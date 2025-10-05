Shanghai 1000 | Hard | $9193540 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Challenger Villena, Braga, Mouilleron-le-Captif, Tiburon e Antofagasta: I risultati completi con il dettaglio delle Finali (LIVE)
05/10/2025 09:40 Nessun commento
🇵🇹 Challenger Braga – Finale (terra battuta)
Centre Court – ore 12:00
Vilius Gaubas vs Luka Mikrut
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇫🇷 Challenger Mouilleron-Le-Captif – Finale (cemento indoor)
Court Central – ore 14:00
Patrick Kypson vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇺🇸 Challenger Tiburon – Finale (cemento)
Court Central – ore 22:00
Tyler Zink vs Michael Zheng
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇪🇸 Challenger Villena – Finale (cemento)
Pista Carlos Alcaraz – ore 11:00
Pablo Carreno Busta vs Hugo Grenier
ATP Villena
Pablo Carreno Busta [3]•
15
3
Hugo Grenier
15
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Carreno Busta
0-15
15-15
ace
3-5
H. Grenier
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
3-4 → 3-5
P. Carreno Busta
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
H. Grenier
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
2-3 → 2-4
P. Carreno Busta
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
H. Grenier
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 1-3
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-2 → 1-2
H. Grenier
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
0-1 → 0-2
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
🇨🇱 Challenger Antofagasta – Finale (terra battuta)
Cancha Central – ore 17:00
Facundo Diaz Acosta vs Cristian Garin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
