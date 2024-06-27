Challenger Milano e Ibague: I risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo turno (LIVE)

Marco Cecchinato nella foto
CHALLENGER Milano (Italia) – 2° Turno, terra battuta
– 10:00 Dalla Valle E. 🇮🇹 – Fonio G. 🇮🇹
ATP Milan
Enrico Dalla Valle [5]
40
7
6
Giovanni Fonio•
40
6
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Dalla Valle
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
E. Dalla Valle
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
G. Fonio
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
E. Dalla Valle
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
4-4*
df
4*-5
5*-5
6-5*
6-6 → 7-6
G. Fonio
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
E. Dalla Valle
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
G. Fonio
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
E. Dalla Valle
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
ace
2-3 → 3-3
G. Fonio
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
E. Dalla Valle
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-0 → 2-0
G. Fonio
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 1-0
– 10:00 Gaio F. 🇮🇹 – Gakhov I. 🇼🇷
ATP Milan
Federico Gaio
6
3
Ivan Gakhov
7
6
Vincitore: Gakhov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Gaio
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
F. Gaio
15-0
ace
15-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
1*-2
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
3*-4
4*-4
4-5*
4-6*
5*-6
6-6 → 6-7
F. Gaio
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
F. Gaio
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
I. Gakhov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
F. Gaio
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
I. Gakhov
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
– 10:00 Mager G. 🇮🇹 – Tseng C. H. 🇹🇼
ATP Milan
Gianluca Mager
5
5
Chun-Hsin Tseng [3]
7
7
Vincitore: Tseng
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Mager
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
5-6 → 5-7
C. Tseng
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
40-A
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
G. Mager
15-0
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
C. Tseng
0-15
0-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
4-4 → 4-5
G. Mager
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-2 → 4-2
C. Tseng
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
C. Tseng
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Tseng
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
C. Tseng
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
C. Tseng
15-0
15-15
df
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
G. Mager
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-3 → 3-3
C. Tseng
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
G. Mager
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
C. Tseng
15-0
ace
30-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
– 10:00 Ramos A. 🇪🇸 – Vincent Ruggeri S. 🇮🇹
ATP Milan
Albert Ramos-Vinolas [1]
2
4
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
6
6
Vincitore: Vincent Ruggeri
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Vincent Ruggeri
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
A. Ramos-Vinolas
4-4 → 4-5
S. Vincent Ruggeri
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
4-3 → 4-4
A. Ramos-Vinolas
3-3 → 4-3
S. Vincent Ruggeri
3-2 → 3-3
A. Ramos-Vinolas
2-2 → 3-2
S. Vincent Ruggeri
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
A. Ramos-Vinolas
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
S. Vincent Ruggeri
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Vincent Ruggeri
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
A. Ramos-Vinolas
15-0
15-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 2-5
S. Vincent Ruggeri
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
1-4 → 1-5
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
0-30
15-30
40-40
40-A
df
1-3 → 1-4
S. Vincent Ruggeri
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Vincent Ruggeri
1-0 → 1-1
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
– 11:30 Alvarez Varona N. 🇪🇸 – Gaubas V. 🇱🇹
Il match deve ancora iniziare
– 11:30 Gomez F. A. 🇦🇷 – Sanchez Izquierdo N. 🇪🇸
ATP Milan
Federico Agustin Gomez
0
3
Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo [8]•
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Agustin Gomez
2-1 → 3-1
N. Sanchez Izquierdo
0-0 → 1-0
– 11:30 Jianu F. C. 🇷🇴 – Cecchinato M. 🇮🇹
ATP Milan
Filip Cristian Jianu•
30
6
0
Marco Cecchinato
40
1
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Cristian Jianu
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Cecchinato
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 6-1
F. Cristian Jianu
4-1 → 5-1
F. Cristian Jianu
3-0 → 3-1
F. Cristian Jianu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
M. Cecchinato
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
– 11:30 Moeller E. 🇩🇰 – Varillas J. P. 🇵🇪
Il match deve ancora iniziare
– 11:10 Arribage T. 🇫🇷 / Molchanov D. 🇺🇦 – Goldhoff G. 🇺🇸 / Jecan M. A. 🇷🇴
ATP Milan
Theo Arribage / Denys Molchanov [1]
15
7
4
George Goldhoff / Alexandru Jecan•
30
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Arribage / Molchanov
2-3 → 3-3
T. Arribage / Molchanov
0-1 → 1-1
G. Goldhoff / Jecan
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
5*-2
5*-3
6-3*
6-6 → 7-6
G. Goldhoff / Jecan
6-5 → 6-6
T. Arribage / Molchanov
5-5 → 6-5
G. Goldhoff / Jecan
5-4 → 5-5
T. Arribage / Molchanov
4-4 → 5-4
G. Goldhoff / Jecan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
T. Arribage / Molchanov
2-4 → 3-4
G. Goldhoff / Jecan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
2-3 → 2-4
T. Arribage / Molchanov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
G. Goldhoff / Jecan
2-1 → 2-2
T. Arribage / Molchanov
1-1 → 2-1
G. Goldhoff / Jecan
1-0 → 1-1
T. Arribage / Molchanov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
– 12:30 Cina F. 🇮🇹 / Gaio F. 🇮🇹 – Arias B. 🇧🇴 / Zeballos F. 🇧🇴
Il match deve ancora iniziare
– 13:30 Nouza P. 🇨🇿 / Rikl P. 🇨🇿 – Fancutt T. J. 🇦🇺 / Statham J. 🇳🇿
Il match deve ancora iniziare
– 15:00 Luz O. 🇧🇷 / Zormann Da Silva M. 🇧🇷 – Begemann A. 🇩🇪 / Eysseric J. 🇫🇷
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Ibague (Colombia) – Quarti di Finale, terra battuta
CAMPO CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [3] Hady Habib
vs [5] Facundo Mena
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Tomas Farjat vs [2] Nicolas Mejia (non prima ore: 21:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Johan Alexander Rodriguez / Adria Soriano Barrera vs [3] Seita Watanabe / Takeru Yuzuki
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Alvaro Guillen Meza / Alejo Lorenzo Lingua Lavallen vs [2] Finn Reynolds / Matias Soto
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CAMPO 2 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [9] Juan Bautista Torres vs [8] Matias Soto
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Valerio Aboian vs [4] Alvaro Guillen Meza
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Luis Britto / Gonzalo Villanueva vs [Alt] Mateo Barreiros Reyes / Kosuke Ogura
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Leonardo Aboian / Valerio Aboian vs Diego Augusto Barreto Sanchez / Alexander Stater
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1 commento
non funziona lo streaming