 Y. Nishioka 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 B. Harris 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 Y. Nishioka 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

– 05:00 Nishioka Y. (🇯🇵) – Harris B. (🇬🇧)

– 06:30 Nishikori K. (🇯🇵) – Fearnley J. (🇬🇧)



ATP Multiple Locations Kei Nishikori Kei Nishikori 3 3 Jacob Fearnley Jacob Fearnley 6 6 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 J. Fearnley 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 K. Nishikori 15-0 15-15 40-15 2-5 → 3-5 J. Fearnley 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 K. Nishikori 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 J. Fearnley 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 K. Nishikori 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 2-2 J. Fearnley 0-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 K. Nishikori 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 J. Fearnley 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 K. Nishikori 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-5 → 3-6 J. Fearnley 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 K. Nishikori 0-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 J. Fearnley 0-15 15-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 K. Nishikori 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 J. Fearnley 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 K. Nishikori 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 J. Fearnley 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 K. Nishikori 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

ATP Multiple Locations Yosuke Watanuki / Takeru Yuzuki Yosuke Watanuki / Takeru Yuzuki 6 6 Joe Salisbury / Neal Skupski Joe Salisbury / Neal Skupski 7 7 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 0-2* 0*-3 0*-4 1-5* 2*-5 3*-5 3-6* 6-6 → 6-7 J. Salisbury / Skupski 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7

ATP Multiple Locations Yoshihito Nishioka Yoshihito Nishioka 6 7 Jacob Fearnley Jacob Fearnley 3 6 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 1*-0 2*-0 3-0* 4-0* 5*-0 6*-0 6-6 → 7-6 Y. Nishioka 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 J. Fearnley 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 Y. Nishioka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 J. Fearnley 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 Y. Nishioka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 J. Fearnley 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 Y. Nishioka 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 3-3 J. Fearnley 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 Y. Nishioka 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 2-1 → 3-1 J. Fearnley 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 Y. Nishioka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 J. Fearnley 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 J. Fearnley 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 J. Fearnley 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 J. Fearnley 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 Y. Nishioka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 J. Fearnley 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 Y. Nishioka 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

ATP Multiple Locations Kei Nishikori Kei Nishikori 6 6 Billy Harris Billy Harris 2 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 K. Nishikori 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 5-3 → 6-3 B. Harris 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 5-3 K. Nishikori 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 B. Harris 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 4-2 K. Nishikori 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 B. Harris 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 K. Nishikori 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 B. Harris 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 K. Nishikori 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 B. Harris 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-2 → 6-2 K. Nishikori 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 B. Harris 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 4-2 K. Nishikori 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 4-1

ATP Multiple Locations Lukas Neumayer Lukas Neumayer 6 6 6 Otto Virtanen Otto Virtanen 4 7 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 L. Neumayer 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 O. Virtanen 30-0 30-15 5-2 → 5-3 L. Neumayer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 O. Virtanen 0-15 0-30 3-2 → 4-2 L. Neumayer 15-40 3-1 → 3-2 O. Virtanen 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 L. Neumayer 15-0 15-15 30-15 1-1 → 2-1 O. Virtanen 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 L. Neumayer 15-0 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 1-2* 2*-4 3-4* 3-5* 3*-6 4*-6 6-6 → 6-7 L. Neumayer 15-0 30-0 5-6 → 6-6 O. Virtanen 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 L. Neumayer 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 O. Virtanen 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 L. Neumayer 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-3 → 4-4 O. Virtanen 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 L. Neumayer 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 O. Virtanen 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 L. Neumayer 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 O. Virtanen 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 L. Neumayer 0-15 15-15 30-15 1-0 → 2-0 O. Virtanen 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 L. Neumayer 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 O. Virtanen 15-0 30-0 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 L. Neumayer 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 O. Virtanen 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 L. Neumayer 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 2-3 → 3-3 O. Virtanen 15-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 L. Neumayer 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 O. Virtanen 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 L. Neumayer 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 O. Virtanen 15-30 30-40 A-40 40-40 0-0 → 0-1

– 15:00 Neumayer L. (🇦🇹) – Virtanen O. (🇫🇮)

– 16:30 Rodionov J. (🇦🇹) – Paldanius O. (🇫🇮)



ATP Multiple Locations Jurij Rodionov Jurij Rodionov 2 6 6 Eero Vasa Eero Vasa 6 3 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 E. Vasa 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-3 → 6-3 J. Rodionov 15-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 E. Vasa 0-15 15-15 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 J. Rodionov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 E. Vasa 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 J. Rodionov 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 E. Vasa 0-15 0-30 0-40 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 J. Rodionov 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6

