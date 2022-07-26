ATP 250 Umago, Kitzbuhel e Atlanta: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Prima vittoria in un Main Draw ATP per Franco Agamenone

Festeggia invece la prima vittoria in un main draw ATP Franco Agamenone, n.136 del ranking, promosso dalle qualificazioni, che si è imposto 76(8) 26 75, al termine di una battaglia di quasi tre ore, sul serbo Laslo Djere, n.77 ATP.

Da segnalare che Franco nel terzo set sotto per 3 a 5 ha piazzato un bel parziale di quattro game consecutivi vincendo l’incontro per 7 a 5.

Al secondo turno Agamenone sfiderà l’argentino Sebastian Baez, n.32 del ranking e quarto favorito del seeding.

ATP 250 Umag (Croazia) – 1° Turno, terra battuta

ATP Umag Dino Prizmic • Dino Prizmic 0 4 0 Bernabe Zapata Miralles Bernabe Zapata Miralles 0 6 3 Vincitore: Zapata Miralles

1. [WC] Dino Prizmicvs Bernabe Zapata Miralles

2. [5] Alex Molcan vs [WC] Duje Ajdukovic



ATP Umag Alex Molcan [5] Alex Molcan [5] 6 7 Duje Ajdukovic Duje Ajdukovic 2 6 Vincitore: Molcan

3. [8] Lorenzo Musetti vs [PR] Aljaz Bedene (non prima ore: 20:00)



ATP Umag Lorenzo Musetti [8] Lorenzo Musetti [8] 6 3 6 Aljaz Bedene Aljaz Bedene 2 6 1 Vincitore: Musetti

Grandstand – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)

1. Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Facundo Bagnis



ATP Umag Tomas Martin Etcheverry Tomas Martin Etcheverry 5 3 Facundo Bagnis Facundo Bagnis 7 6 Vincitore: Bagnis

2. Jiri Vesely vs Federico Delbonis (non prima ore: 17:30)



ATP Umag Norbert Gombos Norbert Gombos 6 5 6 Federico Delbonis Federico Delbonis 4 7 4 Vincitore: Gombos

3. [1] Simone Bolelli / Fabio Fognini vs Roberto Carballes Baena / Tomas Martin Etcheverry



ATP Umag Simone Bolelli / Fabio Fognini [1] Simone Bolelli / Fabio Fognini [1] 6 6 Roberto Carballes Baena / Tomas Martin Etcheverry Roberto Carballes Baena / Tomas Martin Etcheverry 2 2 Vincitore: Bolelli / Fognini

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)

1. Albano Olivetti / Fernando Romboli vs [2] Rafael Matos / David Vega Hernandez



ATP Umag Albano Olivetti / Fernando Romboli Albano Olivetti / Fernando Romboli 6 3 9 Rafael Matos / David Vega Hernandez [2] Rafael Matos / David Vega Hernandez [2] 3 6 11 Vincitore: Matos / Vega Hernandez

2. [Q] Corentin Moutet vs [6] Daniel Altmaier (non prima ore: 17:30)



ATP Umag Corentin Moutet Corentin Moutet 6 6 Daniel Altmaier [6] Daniel Altmaier [6] 4 2 Vincitore: Moutet

3. [Q] Franco Agamenone vs Laslo Djere



ATP Umag Franco Agamenone Franco Agamenone 7 2 7 Laslo Djere Laslo Djere 6 6 5 Vincitore: Agamenone

Court 2 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 5:00 pm)

1. Roman Jebavy / Denys Molchanov vs Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow



ATP Umag Roman Jebavy / Denys Molchanov Roman Jebavy / Denys Molchanov 6 4 6 Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow 2 6 10 Vincitore: Lammons / Withrow

2. [PR] Sander Arends / David Pel vs [3] Lloyd Glasspool / Harri Heliovaara



ATP Umag Sander Arends / David Pel Sander Arends / David Pel 3 6 Lloyd Glasspool / Harri Heliovaara [3] Lloyd Glasspool / Harri Heliovaara [3] 6 7 Vincitore: Glasspool / Heliovaara

ATP 250 Kitzbuhel (Austria) – 1° Turno, terra battuta

ATP Kitzbuhel Lorenzo Sonego [9] Lorenzo Sonego [9] 4 6 6 Pablo Andujar Pablo Andujar 6 3 7 Vincitore: Andujar

1. [9] Lorenzo Sonegovs Pablo Andujar

2. [Q] Gerald Melzer vs Yannick Hanfmann



ATP Kitzbuhel Gerald Melzer • Gerald Melzer 0 4 1 Yannick Hanfmann Yannick Hanfmann 30 6 1 Vincitore: Hanfmann

3. [10] Richard Gasquet vs [Q] Sebastian Ofner



ATP Kitzbuhel Richard Gasquet [10] Richard Gasquet [10] 6 5 5 Sebastian Ofner Sebastian Ofner 1 7 7 Vincitore: Ofner

4. [LL] Alexander Shevchenko vs [PR] Dominic Thiem (non prima ore: 19:30)



ATP ATP Austrian Open Shevchenko A. Shevchenko A. 4 2 Thiem D. Thiem D. 6 6 Vincitore: Thiem D.

