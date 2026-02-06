ATP 500 Rotterdam: Il Tabellone di Qualificazione con il programma di domani

ATP 500 Rotterdam – Tabellone Qualificazione – indoor hard

(1) Hamad Medjedovic vs Nikoloz Basilashvili

Luka Pavlovic vs (8) Billy Harris

(2) Roberto Bautista Agut vs (WC) Thijs Boogaard

Hugo Grenier vs (7) Jan Choinski

(3) Hugo Gaston vs (WC) Alec Deckers

Vitaliy Sachko vs (6) Christopher O’Connell

(4) Pablo Carreno Busta vs Roberto Carballes Baena

(WC) Mees Rottgering vs (5) Kyrian Jacquet

