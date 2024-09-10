Challenger Szczecin, Guangzhou, Rennes, Las Vegas e Dobrich 2: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)

Andrea Pellegrino nella foto
CHALLENGER Szczecin (🇵🇱 Polonia) – 1° Turno, terra battuta
COURT BOHDAN TOMASZEWSKI – ore 10:00
Andrew Paulson
vs Alessandro Giannessi
ATP Szczecin
Andrew Paulson [6]
6
6
Alessandro Giannessi [11]
2
4
Vincitore: Paulson
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Giannessi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
A. Giannessi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
A. Giannessi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
A. Giannessi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Paulson
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
A. Paulson
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
A. Giannessi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
Thiago Seyboth Wild vs Gabriel Debru (Non prima 12:00)
ATP Szczecin
Thiago Seyboth Wild [1]
0
1
Gabriel Debru•
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Debru
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 0-2
Dennis Novak vs Tomasz Berkieta
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Olaf Pieczkowski vs Federico Coria (Non prima 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Daniel Altmaier vs Daniel Michalski (Non prima 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 1 – ore 10:00
Martin Krumich vs Lucas Gerch
ATP Szczecin
Martin Krumich [2]
6
0
4
Lucas Gerch [10]
2
6
6
Vincitore: Gerch
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Gerch
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
M. Krumich
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
L. Gerch
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
M. Krumich
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
L. Gerch
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Krumich
0-15
df
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
2-1 → 2-2
L. Gerch
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Gerch
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
M. Krumich
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
L. Gerch
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Krumich
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
L. Gerch
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
M. Krumich
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
L. Gerch
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Jacopo Berrettini vs Maxime Chazal
ATP Szczecin
Jacopo Berrettini [5]•
15
0
Maxime Chazal [7]
30
1
Rudolf Molleker vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Vit Kopriva vs Nicolas Moreno De Alboran
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Andrea Pellegrino / Dmitry Popko vs Jakob Schnaitter / Mark Wallner (Non prima 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 2 – ore 10:00
Ryan Seggerman vs Max Hans Rehberg
ATP Szczecin
Ryan Seggerman [4]
4
6
Max Hans Rehberg [8]
6
7
Vincitore: Rehberg
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
ace
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
df
1-4*
1-5*
2*-5
3*-5
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
R. Seggerman
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
M. Hans Rehberg
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
R. Seggerman
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
M. Hans Rehberg
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
M. Hans Rehberg
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
R. Seggerman
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Hans Rehberg
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
R. Seggerman
15-0
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
R. Seggerman
0-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
Pedro Cachin vs Gerard Campana Lee
ATP Szczecin
Pedro Cachin
0
1
Gerard Campana Lee•
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Cachin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
G. Campana Lee
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
P. Cachin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
G. Campana Lee
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Andrea Pellegrino vs Daniel Elahi Galan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Federico Arnaboldi vs Javier Barranco Cosano
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 6 – ore 10:00
Sebastian Fanselow vs Alexey Vatutin
ATP Szczecin
Sebastian Fanselow [3]
4
6
2
Alexey Vatutin [9]
6
3
6
Vincitore: Vatutin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Fanselow
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
5-3 → 6-3
S. Fanselow
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
A. Vatutin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
S. Fanselow
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-1 → 4-1
S. Fanselow
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
A. Vatutin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
S. Fanselow
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Vatutin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
A. Vatutin
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
S. Fanselow
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-2 → 1-2
A. Vatutin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Hynek Barton vs Tim Handel
ATP Szczecin
Hynek Barton
0
0
Tim Handel
0
0
CHALLENGER Dobrich 2 (🇧🇬 Bulgaria) – 1° Turno, terra battuta
Center Court – ore 09:00
Benjamin Lock
vs Corentin Denolly
ATP Dobrich 2
Benjamin Lock
4
6
1
Corentin Denolly
6
3
6
Vincitore: Denolly
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
C. Denolly
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 1-6
B. Lock
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
C. Denolly
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
B. Lock
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
C. Denolly
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Lock
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
C. Denolly
15-0
15-15
30-30
df
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
B. Lock
15-0
30-0
40-15
ace
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
C. Denolly
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
B. Lock
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
C. Denolly
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
B. Lock
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Lock
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
C. Denolly
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-3 → 2-4
B. Lock
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
C. Denolly
15-0
30-0
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 1-3
B. Lock
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
C. Denolly
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
B. Lock
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Ivan Ivanov vs Robert Strombachs
ATP Dobrich 2
Ivan Ivanov•
0
6
0
Robert Strombachs
0
4
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
I. Ivanov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
I. Ivanov
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
R. Strombachs
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
I. Ivanov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
I. Ivanov
0-15
15-15
ace
