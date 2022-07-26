Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP 250 Umago, Kitzbuhel e Atlanta: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Prima vittoria in un Main Draw ATP per Franco Agamenone

26/07/2022
Franco Agamenone ITA, 1993.04.15
Franco Agamenone ITA, 1993.04.15

Festeggia invece la prima vittoria in un main draw ATP Franco Agamenone, n.136 del ranking, promosso dalle qualificazioni, che si è imposto 76(8) 26 75, al termine di una battaglia di quasi tre ore, sul serbo Laslo Djere, n.77 ATP.
Da segnalare che Franco nel terzo set sotto per 3 a 5 ha piazzato un bel parziale di quattro game consecutivi vincendo l’incontro per 7 a 5.
Al secondo turno Agamenone sfiderà l’argentino Sebastian Baez, n.32 del ranking e quarto favorito del seeding.

HRV ATP 250 Umag (Croazia) – 1° Turno, terra battuta

Goran Ivanisevic Stadion – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. [WC] Dino Prizmic CRO vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles ESP
ATP Umag
Dino Prizmic
0
4
0
Bernabe Zapata Miralles
0
6
3
Vincitore: Zapata Miralles
2. [5] Alex Molcan SVK vs [WC] Duje Ajdukovic CRO

ATP Umag
Alex Molcan [5]
6
7
Duje Ajdukovic
2
6
Vincitore: Molcan
3. [8] Lorenzo Musetti ITA vs [PR] Aljaz Bedene SLO (non prima ore: 20:00)

ATP Umag
Lorenzo Musetti [8]
6
3
6
Aljaz Bedene
2
6
1
Vincitore: Musetti
Grandstand – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. Tomas Martin Etcheverry ARG vs Facundo Bagnis ARG

ATP Umag
Tomas Martin Etcheverry
5
3
Facundo Bagnis
7
6
Vincitore: Bagnis
2. Jiri Vesely CZE vs Federico Delbonis ARG (non prima ore: 17:30)

ATP Umag
Norbert Gombos
6
5
6
Federico Delbonis
4
7
4
Vincitore: Gombos
3. [1] Simone Bolelli ITA / Fabio Fognini ITA vs Roberto Carballes Baena ESP / Tomas Martin Etcheverry ARG

ATP Umag
Simone Bolelli / Fabio Fognini [1]
6
6
Roberto Carballes Baena / Tomas Martin Etcheverry
2
2
Vincitore: Bolelli / Fognini
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. Albano Olivetti FRA / Fernando Romboli BRA vs [2] Rafael Matos BRA / David Vega Hernandez ESP

ATP Umag
Albano Olivetti / Fernando Romboli
6
3
9
Rafael Matos / David Vega Hernandez [2]
3
6
11
Vincitore: Matos / Vega Hernandez
2. [Q] Corentin Moutet FRA vs [6] Daniel Altmaier GER (non prima ore: 17:30)

ATP Umag
Corentin Moutet
6
6
Daniel Altmaier [6]
4
2
Vincitore: Moutet
3. [Q] Franco Agamenone ITA vs Laslo Djere SRB

ATP Umag
Franco Agamenone
7
2
7
Laslo Djere
6
6
5
Vincitore: Agamenone
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 5:00 pm)
1. Roman Jebavy CZE / Denys Molchanov UKR vs Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jackson Withrow USA

ATP Umag
Roman Jebavy / Denys Molchanov
6
4
6
Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow
2
6
10
Vincitore: Lammons / Withrow
2. [PR] Sander Arends NED / David Pel NED vs [3] Lloyd Glasspool GBR / Harri Heliovaara FIN

ATP Umag
Sander Arends / David Pel
3
6
Lloyd Glasspool / Harri Heliovaara [3]
6
7
Vincitore: Glasspool / Heliovaara
AUT ATP 250 Kitzbuhel (Austria) – 1° Turno, terra battuta

CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [9] Lorenzo Sonego ITA vs Pablo Andujar ESP
ATP Kitzbuhel
Lorenzo Sonego [9]
4
6
6
Pablo Andujar
6
3
7
Vincitore: Andujar
2. [Q] Gerald Melzer AUT vs Yannick Hanfmann GER

ATP Kitzbuhel
Gerald Melzer
0
4
1
Yannick Hanfmann
30
6
1
Vincitore: Hanfmann
3. [10] Richard Gasquet FRA vs [Q] Sebastian Ofner AUT

ATP Kitzbuhel
Richard Gasquet [10]
6
5
5
Sebastian Ofner
1
7
7
Vincitore: Ofner
4. [LL] Alexander Shevchenko vs [PR] Dominic Thiem AUT (non prima ore: 19:30)

ATP ATP Austrian Open
Shevchenko A.
4
2
Thiem D.
6
6
Vincitore: Thiem D.
COURT KUECHENMEISTER – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Nicolas Jarry CHI vs [7] Pedro Martinez ESP

ATP Kitzbuhel
Nicolas Jarry
6
3
Pedro Martinez [7]
7
6
Vincitore: Martinez
2. Tallon Griekspoor NED / Bart Stevens NED vs Alexander Erler AUT / Lucas Miedler AUT