– 12:00 Erler A./Miedler L. (🇦🇹) – Kaukovalta P./Niklas-Salminen P. (🇫🇮)



ATP Multiple Locations Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler 4 7 7 Patrick Kaukovalta / Patrik Niklas-Salminen Patrick Kaukovalta / Patrik Niklas-Salminen 6 6 6 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 0*-2 0-3* 0-4* 0*-5 1*-5 2-5* 4*-5 5*-5 6-5* 6-6* 7*-6 6-6 → 7-6 A. Erler / Miedler 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 A. Erler / Miedler 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 A. Erler / Miedler 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 A. Erler / Miedler 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen 0-15 15-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 A. Erler / Miedler 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 A. Erler / Miedler 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 2*-1 2*-2 3-2* 3-3* 3*-4 4*-4 5-4* 5-5* 5*-6 6*-6 7-6* 7-7* 8*-7 6-6 → 7-6 P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 A. Erler / Miedler 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 A. Erler / Miedler 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 A. Erler / Miedler 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 3-3 A. Erler / Miedler 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 A. Erler / Miedler 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 1-2 P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 A. Erler / Miedler 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 A. Erler / Miedler 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 A. Erler / Miedler 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen 15-0 2-3 → 2-4 A. Erler / Miedler 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 A. Erler / Miedler 15-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 A. Erler / Miedler 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

– 15:00 Neumayer L. (🇦🇹) – Vasa E. (🇫🇮)



ATP Multiple Locations Filip Misolic Filip Misolic 6 6 Eero Vasa Eero Vasa 4 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-0 Tiebreak 5-0 → 6-0 Tiebreak 4-0 → 5-0 Tiebreak 3-0 → 4-0 Tiebreak 2-0 → 3-0 Tiebreak 1-0 → 2-0 Tiebreak 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 Tiebreak 5-4 → 6-4 Tiebreak 4-4 → 5-4 Tiebreak 3-3 Tiebreak 3-2 → 3-3 Tiebreak 0-0

ATP Multiple Locations Duje Ajdukovic Duje Ajdukovic 7 6 Lukas Klein Lukas Klein 6 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 D. Ajdukovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 L. Klein 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 5-3 D. Ajdukovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 L. Klein 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 4-2 D. Ajdukovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 L. Klein 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 D. Ajdukovic 15-0 1-1 → 2-1 L. Klein 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 D. Ajdukovic 15-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 0*-2 1-2* 2-2* 2*-3 3*-3 4-3* 5-3* 5*-4 6*-4 6-6 → 7-6 D. Ajdukovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 L. Klein 15-0 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 D. Ajdukovic 30-0 40-0 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 5-5 L. Klein 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 D. Ajdukovic 15-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 L. Klein 15-0 30-15 4-2 → 4-3 D. Ajdukovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 L. Klein 0-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 D. Ajdukovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 L. Klein 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 D. Ajdukovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 L. Klein 15-0 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

– 16:00 Ajdukovic D. (🇭🇷) – Klein L. (🇸🇰)

– 17:30 Prizmic D. (🇭🇷) – Kovalik J. (🇸🇰)



ATP Multiple Locations Dino Prizmic Dino Prizmic 6 6 Jozef Kovalik Jozef Kovalik 2 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 J. Kovalik 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-2 → 6-2 D. Prizmic 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 J. Kovalik 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 4-2 D. Prizmic 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 J. Kovalik 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 D. Prizmic 15-0 30-0 1-1 → 2-1 J. Kovalik 15-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 D. Prizmic A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2

– 13:00 Mektic N./Pavic M. (🇭🇷) – Gombos N./Karol M. (🇸🇰)



ATP Multiple Locations Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic 7 7 Milos Karol / Lukas Klein Milos Karol / Lukas Klein 6 5 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 M. Karol / Klein 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 6-5 → 7-5 N. Mektic / Pavic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 M. Karol / Klein 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 N. Mektic / Pavic 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 M. Karol / Klein 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 N. Mektic / Pavic 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 M. Karol / Klein 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 N. Mektic / Pavic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 M. Karol / Klein 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 N. Mektic / Pavic 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 M. Karol / Klein 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 1-0 → 1-1 N. Mektic / Pavic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 2-2* 3*-2 4*-2 5-2* 5-3* 5*-4 6*-4 6-6 → 7-6 N. Mektic / Pavic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 M. Karol / Klein 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 N. Mektic / Pavic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 M. Karol / Klein 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 N. Mektic / Pavic 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 M. Karol / Klein 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 N. Mektic / Pavic 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 M. Karol / Klein 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 N. Mektic / Pavic 30-0 30-15 1-2 → 2-2

– 16:00 Prizmic D. (🇭🇷) – Klein L. (🇸🇰)



ATP Multiple Locations Matej Dodig Matej Dodig 4 4 Norbert Gombos Norbert Gombos 6 6 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 N. Gombos 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 M. Dodig 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 N. Gombos 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 M. Dodig 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 N. Gombos 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 M. Dodig 0-15 15-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 N. Gombos 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 M. Dodig 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 N. Gombos 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 M. Dodig 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6

ATP Multiple Locations Jiri Lehecka Jiri Lehecka 6 6 Gerard Campana Lee Gerard Campana Lee 3 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 G. Campana Lee 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-3 → 6-3 J. Lehecka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 G. Campana Lee 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 J. Lehecka 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 G. Campana Lee 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 3-2 J. Lehecka 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 G. Campana Lee 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 J. Lehecka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 G. Campana Lee 15-0 30-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 J. Lehecka 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 G. Campana Lee 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 J. Lehecka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 G. Campana Lee 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 4-2 J. Lehecka 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 G. Campana Lee 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 3-1 J. Lehecka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 G. Campana Lee 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 J. Lehecka 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

– 15:00 Lehecka J. (🇨🇿) – Campana Lee G. (🇰🇷)

– 16:30 Machac T. (🇨🇿) – Kwon S. (🇰🇷)



ATP Multiple Locations Tomas Machac Tomas Machac 6 6 Soonwoo Kwon Soonwoo Kwon 2 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 T. Machac 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 S. Kwon 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-2 → 5-2 T. Machac 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-1 → 4-2 S. Kwon 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-1 → 4-1 T. Machac 15-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 S. Kwon 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 T. Machac 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 S. Kwon 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 T. Machac 15-0 40-0 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 S. Kwon 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 5-2 T. Machac 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 S. Kwon 0-15 15-30 3-1 → 4-1 T. Machac 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 S. Kwon 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 T. Machac 15-0 15-15 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 S. Kwon 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

– 12:00 Mensik J./Pavlasek A. (🇨🇿) – Chung Y./Nam J. S. (🇰🇷)



ATP Multiple Locations Jakub Mensik / Machac Jakub Mensik / Machac 6 6 Yun seong Chung / JiSung Nam Yun seong Chung / JiSung Nam 3 1 Vincitore: Mensik-Machac Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3

– 13:30 Mrva M. (🇨🇿) – Shin S. (🇰🇷) 76 76

ATP Multiple Locations Elmer Moller Elmer Moller 6 2 1 Miomir Kecmanovic Miomir Kecmanovic 3 6 6 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 1-6 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-5 → 1-6 E. Moller 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-4 → 1-5 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 E. Moller 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-3 → 1-3 M. Kecmanovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 0-3 E. Moller 0-30 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 M. Kecmanovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 E. Moller 15-40 2-5 → 2-6 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 E. Moller 0-15 15-30 2-3 → 2-4 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-3 → 2-3 E. Moller 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 M. Kecmanovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 E. Moller 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 M. Kecmanovic 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 E. Moller 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 M. Kecmanovic 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 5-3 E. Moller 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 E. Moller 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 M. Kecmanovic 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 E. Moller 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 E. Moller 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

– 16:00 Moller E. (🇩🇰) – Kecmanovic M. (🇷🇸)

– 17:30 Rune H. (🇩🇰) – Medjedovic H. (🇷🇸)



ATP Multiple Locations Holger Rune Holger Rune 6 3 1 Hamad Medjedovic Hamad Medjedovic 2 6 6 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 1-6 H. Rune 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-5 → 1-6 H. Medjedovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 1-4 → 1-5 H. Rune 15-15 40-15 0-4 → 1-4 H. Medjedovic 15-0 40-0 0-3 → 0-4 H. Rune 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-2 → 0-3 H. Medjedovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 H. Rune 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 H. Medjedovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 H. Rune 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 H. Medjedovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 H. Rune 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 2-4 H. Medjedovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 H. Rune 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 H. Medjedovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 H. Rune 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 H. Medjedovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 H. Rune 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 6-2 H. Medjedovic 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-2 → 5-2 H. Rune 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 H. Medjedovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 H. Rune 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 H. Medjedovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 H. Rune 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 H. Medjedovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

