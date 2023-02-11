Dallas 250 | Hard | $737170 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
ATP 250 Montpellier: Il programma dellle Finali. Jannik SInner sfida Maxime Cressy. L’unico precedente sorride a Sinner
11/02/2023 21:55 3 commenti
Court Patrice Dominguez – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. Maxime Cressy vs [2] Jannik Sinner
2. [4] Robin Haase / Matwe Middelkoop vs [WC] Maxime Cressy / Albano Olivetti
Loading ...
|Sinner n.17
|Cressy n.51
|Birthdate
|21 (2001.08.16)
|25 (1997.05.08)
|Nationality
|Height
|6’2″ (188 cm)
|6’7″ (201 cm)
|Weight
|167 lbs (76 kg)
|187 lbs (85 kg
|Plays
|Right-Handed
|Right-Handed
|Backhand
|Two-Handed
|Two-Handed
|Turned Pro
|2018
|2019
|YTD Won/Lost
|7/2
|5/2
|YTD Titles
|0
|0
|Career W/L
|224/109
|206/136
|Career Titles
|6
|1
|Career Prize Money
|$6,842,683
|$1,908,129
|Quota
|1.24
|3.88
Match Information – Sinner – Cressy 1-0
|Year
|Tournament
|Match
|S
|Surface
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Round
|2019
|Lexington challenger
|Sinner J.
|2
|6
|6
|6
|R16
|Cressy M.
|1
|4
|7
|1
|Montpellier
|Round
|Result
|H
|A
|11.02.
|SF
|Sinner J. – Fils A.
|7-5, 6-2
|1.24 – 4.05
|10.02.
|QF
|Sinner J. – Sonego L.
|6-4, 6-2
|1.31 – 3.50
|08.02.
|R16
|Sinner J. – Fucsovics M.
|1.17 – 5.16
|Montpellier
|Round
|Result
|H
|A
|11.02.
|SF
|Cressy M. – Rune H.
|7-5, 6-7, 7-6
|4.04 – 1.24
|10.02.
|QF
|Cressy M. – Coric B.
|7-6, 6-4
|3.07 – 1.37
|09.02.
|R16
|Cressy M. – Ruusuvuori E.
|6-4, 6-4
|2.72 – 1.46
|07.02.
|1R
|Cressy M. – Bellier A.
|6-3, 6-2
|1.22 – 4.27
TAG: Jannik Sinner
3 commenti
È un po’ tardi per fare ammenda, anche perché Cressy non mi leggerà mai, però non avrei mai pensato che il suo tennis “fuori dal tempo” potesse essere così competitivo ad alti livelli. Ha già raggiunto risultati lusinghieri per un giocatore “jurassico”.
Domani lotta senza quartiere tra risposta al servizio di Jannik e prima volee di Maxime. Si può fare.
Jannik ormai sa come giocare con i big server. Cressy non ha scampo.
La vittoria di Cressy sarebbe la morte del tennis, vai Sinner ti prego affondalo!!