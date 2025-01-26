Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Koblenz, Cleveland, Piracicaba e Brisbane: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

26/01/2025 08:48 Nessun commento
Marco Cecchinato nella foto
Marco Cecchinato nella foto

🇩🇪

Challenger Koblenz

Germania


Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE

Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento

Centre Court – ore 10:00
Jakub Nicod CZE vs Mariano Dedura-Palomero GER

ATP Koblenz
Jakub Nicod [5]
0
0
Mariano Dedura-Palomero
0
0
Mostra dettagli

Marko Topo GER vs Mats Rosenkranz GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Florian Broska GER vs Kimmer Coppejans BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Luca Nardi ITA vs Tom Gentzsch GER (Non prima 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Christoph Negritu GER vs Stijn Slump NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Max Wiskandt GER vs Michael Vrbensky CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare



LOTTO RLP Court – ore 10:00
Tristan Lamasine FRA vs Mika Brunold SUI

ATP Koblenz
Tristan Lamasine
0
0
Mika Brunold [7]
0
0
Mostra dettagli

Alexey Zakharov RUS vs Vadym Ursu UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ryan Nijboer NED vs Kaichi Uchida JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Sandro Kopp AUT vs Patrick Zahraj GER (Non prima 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

David Jorda Sanchis ESP vs Jakub Paul SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Dimitar Kuzmanov BUL vs Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare






🇺🇸

Challenger Cleveland

USA


Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE

Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento

Stadium – ore 16:00
Alex Rybakov USA vs George Goldhoff USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Strong Kirchheimer USA vs Santiago Salazar Garza USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Benjamin Pomeranets USA vs Taha Baadi CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tristan McCormick USA vs Jaden Weekes CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jackson Ross USA vs William Grant USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Quinn Vandecasteele USA vs JJ Tracy USA (Non prima 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 4 – ore 16:00
George Kosseifi USA vs Noah Schachter USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Casey Hishinuma USA vs Nathan Ponwith USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Felix Corwin USA vs Filip Pieczonka POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pranav Kumar USA vs Maxwell Mckennon USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Matt Kuhar USA vs Trey Hilderbrand USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Evan Zhu USA vs Ioannis Xilas GRE

Il match deve ancora iniziare






🇧🇷

Challenger Piracicaba

Brasile


Terra battuta
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE

⛈️
29°C/21°C

Quadra Central – ore 14:00
Enzo Camargo Lima BRA vs Luciano Emanuel Ambrogi ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alex Barrena ARG vs Pedro Boscardin Dias BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Marco Cecchinato ITA vs Ryan Augusto Dos Santos BRA (Non prima 19:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Juan Bautista Otegui ARG vs Orlando Luz BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Quadra 3 – ore 14:00
Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo ESP vs Bruno Kuzuhara USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Joel Schwaerzler AUT vs Leonardo Aboian ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Maxime Chazal FRA vs Gabriel Roveri Sidney BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Lautaro Midon ARG vs Wilson Leite BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Quadra 6 – ore 14:00
Alex Marti Pujolras ESP vs Stephan Noale BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Igor Gimenez BRA vs Gonzalo Villanueva ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Victor Hugo Remondy Pagotto BRA vs Mariano Kestelboim ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos BRA vs Valerio Aboian ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare






🇦🇺

Challenger Brisbane

Australia


Cemento
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE

🌤️
29°C/23°C

Show court 1 – ore 01:00
Jacob Brumm USA vs Ty Host AUS

ATP Brisbane
Ty Host
6
6
4
Jacob Brumm [7]
3
7
6
Vincitore: Brumm
Mostra dettagli

Colin Sinclair NMI vs Duje Markovina AUS

ATP Brisbane
Duje Markovina
7
3
2
Colin Sinclair [10]
6
6
6
Vincitore: Sinclair
Mostra dettagli

Matt Hulme AUS vs Joshua Sheehy USA

ATP Brisbane
Matt Hulme
7
6
Joshua Sheehy [12]
6
4
Vincitore: Hulme
Mostra dettagli



Show Court 2 – ore 01:00
Sam Ryan Ziegann AUS vs Keisuke Saitoh JPN

ATP Brisbane
Keisuke Saitoh [6]
2
4
Sam Ryan Ziegann
6
6
Vincitore: Ryan Ziegann
Mostra dettagli

Jacob Bradshaw AUS vs Cruz Hewitt AUS

ATP Brisbane
Jacob Bradshaw [4]
6
6
Cruz Hewitt
4
3
Vincitore: Bradshaw
Mostra dettagli

Leo Vithoontien JPN vs Tai Sach AUS

ATP Brisbane
Tai Sach
1
1
Leo Vithoontien [11]
6
6
Vincitore: Vithoontien
Mostra dettagli

Thomas Braithwaite AUS vs Hayato Matsuoka JPN

ATP Brisbane
Thomas Braithwaite
6
6
6
Hayato Matsuoka [8]
7
4
4
Vincitore: Braithwaite
Mostra dettagli

Illya Marchenko UKR vs Joshua Charlton AUS

ATP Brisbane
Illya Marchenko [2]
A
2
Joshua Charlton
40
1
Mostra dettagli



Court 6 – ore 01:00
James Watt NZL vs Kosuke Ogura JPN

ATP Brisbane
James Watt
7
6
Kosuke Ogura [9]
5
3
Vincitore: Watt
Mostra dettagli

Kokoro Isomura JPN vs Corban Crowther NZL

ATP Brisbane
Kokoro Isomura [1]
4
6
6
Corban Crowther
6
3
4
Vincitore: Isomura
Mostra dettagli

Jesse Delaney AUS vs Hikaru Shiraishi JPN

ATP Brisbane
Hikaru Shiraishi [5]
4
2
Jesse Delaney
6
6
Vincitore: Delaney
Mostra dettagli

Arthur Weber FRA vs Shinji Hazawa JPN

ATP Brisbane
Arthur Weber [3]
4
6
Shinji Hazawa
6
7
Vincitore: Hazawa
Mostra dettagli

TAG: