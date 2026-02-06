ATP 500 ATP, Copertina

ATP 500 Rotterdam: Il Tabellone di Qualificazione con il programma di domani

06/02/2026
Hamad Medjedovic SRB, 18.07.2003 - Foto Getty Images
NED ATP 500 Rotterdam – Tabellone Qualificazione – indoor hard
(1) Hamad Medjedovic SRB vs Nikoloz Basilashvili GEO
Luka Pavlovic FRA vs (8) Billy Harris GBR

(2) Roberto Bautista Agut ESP vs (WC) Thijs Boogaard NED
Hugo Grenier FRA vs (7) Jan Choinski GBR

(3) Hugo Gaston FRA vs (WC) Alec Deckers NED
Vitaliy Sachko UKR vs (6) Christopher O’Connell AUS

(4) Pablo Carreno Busta ESP vs Roberto Carballes Baena ESP
(WC) Mees Rottgering NED vs (5) Kyrian Jacquet FRA

Court 1 – ore 11:00
Vitaliy Sachko UKR vs Christopher O’Connell AUS
Hugo Gaston FRA vs Alec Deckers NED
Mees Rottgering NED vs Kyrian Jacquet FRA
Pablo Carreno Busta ESP vs Roberto Carballes Baena ESP

Court 2 – ore 11:00
Hugo Grenier FRA vs Jan Choinski GBR
Roberto Bautista Agut ESP vs Thijs Boogaard NED
Luka Pavlovic FRA vs Billy Harris GBR
Hamad Medjedovic SRB vs Nikoloz Basilashvili GEO