ATP Kitzbuhel
Tallon Griekspoor / Bart Stevens
6
1
10
Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler
3
6
4
Vincitore: Griekspoor / Stevens
3. [WC] Neil Oberleitner AUT / Jurij Rodionov AUT vs [3] Sander Gille BEL / Joran Vliegen BEL

ATP Kitzbuhel
Neil Oberleitner / Jurij Rodionov
6
3
11
Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen [3]
4
6
9
Vincitore: Oberleitner / Rodionov
4. Robin Haase NED / Philipp Oswald AUT vs [Alt] Jonathan Erlich ISR / Joao Sousa POR

ATP Kitzbuhel
Robin Haase / Philipp Oswald
6
6
Jonathan Erlich / Joao Sousa
4
4
Vincitore: Haase / Oswald
GRANDSTAND – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [2] Kevin Krawietz GER / Andreas Mies GER vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP / Carlos Taberner ESP

ATP Kitzbuhel
Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies [2]
6
6
Albert Ramos-Vinolas / Carlos Taberner
3
3
Vincitore: Krawietz / Mies
2. Sadio Doumbia FRA / Fabien Reboul FRA vs Fabrice Martin FRA / Jonny O’Mara GBR

ATP Kitzbuhel
Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul
1
7
10
Fabrice Martin / Jonny O'Mara
6
6
6
Vincitore: Doumbia / Reboul
USA ATP 250 Atlanta (USA) – 1° Turno, cemento

STADIUM COURT – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [6] Jenson Brooksby USA vs Benoit Paire FRA
ATP Atlanta
Jenson Brooksby [6]
6
6
Benoit Paire
3
1
Vincitore: Brooksby
2. [WC] Jack Sock USA vs [5] Tommy Paul USA

ATP Atlanta
Jack Sock
1
1
Tommy Paul [5]
6
6
Vincitore: Paul
3. [WC] Ben Shelton USA vs [Q] Ramkumar Ramanathan IND

ATP Atlanta
Ben Shelton
6
7
Ramkumar Ramanathan
2
5
Vincitore: Shelton
4. [WC] Andres Martin USA vs Thanasi Kokkinakis AUS (non prima ore: 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [Q] Peter Gojowczyk GER vs [7] Nick Kyrgios AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare



GRANDSTAND – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Quentin Halys FRA vs Ilya Ivashka

ATP Atlanta
Quentin Halys
0
6
3
Ilya Ivashka
6
3
6
Vincitore: Ivashka
2. Denis Kudla USA vs Mackenzie McDonald USA

ATP Atlanta
Denis Kudla
2
6
Mackenzie McDonald
6
7
Vincitore: McDonald
3. [4] Matthew Ebden AUS / Max Purcell AUS vs Alexei Popyrin AUS / Frances Tiafoe USA (non prima ore: 20:00)

ATP Atlanta
Matthew Ebden / Max Purcell [4]
6
7
Alexei Popyrin / Frances Tiafoe
3
6
Vincitore: Ebden / Purcell
4. Gonzalo Escobar ECU / Hunter Reese USA vs Raven Klaasen RSA / Marcelo Melo BRA

ATP Atlanta
Gonzalo Escobar / Hunter Reese
3
6
10
Raven Klaasen / Marcelo Melo
6
3
5
Vincitore: Escobar / Reese
5. Jason Kubler AUS / John Peers AUS vs [WC] Andrei Duarte COL / Alvaro Regalado Pedrol ESP

ATP Atlanta
Jason Kubler / John Peers
0
5
Andrei Duarte / Alvaro Regalado Pedrol
0
3
6. [Q] Dominik Koepfer GER vs James Duckworth AUS (non prima ore: 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

305 commenti.

« Commenti più vecchi (100 precedenti)
Tennista da strapazzo (Guest) 27-07-2022 00:27

Scritto da Ercostina
Bravissimo Lorenzo a rimanere concentrato e portarsi a casa questa vittoria, bravo a non farsi distrarre dai giusti festeggiamenti dopo la vittoria ad Amburgo.
Solo applausi per Franco che si porta a casa una grande vittoria. Sono felice per lui, è un grande professionista e alla fine il sacrificio paga

Quoto!

 305
Ollo (Guest) 26-07-2022 23:58

Scritto da demorpurgo

Scritto da Humbert50
Per natura penso sempre positivo e non amo polemiche e sospetti fuori luogo. Ma il Musetti che ha battuto Alcaraz è di due categorie superiore al Musetti normale. Velocissimo, calmo, poco falloso. Talentuoso come Musetti ma solido come Nadal. Mah…

uhm… facci capire: doping, possessione aliena, illuminazione divina: a cosa fai riferimento, o tu che non amu polemiche e soprattutto sospetti fuori luogo?

No, no: lui per natura pensa sempre positivo…

 304
Kid cox (Guest) 26-07-2022 23:39

@ alfredino (#3280497)

Allora stasera… camomilla per Mauro!

 303
Vasco90 26-07-2022 23:27

Mitico francuccio… futuro top 100

 302
Gianluca (Guest) 26-07-2022 23:23

Scritto da Max

Scritto da Gianluca
Se non sbagliato i calcoli Aga dovrebbe salire al n° 125 ATP

123

Si hai ragione mi ero appena autocorretto!!!

 301
« Commenti più vecchi (100 precedenti)