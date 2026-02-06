ATP 500 Rotterdam: Il Tabellone di Qualificazione con il programma di domani
ATP 500 Rotterdam – Tabellone Qualificazione – indoor hard
(1) Hamad Medjedovic vs Nikoloz Basilashvili
Luka Pavlovic vs (8) Billy Harris
(2) Roberto Bautista Agut vs (WC) Thijs Boogaard
Hugo Grenier vs (7) Jan Choinski
(3) Hugo Gaston vs (WC) Alec Deckers
Vitaliy Sachko vs (6) Christopher O’Connell
(4) Pablo Carreno Busta vs Roberto Carballes Baena
(WC) Mees Rottgering vs (5) Kyrian Jacquet
Court 1 – ore 11:00
Vitaliy Sachko vs Christopher O’Connell
Hugo Gaston vs Alec Deckers
Mees Rottgering vs Kyrian Jacquet
Pablo Carreno Busta vs Roberto Carballes Baena
Court 2 – ore 11:00
Hugo Grenier vs Jan Choinski
Roberto Bautista Agut vs Thijs Boogaard
Luka Pavlovic vs Billy Harris
Hamad Medjedovic vs Nikoloz Basilashvili
