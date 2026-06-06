Challenger 100 Lione: Il Tabellone Principale e di Qualificazione. Un azzurro presente
Challenger 100 Lione – Tabellone Principale – terra
(1) Marco Trungelliti vs Pavel Kotov
Luka Pavlovic vs Daniel Elahi Galan
Calvin Hemery vs Alejandro Moro Canas
Laslo Djere vs (7) Kimmer Coppejans
(4) Pedro Martinez vs Qualifier
Qualifier vs (WC) Felix Balshaw
(WC) Thomas Faurel vs Florent Bax
Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg vs (5) Clement Tabur
(8) Lorenzo Giustino vs (Alt) Daniel Rincon
Pol Martin Tiffon vs (Alt) Dali Blanch
Qualifier vs Qualifier
Miguel Damas vs (3) Vilius Gaubas
(6) Tristan Boyer vs Qualifier
Qualifier vs (WC) Mickael Kaouk
(Alt) Robin Bertrand vs Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo
Hugo Grenier vs (2) Luca Van Assche
Challenger 100 Lione – Tabellone Qualificazione – terra
David Jorda Sanchis [1] vs S D Prajwal Dev
Svyatoslav Gulin [12] vs Leo Raquillet
Max Alcala Gurri [2] vs Kenny De Schepper [ALT]
Johan Nikles [8] vs Jules Fabre [WC]
Alex Martinez [3] vs Nitin Kumar Sinha [ALT]
Alejo Sanchez Quilez [10] vs Andrea Baudel [WC]
Matteo Martineau [4] vs Mae Malige
Laurent Lokoli [7] vs Maxime Janvier
Geoffrey Blancaneaux [5] [ALT] vs Luca Staeheli
Iliyan Radulov [11] [ALT] vs Mariano Kestelboim [ALT]
Lucas Poullain [6] vs Loann Massard [ALT]
Raphael Perot [9] vs Noah Karma [WC]
TAG: Circuito Challenger
5 commenti
Djere
Gaubas
Martinez
Van Assche
Trungelliti
Tabur
Rincon
Boyer
djere
van assche
tabur
gaubas
trungelliti
martinez
tiffon
boyer
GAUBAS
TRUNGELLITI
FAUREL
VAN ASSCHE
DJERE
BOYER
MARTINEZ
GIUSTINO
Tabur
Van assche
Trungelliti
Damas
Coppejans
Martinez
Martin
Q
DJERE
BOYER
MARTINEZ
GIUSTINO
TRUNGELLITI
FAUREL
GAUBAS
VAN ASSCHE