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Christoph Negritu vs Luka Pavlovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Raul Brancaccio vs Dimitar Kuzmanov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Filip Jeff Planinsek vs David Jorda Sanchis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 09:00
Felix Gill vs Enrico Dalla Valle
ATP Dobrich 2
Felix Gill
0
6
7
Enrico Dalla Valle [7]
6
4
5
Vincitore: Gill
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
F. Gill
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
E. Dalla Valle
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
E. Dalla Valle
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
F. Gill
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
E. Dalla Valle
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
F. Gill
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
E. Dalla Valle
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Gill
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
E. Dalla Valle
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
5-3 → 5-4
F. Gill
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
E. Dalla Valle
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
F. Gill
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
E. Dalla Valle
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Gill
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-5 → 0-6
E. Dalla Valle
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
F. Gill
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Valentin Royer vs Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo
ATP Dobrich 2
Valentin Royer [1]•
15
2
Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Sanchez Izquierdo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
N. Sanchez Izquierdo
1-0 → 1-1
V. Royer
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Filippo Romano vs Alex Marti Pujolras
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Lorenzo Giustino vs Kimmer Coppejans
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Valentin Royer / Robert Strombachs vs Francesco Maestrelli / Filippo Romano (Non prima 15:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 09:00
Dinko Dinev vs Max Alcala Gurri
ATP Dobrich 2
Dinko Dinev
2
2
Max Alcala Gurri
6
6
Vincitore: Alcala Gurri
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Dinev
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
D. Dinev
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
df
1-4 → 1-5
D. Dinev
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 0-4
M. Alcala Gurri
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-2 → 0-3
D. Dinev
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
M. Alcala Gurri
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Alcala Gurri
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
M. Alcala Gurri
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
D. Dinev
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
df
1-2 → 1-3
M. Alcala Gurri
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Jakub Nicod vs Oliver Crawford
ATP Dobrich 2
Jakub Nicod
6
6
Oliver Crawford [3]
3
2
Vincitore: Nicod
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
O. Crawford
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
J. Nicod
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-1 → 5-1
O. Crawford
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
J. Nicod
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 3-1
J. Nicod
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Nicod
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
O. Crawford
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
J. Nicod
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
ace
3-1 → 4-1
O. Crawford
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
J. Nicod
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
O. Crawford
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Liam Draxl vs Toby Kodat
ATP Dobrich 2
Liam Draxl [4]•
15
2
Toby Kodat
15
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Kodat
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
L. Draxl
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Guy Den Ouden vs Frederico Ferreira Silva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Liam Draxl / Cleeve Harper vs Jonas Forejtek / Jakub Nicod (Non prima 15:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Guangzhou 2 (🇨🇳 Cina) – 1° Turno, cemento
Court 1 – ore 04:00
Sho Shimabukuro
vs Maxime Cressy
ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Maxime Cressy [6]
6
3
Sho Shimabukuro
7
6
Vincitore: Shimabukuro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Cressy
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-3 → 2-4
S. Shimabukuro
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
M. Cressy
15-40
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
ace
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
ace
7*-8
ace
8*-8
9-8*
9-9*
9*-10
10*-10
10-11*
6-6 → 6-7
S. Shimabukuro
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
M. Cressy
30-40
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
S. Shimabukuro
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
M. Cressy
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
S. Shimabukuro
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
4-3 → 4-4
S. Shimabukuro
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
S. Shimabukuro
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
M. Cressy
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Yan Bai / Zhenxiong Dong vs Toshihide Matsui / Kaito Uesugi
ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Yan Bai / Zhenxiong Dong
7
7
Toshihide Matsui / Kaito Uesugi [3]
5
5
Vincitore: Bai / Dong
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Matsui / Uesugi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
6-5 → 7-5
Y. Bai / Dong
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-5 → 6-5
T. Matsui / Uesugi
5-4 → 5-5
Y. Bai / Dong
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
4-4 → 5-4
T. Matsui / Uesugi
4-3 → 4-4
Y. Bai / Dong
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 4-3
T. Matsui / Uesugi
3-2 → 3-3
Y. Bai / Dong
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
T. Matsui / Uesugi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
T. Matsui / Uesugi
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Matsui / Uesugi
6-5 → 7-5
T. Matsui / Uesugi
5-4 → 5-5
T. Matsui / Uesugi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
Y. Bai / Dong
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
4-2 → 4-3
T. Matsui / Uesugi
4-1 → 4-2
T. Matsui / Uesugi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-0 → 3-1
T. Matsui / Uesugi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
Yaojie Zeng vs Radu Albot
ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Yaojie Zeng
4
7
5
Radu Albot [5]
6
6
7
Vincitore: Albot
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Y. Zeng
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
5-4 → 5-5
Y. Zeng
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
df
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
R. Albot
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
Y. Zeng
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
Y. Zeng
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
R. Albot
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
Y. Zeng
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
4-2*
5*-2
6*-2
ace
6-6 → 7-6
R. Albot
