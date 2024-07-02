Italiani nei tornei ITF Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Martedì 02 Luglio 2024

02/07/2024 09:04 1 commento
Leonardo Rossi nella foto
GER M25 Marburg 25000 – 2nd Round Q
[1] Milan Welte GER vs [9] Iannis Miletich ITA 2 incontro dalle 10:00

ITF Marburg
M. Welte
30
6
3
I. Miletich
15
3
0
[8] Valentin Basel ARG vs [15] Giuseppe Tresca ITA ore 10:00

ITF Marburg
V. Basel
0
5
2
G. Tresca
0
7
2
FRA M25 Ajaccio+H 25000 – 1st Round
Sascha Gueymard wayenburg FRA vs Leonardo Rossi ITA ore 10:00

ITF Ajaccio
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0
6
6
0
L. Rossi
0
1
7
0
Pietro Orlando Fellin ITA vs [4] James Mccabe AUS Non prima delle 16:00

TUN M15 Monastir 15000 – 3rd Round Q
[1] Ilia Simakin RUS vs Pietro Marino ITA ore 10:30

ITF Monastir
I. Simakin
30
6
3
P. Marino
40
4
2
SLO M15 Store 15000 – 1st Round Q, 2nd Round Q
Jacopo Bilardo ITA vs TBD TBD 9:00

[5] Matteo De vincentis ITA vs [9] Jerko Brkic CRO 2 incontro dalle 9:00

ITF Store
M. De Vincentis
0
J. Brkic
0
Filippo Francesco Garbero ITA vs Ivan Sodan CRO ore 9:00

ITF Store
F. Garbero
0
I. Sodan
0
RSA M15 Hillcrest 15000 – 1st Round
Alexander Donski BUL vs Maximilian Figl ITA Non prima delle 11:30

SRB W15 Kursumlijska Banja 15000 – 3rd Round Q
Gregorio Biondolillo ITA vs Stefan Skobelev SRB ore 08:00

ITF Kursumlijska Banja
G. Biondolillo
6
6
8
S. Skobelev
3
7
10
Vincitore: S. Skobelev
[6] Andrea Fiorentini ITA vs Carl Emil Overbeck DEN 2 incontro dalle 08:00

ITF Kursumlijska Banja
A. Fiorentini
30
6
4
C. Overbeck
30
4
5
1 commento

Guest (Guest) 02-07-2024 11:12

Chiedo ai due esperti del mondo Future @Vasco90 e @ospite come vedete Carboni in Slovenia questa settimana? La TDS numero 1 è troppo per lui? Almeno in semifinale ci può arrivare? Urge una bella settimana per dare una sfolta a una stagione fin qui piuttosto deludente almeno per quanto riguarda i PRO, mentre tra gli junior splendida la semifinale ottenuta al RG.

 1
