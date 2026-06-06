Challenger 100 Lione: Il Tabellone Principale e di Qualificazione. Un azzurro presente

Challenger 100 Lione – Tabellone Principale – terra

(1) Marco Trungelliti vs Pavel Kotov

Luka Pavlovic vs Daniel Elahi Galan

Calvin Hemery vs Alejandro Moro Canas

Laslo Djere vs (7) Kimmer Coppejans

(4) Pedro Martinez vs Qualifier

Qualifier vs (WC) Felix Balshaw

(WC) Thomas Faurel vs Florent Bax

Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg vs (5) Clement Tabur

(8) Lorenzo Giustino vs (Alt) Daniel Rincon

Pol Martin Tiffon vs (Alt) Dali Blanch

Qualifier vs Qualifier

Miguel Damas vs (3) Vilius Gaubas

(6) Tristan Boyer vs Qualifier

Qualifier vs (WC) Mickael Kaouk

(Alt) Robin Bertrand vs Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo

Hugo Grenier vs (2) Luca Van Assche





David Jorda Sanchis [1]vs S D Prajwal DevSvyatoslav Gulin [12]vs Leo Raquillet

Max Alcala Gurri [2] vs Kenny De Schepper [ALT]

Johan Nikles [8] vs Jules Fabre [WC]

Alex Martinez [3] vs Nitin Kumar Sinha [ALT]

Alejo Sanchez Quilez [10] vs Andrea Baudel [WC]

Matteo Martineau [4] vs Mae Malige

Laurent Lokoli [7] vs Maxime Janvier

Geoffrey Blancaneaux [5] [ALT] vs Luca Staeheli

Iliyan Radulov [11] [ALT] vs Mariano Kestelboim [ALT]

Lucas Poullain [6] vs Loann Massard [ALT]

Raphael Perot [9] vs Noah Karma [WC]