Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Milano e Ibague: I risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo turno (LIVE)

27/06/2024 11:01 1 commento
Marco Cecchinato nella foto
Marco Cecchinato nella foto

ITA CHALLENGER Milano (Italia) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

– 10:00 Dalla Valle E. 🇮🇹 – Fonio G. 🇮🇹
ATP Milan
Enrico Dalla Valle [5]
40
7
6
Giovanni Fonio
40
6
5
Mostra dettagli

– 10:00 Gaio F. 🇮🇹 – Gakhov I. 🇼🇷

ATP Milan
Federico Gaio
6
3
Ivan Gakhov
7
6
Vincitore: Gakhov
Mostra dettagli

– 10:00 Mager G. 🇮🇹 – Tseng C. H. 🇹🇼

ATP Milan
Gianluca Mager
5
5
Chun-Hsin Tseng [3]
7
7
Vincitore: Tseng
Mostra dettagli

– 10:00 Ramos A. 🇪🇸 – Vincent Ruggeri S. 🇮🇹

ATP Milan
Albert Ramos-Vinolas [1]
2
4
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
6
6
Vincitore: Vincent Ruggeri
Mostra dettagli

– 11:30 Alvarez Varona N. 🇪🇸 – Gaubas V. 🇱🇹

Il match deve ancora iniziare

– 11:30 Gomez F. A. 🇦🇷 – Sanchez Izquierdo N. 🇪🇸

ATP Milan
Federico Agustin Gomez
0
3
Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo [8]
0
1
Mostra dettagli

– 11:30 Jianu F. C. 🇷🇴 – Cecchinato M. 🇮🇹

ATP Milan
Filip Cristian Jianu
30
6
0
Marco Cecchinato
40
1
0
Mostra dettagli

– 11:30 Moeller E. 🇩🇰 – Varillas J. P. 🇵🇪

Il match deve ancora iniziare

– 11:10 Arribage T. 🇫🇷 / Molchanov D. 🇺🇦 – Goldhoff G. 🇺🇸 / Jecan M. A. 🇷🇴

ATP Milan
Theo Arribage / Denys Molchanov [1]
15
7
4
George Goldhoff / Alexandru Jecan
30
6
4
Mostra dettagli

– 12:30 Cina F. 🇮🇹 / Gaio F. 🇮🇹 – Arias B. 🇧🇴 / Zeballos F. 🇧🇴

Il match deve ancora iniziare

– 13:30 Nouza P. 🇨🇿 / Rikl P. 🇨🇿 – Fancutt T. J. 🇦🇺 / Statham J. 🇳🇿

Il match deve ancora iniziare

– 15:00 Luz O. 🇧🇷 / Zormann Da Silva M. 🇧🇷 – Begemann A. 🇩🇪 / Eysseric J. 🇫🇷

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COL CHALLENGER Ibague (Colombia) – Quarti di Finale, terra battuta

CAMPO CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [3] Hady Habib LIB vs [5] Facundo Mena ARG
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Tomas Farjat ARG vs [2] Nicolas Mejia COL (non prima ore: 21:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Johan Alexander Rodriguez COL / Adria Soriano Barrera COL vs [3] Seita Watanabe JPN / Takeru Yuzuki JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Alvaro Guillen Meza ECU / Alejo Lorenzo Lingua Lavallen ARG vs [2] Finn Reynolds NZL / Matias Soto CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare



CAMPO 2 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [9] Juan Bautista Torres ARG vs [8] Matias Soto CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Valerio Aboian ARG vs [4] Alvaro Guillen Meza ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Luis Britto BRA / Gonzalo Villanueva ARG vs [Alt] Mateo Barreiros Reyes BRA / Kosuke Ogura JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Leonardo Aboian ARG / Valerio Aboian ARG vs Diego Augusto Barreto Sanchez ESP / Alexander Stater USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG:

1 commento

ospite1 (Guest) 27-06-2024 11:44

non funziona lo streaming

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!