ATP 250 Montpellier: Il programma dellle Finali. Jannik SInner sfida Maxime Cressy. L’unico precedente sorride a Sinner

11/02/2023 21:55 3 commenti
Jannik Sinner ITA, 2001.08.16 - Foto Getty Images
Court Patrice Dominguez – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. Maxime Cressy USA vs [2] Jannik Sinner ITA
2. [4] Robin Haase NED / Matwe Middelkoop NED vs [WC] Maxime Cressy USA / Albano Olivetti FRA

Sinner n.17 Cressy n.51
Birthdate 21 (2001.08.16) 25 (1997.05.08)
Nationality ITA USA
Height 6’2″ (188 cm) 6’7″ (201 cm)
Weight 167 lbs (76 kg) 187 lbs (85 kg
Plays Right-Handed Right-Handed
Backhand Two-Handed Two-Handed
Turned Pro 2018 2019
YTD Won/Lost 7/2 5/2
YTD Titles 0 0
Career W/L 224/109 206/136
Career Titles 6 1
Career Prize Money $6,842,683 $1,908,129
Quota 1.24 3.88




Match Information – Sinner – Cressy 1-0

Year Tournament Match S Surface 1 2 3 4 5 Round
2019 Lexington challenger Sinner J. 2 6 6 6 R16
Cressy M. 1 4 7 1



Montpellier Round Result H A
11.02. SF Sinner J. – Fils A. 7-5, 6-2 1.24 – 4.05
10.02. QF Sinner J. – Sonego L. 6-4, 6-2 1.31 – 3.50
08.02. R16 Sinner J. – Fucsovics M. 1.17 – 5.16

Montpellier Round Result H A
11.02. SF Cressy M. – Rune H. 7-5, 6-7, 7-6 4.04 – 1.24
10.02. QF Cressy M. – Coric B. 7-6, 6-4 3.07 – 1.37
09.02. R16 Cressy M. – Ruusuvuori E. 6-4, 6-4 2.72 – 1.46
07.02. 1R Cressy M. – Bellier A. 6-3, 6-2 1.22 – 4.27
TAG:

3 commenti

ItalyFirst (Guest) 11-02-2023 22:43

È un po’ tardi per fare ammenda, anche perché Cressy non mi leggerà mai, però non avrei mai pensato che il suo tennis “fuori dal tempo” potesse essere così competitivo ad alti livelli. Ha già raggiunto risultati lusinghieri per un giocatore “jurassico”.
Domani lotta senza quartiere tra risposta al servizio di Jannik e prima volee di Maxime. Si può fare.

 3
Sudtyrol (Guest) 11-02-2023 22:27

Jannik ormai sa come giocare con i big server. Cressy non ha scampo.

 2
Gian (Guest) 11-02-2023 22:22

La vittoria di Cressy sarebbe la morte del tennis, vai Sinner ti prego affondalo!!

 1
