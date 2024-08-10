Italiane nei tornei ITF Copertina, WTA

Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Sabato 10 Agosto 2024

Giorgia Pedone nella foto
CRO W50 Zagreb 40000 – Semi-final
[6] Giorgia Pedone ITA vs [2] Nuria Brancaccio ITA ore 11:00

ITF Zagreb
G. Pedone
0
0
N. Brancaccio
0
1
Mostra dettagli




TUN W15 Monastir 15000 – Semi-final
[1] Eliessa Vanlangendonck BEL vs [4] Lara Pfeifer ITA ore 10:00
ITF Monastir
E. Vanlangendonck
0
2
3
L. Pfeifer
0
6
0
Mostra dettagli



SLO W15 Slovenske Konjice 15000 – Quarter-final
Greta Greco lucchina ITA vs [4] Salma Drugdova SVK ore 11:00

ITF Slovenske Konjice
G. Greco lucchina
1
3
S. Drugdova
6
6
Vincitore: S. Drugdova
Mostra dettagli

[8] Camilla Gennaro ITA vs [2] Stephanie Judith Visscher NED Non prima delle 12:00

ITF Slovenske Konjice
C. Gennaro
1
3
S. Visscher
6
6
Vincitore: S. Visscher
Mostra dettagli