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
Y. Zeng
0-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
5-5 → 6-5
Y. Zeng
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
4-4 → 5-4
R. Albot
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 4-4
Y. Zeng
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
Y. Zeng
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
R. Albot
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
0-1 → 1-1
Y. Zeng
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Zeng
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 4-5
Y. Zeng
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
R. Albot
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
Y. Zeng
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
Rishab Agarwal vs James McCabe
ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Rishab Agarwal•
40
2
1
James McCabe
15
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Agarwal
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. McCabe
0-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
J. McCabe
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
J. McCabe
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
J. McCabe
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
R. Agarwal
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
David Pel / Bart Stevens vs Seita Watanabe / Takeru Yuzuki
ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
David Pel / Bart Stevens [4]
15
4
1
Seita Watanabe / Takeru Yuzuki•
30
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Pel / Stevens
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Watanabe / Yuzuki
0-15
15-15
30-30
ace
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
D. Pel / Stevens
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
S. Watanabe / Yuzuki
3-4 → 3-5
D. Pel / Stevens
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
S. Watanabe / Yuzuki
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
D. Pel / Stevens
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-3 → 2-3
S. Watanabe / Yuzuki
1-2 → 1-3
D. Pel / Stevens
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
S. Watanabe / Yuzuki
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
D. Pel / Stevens
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 1-0
Court 5 – ore 04:00
Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong vs Kaichi Uchida
ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Kaichi Uchida
6
2
2
Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong
4
6
6
Vincitore: Leong
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
K. Uchida
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
M. Wei Kang Leong
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
M. Wei Kang Leong
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
1-3 → 1-4
K. Uchida
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
M. Wei Kang Leong
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-2 → 0-3
K. Uchida
30-40
0-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
M. Wei Kang Leong
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Wei Kang Leong
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
M. Wei Kang Leong
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
2-2 → 2-3
K. Uchida
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Wei Kang Leong
1-1 → 1-2
M. Wei Kang Leong
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Uchida
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
M. Wei Kang Leong
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
5-3 → 5-4
K. Uchida
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
M. Wei Kang Leong
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
K. Uchida
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
M. Wei Kang Leong
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
K. Uchida
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Wei Kang Leong
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
M. Wei Kang Leong
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Dalibor Svrcina vs Yasutaka Uchiyama
ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Dalibor Svrcina
7
6
Yasutaka Uchiyama
5
4
Vincitore: Svrcina
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
D. Svrcina
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
D. Svrcina
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Svrcina
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-4 → 5-5
D. Svrcina
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
4-3 → 4-4
D. Svrcina
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
D. Svrcina
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
Christopher O’Connell vs Tristan Lamasine
ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Christopher O'Connell [1]
6
6
Tristan Lamasine
3
2
Vincitore: O'Connell
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Lamasine
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
4-2 → 5-2
T. Lamasine
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
C. O'Connell
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
T. Lamasine
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. O'Connell
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
T. Lamasine
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-1 → 4-2
C. O'Connell
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
4-0 → 4-1
T. Lamasine
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
C. O'Connell
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
T. Lamasine
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
C. O'Connell
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Markos Kalovelonis vs Ye Cong Mo
ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Markos Kalovelonis
2
5
Ye Cong Mo
6
7
Vincitore: Mo
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Kalovelonis
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
5-6 → 5-7
Y. Cong Mo
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
M. Kalovelonis
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
2-3 → 3-3
M. Kalovelonis
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
ace
1-2 → 2-2
M. Kalovelonis
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Kalovelonis
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
Y. Cong Mo
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
df
2-4 → 2-5
M. Kalovelonis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Y. Cong Mo
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
M. Kalovelonis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Court 6 – ore 04:00
Federico Agustin Gomez vs Egor Gerasimov
ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Egor Gerasimov
4
5
Federico Agustin Gomez [7]
6
7
Vincitore: Gomez
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Agustin Gomez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
F. Agustin Gomez
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
F. Agustin Gomez
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
3-3 → 3-4
E. Gerasimov
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
3-2 → 3-3
F. Agustin Gomez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-1 → 3-2
F. Agustin Gomez
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
E. Gerasimov
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
F. Agustin Gomez
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Gerasimov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
F. Agustin Gomez
4-4 → 4-5
F. Agustin Gomez
3-3 → 3-4
F. Agustin Gomez
