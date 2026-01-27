Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Manama, Quimper, Concepcion, San Diego, Oeiras 2 e Phan Thiet: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)

27/01/2026 08:13 Nessun commento
Franco Agamenone ITA, 1993.04.15
Franco Agamenone ITA, 1993.04.15

Phan Thiet 2, Vietnam 🇻🇳, 1° Turno – Campo in cemento all’aperto – Challenger 125

Central – ore 05:00
Omar Jasika AUS vs Lilian Marmousez FRA
ATP Phan Thiet
Lilian Marmousez
0
4
Omar Jasika
0
3
Vincitore: Jasika
Mostra dettagli

Stefanos Sakellaridis GRE vs Soonwoo Kwon KOR

ATP Phan Thiet
Soonwoo Kwon
2
3
Stefanos Sakellaridis
6
6
Vincitore: Sakellaridis
Mostra dettagli

Federico Agustin Gomez ARG vs Nikolai Barsukov GER

ATP Phan Thiet
Federico Agustin Gomez [1]
6
5
Nikolai Barsukov
7
7
Vincitore: Barsukov
Mostra dettagli

Florent Bax FRA vs Fajing Sun CHN

ATP Phan Thiet
Florent Bax
0
2
6
2
Fajing Sun
0
6
3
1
Mostra dettagli



Court 1 – ore 05:00
Daniel Michalski POL vs Tim Handel GER

ATP Phan Thiet
Daniel Michalski [7]
7
6
Tim Handel
5
1
Vincitore: Michalski
Mostra dettagli

Ilia Simakin RUS vs Federico Cina ITA

ATP Phan Thiet
Ilia Simakin
6
3
6
Federico Cina [5]
3
6
3
Vincitore: Simakin
Mostra dettagli

Marek Gengel CZE vs Oliver Crawford GBR

ATP Phan Thiet
Marek Gengel
1
6
6
Oliver Crawford [2]
6
1
1
Vincitore: Gengel
Mostra dettagli

Corentin Denolly FRA / Vladyslav Orlov UKR vs Petr Bar Biryukov RUS / Ilia Simakin RUS

ATP Phan Thiet
Corentin Denolly / Vladyslav Orlov
0
3
2
Petr Bar Biryukov / Ilia Simakin
30
6
5
Mostra dettagli



Court 3 – ore 05:00
Petr Bar Biryukov RUS vs Michele Ribecai ITA

ATP Phan Thiet
Petr Bar Biryukov
6
6
Michele Ribecai
4
2
Vincitore: Bar Biryukov
Mostra dettagli

Darwin Blanch USA vs Chase Ferguson AUS

ATP Phan Thiet
Darwin Blanch
6
6
Chase Ferguson
0
1
Vincitore: Blanch
Mostra dettagli




Court 2 – ore 05:00
Gilles Arnaud Bailly BEL vs Hayato Matsuoka JPN
ATP Phan Thiet
Gilles Arnaud Bailly [3]
6
6
Hayato Matsuoka
1
3
Vincitore: Bailly
Mostra dettagli

Yu Hsiou Hsu TPE vs Robin Bertrand FRA

ATP Phan Thiet
Robin Bertrand
5
6
Yu Hsiou Hsu [4]
7
7
Vincitore: Hsu
Mostra dettagli

David Jorda Sanchis ESP vs Sanhui Shin KOR

ATP Phan Thiet
David Jorda Sanchis
40
3
6
1
Sanhui Shin
40
6
3
2
Vincitore: Shin
Mostra dettagli






Manama, Bahrain 🇧🇭, Turno Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md – Campo in cemento all’aperto – Challenger

Centre Court – ore 09:00
Dimitar Kuzmanov BUL vs Sergey Fomin UZB
ATP Manama
Dimitar Kuzmanov [3]
30
1
4
Sergey Fomin [8]
15
6
3
Mostra dettagli

Manas Dhamne IND vs Viktor Durasovic NOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Zhizhen Zhang CHN vs Otto Virtanen FIN (Non prima 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Lukas Neumayer AUT vs Jacob Fearnley GBR (Non prima 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Kyrian Jacquet FRA vs Christopher O’Connell AUS (Non prima 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – ore 09:00
Hynek Barton CZE vs Yanki Erel TUR

ATP Manama
Hynek Barton [5]
15
5
1
Yanki Erel
15
7
2
Mostra dettagli

Beibit Zhukayev KAZ vs Vadym Ursu UKR (Non prima 11:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA (Non prima 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Filip Misolic AUT vs Lorenzo Giustino ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Victor Cornea ROU / Nino Serdarusic CRO vs Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez MEX / Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 3 – ore 09:00
Lukas Pokorny SVK vs Neil Oberleitner AUT

ATP Manama
Lukas Pokorny
6
6
Neil Oberleitner [12]
3
3
Vincitore: Pokorny
Mostra dettagli

Edas Butvilas LTU vs Mert Alkaya TUR (Non prima 11:30)

ATP Manama
Edas Butvilas [4]
0
0
Mert Alkaya [10]
0
0
Mostra dettagli

Coleman Wong HKG vs Ryan Peniston GBR (Non prima 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Karol Drzewiecki POL / Lukas Pokorny SVK vs Inigo Cervantes ESP / Daniel Cukierman ISR