– 12:00 Holmgren A./Ingildsen J. (🇩🇰) – Sabanov I./Sabanov M. (🇷🇸)



ATP Multiple Locations Johannes Ingildsen / Holger Rune Johannes Ingildsen / Holger Rune 6 6 Miomir Kecmanovic / Hamad Medjedovic Miomir Kecmanovic / Hamad Medjedovic 4 4 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 J. Ingildsen / Rune 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 M. Kecmanovic / Medjedovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 J. Ingildsen / Rune 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 M. Kecmanovic / Medjedovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 J. Ingildsen / Rune 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4

– 13:30 Rune H. (🇩🇰) – Kecmanovic M. (🇷🇸)



ATP Multiple Locations Holger Rune Holger Rune 6 6 Miomir Kecmanovic Miomir Kecmanovic 2 4 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 M. Kecmanovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-4 → 6-4 H. Rune 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 M. Kecmanovic 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 H. Rune 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 M. Kecmanovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 H. Rune 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 M. Kecmanovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 H. Rune 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 H. Rune 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 M. Kecmanovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-2 → 6-2 H. Rune 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 4-2 H. Rune 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-0 → 3-1 H. Rune 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 3-0 M. Kecmanovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 H. Rune 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

– 15:00 Moller E. (🇩🇰) – Medjedovic H. (🇷🇸)



ATP Multiple Locations Elmer Moller Elmer Moller 1 6 6 Hamad Medjedovic Hamad Medjedovic 6 4 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 E. Moller 3-3 H. Medjedovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 E. Moller 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 H. Medjedovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 E. Moller 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 H. Medjedovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 1-1 E. Moller 0-15 15-15 40-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 H. Medjedovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-5 → 1-6 E. Moller 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-4 → 1-5 H. Medjedovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 E. Moller 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 H. Medjedovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 E. Moller 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 H. Medjedovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

ATP Multiple Locations Yshai Oliel Yshai Oliel 2 7 4 Maximilian Marterer Maximilian Marterer 6 5 6 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 Y. Oliel 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 4-6 M. Marterer 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 Y. Oliel 0-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 M. Marterer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 Y. Oliel 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 M. Marterer 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 Y. Oliel 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 M. Marterer 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 Y. Oliel 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 M. Marterer 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 Y. Oliel 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 7-5 M. Marterer 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-5 → 6-5 Y. Oliel 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 5-5 M. Marterer 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 Y. Oliel 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 M. Marterer 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 Y. Oliel 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 M. Marterer 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 Y. Oliel 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 M. Marterer 15-0 15-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 Y. Oliel 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 M. Marterer 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 Y. Oliel 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-5 → 2-6 M. Marterer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 Y. Oliel 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 M. Marterer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 Y. Oliel 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 M. Marterer 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 Y. Oliel 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 M. Marterer 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

– 16:30 Oliel Y. (🇮🇱) – Marterer M. (🇩🇪)

– 18:00 Cukierman D. (🇮🇱) – Hanfmann Y. (🇩🇪)



ATP Multiple Locations Daniel Cukierman Daniel Cukierman 4 4 Yannick Hanfmann Yannick Hanfmann 6 6 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 Y. Hanfmann 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 D. Cukierman 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 Y. Hanfmann 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 D. Cukierman 15-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 Y. Hanfmann 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 D. Cukierman 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 Y. Hanfmann 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 2-2 D. Cukierman 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 Y. Hanfmann 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 D. Cukierman 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 Y. Hanfmann 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 D. Cukierman 0-15 15-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 Y. Hanfmann 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-4 → 4-4 D. Cukierman 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 Y. Hanfmann 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 D. Cukierman 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 Y. Hanfmann 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 D. Cukierman 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 Y. Hanfmann 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 D. Cukierman 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1

– 12:30 Cukierman D./Vales A. (🇮🇱) – Krawietz K./Puetz T. (🇩🇪)