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
F. Agustin Gomez
1-1 → 1-2
F. Agustin Gomez
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Kris Van Wyk vs Alibek Kachmazov
ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Kris Van Wyk
7
6
Alibek Kachmazov
6
4
Vincitore: Van Wyk
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Kachmazov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
K. Van Wyk
0-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
A. Kachmazov
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-1 → 3-2
K. Van Wyk
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
A. Kachmazov
15-0
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
ace
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
4-5*
df
5-5*
6*-5
df
6-6 → 7-6
A. Kachmazov
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
5-6 → 6-6
K. Van Wyk
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
5-5 → 5-6
A. Kachmazov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
K. Van Wyk
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
A. Kachmazov
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
K. Van Wyk
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 4-3
A. Kachmazov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
K. Van Wyk
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. Kachmazov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Kachmazov
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
df
40-40
df
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Mikhail Kukushkin vs Evgeny Donskoy
ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Mikhail Kukushkin [3]
6
6
Evgeny Donskoy
4
4
Vincitore: Kukushkin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Donskoy
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
M. Kukushkin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
M. Kukushkin
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 4-2
M. Kukushkin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 3-1
E. Donskoy
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
M. Kukushkin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 2-0
E. Donskoy
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Kukushkin
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
M. Kukushkin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
E. Donskoy
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Kukushkin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
E. Donskoy
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Alexey Zakharov vs Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul
ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Alexey Zakharov
4
4
Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul
6
6
Vincitore: Trongcharoenchaikul
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
4-5 → 4-6
A. Zakharov
15-0
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
3-4 → 3-5
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 2-4
A. Zakharov
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
2-2 → 2-3
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
A. Zakharov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Zakharov
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
4-5 → 4-6
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
3-4 → 3-5
A. Zakharov
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Zakharov
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
15-0
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Zakharov
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
CHALLENGER Las Vegas (🇺🇸 USA) – 1° Turno, cemento
Stadium Court – ore 20:00
Patrick Kypson
vs Andres Martin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alex Rybakov vs Learner Tien
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Collin Altamirano vs Juan Pablo Ficovich
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Omni Kumar vs Tristan Boyer (Non prima 02:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Brandon Holt vs Patrick Maloney (Non prima 03:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 20:00
Christian Langmo vs Colton Smith
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Abdullah Shelbayh vs Trey Hilderbrand
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Strong Kirchheimer vs Karue Sell
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cannon Kingsley / Patrik Trhac vs Eliot Spizzirri / Tyler Zink (Non prima 00:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 20:00
Govind Nanda vs Kaylan Bigun
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Luke Saville vs Quinn Vandecasteele
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Marek Gengel vs Naoki Nakagawa
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pranav Kumar / Noah Schachter vs Mac Kiger / Benjamin Sigouin (Non prima 00:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Rennes (🇫🇷 Francia) – 1° Turno, cemento (al coperto)
Court Le Liberte – ore 11:00
Antoine Escoffier
vs Liam Broady
ATP Rennes
Antoine Escoffier
0
7
1
Liam Broady•
0
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Escoffier
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
A. Escoffier
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
3*-2
3*-3
4-3*
ace
5-3*
5*-4
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
L. Broady
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
A. Escoffier
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
L. Broady
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
L. Broady
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
A. Escoffier
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Titouan Droguet vs Steven Diez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Eliakim Coulibaly vs Matteo Martineau (Non prima 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Hazem Naw vs Benjamin Bonzi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Lucas Pouille vs Calvin Hemery (Non prima 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Arthur Bouquier vs Evan Furness
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court Saint Gregoire 1 – ore 11:00
Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg
ATP Rennes
Geoffrey Blancaneaux•
0
4
4
Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg
0
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
df
3-4 → 4-4
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-4 → 3-4
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 2-4
G. Blancaneaux
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
1-2 → 1-3
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
4-5 → 4-6
G. Blancaneaux
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
3-4 → 3-5
G. Blancaneaux
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-3 → 2-4
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
1-2 → 1-3
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
1-0 → 1-1
G. Blancaneaux
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Kenny De Schepper vs Hugo Grenier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Max Wiskandt vs Nikoloz Basilashvili
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Axel Garcian / Harold Mayot vs Daniel Masur / Kai Wehnelt (Non prima 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Martin Damm / Vasil Kirkov vs Michael Geerts / Divij Sharan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Volodoymyr Uzhylovskyi / Augusto Virgili vs Anirudh Chandrasekar / David Vega Hernandez (Non prima 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
