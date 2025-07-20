ATP 250 Gstaad, Bastad e Los Cabos: I risultati completi con il dettaglio delle Finali. In campo Luciano Darderi a Bastad (LIVE)

Luciano Darderi ITA, 2002.02.14 - Foto Getty Images
ATP 250 Bastad (Svezia), Finali, terra battuta
Centre Court – ore 11:30
Guido Andreozzi
/ Sander Arends
vs Adam Pavlasek
/ Jan Zielinski
ATP Bastad
Guido Andreozzi / Sander Arends [1]•
40
3
Adam Pavlasek / Jan Zielinski [4]
30
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Andreozzi / Arends
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
A. Pavlasek / Zielinski
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
G. Andreozzi / Arends
2-3 → 3-3
A. Pavlasek / Zielinski
2-2 → 2-3
G. Andreozzi / Arends
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
A. Pavlasek / Zielinski
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
0-2 → 1-2
G. Andreozzi / Arends
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
A. Pavlasek / Zielinski
0-0 → 0-1
Luciano Darderi vs Jesper de Jong (Non prima 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ATP 250 Gstaad (Svizzera) – Finali, terra battuta
Roy Emerson Arena – ore 11:30
Juan Manuel Cerundolo
vs Alexander Bublik
ATP Gstaad
Juan Manuel Cerundolo•
30
2
Alexander Bublik [2]
15
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Manuel Cerundolo
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
A. Bublik
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
1-1 → 1-2
J. Manuel Cerundolo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
A. Bublik
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Francisco Cabral / Lucas Miedler vs Hendrik Jebens / Albano Olivetti
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ATP 250 Los Cabos (Messico) – Finali, cemento – Giocate stanotte
Estadio Mextenis – ore 02:30
Blake Bayldon
/ Tristan Schoolkate
vs Robert Cash
/ JJ Tracy
ATP Los Cabos
Blake Bayldon / Tristan Schoolkate
6
4
Robert Cash / JJ Tracy
7
6
Vincitore: Cash / Tracy
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Bayldon / Schoolkate
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
B. Bayldon / Schoolkate
3-4 → 4-4
B. Bayldon / Schoolkate
3-2 → 3-3
R. Cash / Tracy
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
B. Bayldon / Schoolkate
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
R. Cash / Tracy
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
B. Bayldon / Schoolkate
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
ace
3-6*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
B. Bayldon / Schoolkate
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-5 → 6-5
R. Cash / Tracy
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
B. Bayldon / Schoolkate
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-3 → 5-4
R. Cash / Tracy
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
4-3 → 5-3
B. Bayldon / Schoolkate
3-3 → 4-3
B. Bayldon / Schoolkate
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
R. Cash / Tracy
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
B. Bayldon / Schoolkate
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
B. Bayldon / Schoolkate
0-0 → 1-0
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Denis Shapovalov (Non prima 05:00)
ATP Los Cabos
Aleksandar Kovacevic [7]
4
2
Denis Shapovalov [3]
6
6
Vincitore: Shapovalov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Kovacevic
0-15
ace
0-30
ace
0-40
ace
15-40
ace
30-40
ace
ace
2-4 → 2-5
D. Shapovalov
0-15
ace
15-15
ace
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
2-3 → 2-4
A. Kovacevic
15-0
ace
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
ace
1-3 → 2-3
D. Shapovalov
0-15
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
ace
1-2 → 1-3
A. Kovacevic
15-0
ace
15-15
ace
15-30
df
ace
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
ace
0-2 → 1-2
A. Kovacevic
0-15
ace
0-30
ace
0-40
df
15-40
ace
30-40
ace
40-40
ace
40-A
ace
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Shapovalov
15-0
15-15
ace
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
ace
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
A. Kovacevic
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
ace
3-5 → 4-5
D. Shapovalov
0-15
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 3-5
A. Kovacevic
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
2-4 → 3-4
D. Shapovalov
15-40
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
2-3 → 2-4
A. Kovacevic
15-0
ace
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
ace
1-3 → 2-3
D. Shapovalov
0-15
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
ace
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
A. Kovacevic
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
0-2 → 1-2
A. Kovacevic
0-15
ace
15-15
ace
15-30
ace
15-40
ace
ace
0-0 → 0-1
