Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger 100 Lione: Il Tabellone Principale e di Qualificazione. Un azzurro presente

06/06/2026 19:00 5 commenti
Lorenzo Giustino nella foto
Lorenzo Giustino nella foto

FRA Challenger 100 Lione – Tabellone Principale – terra
(1) Marco Trungelliti ARG vs Pavel Kotov RUS
Luka Pavlovic FRA vs Daniel Elahi Galan COL
Calvin Hemery FRA vs Alejandro Moro Canas ESP
Laslo Djere SRB vs (7) Kimmer Coppejans BEL

(4) Pedro Martinez ESP vs Qualifier
Qualifier vs (WC) Felix Balshaw FRA
(WC) Thomas Faurel FRA vs Florent Bax FRA
Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg FRA vs (5) Clement Tabur FRA

(8) Lorenzo Giustino ITA vs (Alt) Daniel Rincon ESP
Pol Martin Tiffon ESP vs (Alt) Dali Blanch USA
Qualifier vs Qualifier
Miguel Damas ESP vs (3) Vilius Gaubas LTU

(6) Tristan Boyer USA vs Qualifier
Qualifier vs (WC) Mickael Kaouk FRA
(Alt) Robin Bertrand FRA vs Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo ESP
Hugo Grenier FRA vs (2) Luca Van Assche FRA



FRA Challenger 100 Lione – Tabellone Qualificazione – terra
David Jorda Sanchis [1] ESP vs S D Prajwal Dev IND
Svyatoslav Gulin [12] RUS vs Leo Raquillet FRA

Max Alcala Gurri [2] ESP vs Kenny De Schepper [ALT] FRA
Johan Nikles [8] SUI vs Jules Fabre [WC] FRA

Alex Martinez [3] ESP vs Nitin Kumar Sinha [ALT] IND
Alejo Sanchez Quilez [10] ESP vs Andrea Baudel [WC] FRA

Matteo Martineau [4] FRA vs Mae Malige FRA
Laurent Lokoli [7] FRA vs Maxime Janvier FRA

Geoffrey Blancaneaux [5] [ALT] FRA vs Luca Staeheli SUI
Iliyan Radulov [11] [ALT] BUL vs Mariano Kestelboim [ALT] ARG

Lucas Poullain [6] FRA vs Loann Massard [ALT] FRA
Raphael Perot [9] FRA vs Noah Karma [WC] FRA

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5 commenti

akgul num.1 06-06-2026 21:04

Djere

Gaubas

Martinez
Van Assche

Trungelliti
Tabur
Rincon
Boyer

 5
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+1: mattia saracino
brizz 06-06-2026 20:55

djere

van assche

tabur
gaubas

trungelliti
martinez
tiffon
boyer

 4
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pafort 06-06-2026 20:47

GAUBAS

TRUNGELLITI

FAUREL
VAN ASSCHE

DJERE
BOYER
MARTINEZ
GIUSTINO

 3
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miky85 06-06-2026 20:29

Tabur

Van assche

Trungelliti
Damas

Coppejans
Martinez
Martin
Q

 2
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brunodalla 06-06-2026 20:00

DJERE

BOYER

MARTINEZ
GIUSTINO

TRUNGELLITI
FAUREL
GAUBAS
VAN ASSCHE

 1
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