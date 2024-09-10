Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Szczecin, Guangzhou, Rennes, Las Vegas e Dobrich 2: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)

10/09/2024 08:56 Nessun commento
Andrea Pellegrino nella foto
Andrea Pellegrino nella foto

CHALLENGER Szczecin (🇵🇱 Polonia) – 1° Turno, terra battuta

COURT BOHDAN TOMASZEWSKI – ore 10:00
Andrew Paulson CZE vs Alessandro Giannessi ITA
ATP Szczecin
Andrew Paulson [6]
6
6
Alessandro Giannessi [11]
2
4
Vincitore: Paulson
Mostra dettagli

Thiago Seyboth Wild BRA vs Gabriel Debru FRA (Non prima 12:00)

ATP Szczecin
Thiago Seyboth Wild [1]
0
1
Gabriel Debru
0
2
Mostra dettagli

Dennis Novak AUT vs Tomasz Berkieta POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Olaf Pieczkowski POL vs Federico Coria ARG (Non prima 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Daniel Altmaier GER vs Daniel Michalski POL (Non prima 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 1 – ore 10:00
Martin Krumich CZE vs Lucas Gerch GER

ATP Szczecin
Martin Krumich [2]
6
0
4
Lucas Gerch [10]
2
6
6
Vincitore: Gerch
Mostra dettagli

Jacopo Berrettini ITA vs Maxime Chazal FRA

ATP Szczecin
Jacopo Berrettini [5]
15
0
Maxime Chazal [7]
30
1
Mostra dettagli

Rudolf Molleker GER vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Vit Kopriva CZE vs Nicolas Moreno De Alboran USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andrea Pellegrino ITA / Dmitry Popko KAZ vs Jakob Schnaitter GER / Mark Wallner CIO (Non prima 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 2 – ore 10:00
Ryan Seggerman USA vs Max Hans Rehberg GER

ATP Szczecin
Ryan Seggerman [4]
4
6
Max Hans Rehberg [8]
6
7
Vincitore: Rehberg
Mostra dettagli

Pedro Cachin ARG vs Gerard Campana Lee KOR

ATP Szczecin
Pedro Cachin
0
1
Gerard Campana Lee
0
4
Mostra dettagli

Andrea Pellegrino ITA vs Daniel Elahi Galan COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Federico Arnaboldi ITA vs Javier Barranco Cosano ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 6 – ore 10:00
Sebastian Fanselow GER vs Alexey Vatutin RUS

ATP Szczecin
Sebastian Fanselow [3]
4
6
2
Alexey Vatutin [9]
6
3
6
Vincitore: Vatutin
Mostra dettagli

Hynek Barton CZE vs Tim Handel GER

ATP Szczecin
Hynek Barton
0
0
Tim Handel
0
0
Mostra dettagli






CHALLENGER Dobrich 2 (🇧🇬 Bulgaria) – 1° Turno, terra battuta

Center Court – ore 09:00
Benjamin Lock ZIM vs Corentin Denolly FRA
ATP Dobrich 2
Benjamin Lock
4
6
1
Corentin Denolly
6
3
6
Vincitore: Denolly
Mostra dettagli

Ivan Ivanov BUL vs Robert Strombachs LAT

ATP Dobrich 2
Ivan Ivanov
0
6
0
Robert Strombachs
0
4
1
Mostra dettagli

Christoph Negritu GER vs Luka Pavlovic FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Raul Brancaccio ITA vs Dimitar Kuzmanov BUL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Filip Jeff Planinsek SLO vs David Jorda Sanchis ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 09:00
Felix Gill GBR vs Enrico Dalla Valle ITA

ATP Dobrich 2
Felix Gill
0
6
7
Enrico Dalla Valle [7]
6
4
5
Vincitore: Gill
Mostra dettagli

Valentin Royer FRA vs Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo ESP

ATP Dobrich 2
Valentin Royer [1]
15
2
Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo
0
2
Mostra dettagli

Filippo Romano ITA vs Alex Marti Pujolras ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Lorenzo Giustino ITA vs Kimmer Coppejans BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Valentin Royer FRA / Robert Strombachs LAT vs Francesco Maestrelli ITA / Filippo Romano CIO (Non prima 15:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – ore 09:00
Dinko Dinev BUL vs Max Alcala Gurri ESP

ATP Dobrich 2
Dinko Dinev
2
2
Max Alcala Gurri
6
6
Vincitore: Alcala Gurri
Mostra dettagli

Jakub Nicod CZE vs Oliver Crawford GBR

ATP Dobrich 2
Jakub Nicod
6
6
Oliver Crawford [3]
3
2
Vincitore: Nicod
Mostra dettagli

Liam Draxl CAN vs Toby Kodat USA

ATP Dobrich 2
Liam Draxl [4]
15
2
Toby Kodat
15
0
Mostra dettagli

Guy Den Ouden NED vs Frederico Ferreira Silva POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Liam Draxl CAN / Cleeve Harper CAN vs Jonas Forejtek CZE / Jakub Nicod CIO (Non prima 15:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER Guangzhou 2 (🇨🇳 Cina) – 1° Turno, cemento

