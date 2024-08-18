Qualificazioni Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Dabrich e Jinan: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

18/08/2024 08:51 Nessun commento
CHALLENGER Dobrich (Bulgaria 🇧🇬) – 1° turno Qualificazione, terra battuta

Center Court – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Viktor Kirov BUL vs [8] Mirza Basic BIH
ATP Dobrich 1
Viktor Kirov
0
2
0
Mirza Basic [8]
15
6
5
2. [WC] Alexander Donski BUL vs [11] Zura Tkemaladze GEO (non prima ore: 11:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [4/Alt] Vladyslav Orlov UKR vs Gabriel Donev BUL (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] George Lazarov BUL vs [12/Alt] Alexander Stater USA (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [6] David Pichler AUT vs Marcel Zielinski POL

ATP Dobrich 1
David Pichler [6]
0
6
0
Marcel Zielinski
0
2
0
2. [5] Sebastian Gima ROU vs Nikolay Nedelchev BUL (non prima ore: 11:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1/Alt] Luciano Emanuel Ambrogi ARG vs Thiago Cigarran ARG (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Alt] Michael Zhu USA vs [7] Christoph Negritu GER (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Simon Anthony Ivanov BUL vs [9] Luca Wiedenmann GER

ATP Dobrich 1
Simon Anthony Ivanov
15
2
2
Luca Wiedenmann [9]
30
6
2
2. [2] Saba Purtseladze GEO vs [Alt] Valentin Basel ARG (non prima ore: 11:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [3] Cem Ilkel TUR vs [WC] Dinko Dinev BUL (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Alt] Luis Britto BRA vs [10] Andrej Martin SVK (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare







CHALLENGER Jinan (Cina 🇨🇳) – 1° turno Qualificazione, cemento

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [3] Egor Agafonov vs [Alt] Hanyi Liu CHN
ATP Jinan
Egor Agafonov [3]
7
6
Hanyi Liu
6
1
Vincitore: Agafonov
2. [WC] Renlong Pang CHN vs [10] Ye Cong Mo CHN (non prima ore: 06:45)

ATP Jinan
Renlong Pang
30
1
Ye Cong Mo [10]
40
2
3. [WC] Zhenxiong Dong CHN vs [11] Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul THA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Charles Chen CHN vs [8] Kazuki Nishiwaki JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Jacob Bradshaw AUS vs [Alt] Ray Ho TPE

ATP Jinan
Jacob Bradshaw [1]
6
6
Ray Ho
4
2
Vincitore: Bradshaw
2. [2] Moerani Bouzige AUS vs Yun seong Chung KOR (non prima ore: 06:45)

ATP Jinan
Moerani Bouzige [2]
15
1
Yun seong Chung
30
4
3. [WC] Zekai Li CHN vs [7] JiSung Nam KOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [4] Sanhui Shin KOR vs Aoran Wang CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 2 – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Evgeny Philippov vs [9] Petr Bar Biryukov
ATP Jinan
Evgeny Philippov
3
4
Petr Bar Biryukov [9]
6
6
Vincitore: Bar Biryukov
2. Woobin Shin KOR vs [12] Edward Winter AUS (non prima ore: 06:45)

ATP Jinan
Woobin Shin
0
0
Edward Winter [12]
0
2
3. [6] Keegan Smith USA vs [Alt] Seita Watanabe JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [5] Tsung-Hao Huang TPE vs Maxim Zhukov

Il match deve ancora iniziare