Il match deve ancora iniziare





Concepción, Chile 🇨🇱, Turno Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md – Terra rossa – Challenger

Cancha Central – ore 15:00
Franco Agamenone ITA vs Igor Marcondes BRA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Daniel Dutra da Silva BRA vs Franco Roncadelli URU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Lautaro Midon ARG vs Nicolas Villalon CHI (Non prima 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Thiago Monteiro BRA vs Facundo Diaz Acosta ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Anders Matta CHI / Alejandro Tabilo CHI vs Boris Arias BOL / Murkel Dellien BOL

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Cancha 1 – ore 15:00
Gabi Adrian Boitan ROU vs Juan Bautista Torres ARG
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Facundo Mena ARG vs Mariano Kestelboim ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Chun-Hsin Tseng TPE vs Genaro Alberto Olivieri ARG (Non prima 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Juan Pablo Varillas PER vs Felipe Meligeni Alves BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Cancha 3 – ore 15:00
Gonzalo Villanueva ARG vs Juan Estevez ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Arklon Huertas Del Pino Cordova PER vs Guido Ivan Justo ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andrea Collarini ARG vs Alvaro Guillen Meza ECU (Non prima 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mariano Kestelboim ARG / Marcelo Zormann BRA vs Ignacio Antonio Becerra Otarola CHI / Milledge Cossu USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare





Oeiras 2, Portugal 🇵🇹, 1° turno Md – Campo in cemento al chiuso – Challenger

Court 1 – ore 12:00
Pablo Llamas Ruiz ESP / Benjamin Winter Lopez ESP vs Goncalo Da Rosa Castro POR / Salvador Monteiro POR
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gastao Elias POR vs Daniil Glinka EST (Non prima 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jaime Faria POR vs Tiago Pereira POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tiago Torres POR vs Petr Brunclik CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Elmer Moller DEN vs Chris Rodesch LUX

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 4 – ore 12:00
Martin Damm USA vs Vilius Gaubas LTU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andres Andrade ECU vs Mats Rosenkranz GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Diego Dedura GER vs Calvin Hemery FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mathys Erhard FRA vs Kaichi Uchida JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ivan Sabanov SRB / Matej Sabanov SRB vs Cleeve Harper CAN / David Stevenson GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 6 – ore 12:00
Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ vs Martin Landaluce ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Juan Carlos Prado Angelo BOL vs Frederico Ferreira Silva POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexis Galarneau CAN vs Jerome Kym SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

August Holmgren DEN vs Zsombor Piros HUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Inaki Montes-De La Torre ESP vs Zdenek Kolar CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare





Quimper, France 🇫🇷, Turno Qualificazione – 1° turno Md – Campo in cemento al chiuso

Court Fred Le Bian – ore 10:00
Laurent Lokoli FRA vs Svyatoslav Gulin RUS
ATP Quimper
Laurent Lokoli
0
3
Svyatoslav Gulin
0
2
Mostra dettagli

Yanis Ghazouani Durand FRA vs Buvaysar Gadamauri BEL (Non prima 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Matteo Martineau FRA vs Arthur Nagel FRA (Non prima 14:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Luca Van Assche FRA vs Alexander Shevchenko KAZ (Non prima 17:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Benoit Paire FRA vs Benjamin Bonzi FRA (Non prima 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Aleksandar Kovacevic USA vs Clement Tabur FRA (Non prima 21:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 10:00
Federico Arnaboldi ITA vs Marvin Moeller GER

ATP Quimper
Federico Arnaboldi [5]
15
4
Marvin Moeller
15
1
Mostra dettagli

Pavel Kotov RUS vs Dan Martin CAN (Non prima 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Lucas Poullain FRA vs Maks Kasnikowski POL (Non prima 14:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Roberto Carballes Baena ESP vs Michael Geerts BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alex Molcan SVK vs Dan Added FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Vitaliy Sachko UKR vs Titouan Droguet FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Maxence Beauge FRA / Eliakim Coulibaly CIV vs Remy Bertola SUI / Moez Echargui TUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare






Challenger San Diego, USA 🇺🇸, Turno Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md – Campo in cemento all’aperto

Stadium – ore 19:00
Noah Zamora USA vs Evan Zhu USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Stefan Dostanic USA vs Ryan Seggerman USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Micah Braswell USA vs Trevor Svajda USA (Non prima 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 19:00
Christian Langmo USA vs Colton Smith USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

George Goldhoff USA / Reese Stalder USA vs Stefan Kozlov USA / Bernard Tomic AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 2 – ore 19:00
Spencer Johnson USA vs Fryderyk Lechno-Wasiutynski POL
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Karl Poling USA vs Quinn Vandecasteele USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tristan Boyer USA vs Toby Samuel GBR (Non prima 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Murphy Cassone USA vs Liam Draxl CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pranav Kumar USA / Jody Maginley ANT vs Finn Reynolds NZL / James Watt NZL

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 3 – ore 19:00
Cannon Kingsley USA vs Felix Corwin USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Bor Artnak SLO vs Joshua Sheehy USA (Non prima 21:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alex Rybakov USA vs Blaise Bicknell JAM (Non prima 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mitchell Krueger USA vs Cedrik-Marcel Stebe GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andrew Fenty USA / Keegan Smith USA vs Garrett Johns USA / Karl Poling USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: