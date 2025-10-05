Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Villena, Braga, Mouilleron-le-Captif, Tiburon e Antofagasta: I risultati completi con il dettaglio delle Finali (LIVE)

05/10/2025 09:40 Nessun commento
Pablo Carreno Busta - Foto Alejandro Fumero
Pablo Carreno Busta - Foto Alejandro Fumero

🇵🇹 Challenger Braga – Finale (terra battuta)

Centre Court – ore 12:00
Vilius Gaubas LTU vs Luka Mikrut CRO
Il match deve ancora iniziare





🇫🇷 Challenger Mouilleron-Le-Captif – Finale (cemento indoor)

Court Central – ore 14:00
Patrick Kypson USA vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer NOR
Il match deve ancora iniziare





🇺🇸 Challenger Tiburon – Finale (cemento)

Court Central – ore 22:00
Tyler Zink USA vs Michael Zheng USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare





🇪🇸 Challenger Villena – Finale (cemento)

Pista Carlos Alcaraz – ore 11:00
Pablo Carreno Busta ESP vs Hugo Grenier FRA
ATP Villena
Pablo Carreno Busta [3]
15
3
Hugo Grenier
15
5
Mostra dettagli





🇨🇱 Challenger Antofagasta – Finale (terra battuta)

Cancha Central – ore 17:00
Facundo Diaz Acosta ARG vs Cristian Garin CHI
Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: