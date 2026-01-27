Challenger Manama, Quimper, Concepcion, San Diego, Oeiras 2 e Phan Thiet: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)

Franco Agamenone ITA, 1993.04.15
Phan Thiet 2, Vietnam 🇻🇳, 1° Turno – Campo in cemento all’aperto – Challenger 125
Central – ore 05:00
Omar Jasika
vs Lilian Marmousez
ATP Phan Thiet
Lilian Marmousez•
0
4
Omar Jasika
0
3
Vincitore: Jasika
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Marmousez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
O. Jasika
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-2 → 3-2
L. Marmousez
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
O. Jasika
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
L. Marmousez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
0-1 → 1-1
O. Jasika
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Stefanos Sakellaridis vs Soonwoo Kwon
ATP Phan Thiet
Soonwoo Kwon
2
3
Stefanos Sakellaridis
6
6
Vincitore: Sakellaridis
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Kwon
15-0
30-0
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
S. Kwon
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
S. Kwon
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
S. Kwon
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Kwon
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
2-5 → 2-6
S. Sakellaridis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
S. Kwon
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
S. Kwon
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
S. Sakellaridis
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Federico Agustin Gomez vs Nikolai Barsukov
ATP Phan Thiet
Federico Agustin Gomez [1]
6
5
Nikolai Barsukov
7
7
Vincitore: Barsukov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Agustin Gomez
5-6 → 5-7
N. Barsukov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-5 → 5-6
F. Agustin Gomez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
N. Barsukov
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-4 → 4-5
F. Agustin Gomez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
F. Agustin Gomez
1-4 → 2-4
F. Agustin Gomez
0-3 → 1-3
F. Agustin Gomez
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
1-4*
df
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
3-6*
df
6-6 → 6-7
N. Barsukov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
F. Agustin Gomez
5-5 → 6-5
F. Agustin Gomez
4-4 → 5-4
N. Barsukov
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
F. Agustin Gomez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
N. Barsukov
0-15
15-15
ace
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
F. Agustin Gomez
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
df
2-2 → 2-3
F. Agustin Gomez
1-1 → 2-1
F. Agustin Gomez
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Florent Bax vs Fajing Sun
ATP Phan Thiet
Florent Bax•
0
2
6
2
Fajing Sun
0
6
3
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
F. Sun
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
F. Sun
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Sun
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
F. Bax
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
F. Sun
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
F. Bax
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
F. Bax
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
F. Sun
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Sun
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
F. Bax
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
F. Sun
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
1-4 → 2-4
Court 1 – ore 05:00
Daniel Michalski vs Tim Handel
ATP Phan Thiet
Daniel Michalski [7]
7
6
Tim Handel
5
1
Vincitore: Michalski
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Michalski
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-1 → 5-1
T. Handel
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
4-0 → 4-1
D. Michalski
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
T. Handel
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Michalski
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 7-5
T. Handel
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
D. Michalski
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 4-4
T. Handel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-2 → 4-3
D. Michalski
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
D. Michalski
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
T. Handel
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
T. Handel
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Ilia Simakin vs Federico Cina
ATP Phan Thiet
Ilia Simakin
6
3
6
Federico Cina [5]
3
6
3
Vincitore: Simakin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
I. Simakin
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
5-3 → 6-3
F. Cina
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
I. Simakin
0-15
15-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
I. Simakin
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
F. Cina
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
I. Simakin
15-0
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
3-2 → 3-3
F. Cina
15-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
I. Simakin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
I. Simakin
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
I. Simakin
0-15
15-15
ace
30-30
40-30
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
I. Simakin
15-0
15-15
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
4-2 → 5-2
F. Cina
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
F. Cina
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
I. Simakin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Marek Gengel vs Oliver Crawford
ATP Phan Thiet
Marek Gengel
1
6
6
Oliver Crawford [2]
6
1
1
Vincitore: Gengel
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
O. Crawford
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
5-1 → 6-1
M. Gengel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
M. Gengel
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
O. Crawford
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
O. Crawford
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
M. Gengel
0-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
O. Crawford
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
O. Crawford
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
M. Gengel
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Crawford
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
M. Gengel
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
M. Gengel
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
Corentin Denolly / Vladyslav Orlov vs Petr Bar Biryukov / Ilia Simakin
ATP Phan Thiet
Corentin Denolly / Vladyslav Orlov
0
3
2
Petr Bar Biryukov / Ilia Simakin•
30
6
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Bar Biryukov / Simakin
C. Denolly / Orlov
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
P. Bar Biryukov / Simakin
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
C. Denolly / Orlov
2-2 → 2-3
P. Bar Biryukov / Simakin
2-1 → 2-2
C. Denolly / Orlov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
P. Bar Biryukov / Simakin
1-0 → 1-1
C. Denolly / Orlov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Bar Biryukov / Simakin
3-5 → 3-6
C. Denolly / Orlov
0-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
P. Bar Biryukov / Simakin
2-4 → 2-5
C. Denolly / Orlov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-40
1-4 → 2-4
P. Bar Biryukov / Simakin
1-3 → 1-4
C. Denolly / Orlov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
1-2 → 1-3
P. Bar Biryukov / Simakin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
C. Denolly / Orlov
0-1 → 1-1
P. Bar Biryukov / Simakin
0-0 → 0-1
Court 3 – ore 05:00
Petr Bar Biryukov vs Michele Ribecai
ATP Phan Thiet
Petr Bar Biryukov
6
6
Michele Ribecai
4
2
Vincitore: Bar Biryukov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Ribecai
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-1 → 5-2
M. Ribecai
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
3-1 → 4-1
M. Ribecai
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Bar Biryukov
0-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
A-40
ace
4-3 → 5-3
M. Ribecai
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
P. Bar Biryukov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Darwin Blanch vs Chase Ferguson
ATP Phan Thiet
Darwin Blanch
6
6
Chase Ferguson
0
1
Vincitore: Blanch
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Blanch
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
C. Ferguson
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
D. Blanch
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
C. Ferguson
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Blanch
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
4-0 → 5-0
C. Ferguson
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
D. Blanch
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-0 → 3-0
D. Blanch
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Court 2 – ore 05:00
Gilles Arnaud Bailly
vs Hayato Matsuoka
ATP Phan Thiet
Gilles Arnaud Bailly [3]
6
6
Hayato Matsuoka
1
3
Vincitore: Bailly
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Arnaud Bailly
5-3 → 6-3
H. Matsuoka
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
G. Arnaud Bailly
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
H. Matsuoka
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
G. Arnaud Bailly
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
H. Matsuoka
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
G. Arnaud Bailly
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
G. Arnaud Bailly
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Matsuoka
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
5-1 → 6-1
G. Arnaud Bailly
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
G. Arnaud Bailly
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
H. Matsuoka
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
G. Arnaud Bailly
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Yu Hsiou Hsu vs Robin Bertrand
ATP Phan Thiet
Robin Bertrand
5
6
Yu Hsiou Hsu [4]
7
7
Vincitore: Hsu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
ace
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
2-5*
3-5*
3*-6
4*-6
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
R. Bertrand
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
R. Bertrand
30-0
30-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-4 → 4-4
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
15-15
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
R. Bertrand
15-15
30-15
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
Y. Hsiou Hsu
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
R. Bertrand
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Bertrand
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
5-6 → 5-7
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
R. Bertrand
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
R. Bertrand
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
R. Bertrand
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
David Jorda Sanchis vs Sanhui Shin
ATP Phan Thiet
David Jorda Sanchis•
40
3
6
1
Sanhui Shin
40
6
3
2
Vincitore: Shin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Jorda Sanchis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
D. Jorda Sanchis
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
S. Shin
15-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Jorda Sanchis
5-3 → 6-3
S. Shin
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
D. Jorda Sanchis
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
S. Shin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
D. Jorda Sanchis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 3-2
S. Shin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
D. Jorda Sanchis
1-1 → 2-1
D. Jorda Sanchis
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Shin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
D. Jorda Sanchis
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
S. Shin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
D. Jorda Sanchis
2-3 → 3-3
S. Shin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
D. Jorda Sanchis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
S. Shin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
D. Jorda Sanchis
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
1-0 → 1-1
Manama, Bahrain 🇧🇭, Turno Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md – Campo in cemento all’aperto – Challenger
Centre Court – ore 09:00
Dimitar Kuzmanov
vs Sergey Fomin
ATP Manama
Dimitar Kuzmanov [3]•
30
1
4
Sergey Fomin [8]
15
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Fomin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
S. Fomin
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Kuzmanov
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
1-5 → 1-6
D. Kuzmanov
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-4 → 1-4
S. Fomin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 0-4
D. Kuzmanov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
D. Kuzmanov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Manas Dhamne vs Viktor Durasovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Zhizhen Zhang vs Otto Virtanen (Non prima 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Lukas Neumayer vs Jacob Fearnley (Non prima 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Kyrian Jacquet vs Christopher O’Connell (Non prima 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 09:00
Hynek Barton vs Yanki Erel
ATP Manama
Hynek Barton [5]•
15
5
1
Yanki Erel
15
7
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Barton
0-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Barton
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
Y. Erel
0-15
0-30
0-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
Y. Erel
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 4-5
Y. Erel
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
H. Barton
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
Y. Erel
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
H. Barton
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
H. Barton
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
0-1 → 1-1
Beibit Zhukayev vs Vadym Ursu (Non prima 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Thiago Agustin Tirante vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux (Non prima 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Filip Misolic vs Lorenzo Giustino
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Victor Cornea / Nino Serdarusic vs Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez / Thiago Agustin Tirante
