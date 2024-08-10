Montreal 1000 | Hard | $6795555 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
10/08/2024 08:58 Nessun commento
W50 Zagreb 40000 – Semi-final
[6] Giorgia Pedone vs [2] Nuria Brancaccio ore 11:00
ITF Zagreb
G. Pedone
0
0
N. Brancaccio•
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Brancaccio
0-1
G. Pedone
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
W15 Monastir 15000 – Semi-final
[1] Eliessa Vanlangendonck vs [4] Lara Pfeifer ore 10:00
ITF Monastir
E. Vanlangendonck
0
2
3
L. Pfeifer•
0
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Pfeifer
3-0
E. Vanlangendonck
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
L. Pfeifer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
E. Vanlangendonck
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
2-6
L. Pfeifer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-5 → 2-6
E. Vanlangendonck
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
L. Pfeifer
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-3 → 2-4
E. Vanlangendonck
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
2-2 → 2-3
L. Pfeifer
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
E. Vanlangendonck
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
L. Pfeifer
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
E. Vanlangendonck
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
W15 Slovenske Konjice 15000 – Quarter-final
Greta Greco lucchina vs [4] Salma Drugdova ore 11:00
ITF Slovenske Konjice
G. Greco lucchina
1
3
S. Drugdova
6
6
Vincitore: S. Drugdova
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
3-6
S. Drugdova
15-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
G. Greco lucchina
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
S. Drugdova
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-4 → 3-4
G. Greco lucchina
15-0
15-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
S. Drugdova
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-2 → 2-3
G. Greco lucchina
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
S. Drugdova
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
df
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
G. Greco lucchina
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
S. Drugdova
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
1-6
G. Greco lucchina
0-15
0-30
15-40
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
S. Drugdova
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-4 → 1-5
G. Greco lucchina
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
S. Drugdova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 1-3
G. Greco lucchina
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
S. Drugdova
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
G. Greco lucchina
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
[8] Camilla Gennaro vs [2] Stephanie Judith Visscher Non prima delle 12:00
ITF Slovenske Konjice
C. Gennaro
1
3
S. Visscher
6
6
Vincitore: S. Visscher
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
3-6
C. Gennaro
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
S. Visscher
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-4 → 3-5
C. Gennaro
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
S. Visscher
30-0
40-0
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
C. Gennaro
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-3 → 2-3
S. Visscher
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-2 → 1-3
C. Gennaro
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
1-1 → 1-2
S. Visscher
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
C. Gennaro
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
1-6
S. Visscher
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 1-6
C. Gennaro
0-15
0-30
15-40
1-4 → 1-5
S. Visscher
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
C. Gennaro
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
S. Visscher
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
ace
0-2 → 0-3
C. Gennaro
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
S. Visscher
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