Court 1 – ore 04:00
Sho Shimabukuro JPN vs Maxime Cressy USA
ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Maxime Cressy [6]
6
3
Sho Shimabukuro
7
6
Vincitore: Shimabukuro
Mostra dettagli

Yan Bai CHN / Zhenxiong Dong CHN vs Toshihide Matsui JPN / Kaito Uesugi JPN

ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Yan Bai / Zhenxiong Dong
7
7
Toshihide Matsui / Kaito Uesugi [3]
5
5
Vincitore: Bai / Dong
Mostra dettagli

Yaojie Zeng CHN vs Radu Albot MDA

ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Yaojie Zeng
4
7
5
Radu Albot [5]
6
6
7
Vincitore: Albot
Mostra dettagli

Rishab Agarwal IND vs James McCabe AUS

ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Rishab Agarwal
40
2
1
James McCabe
15
6
1
Mostra dettagli

David Pel NED / Bart Stevens NED vs Seita Watanabe JPN / Takeru Yuzuki CIO

ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
David Pel / Bart Stevens [4]
15
4
1
Seita Watanabe / Takeru Yuzuki
30
6
0
Mostra dettagli



Court 5 – ore 04:00
Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong MAS vs Kaichi Uchida JPN

ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Kaichi Uchida
6
2
2
Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong
4
6
6
Vincitore: Leong
Mostra dettagli

Dalibor Svrcina CZE vs Yasutaka Uchiyama JPN

ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Dalibor Svrcina
7
6
Yasutaka Uchiyama
5
4
Vincitore: Svrcina
Mostra dettagli

Christopher O’Connell AUS vs Tristan Lamasine FRA

ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Christopher O'Connell [1]
6
6
Tristan Lamasine
3
2
Vincitore: O'Connell
Mostra dettagli

Markos Kalovelonis GRE vs Ye Cong Mo CHN

ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Markos Kalovelonis
2
5
Ye Cong Mo
6
7
Vincitore: Mo
Mostra dettagli



Court 6 – ore 04:00
Federico Agustin Gomez ARG vs Egor Gerasimov BLR

ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Egor Gerasimov
4
5
Federico Agustin Gomez [7]
6
7
Vincitore: Gomez
Mostra dettagli

Kris Van Wyk RSA vs Alibek Kachmazov RUS

ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Kris Van Wyk
7
6
Alibek Kachmazov
6
4
Vincitore: Van Wyk
Mostra dettagli

Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ vs Evgeny Donskoy it

ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Mikhail Kukushkin [3]
6
6
Evgeny Donskoy
4
4
Vincitore: Kukushkin
Mostra dettagli

Alexey Zakharov it vs Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul THA

ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Alexey Zakharov
4
4
Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul
6
6
Vincitore: Trongcharoenchaikul
Mostra dettagli







CHALLENGER Las Vegas (🇺🇸 USA) – 1° Turno, cemento

Stadium Court – ore 20:00
Patrick Kypson USA vs Andres Martin USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alex Rybakov USA vs Learner Tien USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Collin Altamirano USA vs Juan Pablo Ficovich ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Omni Kumar USA vs Tristan Boyer USA (Non prima 02:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Brandon Holt USA vs Patrick Maloney USA (Non prima 03:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 20:00
Christian Langmo USA vs Colton Smith USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Abdullah Shelbayh JOR vs Trey Hilderbrand USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Strong Kirchheimer USA vs Karue Sell BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Cannon Kingsley USA / Patrik Trhac USA vs Eliot Spizzirri USA / Tyler Zink USA (Non prima 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – ore 20:00
Govind Nanda USA vs Kaylan Bigun USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Luke Saville AUS vs Quinn Vandecasteele USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Marek Gengel CZE vs Naoki Nakagawa JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pranav Kumar USA / Noah Schachter USA vs Mac Kiger USA / Benjamin Sigouin CAN (Non prima 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER Rennes (🇫🇷 Francia) – 1° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

Court Le Liberte – ore 11:00
Antoine Escoffier FRA vs Liam Broady GBR
ATP Rennes
Antoine Escoffier
0
7
1
Liam Broady
0
6
2
Mostra dettagli

Titouan Droguet FRA vs Steven Diez CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Eliakim Coulibaly CIV vs Matteo Martineau FRA (Non prima 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Hazem Naw SYR vs Benjamin Bonzi FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Lucas Pouille FRA vs Calvin Hemery FRA (Non prima 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Arthur Bouquier FRA vs Evan Furness FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court Saint Gregoire 1 – ore 11:00
Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA vs Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg FRA

ATP Rennes
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
0
4
4
Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg
0
6
4
Mostra dettagli

Kenny De Schepper FRA vs Hugo Grenier FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Max Wiskandt GER vs Nikoloz Basilashvili GEO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Axel Garcian FRA / Harold Mayot FRA vs Daniel Masur GER / Kai Wehnelt GER (Non prima 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Martin Damm USA / Vasil Kirkov USA vs Michael Geerts BEL / Divij Sharan IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Volodoymyr Uzhylovskyi UKR / Augusto Virgili ITA vs Anirudh Chandrasekar IND / David Vega Hernandez ESP (Non prima 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: