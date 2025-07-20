Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP 250 Gstaad, Bastad e Los Cabos: I risultati completi con il dettaglio delle Finali. In campo Luciano Darderi a Bastad (LIVE)

20/07/2025 08:40 Nessun commento
Luciano Darderi ITA, 2002.02.14 - Foto Getty Images
Luciano Darderi ITA, 2002.02.14 - Foto Getty Images

SWE ATP 250 Bastad (Svezia), Finali, terra battuta

Centre Court – ore 11:30
Guido Andreozzi ARG / Sander Arends NED vs Adam Pavlasek CZE / Jan Zielinski POL
ATP Bastad
Guido Andreozzi / Sander Arends [1]
40
3
Adam Pavlasek / Jan Zielinski [4]
30
4
Mostra dettagli

Luciano Darderi ITA vs Jesper de Jong NED (Non prima 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare









SUI ATP 250 Gstaad (Svizzera) – Finali, terra battuta

Roy Emerson Arena – ore 11:30
Juan Manuel Cerundolo ARG vs Alexander Bublik KAZ
ATP Gstaad
Juan Manuel Cerundolo
30
2
Alexander Bublik [2]
15
3
Mostra dettagli

Francisco Cabral POR / Lucas Miedler AUT vs Hendrik Jebens GER / Albano Olivetti FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare









MEX ATP 250 Los Cabos (Messico) – Finali, cemento – Giocate stanotte

Estadio Mextenis – ore 02:30
Blake Bayldon AUS / Tristan Schoolkate AUS vs Robert Cash USA / JJ Tracy USA
ATP Los Cabos
Blake Bayldon / Tristan Schoolkate
6
4
Robert Cash / JJ Tracy
7
6
Vincitore: Cash / Tracy
Mostra dettagli

Aleksandar Kovacevic USA vs Denis Shapovalov CAN (Non prima 05:00)

ATP Los Cabos
Aleksandar Kovacevic [7]
4
2
Denis Shapovalov [3]
6
6
Vincitore: Shapovalov
Mostra dettagli

TAG: