Challenger Dabrich e Jinan: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

I risultati dalle qualificazioni challenger - Mirza Basic nella foto
CHALLENGER Dobrich (Bulgaria 🇧🇬) – 1° turno Qualificazione, terra battuta
Center Court – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Viktor Kirov
vs [8] Mirza Basic
ATP Dobrich 1
Viktor Kirov
0
2
0
Mirza Basic [8]•
15
6
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Kirov
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-4 → 0-5
M. Basic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Kirov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-5 → 2-5
V. Kirov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-4 → 1-4
V. Kirov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
M. Basic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
2. [WC] Alexander Donski vs [11] Zura Tkemaladze (non prima ore: 11:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [4/Alt] Vladyslav Orlov vs Gabriel Donev (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] George Lazarov vs [12/Alt] Alexander Stater (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [6] David Pichler vs Marcel Zielinski
ATP Dobrich 1
David Pichler [6]
0
6
0
Marcel Zielinski•
0
2
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Zielinski
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
D. Pichler
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
M. Zielinski
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
D. Pichler
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
M. Zielinski
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
D. Pichler
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
M. Zielinski
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
2. [5] Sebastian Gima vs Nikolay Nedelchev (non prima ore: 11:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1/Alt] Luciano Emanuel Ambrogi vs Thiago Cigarran (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Alt] Michael Zhu vs [7] Christoph Negritu (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Simon Anthony Ivanov vs [9] Luca Wiedenmann
ATP Dobrich 1
Simon Anthony Ivanov•
15
2
2
Luca Wiedenmann [9]
30
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Anthony Ivanov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
L. Wiedenmann
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
S. Anthony Ivanov
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Wiedenmann
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
S. Anthony Ivanov
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
2-4 → 2-5
L. Wiedenmann
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
S. Anthony Ivanov
2-2 → 2-3
S. Anthony Ivanov
1-1 → 2-1
L. Wiedenmann
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
S. Anthony Ivanov
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. [2] Saba Purtseladze vs [Alt] Valentin Basel (non prima ore: 11:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [3] Cem Ilkel vs [WC] Dinko Dinev (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Alt] Luis Britto vs [10] Andrej Martin (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Jinan (Cina 🇨🇳) – 1° turno Qualificazione, cemento
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [3] Egor Agafonov vs [Alt] Hanyi Liu
ATP Jinan
Egor Agafonov [3]
7
6
Hanyi Liu
6
1
Vincitore: Agafonov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Agafonov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
H. Liu
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
4-1 → 5-1
H. Liu
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
E. Agafonov
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
2*-3
df
3*-3
4-3*
5-3*
6*-3
6-6 → 7-6
E. Agafonov
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
E. Agafonov
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 5-3
E. Agafonov
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
4-1 → 4-2
H. Liu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
2. [WC] Renlong Pang vs [10] Ye Cong Mo (non prima ore: 06:45)
ATP Jinan
Renlong Pang•
30
1
Ye Cong Mo [10]
40
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Pang
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
R. Pang
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
0-1 → 1-1
Y. Cong Mo
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
3. [WC] Zhenxiong Dong vs [11] Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Charles Chen vs [8] Kazuki Nishiwaki
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Jacob Bradshaw vs [Alt] Ray Ho
ATP Jinan
Jacob Bradshaw [1]
6
6
Ray Ho
4
2
Vincitore: Bradshaw
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Ho
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-1 → 5-2
R. Ho
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
df
3-1 → 4-1
J. Bradshaw
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
J. Bradshaw
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
1-0 → 1-1
R. Ho
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Ho
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
4-4 → 5-4
R. Ho
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
J. Bradshaw
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
2-3 → 2-4
R. Ho
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
J. Bradshaw
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
R. Ho
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. [2] Moerani Bouzige vs Yun seong Chung (non prima ore: 06:45)
ATP Jinan
Moerani Bouzige [2]
15
1
Yun seong Chung•
30
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. seong Chung
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
M. Bouzige
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
Y. seong Chung
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
M. Bouzige
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
3. [WC] Zekai Li vs [7] JiSung Nam
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [4] Sanhui Shin vs Aoran Wang
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Evgeny Philippov vs [9] Petr Bar Biryukov
ATP Jinan
Evgeny Philippov
3
4
Petr Bar Biryukov [9]
6
6
Vincitore: Bar Biryukov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Bar Biryukov
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
P. Bar Biryukov
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 3-3
E. Philippov
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Bar Biryukov
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-4 → 2-5
E. Philippov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
P. Bar Biryukov
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
E. Philippov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
E. Philippov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
2. Woobin Shin vs [12] Edward Winter (non prima ore: 06:45)
ATP Jinan
Woobin Shin
0
0
Edward Winter [12]•
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Winter
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. [6] Keegan Smith vs [Alt] Seita Watanabe
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [5] Tsung-Hao Huang vs Maxim Zhukov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
