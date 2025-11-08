Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Helsinki, Lima 3, Taipei, Matsuyama e Knoxville: I risultati completi con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (LIVE)

08/11/2025 09:25 Nessun commento
Stefano Travaglia nella foto
CHALLENGER Helsinki (🇫🇮 Finlandia) – Semifinali, cemento (al coperto)

Center Court – ore 12:30
Patrick Kypson USA vs Stefano Travaglia ITA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Otto Virtanen FIN vs Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jakob Schnaitter GER / Mark Wallner GER vs Alexandru Jecan ROU / Bogdan Pavel ROU (Non prima 17:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Lima 2 (🇵🇪 Perù) – Semifinali, terra battuta

Cancha Central – ore 17:00
Marcelo Demoliner BRA / Orlando Luz BRA vs Cristian Rodriguez COL / Federico Zeballos BOL
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tomas Barrios Vera CHI vs Alvaro Guillen Meza ECU (Non prima 20:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gonzalo Bueno PER vs Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva BRA (Non prima 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Taipei (🇹🇼 Taiwan) – Semifinali, cemento

Center Court – ore 06:00
Yoshihito Nishioka JPN vs James McCabe AUS
ATP Taipei
James McCabe [5]
2
7
1
Yoshihito Nishioka [2]
6
5
6
Vincitore: Nishioka
James Duckworth AUS vs Coleman Wong HKG

ATP Taipei
James Duckworth [1]
6
6
Coleman Wong [4]
3
4
Vincitore: Duckworth
Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jean-Julien Rojer NED vs Kaito Uesugi JPN / Seita Watanabe JPN

ATP Taipei
Nathaniel Lammons / Jean-Julien Rojer [3]
7
7
Kaito Uesugi / Seita Watanabe [4]
6
6
Vincitore: Lammons / Rojer
CHALLENGER Matsuyama (🇯🇵 Giappone) – Semifinali, cemento

CENTER COURT – ore 04:00
Henrique Rocha POR vs Frederico Ferreira Silva POR
ATP Matsuyama
Henrique Rocha [1]
6
6
Frederico Ferreira Silva [8]
2
3
Vincitore: Rocha
Sho Shimabukuro JPN vs Ryan Peniston GBR

ATP Matsuyama
Ryan Peniston [4]
3
2
Sho Shimabukuro [5]
6
6
Vincitore: Shimabukuro
Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI / Garrett Johns USA vs Finn Reynolds NZL / James Watt NZL

ATP Matsuyama
Finn Reynolds / James Watt [1]
3
4
Marc-Andrea Huesler / Garrett Johns
6
6
Vincitore: Huesler / Johns
CHALLENGER Knoxville (🇺🇸 USA) – Semifinali, cemento (al coperto)

Court 2 – ore 18:00
Mitchell Krueger USA vs Cedrik-Marcel Stebe GER
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Daniil Glinka EST vs Darwin Blanch USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Patrick Harper AUS / Quinn Vandecasteele USA vs Mitchell Krueger USA / Jody Maginley ANT (Non prima 21:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

