Challenger Koblenz, Cleveland, Piracicaba e Brisbane: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

🇩🇪
Challenger Koblenz
Germania
Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE
Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento
Centre Court – ore 10:00
Jakub Nicod vs Mariano Dedura-Palomero
ATP Koblenz
Jakub Nicod [5]
0
0
Mariano Dedura-Palomero
0
0
Marko Topo vs Mats Rosenkranz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Florian Broska vs Kimmer Coppejans
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Luca Nardi vs Tom Gentzsch (Non prima 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Christoph Negritu vs Stijn Slump
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Max Wiskandt vs Michael Vrbensky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
LOTTO RLP Court – ore 10:00
Tristan Lamasine vs Mika Brunold
ATP Koblenz
Tristan Lamasine
0
0
Mika Brunold [7]
0
0
Alexey Zakharov vs Vadym Ursu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ryan Nijboer vs Kaichi Uchida
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Sandro Kopp vs Patrick Zahraj (Non prima 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
David Jorda Sanchis vs Jakub Paul
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Dimitar Kuzmanov vs Evgeny Karlovskiy
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE
Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento
Stadium – ore 16:00
Alex Rybakov vs George Goldhoff
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Strong Kirchheimer vs Santiago Salazar Garza
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Benjamin Pomeranets vs Taha Baadi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tristan McCormick vs Jaden Weekes
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jackson Ross vs William Grant
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Quinn Vandecasteele vs JJ Tracy (Non prima 01:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – ore 16:00
George Kosseifi vs Noah Schachter
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Casey Hishinuma vs Nathan Ponwith
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Felix Corwin vs Filip Pieczonka
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pranav Kumar vs Maxwell Mckennon
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Matt Kuhar vs Trey Hilderbrand
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Evan Zhu vs Ioannis Xilas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇧🇷
Challenger Piracicaba
Brasile
Terra battuta
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE
⛈️
29°C/21°C
Quadra Central – ore 14:00
Enzo Camargo Lima vs Luciano Emanuel Ambrogi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alex Barrena vs Pedro Boscardin Dias
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Marco Cecchinato vs Ryan Augusto Dos Santos (Non prima 19:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Juan Bautista Otegui vs Orlando Luz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Quadra 3 – ore 14:00
Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo vs Bruno Kuzuhara
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Joel Schwaerzler vs Leonardo Aboian
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Maxime Chazal vs Gabriel Roveri Sidney
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Lautaro Midon vs Wilson Leite
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Quadra 6 – ore 14:00
Alex Marti Pujolras vs Stephan Noale
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Igor Gimenez vs Gonzalo Villanueva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Victor Hugo Remondy Pagotto vs Mariano Kestelboim
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos vs Valerio Aboian
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇦🇺
Challenger Brisbane
Australia
Cemento
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE
🌤️
29°C/23°C
Show court 1 – ore 01:00
Jacob Brumm vs Ty Host
ATP Brisbane
Ty Host
6
6
4
Jacob Brumm [7]
3
7
6
Vincitore: Brumm
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Brumm
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
T. Host
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
4-4 → 4-5
J. Brumm
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
J. Brumm
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
T. Host
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
J. Brumm
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
J. Brumm
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
T. Host
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
4*-5
df
5*-5
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
T. Host
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
T. Host
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
J. Brumm
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
T. Host
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 5-3
J. Brumm
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
T. Host
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
J. Brumm
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-2 → 3-2
T. Host
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
J. Brumm
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Brumm
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Host
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-3 → 6-3
J. Brumm
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
T. Host
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
J. Brumm
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
ace
1-0 → 1-1
T. Host
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Colin Sinclair vs Duje Markovina
ATP Brisbane
Duje Markovina
7
3
2
Colin Sinclair [10]
6
6
6
Vincitore: Sinclair
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
C. Sinclair
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
C. Sinclair
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
D. Markovina
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
D. Markovina
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
D. Markovina
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Markovina
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
C. Sinclair
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
D. Markovina
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
C. Sinclair
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
D. Markovina
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
C. Sinclair
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
3-3*
4*-3
5*-3
5-4*
6-4*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
D. Markovina
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
C. Sinclair
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-4 → 5-5
D. Markovina
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
D. Markovina
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
C. Sinclair
15-0
15-15
15-30
40-30
ace
ace
3-2 → 3-3
D. Markovina
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
D. Markovina
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
Matt Hulme vs Joshua Sheehy
ATP Brisbane
Matt Hulme
7
6
Joshua Sheehy [12]
6
4
Vincitore: Hulme
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Hulme
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
M. Hulme
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
M. Hulme
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-3 → 3-3
J. Sheehy
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-2 → 0-3
M. Hulme
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
J. Sheehy
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
2-3*
2-4*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
ace
6-4*
6-6 → 7-6
J. Sheehy
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
6-5 → 6-6
M. Hulme
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-4 → 5-4
J. Sheehy
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
J. Sheehy
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
J. Sheehy
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Hulme
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
M. Hulme
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Show Court 2 – ore 01:00
Sam Ryan Ziegann vs Keisuke Saitoh
ATP Brisbane
Keisuke Saitoh [6]
2
4
Sam Ryan Ziegann
6
6
Vincitore: Ryan Ziegann
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Ryan Ziegann
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 3-5
S. Ryan Ziegann
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 3-3
K. Saitoh
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 3-2