ATP Multiple Locations Daniel Cukierman / Amit Vales Daniel Cukierman / Amit Vales 0 3 Kevin Krawietz / Tim Puetz Kevin Krawietz / Tim Puetz 6 6 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 K. Krawietz / Puetz 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 D. Cukierman / Vales 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-4 → 3-5 K. Krawietz / Puetz 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 3-4 D. Cukierman / Vales 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 2-4 K. Krawietz / Puetz 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 D. Cukierman / Vales 15-0 15-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 K. Krawietz / Puetz 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 D. Cukierman / Vales 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 0-1 → 0-2 K. Krawietz / Puetz 30-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 0-6 D. Cukierman / Vales 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-5 → 0-6 K. Krawietz / Puetz 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-4 → 0-5 D. Cukierman / Vales 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-3 → 0-4 K. Krawietz / Puetz 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 D. Cukierman / Vales 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 K. Krawietz / Puetz 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

– 14:00 Oliel Y. (🇮🇱) – Hanfmann Y. (🇩🇪)



ATP Multiple Locations Ofek Shimanov Ofek Shimanov 6 6 7 Daniel Masur Daniel Masur 7 3 6 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 40-30* 6-6 → 7-6 D. Masur 30-40 5-5 D. Masur 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 D. Masur 30-40 4-2 D. Masur 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 D. Masur 30-40 3-1 → 3-2 D. Masur 30-40 2-0 D. Masur 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 D. Masur 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 D. Masur 30-40 5-3 → 6-3 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7

ATP Multiple Locations Mikael Ymer Mikael Ymer 5 1 Alex de Minaur Alex de Minaur 7 6 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 M. Ymer 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-5 → 1-6 A. de Minaur 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 1-5 M. Ymer 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-4 → 1-4 A. de Minaur 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-3 → 0-4 M. Ymer 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 0-3 A. de Minaur 15-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 M. Ymer 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 A. de Minaur 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 5-7 M. Ymer 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-5 → 5-6 A. de Minaur 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 M. Ymer 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 A. de Minaur 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 M. Ymer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 A. de Minaur 15-15 30-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 M. Ymer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 A. de Minaur 15-0 15-15 2-1 → 2-2 M. Ymer 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 A. de Minaur 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 M. Ymer 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

– 17:00 Ymer M. (🇸🇪) – De Minaur A. (🇦🇺)

– 18:30 Borg L. (🇸🇪) – Vukic A. (🇦🇺)



ATP Multiple Locations Leo Borg Leo Borg 4 4 Aleksandar Vukic Aleksandar Vukic 6 6 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 A. Vukic 0-15 0-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 L. Borg 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-4 → 4-5 A. Vukic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 L. Borg 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 A. Vukic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 L. Borg 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 A. Vukic 15-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 L. Borg 15-0 30-0 30-15 1-1 → 2-1 A. Vukic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 L. Borg 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 A. Vukic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 L. Borg 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 A. Vukic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 L. Borg 0-15 0-40 3-3 → 3-4 A. Vukic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 3-3 L. Borg 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 A. Vukic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 1-2 → 1-3 L. Borg 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 A. Vukic 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 L. Borg 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

– 13:00 Bergevi F./Goransson A. (🇸🇪) – Ebden M./Peers J. (🇦🇺)



ATP Multiple Locations Filip Bergevi / Andre Goransson Filip Bergevi / Andre Goransson 7 3 2 Matthew Ebden / John Peers Matthew Ebden / John Peers 6 6 6 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 M. Ebden / Peers 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 2-6 F. Bergevi / Goransson 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-5 → 2-5 M. Ebden / Peers 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 1-5 F. Bergevi / Goransson 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-3 → 1-4 M. Ebden / Peers 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 F. Bergevi / Goransson 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 M. Ebden / Peers 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 F. Bergevi / Goransson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 M. Ebden / Peers 15-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 F. Bergevi / Goransson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 M. Ebden / Peers 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 F. Bergevi / Goransson 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 M. Ebden / Peers 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 F. Bergevi / Goransson 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-3 → 1-3 M. Ebden / Peers 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 F. Bergevi / Goransson 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 M. Ebden / Peers 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 2-0* 2*-1 2*-2 3-2* 3-3* 3*-4 3*-5 4-5* 5-5* 6*-5 6*-6 7-6* 7-7* 8*-7 6-6 → 7-6 M. Ebden / Peers 15-0 30-0 6-5 → 6-6 F. Bergevi / Goransson 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 M. Ebden / Peers 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 F. Bergevi / Goransson 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 M. Ebden / Peers 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 F. Bergevi / Goransson 0-15 0-30 15-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 M. Ebden / Peers 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 F. Bergevi / Goransson 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 M. Ebden / Peers 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 F. Bergevi / Goransson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 M. Ebden / Peers 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 F. Bergevi / Goransson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