COURT KUECHENMEISTER – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)

1. [WC] Nicolas Jarry vs [7] Pedro Martinez



ATP Kitzbuhel Nicolas Jarry Nicolas Jarry 6 3 Pedro Martinez [7] Pedro Martinez [7] 7 6 Vincitore: Martinez

2. Tallon Griekspoor / Bart Stevens vs Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler



ATP Kitzbuhel Tallon Griekspoor / Bart Stevens Tallon Griekspoor / Bart Stevens 6 1 10 Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler 3 6 4 Vincitore: Griekspoor / Stevens

3. [WC] Neil Oberleitner / Jurij Rodionov vs [3] Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen



ATP Kitzbuhel Neil Oberleitner / Jurij Rodionov Neil Oberleitner / Jurij Rodionov 6 3 11 Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen [3] Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen [3] 4 6 9 Vincitore: Oberleitner / Rodionov

4. Robin Haase / Philipp Oswald vs [Alt] Jonathan Erlich / Joao Sousa



ATP Kitzbuhel Robin Haase / Philipp Oswald Robin Haase / Philipp Oswald 6 6 Jonathan Erlich / Joao Sousa Jonathan Erlich / Joao Sousa 4 4 Vincitore: Haase / Oswald

GRANDSTAND – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)

1. [2] Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas / Carlos Taberner



ATP Kitzbuhel Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies [2] Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies [2] 6 6 Albert Ramos-Vinolas / Carlos Taberner Albert Ramos-Vinolas / Carlos Taberner 3 3 Vincitore: Krawietz / Mies

2. Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul vs Fabrice Martin / Jonny O’Mara



ATP Kitzbuhel Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul 1 7 10 Fabrice Martin / Jonny O'Mara Fabrice Martin / Jonny O'Mara 6 6 6 Vincitore: Doumbia / Reboul

ATP 250 Atlanta (USA) – 1° Turno, cemento

ATP Atlanta Jenson Brooksby [6] Jenson Brooksby [6] 6 6 Benoit Paire Benoit Paire 3 1 Vincitore: Brooksby

1. [6] Jenson Brooksbyvs Benoit Paire

2. [WC] Jack Sock vs [5] Tommy Paul



ATP Atlanta Jack Sock Jack Sock 1 1 Tommy Paul [5] Tommy Paul [5] 6 6 Vincitore: Paul

3. [WC] Ben Shelton vs [Q] Ramkumar Ramanathan



ATP Atlanta Ben Shelton Ben Shelton 6 7 Ramkumar Ramanathan Ramkumar Ramanathan 2 5 Vincitore: Shelton

4. [WC] Andres Martin vs Thanasi Kokkinakis (non prima ore: 01:00)



5. [Q] Peter Gojowczyk vs [7] Nick Kyrgios



GRANDSTAND – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)

1. Quentin Halys vs Ilya Ivashka



ATP Atlanta Quentin Halys Quentin Halys 0 6 3 Ilya Ivashka Ilya Ivashka 6 3 6 Vincitore: Ivashka

2. Denis Kudla vs Mackenzie McDonald



ATP Atlanta Denis Kudla Denis Kudla 2 6 Mackenzie McDonald Mackenzie McDonald 6 7 Vincitore: McDonald

3. [4] Matthew Ebden / Max Purcell vs Alexei Popyrin / Frances Tiafoe (non prima ore: 20:00)



ATP Atlanta Matthew Ebden / Max Purcell [4] Matthew Ebden / Max Purcell [4] 6 7 Alexei Popyrin / Frances Tiafoe Alexei Popyrin / Frances Tiafoe 3 6 Vincitore: Ebden / Purcell

4. Gonzalo Escobar / Hunter Reese vs Raven Klaasen / Marcelo Melo



ATP Atlanta Gonzalo Escobar / Hunter Reese Gonzalo Escobar / Hunter Reese 3 6 10 Raven Klaasen / Marcelo Melo Raven Klaasen / Marcelo Melo 6 3 5 Vincitore: Escobar / Reese

5. Jason Kubler / John Peers vs [WC] Andrei Duarte / Alvaro Regalado Pedrol



ATP Atlanta Jason Kubler / John Peers • Jason Kubler / John Peers 0 5 Andrei Duarte / Alvaro Regalado Pedrol Andrei Duarte / Alvaro Regalado Pedrol 0 3

6. [Q] Dominik Koepfer vs James Duckworth (non prima ore: 00:00)



