Challenger Helsinki, Lima 3, Taipei, Matsuyama e Knoxville: I risultati completi con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (LIVE)

CHALLENGER Helsinki (🇫🇮 Finlandia) – Semifinali, cemento (al coperto)
Center Court – ore 12:30
Patrick Kypson
vs Stefano Travaglia
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Otto Virtanen vs Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jakob Schnaitter / Mark Wallner vs Alexandru Jecan / Bogdan Pavel (Non prima 17:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Lima 2 (🇵🇪 Perù) – Semifinali, terra battuta
Cancha Central – ore 17:00
Marcelo Demoliner
/ Orlando Luz
vs Cristian Rodriguez
/ Federico Zeballos
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tomas Barrios Vera vs Alvaro Guillen Meza (Non prima 20:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Gonzalo Bueno vs Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva (Non prima 22:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Taipei (🇹🇼 Taiwan) – Semifinali, cemento
Center Court – ore 06:00
Yoshihito Nishioka
vs James McCabe
ATP Taipei
James McCabe [5]
2
7
1
Yoshihito Nishioka [2]
6
5
6
Vincitore: Nishioka
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. McCabe
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
df
1-5 → 1-6
J. McCabe
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-3 → 1-4
Y. Nishioka
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
J. McCabe
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Nishioka
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
5-4 → 5-5
J. McCabe
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
Y. Nishioka
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
J. McCabe
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
J. McCabe
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Nishioka
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-5 → 2-6
J. McCabe
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
J. McCabe
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-2 → 1-2
J. McCabe
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
James Duckworth vs Coleman Wong
ATP Taipei
James Duckworth [1]
6
6
Coleman Wong [4]
3
4
Vincitore: Duckworth
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Duckworth
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
C. Wong
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
J. Duckworth
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
4-3 → 5-3
C. Wong
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
C. Wong
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
J. Duckworth
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Duckworth
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
5-3 → 6-3
C. Wong
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
5-2 → 5-3
J. Duckworth
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-1 → 4-1
C. Wong
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
C. Wong
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
Nathaniel Lammons / Jean-Julien Rojer vs Kaito Uesugi / Seita Watanabe
ATP Taipei
Nathaniel Lammons / Jean-Julien Rojer [3]
7
7
Kaito Uesugi / Seita Watanabe [4]
6
6
Vincitore: Lammons / Rojer
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
4-0*
4*-1
4*-2
4-3*
5-3*
5*-4
6*-4
6-5*
6-6*
7*-6
6-6 → 7-6
N. Lammons / Rojer
5-6 → 6-6
K. Uesugi / Watanabe
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
N. Lammons / Rojer
4-5 → 5-5
K. Uesugi / Watanabe
4-4 → 4-5
N. Lammons / Rojer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
K. Uesugi / Watanabe
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
N. Lammons / Rojer
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
2-3 → 3-3
K. Uesugi / Watanabe
2-2 → 2-3
N. Lammons / Rojer
1-2 → 2-2
K. Uesugi / Watanabe
1-1 → 1-2
N. Lammons / Rojer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
K. Uesugi / Watanabe
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
ace
6-4*
6-6 → 7-6
K. Uesugi / Watanabe
6-5 → 6-6
N. Lammons / Rojer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
5-5 → 6-5
K. Uesugi / Watanabe
0-15
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-4 → 5-5
N. Lammons / Rojer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
K. Uesugi / Watanabe
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
N. Lammons / Rojer
3-3 → 4-3
K. Uesugi / Watanabe
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
N. Lammons / Rojer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
K. Uesugi / Watanabe
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
N. Lammons / Rojer
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
K. Uesugi / Watanabe
1-0 → 1-1
N. Lammons / Rojer
0-0 → 1-0
CHALLENGER Matsuyama (🇯🇵 Giappone) – Semifinali, cemento
CENTER COURT – ore 04:00
Henrique Rocha
vs Frederico Ferreira Silva
ATP Matsuyama
Henrique Rocha [1]
6
6
Frederico Ferreira Silva [8]
2
3
Vincitore: Rocha
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Rocha
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-3 → 6-3
F. Ferreira Silva
4-3 → 5-3
F. Ferreira Silva
3-2 → 3-3
H. Rocha
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
F. Ferreira Silva
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
H. Rocha
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
F. Ferreira Silva
1-0 → 1-1
H. Rocha
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Ferreira Silva
5-2 → 6-2
H. Rocha
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
F. Ferreira Silva
4-1 → 4-2
H. Rocha
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
3-1 → 4-1
F. Ferreira Silva
2-1 → 3-1
H. Rocha
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
F. Ferreira Silva
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Sho Shimabukuro vs Ryan Peniston
ATP Matsuyama
Ryan Peniston [4]
3
2
Sho Shimabukuro [5]
6
6
Vincitore: Shimabukuro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Shimabukuro
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
S. Shimabukuro
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
R. Peniston
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
S. Shimabukuro
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 1-3
R. Peniston
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
R. Peniston
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Shimabukuro
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 3-6
R. Peniston
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
R. Peniston
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
R. Peniston
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-2 → 1-3
S. Shimabukuro
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
R. Peniston
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-1 → 1-1
S. Shimabukuro
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Marc-Andrea Huesler / Garrett Johns vs Finn Reynolds / James Watt
ATP Matsuyama
Finn Reynolds / James Watt [1]
3
4
Marc-Andrea Huesler / Garrett Johns
6
6
Vincitore: Huesler / Johns
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Huesler / Johns
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-5 → 4-6
F. Reynolds / Watt
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-5 → 4-5
M. Huesler / Johns
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-5 → 3-5
F. Reynolds / Watt
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
1-5 → 2-5
M. Huesler / Johns
0-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-4 → 1-5
F. Reynolds / Watt
0-15
0-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-4 → 1-4
M. Huesler / Johns
0-3 → 0-4
F. Reynolds / Watt
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-2 → 0-3
M. Huesler / Johns
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
F. Reynolds / Watt
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Huesler / Johns
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
F. Reynolds / Watt
2-5 → 3-5
M. Huesler / Johns
2-4 → 2-5
F. Reynolds / Watt
2-3 → 2-4
M. Huesler / Johns
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
F. Reynolds / Watt
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
M. Huesler / Johns
1-1 → 1-2
F. Reynolds / Watt
0-1 → 1-1
M. Huesler / Johns
0-0 → 0-1
CHALLENGER Knoxville (🇺🇸 USA) – Semifinali, cemento (al coperto)
Court 2 – ore 18:00
Mitchell Krueger
vs Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Daniil Glinka vs Darwin Blanch
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Patrick Harper / Quinn Vandecasteele vs Mitchell Krueger / Jody Maginley (Non prima 21:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