– 14:30 Borg L. (🇸🇪) – Peers J. (🇦🇺) 75 64

Svizzera 🇨🇭 – Spagna 🇪🇸 0-2

– 13:00 Stricker D. (🇨🇭) – Martinez P. (🇪🇸)



ATP Multiple Locations Dominic Stricker Dominic Stricker 4 6 Pedro Martinez Pedro Martinez 6 7 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 2-0* 1-1* 1*-2 2*-2 3-2* 3-3* 3*-4 4*-4 5-4* 5-5* 5*-6 6*-6 7-6* 7-7* 7*-8 6-6 → 6-7 P. Martinez 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 D. Stricker 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 P. Martinez 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 D. Stricker 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 P. Martinez 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 D. Stricker 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 P. Martinez 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 D. Stricker 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 P. Martinez 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 D. Stricker 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 P. Martinez 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 D. Stricker 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 P. Martinez 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 D. Stricker 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 4-5 P. Martinez 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 D. Stricker 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 3-4 P. Martinez 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 D. Stricker 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 3-1 → 3-2 P. Martinez 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 D. Stricker 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 P. Martinez 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 D. Stricker 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

– 14:30 Kym J. (🇨🇭) – Carballes Baena R. (🇪🇸)



ATP Multiple Locations Jerome Kym Jerome Kym 4 4 Roberto Carballes Baena Roberto Carballes Baena 6 6 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 R. Carballes Baena 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 2-1 J. Kym 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 J. Kym 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 J. Kym 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 J. Kym 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 15-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 J. Kym 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 J. Kym 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 R. Carballes Baena 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 J. Kym 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1

ATP Multiple Locations Zizou Bergs Zizou Bergs 6 6 Tomas Barrios Vera Tomas Barrios Vera 4 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4

– 14:00 Bergs Z. (🇧🇪) – Barrios Vera T. (🇨🇱)

– 15:30 Blockx A. (🇧🇪) – Garin C. (🇨🇱)



ATP Multiple Locations Alexander Blockx Alexander Blockx 6 1 Cristian Garin Cristian Garin 7 6 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 C. Garin 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-5 → 1-6 A. Blockx 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-4 → 1-5 C. Garin 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 A. Blockx A-40 0-3 → 1-3 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 C. Garin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 A. Blockx 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 C. Garin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 A. Blockx 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 C. Garin 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 A. Blockx 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1

ATP Multiple Locations Ugo Humbert Ugo Humbert 7 6 Joao Fonseca Joao Fonseca 5 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 U. Humbert 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 J. Fonseca 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 U. Humbert 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 J. Fonseca 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 4-2 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 J. Fonseca 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 J. Fonseca 15-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 J. Fonseca 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 6-5 → 7-5 U. Humbert 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 J. Fonseca 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 J. Fonseca 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 U. Humbert 15-15 30-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 J. Fonseca 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 J. Fonseca 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 J. Fonseca 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 U. Humbert 15-0 15-15 0-0 → 1-0

– 14:30 Humbert U. (🇫🇷) – Fonseca J. (🇧🇷)

– 16:00 Fils A. (🇫🇷) – Seyboth Wild T. (🇧🇷)



ATP Multiple Locations Arthur Fils Arthur Fils 6 6 Thiago Seyboth Wild Thiago Seyboth Wild 1 4 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 T. Seyboth Wild 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-1 A. Fils 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 T. Seyboth Wild 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 A. Fils 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

ATP Multiple Locations Alexis Galarneau • Alexis Galarneau 0 3 5 Fabian Marozsan Fabian Marozsan 0 6 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 A. Galarneau 5-3 F. Marozsan 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-2 → 5-3 A. Galarneau 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 F. Marozsan 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 A. Galarneau 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 F. Marozsan 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 A. Galarneau 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 F. Marozsan 15-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 A. Galarneau 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 F. Marozsan 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 A. Galarneau 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-5 → 3-5 F. Marozsan 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 A. Galarneau 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 F. Marozsan 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 A. Galarneau 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-3 → 1-3 F. Marozsan 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 A. Galarneau 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 F. Marozsan 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

– 19:00 Galarneau A. (🇨🇦) – Marozsan F. (🇭🇺)

– 20:30 Diallo G. (🇨🇦) – Fucsovics M. (🇭🇺)



Il match deve ancora iniziare