S. Ryan Ziegann
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
S. Ryan Ziegann
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
K. Saitoh
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Ryan Ziegann
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
2-5 → 2-6
K. Saitoh
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
2-4 → 2-5
S. Ryan Ziegann
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
2-3 → 2-4
K. Saitoh
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
S. Ryan Ziegann
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
K. Saitoh
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
S. Ryan Ziegann
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Jacob Bradshaw vs Cruz Hewitt
ATP Brisbane
Jacob Bradshaw [4]
6
6
Cruz Hewitt
4
3
Vincitore: Bradshaw
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Bradshaw
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
C. Hewitt
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
J. Bradshaw
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
J. Bradshaw
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Hewitt
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
J. Bradshaw
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
C. Hewitt
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
J. Bradshaw
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
C. Hewitt
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
J. Bradshaw
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
C. Hewitt
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
Leo Vithoontien vs Tai Sach
ATP Brisbane
Tai Sach
1
1
Leo Vithoontien [11]
6
6
Vincitore: Vithoontien
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Sach
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-5 → 1-5
L. Vithoontien
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
0-4 → 0-5
T. Sach
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
T. Sach
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
L. Vithoontien
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Vithoontien
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
T. Sach
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
T. Sach
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
L. Vithoontien
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Thomas Braithwaite vs Hayato Matsuoka
ATP Brisbane
Thomas Braithwaite
6
6
6
Hayato Matsuoka [8]
7
4
4
Vincitore: Braithwaite
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
H. Matsuoka
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
T. Braithwaite
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
H. Matsuoka
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
H. Matsuoka
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
H. Matsuoka
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Tiebreak
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
H. Matsuoka
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Braithwaite
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
H. Matsuoka
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
T. Braithwaite
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
H. Matsuoka
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
df
1-4*
1-5*
2*-5
2*-6
3-6*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
T. Braithwaite
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
H. Matsuoka
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
T. Braithwaite
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
H. Matsuoka
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
4-3 → 4-4
T. Braithwaite
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
T. Braithwaite
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
2-2 → 3-2
H. Matsuoka
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
T. Braithwaite
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
H. Matsuoka
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Illya Marchenko vs Joshua Charlton
ATP Brisbane
Illya Marchenko [2]
A
2
Joshua Charlton•
40
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Charlton
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
I. Marchenko
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
J. Charlton
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
I. Marchenko
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Court 6 – ore 01:00
James Watt vs Kosuke Ogura
ATP Brisbane
James Watt
7
6
Kosuke Ogura [9]
5
3
Vincitore: Watt
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Watt
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
K. Ogura
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
K. Ogura
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
K. Ogura
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Ogura
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
J. Watt
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
ace
3-3 → 4-3
J. Watt
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
J. Watt
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
Kokoro Isomura vs Corban Crowther
ATP Brisbane
Kokoro Isomura [1]
4
6
6
Corban Crowther
6
3
4
Vincitore: Isomura
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
C. Crowther
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
C. Crowther
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
K. Isomura
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
C. Crowther
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
K. Isomura
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
C. Crowther
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
C. Crowther
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Isomura
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
C. Crowther
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
K. Isomura
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
C. Crowther
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
K. Isomura
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Crowther
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
4-5 → 4-6
C. Crowther
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
K. Isomura
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
C. Crowther
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
1-2 → 1-3
K. Isomura
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
C. Crowther
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
df
0-1 → 1-1
Jesse Delaney vs Hikaru Shiraishi
ATP Brisbane
Hikaru Shiraishi [5]
4
2
Jesse Delaney
6
6
Vincitore: Delaney
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Shiraishi
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
J. Delaney
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
H. Shiraishi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
J. Delaney
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
H. Shiraishi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
J. Delaney
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
J. Delaney
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Delaney
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
3-3 → 3-4
J. Delaney
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
J. Delaney
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Arthur Weber vs Shinji Hazawa
ATP Brisbane
Arthur Weber [3]
4
6
Shinji Hazawa
6
7
Vincitore: Hazawa
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
3*-4
3*-5
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
A. Weber
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
A. Weber
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
S. Hazawa
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
A. Weber
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
S. Hazawa
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
A. Weber
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
S. Hazawa
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
S. Hazawa
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
A. Weber
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Hazawa
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
A. Weber
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
S. Hazawa
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
A. Weber
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-4 → 3-4
S. Hazawa
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
A. Weber
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
S. Hazawa
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
A. Weber
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