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – ore 09:00
Lukas Pokorny vs Neil Oberleitner
ATP Manama
Lukas Pokorny
6
6
Neil Oberleitner [12]
3
3
Vincitore: Pokorny
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Pokorny
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
L. Pokorny
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Oberleitner
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-2 → 4-3
L. Pokorny
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
N. Oberleitner
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
L. Pokorny
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
N. Oberleitner
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-1 → 1-2
N. Oberleitner
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Edas Butvilas vs Mert Alkaya (Non prima 11:30)
ATP Manama
Edas Butvilas [4]
0
0
Mert Alkaya [10]
0
0
Coleman Wong vs Ryan Peniston (Non prima 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Karol Drzewiecki / Lukas Pokorny vs Inigo Cervantes / Daniel Cukierman
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Concepción, Chile 🇨🇱, Turno Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md – Terra rossa – Challenger
Cancha Central – ore 15:00
Franco Agamenone
vs Igor Marcondes
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Daniel Dutra da Silva vs Franco Roncadelli
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Lautaro Midon vs Nicolas Villalon (Non prima 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Thiago Monteiro vs Facundo Diaz Acosta
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Anders Matta / Alejandro Tabilo vs Boris Arias / Murkel Dellien
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 1 – ore 15:00
Gabi Adrian Boitan
vs Juan Bautista Torres
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Facundo Mena vs Mariano Kestelboim
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Chun-Hsin Tseng vs Genaro Alberto Olivieri (Non prima 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Juan Pablo Varillas vs Felipe Meligeni Alves
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 3 – ore 15:00
Gonzalo Villanueva vs Juan Estevez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Arklon Huertas Del Pino Cordova vs Guido Ivan Justo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Andrea Collarini vs Alvaro Guillen Meza (Non prima 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mariano Kestelboim / Marcelo Zormann vs Ignacio Antonio Becerra Otarola / Milledge Cossu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Oeiras 2, Portugal 🇵🇹, 1° turno Md – Campo in cemento al chiuso – Challenger
Court 1 – ore 12:00
Pablo Llamas Ruiz
/ Benjamin Winter Lopez
vs Goncalo Da Rosa Castro
/ Salvador Monteiro
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Gastao Elias vs Daniil Glinka (Non prima 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jaime Faria vs Tiago Pereira
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tiago Torres vs Petr Brunclik
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Elmer Moller vs Chris Rodesch
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – ore 12:00
Martin Damm vs Vilius Gaubas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Andres Andrade vs Mats Rosenkranz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Diego Dedura vs Calvin Hemery
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mathys Erhard vs Kaichi Uchida
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ivan Sabanov / Matej Sabanov vs Cleeve Harper / David Stevenson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 6 – ore 12:00
Mikhail Kukushkin vs Martin Landaluce
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Juan Carlos Prado Angelo vs Frederico Ferreira Silva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alexis Galarneau vs Jerome Kym
Il match deve ancora iniziare
August Holmgren vs Zsombor Piros
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Inaki Montes-De La Torre vs Zdenek Kolar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Quimper, France 🇫🇷, Turno Qualificazione – 1° turno Md – Campo in cemento al chiuso
Court Fred Le Bian – ore 10:00
Laurent Lokoli
vs Svyatoslav Gulin
ATP Quimper
Laurent Lokoli
0
3
Svyatoslav Gulin•
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Lokoli
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
S. Gulin
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
L. Lokoli
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Yanis Ghazouani Durand vs Buvaysar Gadamauri (Non prima 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Matteo Martineau vs Arthur Nagel (Non prima 14:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Luca Van Assche vs Alexander Shevchenko (Non prima 17:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Benoit Paire vs Benjamin Bonzi (Non prima 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Clement Tabur (Non prima 21:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 10:00
Federico Arnaboldi vs Marvin Moeller
ATP Quimper
Federico Arnaboldi [5]
15
4
Marvin Moeller•
15
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Moeller
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
F. Arnaboldi
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-0 → 3-0
M. Moeller
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-0 → 2-0
Pavel Kotov vs Dan Martin (Non prima 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Lucas Poullain vs Maks Kasnikowski (Non prima 14:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Roberto Carballes Baena vs Michael Geerts
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alex Molcan vs Dan Added
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Vitaliy Sachko vs Titouan Droguet
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Maxence Beauge / Eliakim Coulibaly vs Remy Bertola / Moez Echargui
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger San Diego, USA 🇺🇸, Turno Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md – Campo in cemento all’aperto
Stadium – ore 19:00
Noah Zamora
vs Evan Zhu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Stefan Dostanic vs Ryan Seggerman
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Micah Braswell vs Trevor Svajda (Non prima 22:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 19:00
Christian Langmo vs Colton Smith
Il match deve ancora iniziare
George Goldhoff / Reese Stalder vs Stefan Kozlov / Bernard Tomic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 19:00
Spencer Johnson
vs Fryderyk Lechno-Wasiutynski
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Karl Poling vs Quinn Vandecasteele
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tristan Boyer vs Toby Samuel (Non prima 22:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Murphy Cassone vs Liam Draxl
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pranav Kumar / Jody Maginley vs Finn Reynolds / James Watt
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – ore 19:00
Cannon Kingsley
vs Felix Corwin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Bor Artnak vs Joshua Sheehy (Non prima 21:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alex Rybakov vs Blaise Bicknell (Non prima 22:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mitchell Krueger vs Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Andrew Fenty / Keegan Smith vs Garrett Johns / Karl Poling
Il match deve ancora iniziare
